If you live in the Southeast and have ever researched insurance providers, you may have come across Alfa Insurance and even stumbled upon some Alfa car insurance reviews. With more than a million customers, the regional provider has made a name for itself with Alfa car insurance and other insurance products.

In this article, we’ll go over coverage options, reviews, customer service, and more. Then, we’ll see how Alfa car insurance compares to plans from the best auto insurance companies in the industry.

Alfa Insurance Overview

Alfa Insurance began in 1946 as an extension of the Alabama Farmers Federation with the goal of providing fire insurance to its members. Today, the regional insurer based in Montgomery, Alabama, serves customers in 11 states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

Mississippi

Missouri

Ohio

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Alfa is most prevalent in Alabama, Mississippi, and Georgia. It has an "A" financial strength rating from AM Best, which is slightly lower than most leading car insurance providers. Alfa has A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), however.

Alfa Car Insurance Coverage

With an Alfa car insurance policy, you have access to all of the standard types of auto insurance. The one notable exception is personal injury protection (PIP). This is because Alfa does not operate in any no-fault states where PIP would be required. Here's a list of coverages available through Alfa:

Liability auto insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive car insurance

Medical payments (MedPay)

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Collision and comprehensive policies include up to $200 for lost clothing and luggage, which isn’t common. Additionally, a MedPay policy includes reimbursements for a bed if a family member is injured and you want to stay with them overnight in the hospital.

In addition to these types of coverage, you can receive:

Roadside assistance: Covers labor up to $100 for emergency roadside assistance, such as towing, gasoline delivery, jump-starts, and tire changes

Covers labor up to $100 for emergency roadside assistance, such as towing, gasoline delivery, jump-starts, and tire changes Loss of income: Pays up to 85 percent of your monthly income (maximum of $750 per month) for up to one year if you're unable to work after an automobile accident

Pays up to 85 percent of your monthly income (maximum of $750 per month) for up to one year if you're unable to work after an automobile accident Loss of use and travel expense: Pays for rental coverage in a collision or comprehensive loss

Finally, Alfa will reimburse drivers required to attend a trial or hearing at Alfa’s request up to $50 per day for loss of income.

Alfa Car Insurance Cost And Discounts

The cost of Alfa car insurance can depend on a few factors. Among them are your age, gender, and marital status. Other influencing factors include:

The type of vehicle you own

Your location

Credit score

Driving history

The table below shows annual premium rate estimates for Alfa car insurance in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, and Georgia. These estimates are based on the profile of a 35-year-old with good credit and a clean driving record. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), the national average annual rate for car insurance was $1,056. This means Alfa auto insurance rates are a bit higher than most providers.

State Alfa Car Insurance Annual Cost Estimate Average Annual Cost Estimate Alabama $2,827 $1,448 Arkansas $2,027 $1,449 Georgia $2,168 $1,548 Mississippi $1,860 $1,357

*Data not available for Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Alfa Car Insurance Discounts

While our research shows that Alfa auto insurance costs somewhat more than the industry average, the provider offers the following discounts that can make your premium more affordable:

Safety discounts

Occupational discounts

Policy discounts

Driver’s education discounts

Alfa Reviews And Ratings

Although Alfa Insurance has an A+ rating from the BBB, it does not have any reviews from customers on the site. There are also no Google reviews for Alfa car insurance. On Yelp, three customers gave the insurer one-star ratings. These same customers complained about the claims experience and customer service.

“This is [absolutely the] worst, insurance company I have ever dealt with. Do not get hit by one of their [policyholders], as you will be screwed, and left with no rental, wasting your time, chasing your claim check owed to you after settlement. ... It took almost [three] weeks for an adjuster to call me, after leaving more than [five] voice messages with no response.” – Zen D. via Yelp

“Worst insurance/customer service. It seems like the adjuster is avoiding my calls. It has been two days since I was hit by an unlicensed Alfa/Trexis-insured driver. My vehicle is not driveable, and they haven't tried to contact me or get me a rental.” – Tanvi H. via Yelp

Our Take On Alfa Car Insurance: 2.5 Stars

Alfa doesn't rank as highly as several of the car insurance providers we’ve reviewed. Despite serving more than one million customers, the company has virtually no online reviews, and some of the reviews that are available aren't too positive. All factors being considered, our review team gives Alfa 2.5 out of 5.0 stars.

Pros Cons Perks such as coverage for lost luggage Limited availability A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau Poor customer reviews Potentially misleading advertising on website

Top Recommendations For Auto Insurance

If you’re unsatisfied with Alfa auto insurance or looking for a few more options to compare, we recommend checking out Geico and State Farm. Both insurers performed well in our industry-wide review for having strong coverage, competitive pricing, and positive customer reviews.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico is one of the largest and best-known insurance companies in the country. With strong tech integrations and reasonable prices, we ranked Geico as the Best Overall in the nation. Geico has a superb reputation as the second-largest car insurance company in the country by market share. It’s clear that it has a strong financial base with an A++ rating from AM Best.

In addition to standard coverage, Geico offers roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, rideshare coverage, and mechanical breakdown insurance. To learn more about coverage, read our full Geico auto insurance review.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

State Farm is the largest insurance provider in the nation by market share, and its reputation is similarly strong. The insurer has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, so you know it has the ability to pay out on customer claims. Beyond standard coverage, you can get roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and more.

State Farm has many discount opportunities for drivers, including a good student discount and a safe driving program for drivers under the age of 25. For these reasons, our research team named the provider the Best for Students in 2021. Read our State Farm auto insurance review to find out more.

FAQ: Alfa Car Insurance

Is Alfa auto insurance expensive?

Compared to the national average for full coverage auto insurance per year, Alfa auto insurance can be a little costly. According to our annual rate estimates, Alfa car insurance ranged from $1,800 to $2,800 for Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Georgia.

How do I get a quote for Alfa car insurance?

Mississippi, Georgia, and Alabama residents are able to get a free, personalized quote online, and car owners in other states where Alfa is available can call 800-964-2532 or find a local agent in their area.

What other insurance does Alfa offer?

Since 1946, the company has grown from providing fire insurance to farmers and federation members to offering an array of insurance coverage policies. Other than minimum and full coverage car insurance policies, Alfa offers health, home, life, farm, and business insurance.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers.