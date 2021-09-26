Advertiser Disclosure

Endurance and Protect My Car are two of the best extended car warranty companies in the industry, but which is better for you? This Protect My Car vs. Endurance extended auto warranty review compares the two companies head-to-head.

Learn about the pros and cons of each before choosing an extended warranty provider.

In this article:

Overview Of Protect My Car And Endurance

Protect My Car was established in 2005 and is based in Saint Petersburg, Florida. It offers vehicle service contracts in every state except Alaska, California, Hawaii, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Washington. Along with standard warranties, Protect My Car sells specialty plans for older vehicles. These Ambassador Maintenance Plans include prepaid maintenance and partial repair coverage for vehicles that have aged out of the eligibility window for typical warranty coverage.

Endurance is based in Northbrook, Illinois, and was established in 2006. Endurance contracts are available in every state except California. This provider offers six levels of extended warranty coverage, including a specialty plan for high-mileage vehicles and a plan that combines extended warranty coverage with maintenance coverage. Endurance’s aftermarket car warranty plans also come with some of the best benefits in the industry.

Protect My Car Vs. Endurance: Coverage

When comparing Protect My Car vs. Endurance, you’ll find that both companies offer several tiers of coverage that range from basic powertrain plans to full bumper-to-bumper warranties. However, Endurance has more plans to choose from and longer contract lengths.

Protect My Car Endurance Coverage Levels 3 6 Highest Mileage Limit 125,000 miles 200,000+ miles Coverage Waiting Period 30 days and 1,000 miles 30 days and 1,000 miles Online Sample Contracts ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Trip Interruption Coverage ✓ ✓ Maintenance Plans ✓ ✓ High-Mileage Vehicle Plan ✓

Both providers offer unique options for older, higher-mileage vehicles. Endurance sells a warranty plan that’s specifically tailored to vehicles with more miles on the odometer. The provider also has a combination warranty and maintenance plan – which is uncommon in the industry. Protect My Car offers prepaid maintenance and a partial repair coverage plan for older cars.

Protect My Car Coverage

Protect My Car offers three vehicle service contracts: Supreme, Select, and Driveline. Contracts are available for different vehicles depending on mileage, and the longest contract can cover your vehicle up to 125,000 miles. Here’s what each plan entails:

Supreme: Comprehensive stated-component coverage for most vehicle parts

Comprehensive stated-component coverage for most vehicle parts Select: High-level coverage for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles

High-level coverage for vehicles with more than 50,000 miles Driveline: Mid-level coverage for vehicles 4 to 10 years old with more than 80,000 miles

The Supreme and Select plans include a $100 deductible, while the Driveline contract increases the limit to $200. All three warranty plans include perks such as roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement.

In addition to vehicle service contracts, Protect My Car offers Ambassador Maintenance Plans. These plans can be used to cover vehicles more than 13 years old that are not eligible for the coverage mentioned above.

Ambassador Maintenance Plans cover the full cost of maintenance services such as oil changes and tire rotations, but they only pay for a partial cost of repairs for covered components. There are three Ambassador Maintenance Plans, all of which cover 25 to 75 percent of repair costs for the following items:

Engine

Transmission

Transfer case

Drive axle

Differential assembly

Front and rear suspension

Engine cooling system

Electrical

Select brake system components

Timing chain

Turbocharger

Endurance Coverage

When comparing Protect My Car vs. Endurance, you will see that Endurance offers more levels of coverage and plan lengths up to eight years or 200,000+ miles. The six Endurance plan options are outlined below.

Supreme: Comprehensive bumper-to-bumper plan with a very short list of exclusions

Comprehensive bumper-to-bumper plan with a very short list of exclusions Superior: Highest level of stated-component coverage, including most major vehicle system components

Highest level of stated-component coverage, including most major vehicle system components Secure Plus: Mid-level stated-component plan that’s more extensive than the lower-tier Select Premier and Secure plans, covering steering components

Mid-level stated-component plan that’s more extensive than the lower-tier Select Premier and Secure plans, covering steering components Select Premier: Designed for high-mileage vehicles, covering powertrain components as well as the cooling system, electrical components, and fuel delivery components

Designed for high-mileage vehicles, covering powertrain components as well as the cooling system, electrical components, and fuel delivery components Secure: Most basic and affordable Endurance warranty, providing drivers with powertrain protection for the engine, drivetrain, and transmission

Most basic and affordable Endurance warranty, providing drivers with powertrain protection for the engine, drivetrain, and transmission EnduranceAdvantage™: Covers mechanical breakdowns and regularly scheduled maintenance, with three levels of coverage available (Prime, Plus, and Preferred)

All Endurance plans include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and a trip interruption allowance. Additionally, Endurance customers receive a free year of enrollment in the Endurance Elite Benefits program, which includes perks such as:

Tire repairs and replacements

Key fob replacement

Up to $1,000 in total loss protection

While both Protect My Car and Endurance offer high-level coverage, Endurance offers more options, lengthier contract terms, and more extensive benefits. The Protect My Car Ambassador plans may appeal to drivers with older cars. But overall, we rated Endurance as the Best Coverage option for a reason.

