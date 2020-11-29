Capital One is well-known for its credit card offers, but it also provides a variety of banking services, including auto purchase and refinancing loans. This review can help you decide if a Capital One auto loan is worth considering.

If you’re trying to secure a low-interest loan, read our review of the best auto loan providers. We compare interest rates, loan terms, the application process, and customer reputation. Read on to see how Capital One auto loans score in these categories.

In this article:

About Capital One

Capital One was founded in 1994 and is currently headquartered in McLean, Virginia. It is one of the largest banks in the United States and has over 700 locations across the country. Behind Ally Financial, Capital One is the second-largest auto finance company in the U.S. Unfortunately, auto loan services are not available in Alaska or Hawaii.

Capital One Auto Loan Pros Capital One Auto Loan Cons Easy to pre-qualify Not available in Alaska or Hawaii No hard credit checks for pre-qualification Several vehicle types and brands excluded Low minimum credit requirements Average customer service

Capital One Auto Loan Details

A Capital One auto loan can be secured to purchase a new vehicle, purchase a used vehicle, or refinance an existing loan. These loans can be applied for individually or jointly. A joint application is a smart idea (and perhaps necessary) for those with especially poor credit scores. A co-signer with good credit may even help you get a lower annual percentage rate (APR) offer.

Capital One Auto Loan Details Loan Amount Range $4,000 to $50,000 APR As low as 3.99 percent Loan Term Length 36 to 72 months Prepayment Penalty None Application Fee None

Certain brands and types of vehicles aren’t eligible for a Capital One auto loan. These include:

Oldsmobile

Daewoo

Saab

Suzuki

Isuzu

Commercial vehicles

Motorcycles

Recreational vehicles (RVs)

All-terrain vehicles (ATVs)

Boats

Camper vans

Motor homes

Vehicles with a history of chronic malfunctions

Branded title vehicles

Lease buyouts

There is also a vehicle age restriction for Capital One auto loans. For purchase loans, vehicles must be model years 2010 or newer with fewer than 120,000 miles. Refinancing loans are only available for vehicles up to seven years old that have an “established resale value.”

Capital One Auto Loan Application Process

The first step to getting a Capital One auto loan is to apply for preapproval. This can be done online and requires you to complete a brief questionnaire about your vehicle, income, and housing situation.

After pre-qualifying, you will be given loan offer details like APRs, monthly payment amounts, and even a list of for-sale vehicles from participating dealerships. Capital One does not run a hard check on your credit report during the prequalification process, meaning that you can see your loan offers without potentially lowering your credit score.

The company does, however, run a hard credit check if you choose to claim your Capital One auto loan offer. In addition to the credit check, you will need to supply the following documents before your loan is confirmed:

Proof of income

Proof of residence

Proof of insurance

Proof of employment

Vehicle title (KY, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, NY, OK, and WI only)

It is possible that your final Capital One auto loan terms will differ slightly from those offered during preapproval.

Minimum Qualifications

Capital One does not have a minimum credit score requirement, so it may be a good choice for those with poor credit. However, the company suggests applicants have a monthly income between $1,500 and $1,800 (depending on your credit score).

Capital One Reviews And Reputation

Capital One is accredited and holds an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). It was named one of the best places to work by Fortune magazine in 2017 and is well regarded within the financial services industry.

Despite this, Capital One’s online customer review profile is average. It has a 1.2 out of 5.0-star customer rating on the BBB website and a Trustpilot score of 1.4 out of 5.0 stars. It’s important to note a few things about these low ratings. First, many customer reviews mention Capital One’s banking services, not its auto loans. Second, although auto loans are only a small part of Capital One’s business, complaints from banking customers may still speak to the overall quality of the company.

Finally, keep in mind that Capital One is a large company with many products and services, millions of customers, and billions of dollars of revenue. Though there are thousands of complaints online, these represent a small fraction of total Capital One customers.

Positive Capital One Auto Loan Reviews

Customers that are happy with their Capital One auto loans mention positive customer service experiences and satisfaction with loan terms. Several customers with poor credit were also grateful to be able to secure loans with Capital One.

“I recently was approved [for a Capital One auto loan] and now have a new car. That experience alone was the best I have ever had. My credit was literally beyond bad, and thanks to Capital One, I am on the right track and my credit score keeps going up.” - Susie Moore Young via Trustpilot

Negative Capital One Auto Loan Reviews

Many Capital One customers complain about not finding the same offers they were quoted after preapproval when they visited a participating dealer or financial institution.

“I had to sit out of work due to the [COVID-19 pandemic]. I asked for them to put one payment on the end of my loan so it wouldn't hurt my credit or have me stressed out. To no avail, they basically said no, you need to find a way to make the payment and maybe it won't get reported to the credit bureaus.” - L.T. via Trustpilot

“Don't ever think about applying for an auto loan from them. It’s a total nightmare. They basically damage your credit, and when you walk into the dealership with the approval you will find completely different numbers… Stay away” - via Trustpilot

Our Take On Capital One Auto Loans: 3.5 Stars

Capital One has a convenient pre-application process that does not require a hard credit check. While not the best our team has come across, auto loan terms are reasonable and can be a good option for those with poor credit. Overall, we give Capital One auto loans 3.5 stars.

Motor1 Rating 3.5 Loan Details 3.0 Loan Availability 4.0 Application Process 4.5 Customer Service 3.0

If you are trying to purchase a car or refinance an existing vehicle, Capital One auto financing is worth a look, as there are no downsides to applying for prequalification.

