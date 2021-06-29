West Virginia is known for having a high number of traffic accidents on its hazardous rural highways. This is one reason why finding the right West Virginia car insurance is so important. This article will suggest some of the best providers in the state based on coverage quality, local reputation, and regional rates.

Our review team has taken a close look at many of the best car insurance companies. In this review, we re-examine our nationwide top providers in light of West Virginia regulations and local satisfaction surveys. Learn more about these providers by reading on, and start comparing free car insurance quotes right away by using the tool below.

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies In West Virginia

According to our cost estimates, USAA, Nationwide, and State Farm are the cheapest car insurance companies in West Virginia.

Car Insurance Provider Average Annual Cost Estimate USAA $903 Nationwide $962 State Farm $1014 Progressive $1221 Westfield $1400

Cost Of West Virginia Auto Insurance

The table below shows average annual premium expenditures for West Virginia car insurance in 2018. The data comes from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The cost of West Virginia car insurance is slightly higher than coverage in some other states, as the national average for 2018 was $1,056.

Type Of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure Liability coverage $522 Collision coverage $350 Comprehensive coverage $225 Total Cost $1097

*Most drivers carry liability coverage but not necessarily other types of auto insurance. Total average annual expenditure measures what drivers in West Virginia and across the U.S. actually spent on auto insurance in 2018.

Annual West Virginia Car Insurance Estimates By Age

The average 24-year-old driver can pay up to $633 more for car insurance than 35-year-old drivers.

Age West Virginia Annual Car Insurance 24 $2051 35 $1418

Annual West Virginia Car Insurance Estimates By Gender

Car insurance rate estimates aren't affected by gender much — only by 2 percent.

Gender West Virginia Annual Car Insurance Female $1403 Male $1434

Annual West Virginia Car Insurance Estimates For Drivers With Bad Credit

West Virginia drivers with poor credit can pay almost twice as much for car insurance than drivers with good credit.

Credit Rating West Virginia Annual Car Insurance Good $1418 Fair $1737 Poor $2610

Annual West Virginia Car Insurance Estimates For Bad Drivers

Factors such as speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can harm your chances of getting car insurance at a lower cost.

Driving Record West Virginia Annual Car Insurance Clean $1418 Speeding Ticket $1699 At-Fault Accident $2064 DUI $2802

Top Car Insurance Companies In West Virginia

Each of the insurers we recommend for West Virginia car insurance offers competitive rates in the state and performed well in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the Mid-Atlantic region, which includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Our top West Virginia auto insurance providers also scored well in our team’s independent review, which took into account local customer service scores, affordability, and coverage options.

*You may notice that some car insurance companies are listed above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in West Virginia.

#1 Erie Insurance: Best Provider For West Virginia Car Insurance

Erie Insurance was established in 1925 and today is a well-known Fortune 500 company. While it is only available in select states, West Virginia happens to be one of them.

Customers who are able to sign up for West Virginia car insurance policies from Erie give the company high satisfaction marks. In the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Mid-Atlantic region, Erie scored 850 out of 1,000 possible points, putting it in second place for the region.

Erie has low-cost policies and valuable benefits. The Erie Auto Plus program is a useful add-on to any West Virginia car insurance policy. It includes:

$10,000 death benefit

Diminishing deductible

Waived deductible in some cases

Additional transportation expense coverage

Increased coverage limits for locksmith costs, personal items, and non-owned trailers

Drivers can also earn gift cards and other perks by using the Erie YouTurn mobile app, a telematics program that tracks driving behavior and rewards customers for safe driving.

In our Erie auto insurance review, we rated the provider 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. Erie also has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A+ rating for financial strength from AM Best.

Erie Insurance Pros Erie Insurance Cons A+ BBB rating and A+ financial strength rating

from AM Best Mixed customer reviews about claims process High overall customer satisfaction Comprehensive coverage options Variety of auto insurance discounts available

#2 State Farm: Best For Students

State Farm is another of our highest-rated West Virginia car insurance providers, scoring 4.5 out of 5.0 stars in our State Farm auto insurance review. The insurer earned high marks based on its coverage offerings, high number of discount opportunities, and strong industry reputation. It has an A+ rating from the BBB and is rated A++ in financial strength by AM Best.

Founded in 1922, State Farm has grown to be the largest auto insurer in the United States. West Virginia residents seem particularly pleased with State Farm, as it ranked first in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the region, with 855 out of 1,000 points.

State Farm’s money-saving opportunities vary based on where you live, but the company’s West Virginia car insurance discounts include:

Accident-free discount

Defensive driving course discount

Driver training discount

Good driving discounts

Good student discount

Multiple automobiles discount

Multiple line discount

Passive restraint discount

Student away at school discount

Vehicle safety discount

The provider’s multiple youth-focused discounts led us to name State Farm the best insurance company for students.

State Farm Pros State Farm Cons Largest auto insurer in the country Reported errors with autopay Many discounts for teens and students Not taking new customers in Massachusetts or Rhode Island Positive customer reviews Higher rates than some competitors Superior financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Available in 48 states

#3 USAA: Best For Military

USAA actually scored the highest in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Mid-Atlantic region, with 890 points. It was not eligible for ranking, however, because it is not available to all drivers. To qualify for a USAA policy, drivers must be members of the military or have a parent or spouse with a USAA membership.

USAA’s West Virginia car insurance coverage is very affordable and can be the cheapest available option for many drivers. If you qualify for a policy, USAA should be a top choice for comparing rates and coverage.