Protect My Car Vs. Endurance: Cost

Cost is among the most important factors to consider when choosing a car warranty provider. Though benefits such as roadside assistance can be useful, customers ultimately want to pay as little as possible for repair contracts.

We have reached out for multiple quotes from both Protect My Car and Endurance. See the price comparison below to get an idea of how much extended warranties from each provider could cost. Keep in mind that the price of any extended car warranty depends on your vehicle, so the only way to find the cheapest provider is to compare quotes for yourself.

Powertrain Bumper-to-Bumper Provider Protect My Car Endurance Protect My Car Endurance Plan Name Driveline Secure Supreme Supreme Vehicle 2013 Toyota Camry with 92,000 miles 2016 Honda CR-V with 45,000 miles Term Length 4 years/75,000 miles 6 years/75,000 miles 4 years/100,000 miles 5 years/100,000 miles Monthly Payment $65.82 per month

for 48 months $110.85 per month

for 30 months $125 per month

for 40 months $127.81 per month

for 24 months Down Payment $199 $395.05 First month’s payment $342.90 Total Cost $3,358.36 $3,410.34 $5,000.00 $3,410.34 Deductible $100 $100 $100 $100

When comparing Protect My Car vs. Endurance in terms of price, both providers’ basic powertrain coverage costs about the same, while Endurance plans have a lower extended car warranty cost for high-level coverage.

Protect My Car Vs. Endurance: Customer Service

Both Protect My Car and Endurance have mixed customer reviews. Some Protect My Car customers praise its helpful customer service agents, while others complain that the company fails to honor its contracts. Endurance customers are mostly pleased with customer service, but there are several customer reports of the company failing to pay claims.

Protect My Car Endurance Better Business Bureau (BBB) Rating A+ C BBB Customer Review Score 4.6 out of 5.0 3.4 out of 5.0 Trustpilot Score 4.6 out of 5.0 4.4 out of 5.0

While customers rate Protect My Car better than Endurance, both have comparable scores on Trustpilot. Both BBB and Trustpilot scores can be good measures of customer satisfaction.

Our Take On Protect My Car And Endurance

Both Protect My Car and Endurance offer comprehensive extended car warranties with numerous benefits, but Endurance vehicle protection plans are more extensive. Each company has fairly priced contracts, with Endurance providing a lower cost for high-level coverage.

You can read more in our Endurance warranty review and Protect My Car review.

Protect My Car Endurance Industry Standing 4.0 4.3 Coverage 4.1 4.9 Cost 4.1 4.5 Transparency 5.0 5.0 Customer Service 4.5 4.5 Motor1 Rating 4.3 4.6

FAQ: Protect My Car Vs. Endurance What is the difference between Protect My Car and Endurance? Drivers often find that Protect My Car offers slightly better customer service while Endurance has lower prices and more coverage options. Is Protect My Car legit? Protect My Car is a completely legit auto warranty company, having offered plans for over 15 years. Customers are generally satisfied with Protect My Car's services, as seen by its 4.6-star average score on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website. Is Endurance Car Warranty legit? Endurance Warranty services are absolutely legit, with customers praising the provider for its extensive coverage and affordable prices. The trustworthiness of Endurance Warranty can be seen through its 4.4-star average customer review on Trustpilot.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of extended auto warranty companies to formulate rankings of the best providers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.

Industry Standing: Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category.

Warranty providers with a history of strong business practices and endorsements from experts receive the highest scores in this category. Coverage: This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance.

This rating is based on types of extended warranty plans available, coverage terms, and added benefits like roadside assistance. Cost: Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores.

Our research team reviews sample quotes for a variety of plans and vehicles. Companies with lower prices per year of coverage receive the best scores. Transparency: This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee.

This score takes into account contract transparency and the availability of a money-back guarantee. Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and perform our own shopper analysis to get a sense of the responsiveness and helpfulness of each warranty company.

