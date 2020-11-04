Many SUV owners want to properly care for their vehicle by maintaining its paint and protecting it against harsh weather conditions like rain and sun. A smart option for added protection is a full exterior cover, but out of all the products on the market, which are the best SUV covers?

In this article, we’ll go over our top five picks for SUV covers based on durability, indoor/outdoor function, affordability, and design features. We’ve done the homework for you so it’s easy to find the best SUV cover for your needs.



In this article:

#1 Best Overall: Kayme 6-Layer SUV Cover



Check Price >

Offering six layers of protection, this Kayme SUV cover guards against most inclement weather conditions. Its base layers are made with polyethylene (PE) and polyethylene vinyl acetate (PEVA), which make the material waterproof, while its external aluminum layer protects your SUV against the sun’s UV rays. The cover also comes equipped with front and rear straps for added security on windy days, as well as reflective strips for increased low-light visibility.

In terms of sizing, Kayme offers covers up to 200 inches in length, which is suitable for most SUVs. For example, the Kayme A5 Fit would comfortably cover the popular Honda CR-V. Kayme’s covers are also relatively lightweight, though this varies slightly from size to size.

Key Features

Three sizes available

Six layers of material

Driver’s side zipper

Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and windproof

Front/rear buckles and straps for added security

Soft cotton interior

Elastic hem

Reflective strips

Storage bag included

Weight ranges from 6 to 7.4 pounds, depending on the size

What Customers Are Saying

The Kayme 6-Layer SUV Cover holds a 4.3 rating based on almost 4,000 Amazon customer reviews. It also has an “Amazon’s Choice” badge for its high customer ratings and popularity. Looking specifically at verified customer purchases, many buyers liked the cover’s smart design features and easy-on, easy-off installation.

However, there were mixed reviews on its durability in the long run and its fit for certain models. We also noted that the cover’s description does not mention double-stitched or reinforced seams, which can affect the product’s overall water resistance.

#2 Most Affordable: AmazonBasics Silver Weatherproof Car Cover



Check Price >

The AmazonBasics Silver Weatherproof Car Cover is an inexpensive outdoor option for SUVs. The cover offers protection against rain, sun, debris, and cosmetic damage with its aluminum, PE, PEVA, and cotton layers. It also features an elastic hem for a secure fit and front, rear, and middle straps to combat wind.

The AmazonBasics cover comes in five sizes, fitting vehicles from 184 inches in length to 218 inches in length. This cover is also the most budget-friendly on our list. Most sizes cost between $30 and $35, which is considerably cheaper than many of the best SUV covers.

Key Features

Five sizes available

Multi-layered

Driver’s side zipper

Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and windproof

Front/rear/middle buckles and straps for added security

Soft cotton interior

Elastic hem

Six reflective stripes

Storage bag included

One-year limited warranty

Weight ranges from 6 to 7 pounds, depending on the size

What Customers Are Saying

In an average of more than 1,000 customer reviews, the AmazonBasics Silver Weatherproof Car Cover received a 4.5- out of 5.0-star rating, one of the highest on our list. Seventy-two percent of customers gave this cover a 5.0-star rating, while a total of 90 percent gave it at least a 4.0-star rating. Many customer reviews noted the cover’s high material quality and weather resistance despite its low price.

Customer feedback also mentioned sizing issues with the mirror pockets, however. While the SUV cover fit overall, the mirror pockets did not align with some vehicles’ mirrors. There were also mixed reviews on the cover’s water resistance.

#3 Premium Pick: CarCovers.com Platinum Shield SUV Cover



Check Price >

Backed by a lifetime warranty, the CarCovers.com Platinum Shield SUV Cover is a smart choice for outdoor and indoor protection. The cover includes a reflective outer layer, a polyurethane coating for waterproofing, and an inner fleece liner to protect your car’s paint job from scratching. We also liked its double-stitched seams that ensure waterproofing.

This cover features an elastic hem and built-in grommets for wind protection. Rather than adjusting buckles, a rope, bungee cord, or locking system can be fed through the grommets to secure the cover against theft and wind. The CarCovers.com product comes in a semi-custom fit, meaning it can be adjusted as needed.

Key Features

Semi-custom sizing for multiple models

Multi-layered

Reflective polyester external layer with waterproof coating

Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and wind-resistant

Mold- and mildew-resistant synthetic materials

Built-in grommets

Fleece interior

Elastic hem

Double-stitched seams

Front and rear labeling for easy installation

Antenna patch kit included

Storage bag included

Cable and lock set included

Lifetime limited warranty

What Customers Are Saying

Since CarCovers.com pools its car, truck, and SUV cover reviews, it’s hard to find a specific rating for its SUV cover. However, the few customer reviews we did find pertaining to this cover were positive. Buyers noted the cover’s ease of use and snug fit.

