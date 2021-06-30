If you live in the Sooner State, we can recommend affordable insurance options to keep your vehicle protected.
Car insurance in Oklahoma costs below the national average, but not by much. In this article, we’ll suggest low-cost, high-quality insurance options for Oklahoma drivers. We’ll also go over the state’s minimum auto insurance requirements as well as typical driving conditions in Oklahoma.
Our review team has combed the industry to find the best car insurance providers nationwide, taking into special consideration costs, coverage, industry standing, and customer reviews. In this review, we’ll apply the same criteria to Oklahoma insurance providers.
In this article:
- Cheapest Car Insurance Companies In Oklahoma
- 5 Best Car Insurance Providers In Oklahoma
- Oklahoma Car Insurance Requirements
- What To Know About Driving In Oklahoma
- Final Thoughts
- FAQ: Car Insurance In Oklahoma
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies In Oklahoma
In Oklahoma, USAA is the cheapest provider of full coverage insurance for good drivers. On average, USAA policies cost $893 per year. State Farm, Progressive, and Farmers Insurance are also affordable car insurance companies as well.
|Car Insurance Provider
|Average Annual Cost Estimate
|USAA
|$893
|State Farm
|$1111
|Progressive
|$1494
|Shelter Insurance
|$1696
|Farmers Insurance
|$1830
Cost Of Car Insurance In Oklahoma
The cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is only slightly less than nationwide averages. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Oklahoma drivers paid an average of $915 in premiums in 2018, while the national average was $1,056.
Here’s a detailed breakdown of 2018 coverage costs, according to the NAIC:
|Type Of Coverage
|Average Annual Expenditure
|Liability coverage
|$509
|Collision coverage
|$347
|Comprehensive coverage
|$268
|Total Cost
|$1,124
*Most drivers carry liability coverage but not necessarily other types of auto insurance. Total average annual expenditure measures what Oklahoma drivers actually spent on auto insurance in 2018.
Annual Oklahoma Car Insurance Estimates By Age
In Oklahoma, young drivers may pay up to 32 percent more for car insurance.
|Age
|Oklahoma Annual Car Insurance
|24
|$2176
|35
|$1652
Annual Oklahoma Car Insurance Estimates By Gender
According to our rate estimates, gender doesn't affect car insurance cost by much.
|Gender
|Oklahoma Annual Car Insurance
|Female
|$1645
|Male
|$1659
Annual Oklahoma Car Insurance Estimates For Drivers With Bad Credit
Low credit scores can affect how much you pay for car insurance. In Oklahoma, drivers with fair credit may pay up to 17 more than good drivers, while drivers with poor credit may pay up to 64 percent more.
|Credit Rating
|Oklahoma Annual Car Insurance
|Good
|$1652
|Fair
|$1940
|Poor
|$2717
Annual Oklahoma Car Insurance Estimates For Bad Drivers
A speeding ticket can make annual car insurance costs rise by 21 percent, an at-fault accident by 36 percent, and a DUI by 46 percent.
|Driving Record
|Oklahoma Annual Car Insurance
|Clean
|$1652
|Speeding Ticket
|$2008
|At-Fault Accident
|$2252
|DUI
|$2419
5 Best Car Insurance Providers In Oklahoma
By taking a look at factors such as customer reviews, quality of coverage, discount opportunities, and more, we’ve determined the five best providers for car insurance in Oklahoma.
Each of the providers listed below scored highly in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the Central region, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.
|Best Car Insurance in Oklahoma
|Motor1 Rating
|Average Cost
|1. Auto-Owners Insurance
|4.5
|N/A
|2. Geico Car Insurance
|4.0
|N/A
|3. Shelter Mutual Insurance
|4.0
|$1696
|4. USAA Auto Insurance
|4.5
|$893
|5. Progressive Auto Insurance
|4.0
|$1494
*Not all companies were included in our rate estimates for each state. You may also notice that some car insurance companies are listed above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in Oklahoma.
#1 Auto-Owners Insurance: Best For Local Agents
Auto-Owners Insurance was the highest-ranking provider in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Central region, scoring 868 out of a possible 1,000 points. This provider only offers insurance in a few states, and Oklahoma is one of them.
