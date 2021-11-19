As with most states, auto insurance is required in Wisconsin. This article will tell you everything you need to know about car insurance in Wisconsin, including state minimum requirements, average premium rates, and the best insurers in the state.

Our review team has written about the best auto insurance companies in the nation, reviewing factors like cost, industry reputation, customer service, and more. In this review, we re-examine our top insurers for the state of Wisconsin, considering regional rates and customer satisfaction scores.

Of course, while rates vary by state, they also vary by individual. Our recommended providers have low average rates for the region, but the only way to find the lowest-cost insurer for you is to compare multiple car insurance quotes. Enter your zip code into the tool below or call 855-518-0148 to start getting free car insurance quotes.

In this article:

5 Best Car Insurance Companies In Wisconsin

The chart below outlines what we’ve determined are the top five providers of car insurance in Wisconsin. In formulating this list, we considered our independent rankings, average local rates, and local satisfaction scores. All of our recommended providers scored above the regional average in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the North Central region (which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin).

*You may notice that some car insurance companies are listed above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in Wisconsin.

#1 Geico: Best Overall

We rated Gieco as the best overall provider for any state, and it’s also our top choice for car insurance in Wisconsin. Geico has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. In our Geico auto insurance review, we gave the company a 4.5 out of 5.0-star rating.

In regional surveys, Geico performs well. It ranked first in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the North Central region, scoring 851 out of a possible 1,000 points.

In addition to the standard types of auto insurance like comprehensive and collision coverage, Geico also offers Wisconsin drivers valuable add-ons like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance. As a Geico customer, you can also purchase coverage like homeowners insurance and renters insurance.

Bundling your auto insurance policy with another product, such as Geico motorcycle insurance, is one way to save money. The insurer also offers the following discounts on car insurance in Wisconsin:

Good student discount

Good driver discount

Defensive driver discount

Safety feature discount

Multiple vehicle discount

Military discount

Federal employee discount

Additionally, Wisconsin drivers are eligible to participate in Geico’s usage-based insurance program, called DriveEasy. DriveEasy tracks driving habits and offers insurance premium discounts for safe driving.

Geico Pros Geico Cons A+ rating from the BBB and A++ financial strength rating

from AM Best Average quotes experience Many choices for coverage High level of customer satisfaction

#2 USAA: Best For Military

USAA is our highest-rated provider in the United States because of its positive customer service reviews and low-cost auto insurance policies. The only reason we do not recommend USAA as the best provider overall is that it is not available to all drivers. To be eligible for a policy with USAA, you must be a member of the military or have a parent or spouse who is a USAA member. For Wisconsin drivers who are able to sign up for USAA auto insurance, we highly recommend it.

In the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the North Central region, USAA scored the highest, with 897 points. This was well above the regional average of 830. However, USAA was not eligible for formal ranking because of its strict membership requirements.

In addition to excellent Wisconsin auto insurance coverage, USAA offers a number of other types of coverage and helpful services to its members, including homeowners insurance and banking services. USAA customers tend to be loyal and satisfied. The following BBB review sums up the experience of many USAA customers.

“I am amazed by the level of service I have received on my recent insurance claim. The process was so easy and quick… The settlement was fair. I can't believe how painless the process was. This is a premium product with premium service. I will be with USAA for life.” - Brittany H. via BBB

Learn more by reading our complete USAA auto insurance review.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Affordable rates and numerous discounts Only available for military and their families Good option for military members and young drivers A++ financial rating from AM Best

#3 Country Financial: Excellent Local Service In Wisconsin

Country Financial is a regional provider with a good customer service reputation in Wisconsin. In our Country Financial review, we rated the provider 4.0 out of 5.0 stars

The insurer scored 840 points in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the region. This put it in fifth place and above the regional average of 830. Country Financial also boasts an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the BBB.

In addition to offering satisfactory local service, Country Financial offers some of the lowest rates for car insurance in Wisconsin. You can save money on a Country Financial policy by taking advantage of discount offers such as:

Advance quote discount

Good driver discount

Simply Drive ® discount

discount Multi-policy discount

Multi-car discount

Legacy discount

Defensive driver discount

Occupation discount (for teachers, firefighters, police officers, EMTs, and paramedics)

Anti-theft device discount

Good student and college student discounts

Country Financial is available in 19 states across the South, Midwest, and Pacific Northwest. If you’re looking for a high-quality customer service experience, consider this provider for your Wisconsin car insurance needs.

Country Financial Pros Country Financial Cons Several coverage options and discounts Only available in 19 states Positive customer service reviews A+ rating from the BBB

#4 Grange Insurance: Excellent Local Agents In Wisconsin

Grange Insurance is available in 13 states, including Wisconsin. The provider ranked seventh in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the region, with 832 points. It is rated A- for financial strength by AM Best and has an accredited A+ rating from the BBB. In our Grange insurance review, we rated the provider 4.0 out of 5.0 stars.

In 2018, Grange Insurance wrote more than $574 million in premiums for private passenger automobiles. So while it is not the biggest car insurance company on this list, it does have the financials to meet customer claim obligations.