We also looked to trusted review sites to get a better idea of CarCovers.com customer satisfaction ratings, including Trustpilot. On Trustpilot, the company boasts a 4.0-star rating and has received many positive customer reviews. However, some buyers did mention issues when communicating with the company about their lifetime warranty.

#4 OxGord Executive Storm-Proof Auto Cover



Check Price >

Coming in fourth on our list of best SUV covers, the OxGord Executive Storm-Proof Auto Cover provides seven layers of outdoor protection. It guards vehicles against rain, wind, sunlight, dust, and dirt. For drivers looking for a heavy-duty cover, this is likely your best bet. The OxGord cover weighs over 16 pounds and offers a vehicle-specific fit.

This SUV cover sports an adjustable drawstring hem rather than an elastic hem, making it easy to change the overall fit. It also includes reinforced seams, a storage bag, and an antenna patch kit.

Key Features

Vehicle-specific fit

Seven layers

Waterproof, sunproof, dirtproof, and windproof

Mold- and mildew-resistant breathable materials

Soft interior

Adjustable drawstring hem

Reinforced seams

Antenna patch kit included

Storage bag included

Weighs around 16 pounds

What Customers Are Saying

The OxGord Executive Storm-Proof Auto Cover currently has a 4.2-star rating from just under 150 customer reviews. Breaking this cover down feature by feature, it received 5.0 stars for sun protection, 4.9 stars for weather resistance, and 4.8 stars for water resistance. Many buyers noted the cover's durable material and quality fit.

Be sure to note that putting on this cover may take more than one person due to its weight. The OxGord SUV cover also may be too big for smaller SUV models. One customer with a 1995 Isuzu Trooper (which has a 181-inch length, 72-inch width, and 72-inch height) needed to secure the cover’s extra material for a better fit.

#5 Duck Covers Weather Defender SUV Cover



Check Price >

Looking for the best indoor SUV cover? We recommend the Duck Covers Weather Defender SUV Cover. A super lightweight cover with multiple layers of protection, the Weather Defender is suitable for garaging and limited outdoor use. The cover is water resistant, and its breathable material provides excellent protection against dirt and debris without retaining moisture.

The Duck Covers Weather Defender SUV Cover comes in five sizes with various heights and lengths capable of fitting many SUV models. This cover also includes an elastic hem and grommets to help it fit your vehicle.

Key Features

Five sizes available

Semi-custom fit

Multiple layers

Water-resistant

Protects against dirt, debris, and UV rays

Breathable material

Soft interior

Elastic hem

Welded seams

Built-in grommets

Front and rear labeling for easy installation

Four-year warranty

Weighs between 4 and 7 pounds, depending on the size

What Customers Are Saying

The Duck Covers Weather Defender holds a 4.2- out of 5.0-star rating based on about 750 Amazon customer reviews. It’s received similarly high ratings on other retailers’ sites.

Drivers who used this SUV cover for indoor protection had positive things to say about the product, but it received mixed reviews from those who frequently used it outside. Many customers also noted the well-crafted fit of the Duck Covers Weather Defender.

Buying The Best SUV Cover: What To Consider

There are a few important factors to consider when purchasing an SUV cover, including the cover’s fit, materials, and added features. To ensure you’re purchasing the best SUV cover for your vehicle, take note of the following:

Fit

A well-fitting cover effectively protects your vehicle from water, dirt, and other contaminants. Often, manufacturers provide an elastic or adjustable hem to create a snug fit around the vehicle. Grommets and buckles can also help tighten the fabric around the SUV in case of wind.

If a vehicle cover is too loose, it may blow away or create pools of water in unwanted places. If a vehicle cover is too tight or small, it may not protect the vehicle’s paint adequately.

Materials

SUV covers often come with multiple layers, though those intended for indoor use may only come with one. Below, we’ve explained common materials used in SUV covers.

Aluminum: Reflects UV rays for sun protection

Reflects UV rays for sun protection PEVA: Plastic-derived waterproofing material with some mildew resistance (also used for water resistance)

Plastic-derived waterproofing material with some mildew resistance (also used for water resistance) PE: Another waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance)

Another waterproofing material made from plastics (also used for water resistance) Polyurethane: Usually a protective coating for weather and corrosion resistance

Usually a protective coating for weather and corrosion resistance Synthetics: More resistant to mildew and mold

More resistant to mildew and mold Cotton: Guards against scratches, chips, and other cosmetic damages

Added Features

Additional bells and whistles are what make the best SUV covers stand out against competitors. Here are a few features to look for when buying a quality vehicle cover: