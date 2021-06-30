Looking for Mississippi car insurance? Insurance costs in Mississippi are close to the national average, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find cheap car insurance rates in the Hospitality State.

In this review, we’ll give our recommendations for low-priced Mississippi car insurance. We’ll also explain state insurance requirements so you can be sure you’re properly covered

Our review team has taken a look at the best car insurance companies in the U.S., considering everything from cost and coverage to customer reviews. We apply that knowledge specifically to the state of Mississippi in this article to recommend the top insurers in the state. Of course, the best way to find the lowest-cost insurance for your vehicle is to compare individualized quotes.

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies In Mississippi

According to our rate estimates, USAA is the cheapest car insurance in Mississippi for 35-year-old drivers with good driving records and full coverage insurance. State Farm and Nationwide are also some cheap options.

Car Insurance Provider Average Annual Cost Estimate USAA $825 State Farm $1199 Nationwide $1218 Mississippi Farm Bureau $1319 Progressive $1335

Cost Of Mississippi Car Insurance

The chart below shows the average annual expenditure for insurance premiums in Mississippi in 2018. This data comes from a study conducted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Type Of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure Liability coverage $538 Collision coverage $372 Comprehensive coverage $239 Total Cost $1,149

*Most drivers carry liability coverage but not necessarily other types of auto insurance. Total average annual expenditure measures what consumers actually spent.

These costs are somewhat close to national averages. According to the same study, the average liability premium across all states in 2017 was $644, and the average total insurance premium for all states was $1,056. Keep in mind that the cost of Mississippi car insurance is different for every driver and depends on factors such as:

Age

Gender

Marital status

Driving record

City

Vehicle type

Annual Mississippi Car Insurance Estimates By Age

According to our full-coverage rate estimates, a 24-year-old in Arizona can pay 45 percent more for car insurance than a 34-year-old.

Age Mississippi Annual Car Insurance 24 $2004 35 $1379

Annual Mississippi Car Insurance Estimates By Gender

Your gender only slightly affects car insurance prices in Mississippi. According to our estimates, men pay less than one percent more for car insurance on average.

Gender Mississippi Annual Car Insurance Female $1376 Male $1381

Annual Mississippi Car Insurance Estimates For Drivers With Bad Credit

Mississippi allows car insurance companies to use your credit report when calculating risk. A fair score can raise your rate by 22 percent, and a poor score can raise your rate by as much as 92 percent.

Credit Rating Mississippi Annual Car Insurance Good $1379 Fair $1689 Poor $2652

Annual Mississippi Car Insurance Estimates For Bad Drivers

A speeding ticket can raise your car insurance in Mississippi by 22 percent, while an accident can raise it by 53 percent. That's why it pays to drive safe and slow.

Driving Record Mississippi Annual Car Insurance Clean $1379 Speeding Ticket $1682 At-Fault Accident $2118 DUI $2434

Top 5 Mississippi Car Insurance Companies

Most providers recommended below scored well on the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the Southeast region, which includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. These providers also scored well in our team’s independent review, which considers cost, coverage, and customer service reputation in Mississippi.

*Not all companies were included in our rate estimates for each state. You may also notice that some car insurance companies are listed above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in Mississippi.

#1 USAA: Best For Military

USAA insurance scored 909 out of 1,000 points in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study, earning the highest score in the Southeast region. However, because it is not available to all drivers, USAA was not eligible for formal ranking. In order to be eligible for Mississippi car insurance from USAA, you must be a military member or immediate family of a military member.

If you are eligible, a strong customer service reputation isn’t the only positive feature of USAA. USAA policies are often the lowest-cost insurance options. The many USAA discounts include:

Military installation: Receive up to 15 percent off of coverage if you garage your vehicle on a military base.

Receive up to 15 percent off of coverage if you garage your vehicle on a military base. Annual mileage: Drivers over 19 years of age can receive a discount for driving fewer miles per year.

Drivers over 19 years of age can receive a discount for driving fewer miles per year. Premier driver: Receive a discount on Mississippi auto coverage for maintaining a good driving record.

Receive a discount on Mississippi auto coverage for maintaining a good driving record. Defensive driving course: Receive a premium reduction for taking a defensive driving class.

Receive a premium reduction for taking a defensive driving class. Driver training course: Drivers under the age of 21 can take a driver training course to earn a lower premium.

Drivers under the age of 21 can take a driver training course to earn a lower premium. Good student discount: Full-time students with a GPA of at least 3.0 can receive a discount.

