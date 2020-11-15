In Virginia, car insurance is not mandatory – you can either carry coverage or choose to pay an uninsured motor vehicle fee. However, this doesn’t mean that driving without insurance in the Old Dominion doesn’t have consequences.

If you want to make sure you’re financially protected in the event of an accident, we can help you find the best car insurance in Virginia.

Our review team has researched the best car insurance companies in the country, looking at factors like cost, coverage, customer satisfaction, and more. Here, we apply those same criteria to Virginia providers. Read on to learn about leading Virginia insurance options, or start comparing free quotes immediately by using the tool below or calling 855-518-0148.

In this article:

Top Car Insurance Companies In Virginia

The chart below shows our five top picks for Virginia car insurance. To narrow down the best providers, we considered not only national reputation, but also local satisfaction surveys and average state rates.

Each provider scored well in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the Mid-Atlantic region (which includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia) or is known to offer some of the lowest rates in the state. Some providers meet both criteria.

*You may notice that some car insurance companies are listed above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in Virginia.

#1 State Farm: Best For Students

State Farm ranked first in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Mid-Atlantic region, with a total score of 855 out of 1,000 possible points. The company’s extensive discount opportunities make State Farm a low-cost option for Virginia car insurance. These include:

Accident-free discount

Defensive driving course discount

Driver training discount

Good driving discounts

Good student discount

Multiple automobiles discount

Multiple line discount

Passive restraint discount

Student away at school discount

Vehicle safety discount

State Farm also has a usage-based program called Drive Safe & SaveTM that offers discounts on Virginia car insurance for safe driving habits.

Comprehensive coverage offerings and a strong national reputation make State Farm an industry leader. It holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. In our State Farm auto insurance review, we rated the insurer 4.5 out of 5.0 stars. Read the full review to learn more.

State Farm Pros State Farm Cons Comprehensive coverage offerings Reported errors with autopay Extensive selection of discounts Positive customer reviews Easy online quotes process A+ rating from the BBB

#2 USAA: Best For Military

USAA, a benefits program for military members and their families, was founded in 1922 and has since grown to include over 12.8 million members. For those who qualify for Virginia car insurance from USAA, this provider is a great choice.

USAA has a strong customer service reputation. In the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study, USAA scored highest in the Mid-Atlantic region, earning 890 out of 1,000 possible points. However, it was not eligible for formal ranking because it is not available to all drivers.

The insurer gets similarly high marks from industry experts. It has an A- rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. In our USAA auto insurance review, we gave the provider a perfect score of 5.0 stars.

USAA auto insurance policies are very affordable for members and may be the cheapest option for Virginia car insurance. The provider offers special money-saving opportunities geared toward active-duty military, such as a discount for garaging your vehicle on a military base.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Affordable rates and numerous discounts Only available for military and their families Good option for military members and young drivers Superior financial strength rating from AM Best

#3 Erie Insurance: Superior Local Service In Virginia

Erie Insurance is a regional provider only available in a handful of states, including Virginia. Among Virginia drivers, Erie has a good reputation for customer service. The insurer scored 850 out of 1,000 on the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Mid-Atlantic region, placing second overall.

It addition to standard Virginia car insurance policies, Erie offers customers coverage options such as:

Pet coverage

Personal item coverage

Auto glass repair

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

Locksmith coverage

Erie has an A+ rating from the BBB and an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best. It offers highly customizable coverage and scored 4.0 out of 5.0 stars in our independent Erie insurance review.

Erie Insurance Pros Erie Insurance Cons A+ rating from the BBB and A+ rating in financial strength

from AM Best Mixed customer service reviews during claims process High customer satisfaction Comprehensive coverage options Variety of auto insurance discounts available

#4 Geico: Best Overall In The Nation

Geico is one of the biggest car insurance companies in the United States and wrote over $34 billion in claims in 2019. It is a well-regarded auto insurer with high industry ratings, including an A+ BBB rating and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best.

We rated Geico 4.5 out of 5.0 stars overall for its excellent coverage, strong customer service reputation, and low-cost policy options. Drivers in Virginia seem to appreciate Geico as well. The company ranked fourth in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Mid-Atlantic region (with 841 out of 1,000 points).

Bundling Geico home and auto insurance or policies for things like boats or motorcycles can save drivers hundreds in premiums. Drivers can also save by taking advantage of Geico’s numerous discounts, such as:

Good student discount

Good driver discount

Defensive driver discount

Safety features discount

Anti-theft device discount

Multiple policy discount

Multiple vehicle discount

Military discount

Federal employee discount

Learn more about Geico by reading our full Geico auto insurance review.

