When you purchase a new or certified pre-owned Alfa Romeo, your vehicle is guaranteed by the manufacturer to be defect-free. If you experience an unexpected breakdown, repairs to most parts and components will be covered under your Alfa Romeo warranty.

In this article, we’ll provide an in-depth look at the factory warranty from Alfa Romeo, including what’s covered and how long coverage lasts. We’ll also help you decide whether getting extra coverage from one of the best extended car warranty companies would be worth it for Alfa Romeo vehicles. You can see more on our top-rated warranty providers below.

Alfa Romeo Warranty Overview

The cornerstone of Alfa Romeo warranty coverage is a 4-year/50,000-mile basic limited bumper-to-bumper warranty that offers coverage for the majority of vehicle components. It includes protection for everything from the engine to the navigation system.

Alfa Romeo is an Italian auto manufacturer that was founded in 1910. In 1986 it was acquired by Fiat, and in 2014 Fiat merged with Chrysler. Today, the brand is owned by the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) corporation, but Alfa Romeo warranty coverage is specific to Alfa Romeo vehicles. It consists of the following protections:

4-year/50,000-mile basic limited warranty

1-year/10,000-mile complimentary first service

5-year/unlimited-mile anti-corrosion perforation warranty

4-year/unlimited-mile towing and roadside assistance

Alfa Romeo warranty exclusions are typical for any warranty and include:

Damage resulting from abuse, negligence, misuse

Damage resulting from racing

Maintenance costs like lubrication and tune-ups

Damage resulting from an accident

Compared to other manufacturer warranties, Alfa Romeo warranty coverage is standard. Most automakers offer separate bumper-to-bumper and powertrain warranties. However, most high-performance vehicles come with one bumper-to-bumper warranty that typically lasts for four years.

Certified Pre-Owned Alfa Romeo Warranty

Alfa Romeo vehicles that are less than 5 years old and that have less than 50,000 miles on the odometer are eligible for certified pre-owned (CPO) status. A CPO Alfa Romeo must pass a 175-point inspection before it is sold, but to give you added peace of mind, all vehicles come with a CPO Alfa Romeo warranty that lasts 5 years/100,000 miles from the car’s original in-service date.

This coverage offered by the CPO Alfa Romeo warranty is similar to the manufacturer’s new vehicle limited warranty. It’s also transferable to a subsequent vehicle owner if you pay a $150 transfer fee.

Do You Need Extended Warranty Coverage?

If your Alfa Romeo is less than 4 years old and has less than 50,000 miles on the odometer, it is still covered by the factory warranty. If you’re unsure about your car’s warranty eligibility, you can call any Alfa Romeo dealership to ask. Providing your vehicle identification number (VIN) should allow any dealership to search your vehicle in their database and tell you the status of your Alfa Romeo warranty.

As your factory warranty nears the expiration date (or if it has already passed), you might consider an extended auto warranty. An extended warranty can help guard against the cost of unexpected repairs and help you plan for long-term maintenance costs.

When trying to determine if an extended warranty is worth it, consider your vehicle’s reliability. Especially reliable vehicles are less likely to break down and may not benefit as much from extended warranty coverage. So how reliable are Alfa Romeo vehicles?

Typically, our team turns to RepairPal for vehicle reliability data. The site uses driver-reported data to estimate things like average annual repair costs, frequency of repairs, and the probability of needing a major repair. However, because Alfa Romeo is such a small-scale manufacturer, RepairPal does not have enough information about the Alfa Romeo brand to make these estimations.

Most sports cars have expensive maintenance costs, as they tend to break down more often. Repairs can also be more costly, especially because of the high-quality replacement parts and specialized mechanics needed to perform them.

Alfa Romeo vehicles seem to have had some issues in the past, as 11 technical service bulletins (TSBs) have been released regarding the Alfa Romeo Giulia. A TSB is issued by the manufacturer when there are recurring reports of a similar problem for the same model vehicle. TSBs about the Alfa Romeo Giulia regarded issues with the:

Steering

Heating

Brakes

Coolant hose retainer

Electrical systems

It is important to note that many extended warranty providers specifically exclude any issues that are mentioned in TSBs. However, your manufacturer should cover any TSB issues for the duration of your car’s life.

What Does An Alfa Romeo Extended Warranty Cover?

All FCA-brand vehicles can be covered by an extended warranty through Mopar®. Mopar is the parts manufacturer for FCA brands and offers two extended service contracts for Alfa Romeos: Maximum Care and Added Care Plus.

Contract terms such as length, deductible, and final cost may vary by dealership and can be negotiable. The longest coverage terms last up to 8 years and 150,000 miles.

The Maximum Care plan covers over 5,000 named components, such as the:

Engine

Transmission

Driveline

Steering

Air conditioning

Engine cooling system

Fuel system

Electrical components

Front and rear suspension

Brakes

Instrumentation

Power components

Luxury components

Body mechanisms

Manual interior mechanisms

Safety and security systems

The Added Care Plus coverage is less extensive and includes only the most important systems, such as the:

Engine

Transmission

Front- and rear-wheel drive

Steering

Air conditioning

Brakes

Suspension

Electrical components

Mopar’s Alfa Romeo extended warranty plans are comprehensive, but like all vehicle service contracts, there are a number of exclusions. Alfa Romeo extended warranties will not cover:

Regular maintenance services

Catalytic converter

Cosmetic items like glass, paint, dents, and upholstery

Snowplows, winches, and trailers

Wear items such as tires, the manual clutch assembly, brake pads, shoes, rotors, drums, belts, and wipers

These exclusions are common among extended warranties.

Other Choices For Alfa Romeo Coverage

As a luxury brand, not all extended warranty providers cover Alfa Romeos. Out of our three top-rated providers, neither Endurance nor Carchex offers warranty contracts for Alfa Romeo vehicles. CarShield, however, covers certain Alfa Romeo models.

Third-party extended warranty providers like CarShield offer some advantages over the warranty you might find with your dealership. For example, CarShield can offer:

Coverage for older vehicles

More coverage options

A greater network of repair shops

Less-expensive coverage than a dealership extended warranty

