Protecting your ATV when you’re not off-roading can extend your vehicle’s lifespan and save you money and time in the long run. But with so many options available, it can be difficult to figure out which are the best ATV covers on the market.

We’ve done the homework for you. By thoroughly researching ATV cover manufacturers and considering factors like water resistance, material quality, affordability, customer reviews, and industry reputation, we’ve narrowed down the five best ATV covers available.

In this review, we’ll take a look at the key features of each of our top picks. We’ll also help you decide whether you need an ATV cover and what to look for in a quality product.



Is An ATV Cover Worth It?

While it may seem counterintuitive to protect an off-road four-wheeler from the elements, there are actually many benefits to guarding your all-terrain vehicle. A well-fitted ATV cover made from high-quality materials can prevent sun damage, mold, mildew, and avoidable wear and tear, as well as cut down on cleaning time.

The best ATV covers keep your vehicle in peak condition for your next adventure. For drivers transporting their ATVs from one place to another, a cover can provide wind and debris protection on the highway. Just make sure the cover is well secured.

5 Best ATV Covers On The Market

We researched and ranked the best ATV covers currently available and detailed the top five below. When curating this list, we took into consideration each cover’s water resistance, material quality, affordability, customer reviews, and industry reputation to ensure you find the right cover for your needs.

#1 Best Overall: Badass Moto Ultimate ATV Cover



A waterproof cover built to last, the Badass Moto Ultimate ATV Cover is made from 300D polyester fabric with taped seams. When considering a cover’s water resistance, always take material and seams into account. Reinforced seams keep water from leaking in, ensuring a 100-percent dry fit. We also like Badass Moto’s zippered access panel for ease of use and that it’s compatible with trailer hauling.

What Customers Say: With just over 400 Amazon customer reviews, the Badass Moto Ultimate ATV Cover boasts a 4.6 out of 5.0-star rating, and 80 percent of buyers give it a perfect 5.0 score. Many customers note how well the cover performs in harsh weather conditions, including rain, wind, and sun. Negative customer reviews mainly focus on the cover’s zippers. These may not last long-term.

Key Features

Costs between $70 and $95, depending on the size

Three sizes available

Weatherproof and waterproof material

Can be used with a trailer

300D polyester fabric with waterproof coating

Taped seams

Adjustable wind straps

Elastic hem

Zippered panel for easy access

Reflective strips for low-light visibility

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 4.0 to 6.0 pounds, depending on the size

Three-year warranty included

#2 Best Value: LotFancy All-Weather Waterproof ATV Cover



If you’re looking for the best ATV cover that won’t break the bank, we recommend the LotFancy All-Weather Waterproof ATV Cover. Waterproof and weatherproof, the LotFancy cover is made from heavy-duty nylon with double-stitched seams for maximum rain and snow protection. Your all-terrain vehicle will also be protected from harsh sun rays when using this cover.

Mold and mildew can damage an ATV’s upholstery, so you’ll be happy to note the cover has two air vents. Rather than trapping moisture inside, the vents allow air to circulate beneath the cover without compromising its water resistance.

What Customers Say: Backed by just over 1,000 Amazon customer reviews, the LotFancy All-Weather Waterproof ATV Cover holds a 4.6-star rating. Verified customer reviews note that the cover is well made and can withstand rain, wind, snow, and sun. However, some buyers dislike the cover’s lightweight material and would prefer something heavier.

Key Features

Costs approximately $25 to $30, depending on the size

Three sizes available

Weatherproof and waterproof material

300D woven nylon with waterproof coating

Double-stitched seams

Securing straps

Elastic hem

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 2.0 to 3.0 pounds, depending on the size

One-year warranty included

#3 Premium Pick: CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover



CarCovers.com manufactures high-quality covers for a variety of vehicles, including ATVs. Its Weatherproof Shield ATV cover features heavy-duty 600D waterproof fabric and double-stitched seams for a waterproof and weatherproof seal. We also like the cover’s zippered panel for easy access to the ATV’s storage and gas tank as needed.

If you’re transporting your ATV on the highway, the CarCovers.com Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover provides exceptional security. It’s equipped with multiple straps and buckles, a partially elastic bottom or hem, and a drawstring cinch in the back to protect against high winds.

What Customers Say: Since CarCovers.com groups its star ratings together, it’s hard to find one specific score for its Weatherproof Shield ATV Cover. However, the company has a 4.8-star rating across its line of Shield products. Based on our research, the CarCover.com ATV cover is an excellent choice, but do know that it’s on the pricey side.

Key Features

Costs approximately $140

Semi-custom fit

Can be used with a trailer

Weatherproof and waterproof material

600D woven nylon with waterproof coating

Double-stitched seams

Adjustable wind straps

Dual air vents

Zippered panel for easy access

Front and rear elastic hem with rear cinch

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 5.0 pounds

10-year warranty included

#4 Indeedbuy Waterproof ATV Cover



Another affordable option for ATV owners, the Indeedbuy Waterproof ATV Cover features 420D Oxford fabric, a UV protective coating, a waterproof coating, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) backing for all-weather protection. While it does not include tie-down straps, the cover comes with an elastic hem for easy installation.

