Originally founded in Spain, MAPFRE Insurance has been around since 1933 and now has offices in more than 100 countries. In the United States, you can purchase a range of insurance products if you live in one of the states where MAPFRE has insurance agents.

Here, we’ll go through everything you need to know about MAPFRE auto insurance plans, including insurance discounts, overall cost, customer reviews, and industry reputation. MAPFRE didn’t end up on our list of the best car insurance companies of 2021, but we’ll let you know how it stacks up to leading providers.

MAPFRE Insurance Overview

MAPFRE stands for Mutualidad de la Agrupación de Propietarios de Fincas Rústicas de España, or Mutuality Association of Owners of Rural Properties in Spain. The Spanish-born company acquired The Commerce Group in the U.S. in 1972 and now does business under a group of companies, including:

American Commerce Insurance Company

Citation Insurance Company

The Commerce Insurance Company

Commerce Insurance West Company

MAPFRE Insurance Company

MAPFRE Insurance Company of Florida

You can get MAPFRE car insurance in 19 states:

Arizona Indiana New Jersey Rhode Island California Kentucky New York Tennessee Connecticut Maine Ohio Vermont Florida Massachusetts Oregon Washington Idaho New Hampshire Pennsylvania

Overall, MAPFRE Insurance offers a range of insurance coverages and a solid list of discounts. It also includes a rather long list of value programs that include options such as disappearing deductibles, a safe driving app, and a partnership with TeenSMART – a program that offers training and certification to young drivers.

MAPFRE Insurance has a moderately strong standing in the insurance industry as well. The company carries an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A rating in financial strength from AM Best, so you know it can pay customers' auto insurance claims. On the other hand, MAPFRE tends to have high premiums and a high number of complaints from customers.

MAPFRE Car Insurance Coverage

You can get these standard types of coverage through MAPFRE Insurance:

Liability auto insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive car insurance

Medical payments (MedPay)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

You also have the option to add more specialized vehicle features and property protection:

Towing and labor

Rental car reimbursement

Personal and electronic item coverage

Digital media device replacement

Accident forgiveness

New car replacement

Auto glass repair

As added benefits, MAPFRE offers programs such as Car EZ® to expedite the car repair process after an accident andePics® so you can upload photos of property damage and skip in-person appraisals.

MAPFRE Insurance Cost And Discounts

Estimating car insurance prices from any provider can be difficult because your premium depends on a number of individual factors. These include your age, location, driving history, and vehicle make and model.

Our research shows that MAPFRE Insurance tends to be more expensive than other auto insurers. One BBB reviewer reported a rate increase from $1,300 to $2,700 per year after an accident in which the driver was not at fault.

According to our rate estimates from Quadrant Information Services, the national average cost for an annual car insurance premium is $1,732, so this is quite the increase. However, MAPFRE may offer affordable rates for some drivers. If you reach out for a quote, make sure to see if you qualify for any discounts.

MAPFRE Discounts

Drivers may be able to save money on car insurance with the following discounts:

Multi-car discount

Upfront payment discount

Smart driver discount for adults and teens

Good student and student-away-from-home discounts

Discount for bundling home and auto insurance, or personal umbrella coverage

Annual usage discount

Green discount for paperless billing

AAA membership discount

Welcome back discount

Clean-in-Three discount for drivers that maintain clean driving records for three years

Shop Smart loyalty discount

TeenSMART educational program

MAPFRE also offers a disappearing deductible for safe drivers.

MAPFRE Insurance Reviews And Ratings

When you search for MAPFRE reviews, you’ll find mostly negative comments. Most popular car insurance companies have a number of negative reviews because the claims process can be stressful, but generally, there are many positive reviews, too.

Customers complain about MAPFRE’s customer service agents, a slow claims process, and unexpected premium increases. Some customers report rates increasing from year to year without any change in their driving records.

The few positive reviews praise customer service representatives in certain locations. The Webster, Massachusetts, office received the following review:

“As long as you do the right thing, send all necessary documentation and properly fill out all of the paperwork they request, you can expect to have your claim handled professionally, courteously and most importantly, fairly.” - Leanne E. via Google reviews

Apps And Technology

MAPFRE Insurance has a streamlined website that allows you to submit claims quickly and easily, as well as two mobile apps: GO MAPFRE and DriveAdvisor®.

With GO MAPFRE, you can review your policy information, make payments, and submit claims. DriveAdvisor is a safe driving app that earns you five percent off for signing up and tracks your driving habits. Unfortunately, GO MAPFRE only has a 2.9-star rating on Google Play, and DriveAdvisor isn’t rated at all.

Our Take On MAPFRE Insurance: 3.5 Stars

Our research team gives MAPFRE Insurance 3.5 out of 5.0 stars. MAPFRE tends to have high rates and mostly poor customer reviews, but a longstanding history in the insurance industry and expansive auto insurance coverage may make this provider the right choice for some drivers.

Pros Cons Longstanding history in the insurance industry Only available in 19 states A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and an Excellent financial strength rating from AM Best Expensive Variety of coverage options Many negative customer reviews Discounts for many different types of drivers

FAQ: MAPFRE Insurance Review What can you do on MAPFRE’s mobile app? You can view your insurance policy, pay bills, and file claims on MAPFRE’s mobile app. Unfortunately, GO MAPFRE isn’t highly rated with just a 2.9-star rating on Google Play. MAPFRE’s safe driving app DriveAdvisor tracks your driving habits to help you save money on car insurance. Is MAPFRE Insurance expensive? MAPFRE Insurance can be a little costly, but luckily there are discounts available that can lower your rate. If you have any accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs on your driving record, this can also increase your MAPFRE car insurance premium costs by double compared to a driver with a clean driving record. How do I cancel my MAPFRE Insurance? You can cancel a MAPFRE auto insurance policy by contacting your local office. Depending on your policy and reason for canceling, you may be charged a cancellation fee.