Full-time students with a GPA of at least 3.0 can receive a discount. New vehicle discount: Vehicles less than three years old receive coverage discounts.

Vehicles less than three years old receive coverage discounts. Automatic payment discount: Earn up to three percent off by scheduling automatic payments.

Earn up to three percent off by scheduling automatic payments. Family discount: Receive discounts for insuring multiple family members through USAA.

The only drawback to a USAA policy is that not everyone can purchase one.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Affordable rates and numerous discounts Only available for military and their families Good option for military members and young drivers Superior financial strength rating and A- rating from the BBB

Learn more about the company by reading our full USAA insurance review.

#2 Alfa Insurance: Superior Local Service

Alfa Insurance started as a part of the Alabama Farmers Federation but has expanded into several states, including Mississippi. While it originally specialized in fire insurance, it now offers home and auto policies.

Alfa did well in regional surveys, ranking third for the Southeast region in the 2020 J.D. Power Satisfaction Study. It scored 858 out of 1,000 points, better than the regional average of 849. While not accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB), Alfa has an A+ BBB rating and receives few customer complaints.

Drivers can find low rates for Mississippi car insurance by taking advantage of discounts such as:

Multi-car discount

Homeowner discount

Discount for bundling with an Alfa life insurance policy

Defensive driving discount

Young driver discount

Driver training discounts

Occupational discounts for educators, military, first responders, government employees, ministers, and farmers

Alfa policies are sold through local agents, which means it takes a few more steps to request a quote or file a claim. However, these same local agents can be useful for Mississippi drivers who need a little more help choosing car insurance coverage or like a more personal customer service experience.

Alfa Insurance Pros Alfa Insurance Cons High customer satisfaction Only offers standard coverage options A++ financial strength rating from AM Best Must be purchased through an agent Unique discount opportunities

#3 Mississippi Farm Bureau: Cheap Mississippi Car Insurance

The Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation is the largest general farm organization in the state, but its perks go far beyond John Deere discounts. The company currently offers low-priced car insurance in all of Mississippi's 82 counties. To qualify for a Mississippi Farm Bureau policy, drivers must join the federation and pay an annual fee. Membership is open to anyone – farmers or otherwise.

Coverage options are somewhat limited but do include the most important types of car insurance that align with Mississippi state insurance requirements. Policies offered by the Mississippi Farm Bureau include:

Liability coverage

Collision coverage

Comprehensive coverage

Medical payments (MedPay) coverage

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Drivers in Mississippi would be wise to consider a policy with the Mississippi Farm Bureau because of its low auto insurance rates. While the final cost of any policy will vary from person to person, there is a good chance you’ll find lower rates than the state average with this provider.

Mississippi Farm Bureau Pros Mississippi Farm Bureau Cons Low rates for Mississippi drivers Quotes and claims must be handled by an agent Excellent financial strength rating from AM Best Limited coverage options

To learn more about the company, read our full Mississippi Farm Bureau review.

#4 Geico: Best Overall In The Nation

Geico has a strong customer service reputation across the country and is well-regarded in Mississippi. It did very well in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the region, earning 857 out of 1,000 points and landing in fourth place overall.

Geico has a strong service reputation by other measures as well. It is accredited by the BBB and holds an A+ rating. Numerous customer reviews praise Geico for its excellent service, like the one below:

"I've used Geico for the last seven years, and they have done a great job. No issues with claims. No reactive rate hikes after claims. Great communication. I'd recommend this company." - Mark C. via BBB

Geico offers full coverage auto insurance policies with high payout limits, which are an excellent way to protect your vehicle. In addition to standard Mississippi car insurance coverage, Geico customers can also purchase:

Roadside assistance coverage: For as little as $14 per year, Geico’s roadside assistance add-on will cover jump-starts, spare tire installation, towing, and lockout services up to $100.

For as little as $14 per year, Geico’s roadside assistance add-on will cover jump-starts, spare tire installation, towing, and lockout services up to $100. Rental reimbursement: This service covers the cost of a rental vehicle while your car is in the shop. Coverage limits and policy costs vary.

This service covers the cost of a rental vehicle while your car is in the shop. Coverage limits and policy costs vary. Mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI): This service covers parts of your car that break down due to mechanical wear, similar to an extended auto warranty.

It’s certainly worth reaching out to Geico for a quote if you are a Mississippi driver.

Geico Pros Geico Cons Superior financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Average quotes experience Many choices for coverage available in all 50 states Usage-based app not available in all states High level of customer satisfaction

To learn more about the company, be sure to read our full Geico review.

