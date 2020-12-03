The best UTV covers are durable, secure, made from quality materials, and backed by positive customer reviews and industry experts. The five UTV covers we’ll talk about in this review meet these criteria and more.

Whether you’re interested in heavy-duty protection or a basic dust cover, we’ve thoroughly researched the market to find the best UTV covers for drivers’ different needs. In this article, we’ll discuss each cover’s key features, pros and cons, and customer reviews and ratings. We’ll also discuss why a UTV cover is an important investment and how to select the right one for you.



In this article:

Is A UTV Cover Worth It?

If you own a utility terrain vehicle, you may be wondering why it’s important to protect it with a cover. Hauling equipment, navigating backwood trails, traversing farmland – why protect a vehicle intended for hard work? UTV covers, especially the best UTV covers, can lengthen the lifespan of your vehicle. By protecting your UTV from the elements and cosmetic damages, you can save time and money on repairs, cleaning, and premature wear and tear.

A high-quality UTV cover also preserves the resale value of your vehicle and can be helpful for towing on the highway.

5 Best UTV Covers On The Market

After thoroughly researching the industry, we recommend the following five UTV covers for their quality, durability, price points, positive customer reviews, and reputations. Review each cover’s functionality, key features, and verified customer feedback below.

#1 Best Overall: ClawsCover Upgraded Waterproof UTV Cover



A waterproof UTV cover made from durable 420D Oxford polyester fabric, the ClawsCover Upgraded Waterproof UTV Cover offers maximum weather protection. Waterproof, UV-resistant, and windproof with reinforced sealed seams – this cover is built to withstand the elements.

We especially like that the cover has a high denier count, meaning it’s made of thick fibers. While it’s still lightweight, the 420D Oxford fabric is more tear- and weather-resistant than other products on the market.

What Customers Say: With just under 200 Amazon customer reviews, the ClawsCover UTV cover has a 4.5-star rating and an Amazon’s Choice badge. The product may not have as many customer reviews as other products on this list, but the ClawsCovers brand is known for producing highly rated vehicle and furniture covers across the board, so you can be confident in the quality of this UTV cover.

One thing customers give conflicting feedback on is the cover’s universal sizing. While it takes the guesswork out of finding the right fit, some buyers report that the cover is too big or too small for their UTV.

Key Features

Costs approximately $50

Universal sizing

Weatherproof and waterproof

420D Oxford fabric with polyurethane (PU) coating

Dual air vents

Sealed seams

Elastic hem

Adjustable windproof straps

Reflective strips for low-light visibility

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 4.9 pounds

#2 Runner-Up: Classic Accessories QuadGear Deluxe UTV Storage Cover



The next product on our list of best UTV covers, the Classic Accessories QuadGear Deluxe UTV Storage Cover, is available in sizes suitable for both crew cab UTVs and multi-passenger UTVs. It is made from layers of heavy-duty ProtekX3™ fabric, water-resistant material, and an external coating. We like the cover’s tension panels, which make it well-suited for towing and travel.

If you need to trailer your UTV, the Classic Accessories QuadGear Deluxe is an excellent choice. The cover features a trailering system as well as multiple adjustable straps for added security.

What Customers Say: With over 500 Amazon reviews, the Classic Accessories cover holds a 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating, and almost 80 percent of buyers give it a perfect 5.0 score. Positive customer reviews note the cover’s quality materials and snug fit. Some buyers mention the cover may wear quickly, but this is often remedied by the manufacturer’s warranty coverage.

Key Features

Costs approximately $100 to $115, depending on the size

Three sizes available

Weatherproof and water-resistant

Heavy-duty fabric

Trailering system

Two air vents

Several adjustable tie-down straps

Elastic hem

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 6.0 to 8.0 pounds, depending on the size

Two-year warranty included

#3 Premium Pick: CarCovers.com Weatherproof MAX Shield UTV Cover



The CarCovers.com Weatherproof Max Shield UTV Cover is part of a long line of highly rated vehicle covers, including car, SUV, truck, motorcycle, and ATV covers. Equipped with weatherproof, water-resistant, and UV-treated material, the cover guards against rain, snow, sun, dirt, debris, and wind.

We especially like the cover’s reinforced strap openings. Often, windproof straps rip or tear after a few uses. With CarCovers.com’s design, your UTV will be securely protected even in the harshest conditions. The Weatherproof MAX Shield UTV Cover also features dual air vents. Mold and mildew can quickly deteriorate UTV upholstery, but by allowing air to circulate beneath the cover, trapped moisture can escape.