What Customers Say: With almost 1,300 Amazon customer reviews, the Indeedbuy Waterproof ATV Cover has a 4.5-star rating. Based on verified customer reviews, the cover effectively protects against rain, dirt, and debris and is a cost-effective option. However, we agree with many negative customer reviews that advise buyers to avoid using this cover on windy days or on the highway. Since it doesn’t come with adjustable straps, it could easily tear away.

Key Features

Costs approximately $25

Two universal sizes

Can be used with trailers

Weatherproof and waterproof material

420D Oxford fabric with waterproof coating

Elastic hem

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 2.0 pounds

Lifetime guarantee included

#5 Classic Accessories QuadGear ATV Deluxe Storage Cover



The last product on our list of best ATV covers, the Classic Accessories QuadGear ATV Deluxe Storage Cover is a great choice for indoor protection. It’s made with highly water-resistant ProtekX3™ fabric and comes with easy-to-install and easy-to-access design features like a zippered panel, rear rack access doors, and elastic cord hem.

While this cover is optimal for indoor use, it can also be used for trailering. Its adjustable straps, tension panels, and air vents secure the cover even when being towed.

What Customers Say: The Classic Accessories QuadGear ATV Deluxe Storage Cover does not have as many Amazon customer reviews as our other picks – just under 150 – but it does hold a 4.6-star rating. Classic Accessories is a trusted manufacturer in the covers industry because of its high-quality materials and durability. Customers like the cover’s snug fit, smart design features, and durability.

Key Features

Costs approximately $90

Multiple sizes available

Can be used with a trailer

Weatherproof and water-resistant material

Adjustable wind straps and tension panels to prevent lofting

Zippered panel for easy access

Elastic hem

Storage bag included

Weighs approximately 5.0 pounds

Two-year warranty included

Buyer’s Guide To The Best ATV Covers

While shopping around for the best ATV covers, it’s smart to look for certain features to ensure you’re making the right purchase. You should also take your individual needs into consideration. Ask yourself these questions as you weigh your options for ATV protection.

Where Will You Store Your ATV?

Drivers who intend to store their ATVs outside should look for materials that can protect against harsh weather conditions, including 100-percent waterproof fabrics, reinforced seams, adjustable straps, and UV coatings. Be sure to choose a product made from durable, tear-resistant fabric like high-quality polyester and a waterproof coating such as polyurethane (PU). Sun protection can come in the form of chemically treated fabrics or an additional coating.

If you want to store your ATV indoors, a water-resistant cover should provide enough protection. You’ll also want to look for a breathable cover to prevent mold and mildew. Covers with air vents or breathable materials allow trapped moisture to escape. Additionally, vents are useful to prevent overheating if you store your ATV outdoors.

Will The ATV Need To Be Towed?

Often, ATV covers are labeled as “trailerable,” meaning that the cover can fit snug on a trailer rig. The last situation you want is a runaway cover, so if you plan on towing your ATV on the highway, make sure your cover has secure design features like multiple adjustable straps, buckles, a fitted elastic hem, and/or tension panels. These features ensure the cover won’t come loose while driving.

How Long Will You Own Your ATV?

Some ATV covers come with warranties up to 10 years, while others aren’t protected at all. If you plan on owning your ATV long-term, consider buying a durable cover that’s covered by the manufacturer. A warranty will repair or replace a cover with defective materials or workmanship, often at no cost to you.

How Big Is Your ATV?

Depending on the manufacturer, ATV covers can come in universal sizes, semi-custom sizes, or vehicle-specific sizes. Before buying a cover, make sure you understand the cover’s sizing and how it compares to your all-terrain vehicle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should I buy an ATV cover?

The best ATV covers can protect your off-road vehicle from unwanted wear-and-tear, protect its upholstery, and increase its longevity. An ATV cover can also cut down on the time you spend cleaning the vehicle and can be especially useful when towing an ATV on the highway.

What are the best ATV covers?

For outdoor use, we recommend the Badass Moto Ultimate ATV Cover. It’s waterproof and highly durable. For indoor use, we recommend the Classic Accessories QuadGear ATV Deluxe Storage Cover. Classic Accessories is a trusted brand, and its ATV cover includes many smart design features.

How does ATV cover sizing work?

ATV cover sizing varies from manufacturer to manufacturer. Some companies offer universal sizing, meaning the covers can be fitted to many vehicles. Others provide semi-custom or vehicle-specific sizing for certain ATV models.

Can I use an indoor ATV cover outside?

Because indoor covers are often only water-resistant, not waterproof, and don’t provide UV protection, we don’t recommend using an indoor ATV cover outside for prolonged periods.