Grange Insurance is a low-cost option for car insurance in Wisconsin. The insurer’s many discount offers include:

Advance purchase discount

Multi-car discount

Multi-policy discount

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Mature driver discount

Defensive driving discount

Anti-theft device discount

Good driver discount

Electric or hybrid vehicle discount

Grange Insurance reviews indicate dedicated customer service agents and quality claims coverage. One customer commented the following on the BBB website:

“I have worked with [an agent] at Grange, and he has been very detailed, efficient, and professional. I had called on a Tuesday regarding a claim, and by Wednesday of the same week, it was resolved. I have Grange for my home and auto and would highly recommend them.” - Kim via BBB

Grange Insurance Pros Grange Insurance Cons A- financial strength rating from AM Best and A+ BBB rating No online quotes Standard coverage with optional extras Variety of discounts

#5 Farmers: Best For Seniors In Wisconsin

Farmers Insurance ranked lower in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the North Central region than our other recommended companies for car insurance in Wisconsin. However, with 831 points, it still scored above the regional average and is a company customers can trust.

Farmers has strong fiscal stability, as indicated by its A rating for financial strength from AM Best. For some drivers, Farmers may offer cheap car insurance in Wisconsin, especially if you are eligible for any of Farmers’ many discounts, such as:

Good driver discount

Homeowner discount

Bundling discount

Safe driving discount

Good student discount

Occupational discounts (for doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, and more)

Alternatively fueled vehicle discount

Safety feature discount

Multiple vehicle discount

Farmers Insurance also offers a senior defensive driving discount for people age 55 or older. After completing an online safety course provided by the AARP, older divers can save money on their car insurance in Wisconsin.

Learn more about this insurer by reading our full Farmers auto insurance review, in which we rate the company 4.0 out of 5.0 stars.

Farmers Pros Farmers Cons Good selection of coverage add-ons Customer complaints about high premiums, roadside assistance availability, and rental car options Discount opportunities for good drivers Average customer service ‘A’ financial strength rating by AM Best Highly rated mobile apps

Wisconsin Car Insurance Requirements

Each state sets its own car insurance laws and limits, so the minimum required coverage and penalties vary by state. If you are getting car insurance in Wisconsin, you’ll need to ensure your policy includes at least the following state-required minimums coverage limits:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$10,000 property damage liability

If you are caught driving without car insurance in Wisconsin, you could face fines up to $500. Even driving without carrying your proof of insurance can cost you, though minimally. If you are pulled over or are in an accident and fail to show proof of insurance, you could be fined up to $10. If you are caught offering fraudulent proof of insurance, you could be fined up to $5,000.

Cost Of Wisconsin Insurance

Car insurance in Wisconsin tends to be cheaper than it is in most other states. Compared to the rest of the U.S., it is the seventh cheapest state for auto insurance.

The chart below compares the average cost of Wisconsin car insurance with the national average. The information comes from data provided by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). These numbers show average annual expenditures in 2017.

Type of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure in Wisconsin National Average Annual Expenditure Liability coverage $412.46 $611.12 Collision coverage $243.52 $363.08 Comprehensive coverage $148.83 $159.72 Total cost* $731.20 $1,004.58

*Most drivers carry liability coverage but not necessarily other types of auto insurance. Total average annual expenditure measures what Wisconsin drivers actually spent on auto insurance in 2017.

What To Know About Driving In Wisconsin

Wisconsin drivers traveled an average of 15,364 miles per licensed driver in 2018, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). That same year, there were 588 traffic deaths, which comes out to 10.1 deaths per 100,000 people. This is slightly lower than the national average of 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

Wisconsin is known for its heavy annual snowfall. Driving in Wisconsin in the winter months can be especially dangerous, so be sure to take into account road conditions and drive accordingly. While winter conditions make driving more dangerous, most accidents in Wisconsin occur in the summer, and the leading cause of accidents is excessive speeding. Keep within the speed limits and always wear your seatbelt.

Final Thoughts

There are several strong options for car insurance in Wisconsin. We recommend Wisconsin drivers look into policies from Geico, USAA, Country Financial, Grange Insurance, and Farmers. Individual rates are likely to vary, so the only way to find the lowest premium cost for you is to compare multiple quotes. Enter your zip code into the tool below or call 855-518-0148 to start getting free car insurance quotes.

FAQ: Car Insurance In Wisconsin

Who has the cheapest car insurance in Wisconsin?

There is no single cheapest provider of car insurance in Wisconsin, as rates are determined on an individual basis. The cheapest provider for one driver may not be the cheapest provider for everyone. In general, Geico and USAA tend to offer the lowest rates for Wisconsin drivers and are a good place to start your search.

How much is car insurance in Wisconsin per month?

In 2017, the average driver spent $731.20 per year on car insurance in Wisconsin, which is about $61 per month. Of course, your own rates may vary and could be higher or lower than this, depending on factors like your age, driving record, deductible, coverage level, and more.

Can you drive without insurance in Wisconsin?

It is illegal to drive without car insurance in Wisconsin. If you are caught driving without insurance, you can face fines up to $500.