Car insurance in Oklahoma costs below the national average, but not by much. In this article, we’ll suggest low-cost, high-quality insurance options for Oklahoma drivers. We’ll also go over the state’s minimum auto insurance requirements as well as typical driving conditions in Oklahoma.

Our review team has combed the industry to find the best car insurance providers nationwide, taking into special consideration costs, coverage, industry standing, and customer reviews. In this review, we’ll apply the same criteria to Oklahoma insurance providers.

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies In Oklahoma

In Oklahoma, USAA is the cheapest provider of full coverage insurance for good drivers. On average, USAA policies cost $893 per year. State Farm, Progressive, and Farmers Insurance are also affordable car insurance companies as well.

Car Insurance Provider Average Annual Cost Estimate USAA $893 State Farm $1111 Progressive $1494 Shelter Insurance $1696 Farmers Insurance $1830

Cost Of Car Insurance In Oklahoma

The cost of car insurance in Oklahoma is only slightly less than nationwide averages. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), Oklahoma drivers paid an average of $915 in premiums in 2018, while the national average was $1,056.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of 2018 coverage costs, according to the NAIC:

Type Of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure Liability coverage $509 Collision coverage $347 Comprehensive coverage $268 Total Cost $1,124

*Most drivers carry liability coverage but not necessarily other types of auto insurance. Total average annual expenditure measures what Oklahoma drivers actually spent on auto insurance in 2018.

Annual Oklahoma Car Insurance Estimates By Age

In Oklahoma, young drivers may pay up to 32 percent more for car insurance.

Age Oklahoma Annual Car Insurance 24 $2176 35 $1652

Annual Oklahoma Car Insurance Estimates By Gender

According to our rate estimates, gender doesn't affect car insurance cost by much.

Gender Oklahoma Annual Car Insurance Female $1645 Male $1659

Annual Oklahoma Car Insurance Estimates For Drivers With Bad Credit

Low credit scores can affect how much you pay for car insurance. In Oklahoma, drivers with fair credit may pay up to 17 more than good drivers, while drivers with poor credit may pay up to 64 percent more.

Credit Rating Oklahoma Annual Car Insurance Good $1652 Fair $1940 Poor $2717

Annual Oklahoma Car Insurance Estimates For Bad Drivers

A speeding ticket can make annual car insurance costs rise by 21 percent, an at-fault accident by 36 percent, and a DUI by 46 percent.

Driving Record Oklahoma Annual Car Insurance Clean $1652 Speeding Ticket $2008 At-Fault Accident $2252 DUI $2419

5 Best Car Insurance Providers In Oklahoma

By taking a look at factors such as customer reviews, quality of coverage, discount opportunities, and more, we’ve determined the five best providers for car insurance in Oklahoma.

Each of the providers listed below scored highly in the 2020 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the Central region, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

*Not all companies were included in our rate estimates for each state. You may also notice that some car insurance companies are listed above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in Oklahoma.

#1 Auto-Owners Insurance: Best For Local Agents

Auto-Owners Insurance was the highest-ranking provider in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Central region, scoring 868 out of a possible 1,000 points. This provider only offers insurance in a few states, and Oklahoma is one of them.

All policies from Auto-Owners Insurance are handled by local agents, which can be an attractive feature for some drivers. Representatives are well-versed in Oklahoma car insurance requirements and can guide you through the process of choosing coverage. However, you may experience longer wait times or delays when getting a quote or filing a claim, because a live agent will need to handle each request.

Based on our research, policies from Auto-Owners Insurance are an affordable option for most drivers. However, the cost of car insurance can fluctuate based on your age, driving history, and specific location. Here are a few ways you can save on coverage from Auto-Owners Insurance:

Multiple policy discount

Payment history discount

Multiple car discount

Pay-in-full discount

Safety features discount

Advanced quote discount

Favorable loss history discount

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Teen driver monitoring discount

Auto-Owners Insurance received an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, which means it has a superior ability to pay out customer claims. The company also holds an accredited A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Auto-Owners Insurance Pros Auto-Owners Insurance Cons Local agents available for quotes and claims processes Working through a local agent may draw out the quotes

and claims processes Decent mobile app High customer satisfaction scores and industry reputation

#2 Geico: Best Overall In The Nation

Geico is an excellent choice for car insurance in Oklahoma thanks to its strong industry reputation and high customer satisfaction ratings. The insurer is also one of the most affordable providers nationwide, including in the Sooner State.

Geico came in second in the Central region in the 2020 J.D. Power Satisfaction Study. The company scored 855 out of 1,000 points, placing it above the regional average of 843.

The insurer currently holds an A+ rating from the BBB and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. These scores show the company’s ability to pay out claims and its established reputation for quality customer service.

Geico policies are affordable options for many drivers, largely because of its extensive discount list, which includes:

Good student discount

Good driver discount

Defensive driver discount

Vehicle safety device discounts

Anti-theft device discounts

Multiple policy discount

Military discount

Federal employee discount

The company also offers an accident forgiveness program that can either be bought into or earned, depending on your driving record.