What Customers Say: Unlike our other recommendations for the best UTV covers, the Weatherproof MAX Shield UTV Cover does not have a definitive customer rating. CarCovers.com combines its customer reviews and ratings across products. However, that the company’s Shield line has a 4.8-star satisfaction rating based on over 550 reviews. The manufacturer is well-regarded in the industry.

Key Features

Costs approximately $235

Semi-custom sizing available

Weatherproof and water-resistant

Durable, high-denier fabric

Dual air vents

Welded seams

Adjustable wind straps with reinforced openings

Front and rear elastic hem

Reflective strips for low-light visibility

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 8.0 pounds

Limited lifetime warranty included

#4 Coleman UTV Cover



A no-frills option at an affordable price, the Coleman UTV Cover offers all-weather protection. The cover is made from a heavy tarp material with a urethane coating for improved water resistance. While it does not have many of the flashier features included with other covers on this list, the Coleman UTV Cover is a great basic option. It’s manufactured by a trusted brand, has an easy-to-use design, and is cheaper than many of the other best UTV covers.

What Customers Say: The Coleman UTV Cover holds a 4.6-star rating with over 450 Amazon customer reviews. Many buyers are impressed with the cover’s long-lasting durability, even in heavy storms. However, a few buyers say this cover may begin to fade with prolonged sun exposure.

Key Features

Costs approximately $45

Weatherproof and water-resistant coating

Adjustable straps

Elastic hem

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 7.0 pounds

Limited warranty included

#5 XYZCTEM Heavy-Duty UTV Cover



A lightweight alternative that does not compromise durability, the XYZCTEM Heavy-Duty UTV Cover is made from 210D Oxford fabric. While it’s not as heavy-duty as the ClawsCover model, this cover still provides waterproof and weatherproof protection. It features an elastic hem, which makes the cover easy to install and remove, as well as a belly strap for windproof security.

What Customers Say: With just under 800 Amazon customer reviews, the XYZCTEM Heavy-Duty UTV Cover boasts a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating and an Amazon’s Choice badge. Buyers are happy with the cover’s affordable price point and sturdiness. Common complaints about this cover include that the straps are hard to adjust, it can be difficult to tell the back from the front, and it may wear out within a year.

Key Features

Costs approximately $50

Universal fit

Weatherproof and waterproof

Adjustable belly strap

Elastic hem

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 4.0 pounds

Buyer’s Guide: How To Find The Best UTV Cover For You

Finding the best UTV cover for your needs takes some research. Our five recommended options are an excellent starting point, but you may want additional features or different materials to effectively protect your utility terrain vehicle.

Here are several important questions to ask yourself when shopping for a UTV cover:

Are You Storing Your UTV Inside Or Outside?

For outdoor storage, look for 100-percent waterproof fabrics as well as UV resistance. High-quality polyester makes a cover durable and tear-resistant, but it should also feature a waterproof coating, like polyurethane (PU). UV protection can come in the form of chemically treated fabrics or an additional coating.

For indoor storage, a water-resistant cover will work well. However, pay close attention to the cover’s anti-mold features. Look for a cover with breathable fabric, if not a venting system, as air circulation is key to preventing mold and mildew. Vents are also useful for outdoor protection, as they prevent overheating.

Will The UTV Be Towed?

Some UTV covers are labeled as “trailerable,” meaning that the cover can accommodate a trailer rig. Make sure your cover has a trailering system as well as secure design features like multiple adjustable straps, buckles, an elastic hem, and/or tension panels. These features ensure a snug fit that won’t come loose while your UTV is being towed.

How Long Will You Own Your UTV?

You’ll want to find a cover that will last as long as your ownership, or at least close to it. While some wear and tear is inevitable, the best UTV covers often come with a limited warranty. A warranty will repair or replace a cover with defective materials or workmanship and keep your UTV protected in the long term.

What Are Your UTV’s Dimensions?

Depending on the manufacturer, covers can come in universal sizes, semi-custom sizes, or vehicle-specific sizes. Before buying a cover, make sure you understand the cover’s sizing and measure it against your vehicle’s dimensions. UTV owners should also account for their model type. Double-check to see if the cover is designed to fit crew cab UTVs, multi-passenger UTVs, or both.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is a UTV cover a good investment?

The best UTV covers protect your vehicle from premature wear and tear, cosmetic damage, mold, mildew, and water damage. They also save you time and money on repairs and upkeep.

Is there a difference between ATV and UTV covers?

Some ATV covers can fit UTVs, but not all. It’s best to double-check any cover’s dimensions before purchasing it, as cover dimensions can vary greatly between manufacturers and models.

What is the best UTV cover?

We named the ClawsCover Upgraded Waterproof UTV Cover the overall best UTV cover. It’s weatherproof, waterproof, made from high-density Oxford fabric, and on the affordable end of the UTV cover price range.