All policies from Auto-Owners Insurance are handled by local agents, which can be an attractive feature for some drivers. Representatives are well-versed in Oklahoma car insurance requirements and can guide you through the process of choosing coverage. However, you may experience longer wait times or delays when getting a quote or filing a claim, because a live agent will need to handle each request.
Based on our research, policies from Auto-Owners Insurance are an affordable option for most drivers. However, the cost of car insurance can fluctuate based on your age, driving history, and specific location. Here are a few ways you can save on coverage from Auto-Owners Insurance:
- Multiple policy discount
- Payment history discount
- Multiple car discount
- Pay-in-full discount
- Safety features discount
- Advanced quote discount
- Favorable loss history discount
- Good student discount
- Student away at school discount
- Teen driver monitoring discount
Auto-Owners Insurance received an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, which means it has a superior ability to pay out customer claims. The company also holds an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
|Auto-Owners Insurance Pros
|Auto-Owners Insurance Cons
|Local agents available for quotes and claims processes
|Working through a local agent may draw out the quotes
and claims processes
|Decent mobile app
|High customer satisfaction scores and industry reputation
#2 Geico: Best Overall In The Nation
Geico is an excellent choice for car insurance in Oklahoma thanks to its strong industry reputation and high customer satisfaction ratings. The insurer is also one of the most affordable providers nationwide, including in the Sooner State.
Geico came in second in the Central region in the 2020 J.D. Power Satisfaction Study. The company scored 855 out of 1,000 points, placing it above the regional average of 843.
The insurer currently holds an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. These scores show the company’s ability to pay out claims and its established reputation for quality customer service.
Geico policies are affordable options for many drivers, largely because of its extensive discount list, which includes:
- Good student discount
- Good driver discount
- Defensive driver discount
- Vehicle safety device discounts
- Anti-theft device discounts
- Multiple policy discount
- Military discount
- Federal employee discount
The company also offers an accident forgiveness program that can either be bought into or earned, depending on your driving record.
|Geico Pros
|Geico Cons
|Superior financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB
|Average quotes experience
|Many choices for coverage available in 50 states
|Usage-based app not available in all states
|High level of customer satisfaction
Learn more about the insurer in our Geico auto insurance review.
#3 Shelter Mutual Insurance: Best Customer Service
Shelter Mutual Insurance is another locally focused, small-scale company to consider for car insurance in Oklahoma. Although it’s headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, the insurer offers coverage to many states in the Central United States, including Oklahoma.
In the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study, Shelter tied with Geico for the second-highest rating in the Central region, scoring 855 out of 1,000 points. Its high score is largely due to its outstanding customer service. On its BBB page, the auto insurance company has received relatively few complaints, and when issues have arisen, the company has been quick to respond to customers and offer satisfactory solutions.
In recent years, Shelter Insurance has held an A rating or higher from AM Best for its financial strength. Similarly, the company holds an A+ rating from the BBB, though it isn't accredited.
In terms of pricing, Shelter Insurance costs may be higher than average in Oklahoma, but not by much. The company also offers a number of discounts, including:
- Good driver discount
- Good student discount
- Pay-in-full discount
- Multiple car discount
- Companion policy discount
- Passive restraint discount
- Accident prevention course discount
- Military discount
- Driving training course discount
In addition to the standard types of auto insurance, Shelter customers also have the option to add on policies such as disability income coverage, loss of use coverage, and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance.
|Shelter Mutual Pros
|Shelter Mutual Cons
|Knowledgeable local agents
|Higher-than-average rates
|Strong industry ratings
|Low number of customer complaints
Learn more about coverage in our Shelter Mutual auto insurance review.
#4 USAA: Best For Military
USAA received the most points in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study – 905 out of 1,000. However, the insurer was ineligible for ranking because it’s not available to the majority of drivers. USAA is only available to military members and their families. If you are eligible, the insurer is a great option to consider for Oklahoma car insurance.
USAA often offers the lowest-cost coverage as well as top-notch customer service. While you can’t visit a brick-and-mortar USAA store, the provider does have local agents readily available.