#5 Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

Progressive is considered one of the top auto insurance providers in the country because of its comprehensive coverage offerings and low rates (especially for high-risk drivers). If you’re looking for Mississippi car insurance, Progressive is definitely worth considering.

In addition to standard auto insurance policies, Progressive offers:

Roadside assistance

Loan/lease payoff

Rental car reimbursement

Custom parts and equipment value coverage

Rideshare coverage

Progressive policies can be inexpensive for drivers who are able to take advantage of the company’s discount opportunities, such as:

Deductible savings bank: Rewards you with $50 toward your deductible for every 6 months you go without filing a claim.

Rewards you with $50 toward your deductible for every 6 months you go without filing a claim. Policy bundling: This add-on offers discounts for bundling your auto policy with another Progressive insurance policy, such as home insurance or Progressive motorcycle insurance.

This add-on offers discounts for bundling your auto policy with another Progressive insurance policy, such as home insurance or Progressive motorcycle insurance. Snapshot app: This app monitors your driving habits to set your premium. Be aware that if you are a poor driver, your rates could actually increase by participating in the program.

You can also save by using Progressive’s Name Your Price® tool. This tool allows customers to state the price they hope to pay for a car insurance policy and be matched with options that meet their budget.

Progressive Pros Progressive Cons One of the top auto insurers in the United States Average claims process Superior financial strength rating and A- rating from the BBB Mixed customer service reviews Great choice for high-risk drivers Higher rates than some competitors Several money-saving features and easy quotes process



To learn more, read our full Progressive insurance review.

Mississippi Car Insurance Requirements

Drivers in Mississippi are required to maintain at minimum a 25/50/25 liability insurance policy. This means that drivers need to be insured for the following coverage limits:

$25,000 per person bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident bodily injury liability

$25,000 per accident property damage liability

If you’re caught driving without this minimum coverage in place or cannot provide proof of insurance when pulled over, you can face an initial fine of up to $1,000 and a suspension of driving privileges for up to one year. There is no jail penalty for driving without car insurance in Mississippi.

Though state laws only require drivers to maintain liability coverage, it is generally recommended that you purchase full coverage auto insurance.

Liability coverage will only pay for the damage to another person’s vehicle in the event that you cause an accident. Collision and comprehensive car insurance can help pay for the cost of repairs to your own vehicle after an accident. Personal injury protection, or PIP, policies are also a good idea for drivers. These will pay for your medical bills after an accident if you are at fault.

What To Know About Driving In Mississippi

Mississippi is one of the deadliest states in which to drive a car. In 2018, the state led the nation in traffic fatalities per capita, with 22.2 deaths per 100,000 people. This is nearly double the national average of 11.2. One reason that so many fatalities occur in Mississippi is that seat belt compliance rates in the state are well below the national average. Wearing a seat belt greatly increases the chances of survival after an auto crash.

Final Thoughts

Mississippi may not have especially steep penalties for driving without insurance compared to other states, but it is still a good idea to purchase at the very least the state minimum requirements. Based on average premium costs and customer service reviews for the state, USAA, Geico, Alfa Insurance, and Mississippi Farm Bureau are good places to start looking for coverage.

Of course, the only way you will find the cheapest Mississippi car insurance is to compare rates from multiple providers. The tool below can be used to easily compare costs between some of the best providers in the country.

FAQ: Mississippi Car Insurance How much is car insurance in Mississippi? The price of car insurance varies depending on factors such as your age, gender, marital status, and driving record. In general, the cost of car insurance in Mississippi is close to the national average, with drivers paying an average of $930.45 for car insurance in 2017, according to the NAIC. Who has the cheapest car insurance in Mississippi? There is no single cheapest car insurance provider for everyone. However, on average, USAA, Geico, Alfa, and Mississippi Farm Bureau have the lowest rates in the state. The best way to find the lowest rate is to compare auto insurance quotes from multiple providers. Does Mississippi require auto insurance? The state of Mississippi requires that all drivers maintain at least the following liability auto insurance coverage: $25,000 per person bodily injury liability, $50,000 per accident bodily injury liability, and $25,000 per accident property damage liability coverage. What is full coverage insurance in Mississippi? At a minimum, Mississippi drivers are required to maintain 25/50/25 liability auto insurance coverage. But only purchasing liability coverage is not considered “full coverage.” To protect your finances in the event of an accident, drivers should maintain collision and comprehensive insurance.