Geico Pros Geico Cons A+ rating from the BBB and A++ financial strength rating

from AM Best Average quotes experience Many choices for coverage High level of customer satisfaction

#5 Virginia Farm Bureau: Low-Cost Virginia Car Insurance

Virginia Farm Bureau is a choice any Virginia driver should consider. As its name implies, it provides coverage specifically for drivers in the Old Dominion, and as such, is well-versed in Virginia car insurance requirements. This means its insurance agents are able to give superior advice on which policies drivers should choose.

Signing up for Virginia Farm Bureau insurance requires a Farm Bureau membership, but the fee to sign up is cheap, and membership includes discounts at restaurants and partner businesses. Additionally, membership fees support Virginia farmers, but you do not need to be a farmer yourself to join.

In addition to offering all standard types of auto insurance, Virginia Farm Bureau has a high number of policy benefits and add-ons available to customers, such as roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, accident forgiveness protection, pet coverage, and more.

Those looking for Virginia car insurance will find Virginia Farm Bureau offers some of the most competitive auto insurance rates in the state. The company also has an A+ rating from the BBB and an A rating for financial strength from AM Best.

Virginia Farm Bureau Pros Virginia Farm Bureau Cons Local agents help customize coverage Requires Virginia Farm Bureau membership Wide range of policy add-ons available A+ rating from the BBB and ‘A’ financial strength rating

from AM Best

Use the tool below or call 855-518-0148 to get free, personalized car insurance quotes from leading providers.

Virginia Car Insurance Requirements

As with all states, Virginia car insurance requirements are set by the local insurance commissioner. You can opt not to drive without car insurance in Virginia, but to do so you must pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee at a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. If you choose to purchase insurance instead, you’ll be required to carry the following auto insurance coverage limits:

$25,000 per person bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident bodily injury liability

$20,000 per accident property damage liability

Those caught driving without the minimum-required Virginia car insurance or without registering their vehicle as uninsured may have their registration revoked until a $600 non-compliance fee is paid.

Cost Of Virginia Auto Insurance

Car insurance in Virginia is slightly less expensive than the national average. The table below shows what drivers paid for Virginia car insurance in 2017. This data was collected and published by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Type of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure in Virginia Average Annual Expenditure (All States) Liability coverage $468.79 $611.12 Collision coverage $305.61 $363.08 Comprehensive coverage $146.00 $159.72 Total cost* $819.77 $1,004.58

*Most drivers carry liability coverage but not necessarily other types of auto insurance. Total average annual expenditure measures what drivers in Virginia and across the U.S. actually spent on auto insurance in 2017.

What To Know About Driving In Virginia

One important thing to keep in mind when driving in Virginia is that speeding can carry a hefty penalty relative to other states. In Virginia, it is considered a misdemeanor to drive 20 miles per hour over the posted speed limit, and it’s also a misdemeanor to drive over 80 mph on any road. If you’re caught driving at these speeds, you could receive a citation for reckless driving – a potentially jailable offense that includes a fine up to $2,500.

In 2018, Virginians drove an average of 14,393 miles per licensed driver. In that same year, there were 820 auto deaths, according to data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The per capita auto death rate in Virginia was 9.6 deaths per 100,000 people, which was lower than the national average of 11.2.

Virginia drivers seem to be safer than average, but car accidents can still occur. Be sure to obey traffic laws and wear a seatbelt at all times.

Final Thoughts

If you’re trying to find cheap and reliable Virginia car insurance, there are a number of strong providers in the state. We recommend considering State Farm, USAA, Erie, Geico, and Virginia Farm Bureau.

Car insurance rates are different for every driver, and there is no single best provider for everyone. When looking for the lowest-priced insurance, the best thing to do is shop around and compare quotes. You can get started comparing free car insurance quotes from the best Virginia auto insurance companies using the tool below or by calling 855-518-0148.

FAQ: Virginia Car Insurance

Who has the cheapest car insurance in Virginia?

There is no single cheapest car insurance provider for every driver in Virginia. The only way to find who has the cheapest Virginia car insurance for you is to compare quotes. Based on our research, USAA, Geico, and Virginia Farm Bureau offer some of the lowest rates in the state.

How much is car insurance in Virginia?

The average cost of Virginia car insurance was $819.77 in 2017. This was lower than the national average car insurance payment for the same year, which was $1,004.58.

Does Virginia require car insurance?

Virginia does not require that drivers carry car insurance. However, those who do not have car insurance must register their vehicle as uninsured with the Virginia DMV. To do so requires paying a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee.

What is the penalty for not having car insurance in Virginia?

If you are caught driving without insurance in Virginia and you have not registered your vehicle as uninsured with the Virginia DMV, you may have your registration revoked. To get your registration back, you must pay a $600 non-compliance fee.