Regarding its industry standing, USAA received an A- rating from the BBB and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. These scores not only show USAA’s commitment to customer service but also its ability to pay out claims.
USAA policyholders may receive the following discounts on an auto insurance policy in Oklahoma:
- Military garaging discount
- Low annual mileage discount
- Safe driving discount
- Driving research discount
- Defensive driving discount
- Driver training course discount
- Good student discount
- New vehicle discount
- Automatic payments discount
- Family discount
Premium costs can vary greatly depending on your age, credit score, location, vehicle, and driving history, but in general, a USAA policy is a strong option for affordable coverage.
|USAA Pros
|USAA Cons
|Affordable rates and numerous discounts
|Only available for military and their families
|Good option for military members
|Superior financial strength rating and A- rating from the BBB
Read our comprehensive USAA auto insurance review to learn more.
#5 Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers
Another high-ranking company in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Central region is Progressive, the third-largest car insurer in the U.S. While Progressive’s rates tend to be more expensive than other options, it is known for offering low premiums to high-risk drivers, which can include teen drivers, new drivers, or drivers with DUIs.
In addition to standard discounts for things like being a good student or paying your premium in full, the company’s many money-saving opportunities include:
- Snapshot® app: Monitors and rewards safe driving habits with policy discounts
- Policy bundling: Offers discounts to drivers who bundle their auto policy with a home or Progressive motorcycle insurance policy
- Deductible savings bank: Lowers your comprehensive or collision insurance deductible by $50 every 6 months your drive without an accident or violation
Progressive also boasts largely positive customer reviews. The insurer holds an A+ rating from AM Best and an A- rating from the BBB, making it one of our top choices for car insurance in Oklahoma.
|Progressive Pros
|Progressive Cons
|One of the top auto insurers in the U.S.
|Average claims process
|Superior financial strength rating and A- rating from the BBB
|Mixed customer service reviews
|Great choice for high-risk drivers
|Higher rates than some competitors
|Several money-saving features and easy quotes process
Read more in our Progressive auto insurance review.
Oklahoma Car Insurance Requirements
Each state sets its own minimum car insurance requirements. In Oklahoma, the minimum coverage requirements are as follows:
- $25,000 per person bodily injury liability
- $50,000 per accident bodily injury liability
- $25,000 per accident property damage liability
These coverages, which you may find written as 25/50/25 insurance, protect other drivers and their passengers as well as other vehicles involved in an accident. Driving without insurance is considered a serious offense in Oklahoma, and the state has strict penalties for this behavior, including:
- Fine up to $250
- Imprisonment for up to 30 days
- License suspension until you provide proof of insurance
- Vehicle impoundment
- $275 license reinstatement fee
Although you only need 25/50/25 coverage to be legally compliant, drivers are encouraged to carry more than minimum coverage, especially since Oklahoma is an at-fault state. This means that you will be held personally responsible for any damages that exceed your insurance coverage in accidents you cause.
Here are a few other types of auto insurance to consider carrying:
- Comprehensive car insurance
- Collision coverage
- Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage
- Medical payments (MedPay) insurance
What To Know About Driving In Oklahoma
According to Statista, there were over two million licensed drivers in Oklahoma as of 2016. While this isn’t a notably large population of drivers, Oklahoma does record a high number of traffic-related fatalities. According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), there were 16.6 auto deaths per 100,000 people in 2018. This is much higher than the national average of 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people.
Oklahoma isn’t known for its infrastructure, which may be one reason roads are more dangerous. There are eight interstate highways in Oklahoma, and the state ranked 41st for highway performance in 2019, according to studies conducted by the Reason Foundation.
Final Thoughts
There are strict penalties for driving without car insurance in Oklahoma, so it’s crucial to buy at least the state’s minimum coverage. Based on customer reviews, industry ratings, costs, and coverage quality, we’ve found Auto-Owners Insurance, Geico, and Shelter Mutual Insurance to be strong options for Oklahoma drivers.
Methodology
In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.
- Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.
- Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.
- Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.
- Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.
- Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.
- Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.