With more than 12.8 million members, USAA has an outstanding customer service reputation. We rated the company 5.0 out of 5.0 stars in our USAA auto insurance review and named it the Best for Military.

In addition to high-quality auto insurance, USAA provides its members with banking and loan services. It has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and can easily meet customer claim obligations.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Affordable rates and numerous discounts Only available for military and their families Good option for military members Superior financial strength rating from AM Best

#4 Geico: Best Overall In The Nation

We named Geico the best nationwide, and we think it’s a good choice in West Virginia specifically. In the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Mid-Atlantic region, Geico scored 841 points, putting it just above the regional average of 840 points and ranking it in fourth place.

In 2019, Geico wrote over $34 billion in claims. It is rated A+ by the BBB and A++ in financial strength by AM Best. Similar to its excellent auto insurance coverage, Geico's motorcycle insurance is also rated highly. The company also offers:

Homeowners insurance

Renters insurance

Commercial car insurance

All-terrain vehicle (ATV) insurance

Recreational vehicle (RV) insurance

Boat insurance

In the Mountain State, drivers can get cheap West Virginia car insurance from Geico. For this reason and Geico’s excellent customer service ratings, you should keep the insurer on your radar and consider reaching out for a quote. You can read more in our complete Geico auto insurance review.

Geico Pros Geico Cons Superior financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Average quotes experience Available in 50 states Usage-based app not available in all states High level of customer satisfaction Many discount opportunities and choices for coverage

#5 Nationwide: Best For Seniors

Nationwide made our list of the top 12 providers in the U.S., and it maintains a high level of quality in the Mountain State. In fact, many drivers may find Nationwide to offer the lowest West Virginia car insurance rates. In our Nationwide car insurance review, we gave the company 4.0 out of 5.0 stars because of its strong industry standing and wide range of coverage options.

Though Nationwide can run on the expensive side in some places, our research indicates that it offers low-cost West Virginia insurance policies. Drivers who can take advantage of Nationwide discount offers may find the insurer is worth a look. Nationwide discounts include:

Multi-policy discount

Usage-based policy discounts

Accident-free discounts

Good student discount

Safe driver discount

Defensive driver discount

Prepay discount

Drivers may also consider Nationwide if they have other vehicles to insure. In addition to the standard types of auto insurance, you can find options for Nationwide motorcycle insurance, boat insurance, golf cart insurance, snowmobile insurance, mobile home insurance, RV insurance, ATV insurance, and more.

Nationwide has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best and is also rated A+ by the BBB. It has easy-to-use online quotes and claims tools, too, which may be a perk for West Virginia drivers.

Nationwide Pros Nationwide Cons Superior financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Mixed customer reviews in some locations Many choices for coverage available in 47 states Difficult quotes process Usage-based insurance options

West Virginia Car Insurance Requirements

Minimum West Virginia car insurance requirements are set by the state. By law, West Virginia drivers are required to carry liability auto insurance and uninsured motorist insurance policies with the following minimum coverage limits:

Bodily injury liability: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident Property damage liability: $25,000 per accident

$25,000 per accident Uninsured motorist: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Those caught driving without the state-minimum West Virginia car insurance may face the following penalties:

First offense: License is suspended for 30 days and until a $200 reinstatement fee is paid

License is suspended for 30 days and until a $200 reinstatement fee is paid Subsequent offenses within five years: License suspended for 90 days and registration revoked until proof of insurance is provided and a $200 reinstatement fee is paid

What To Know About Driving In West Virginia

West Virginia is one of the more dangerous states in which to drive. According to information collected by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), West Virginians drove an average of 17,107 miles per licensed driver in 2018. During that same year, there were 294 auto deaths, which comes out to 16.3 deaths per 100,000 people. This statistic is significantly higher than the national average of 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

One reason West Virginia is more dangerous than average is that it has many windy rural roads that receive little maintenance and do not have guard rails. U.S. Route 33 and Interstate 81 in West Virginia are known to be particularly hazardous.

When driving in West Virginia, pay attention to changing road conditions as well as posted speed limits. Be aware that speed limits in West Virginia can change frequently along the same road.

Final Thoughts

Driving through the Mountain State can be beautiful, but take special caution when driving on rural roads While you’ll need to carry at least the minimum West Virginia car insurance, we recommend choosing a full coverage policy to make sure you’re protected in case an accident occurs.

Our top choices for West Virginia car insurance are Erie, State Farm, USAA, Geico, and Nationwide, though there are other strong providers in the area.

FAQ: West Virginia Car Insurance What is the cheapest car insurance in West Virginia? There is no single cheapest car insurance provider in West Virginia. USAA and Geico are known to offer low rates in the state, but the best cheap auto insurance provider may be different for everyone. The only way to find the cheapest coverage for you is to compare quotes. How much is car insurance in West Virginia? West Virginia drivers paid an average of $913.39 in car insurance premiums in 2017. The national average for the same year was $1,004.58. Why is car insurance so expensive in West Virginia? While car insurance in West Virginia is lower than the national average, it isn’t cheap. One reason that West Virginia car insurance rates are high may be because the state experiences a large volume of accidents each year, due in part to poorly maintained rural roads. Does West Virginia require car insurance? Yes, West Virginia requires car insurance. All drivers in the Mountain State must hold both liability insurance and uninsured motorist coverage. Drivers caught without auto insurance will face license suspension and a hefty fine.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.