Geico Pros Geico Cons Superior financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Average quotes experience Many choices for coverage available in 50 states Usage-based app not available in all states High level of customer satisfaction

#3 Shelter Mutual Insurance: Best Customer Service

Shelter Mutual Insurance is another locally focused, small-scale company to consider for car insurance in Oklahoma. Although it’s headquartered in Columbia, Missouri, the insurer offers coverage to many states in the Central United States, including Oklahoma.

In the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study, Shelter tied with Geico for the second-highest rating in the Central region, scoring 855 out of 1,000 points. Its high score is largely due to its outstanding customer service. On its BBB page, the auto insurance company has received relatively few complaints, and when issues have arisen, the company has been quick to respond to customers and offer satisfactory solutions.

In recent years, Shelter Insurance has held an A rating or higher from AM Best for its financial strength. Similarly, the company holds an A+ rating from the BBB, though it isn't accredited.

In terms of pricing, Shelter Insurance costs may be higher than average in Oklahoma, but not by much. The company also offers a number of discounts, including:

Good driver discount

Good student discount

Pay-in-full discount

Multiple car discount

Companion policy discount

Passive restraint discount

Accident prevention course discount

Military discount

Driving training course discount

In addition to the standard types of auto insurance, Shelter customers also have the option to add on policies such as disability income coverage, loss of use coverage, and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance.

Shelter Mutual Pros Shelter Mutual Cons Knowledgeable local agents Higher-than-average rates Strong industry ratings Low number of customer complaints

#4 USAA: Best For Military

USAA received the most points in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study – 905 out of 1,000. However, the insurer was ineligible for ranking because it’s not available to the majority of drivers. USAA is only available to military members and their families. If you are eligible, the insurer is a great option to consider for Oklahoma car insurance.

USAA often offers the lowest-cost coverage as well as top-notch customer service. While you can’t visit a brick-and-mortar USAA store, the provider does have local agents readily available.

Regarding its industry standing, USAA received an A- rating from the BBB and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. These scores not only show USAA’s commitment to customer service but also its ability to pay out claims.

USAA policyholders may receive the following discounts on an auto insurance policy in Oklahoma:

Military garaging discount

Low annual mileage discount

Safe driving discount

Driving research discount

Defensive driving discount

Driver training course discount

Good student discount

New vehicle discount

Automatic payments discount

Family discount

Premium costs can vary greatly depending on your age, credit score, location, vehicle, and driving history, but in general, a USAA policy is a strong option for affordable coverage.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Affordable rates and numerous discounts Only available for military and their families Good option for military members Superior financial strength rating and A- rating from the BBB

#5 Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

Another high-ranking company in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Central region is Progressive, the third-largest car insurer in the U.S. While Progressive’s rates tend to be more expensive than other options, it is known for offering low premiums to high-risk drivers, which can include teen drivers, new drivers, or drivers with DUIs.

In addition to standard discounts for things like being a good student or paying your premium in full, the company’s many money-saving opportunities include:

Snapshot ® app: Monitors and rewards safe driving habits with policy discounts

Monitors and rewards safe driving habits with policy discounts Policy bundling: Offers discounts to drivers who bundle their auto policy with a home or Progressive motorcycle insurance policy

Offers discounts to drivers who bundle their auto policy with a home or Progressive motorcycle insurance policy Deductible savings bank: Lowers your comprehensive or collision insurance deductible by $50 every 6 months your drive without an accident or violation

Progressive also boasts largely positive customer reviews. The insurer holds an A+ rating from AM Best and an A- rating from the BBB, making it one of our top choices for car insurance in Oklahoma.

Progressive Pros Progressive Cons One of the top auto insurers in the U.S. Average claims process Superior financial strength rating and A- rating from the BBB Mixed customer service reviews Great choice for high-risk drivers Higher rates than some competitors Several money-saving features and easy quotes process

Oklahoma Car Insurance Requirements

Each state sets its own minimum car insurance requirements. In Oklahoma, the minimum coverage requirements are as follows:

$25,000 per person bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident bodily injury liability

$25,000 per accident property damage liability

These coverages, which you may find written as 25/50/25 insurance, protect other drivers and their passengers as well as other vehicles involved in an accident. Driving without insurance is considered a serious offense in Oklahoma, and the state has strict penalties for this behavior, including:

Fine up to $250

Imprisonment for up to 30 days

License suspension until you provide proof of insurance

Vehicle impoundment

$275 license reinstatement fee

Although you only need 25/50/25 coverage to be legally compliant, drivers are encouraged to carry more than minimum coverage, especially since Oklahoma is an at-fault state. This means that you will be held personally responsible for any damages that exceed your insurance coverage in accidents you cause.

Here are a few other types of auto insurance to consider carrying:

Comprehensive car insurance

Collision coverage

Underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage

Medical payments (MedPay) insurance

What To Know About Driving In Oklahoma

According to Statista, there were over two million licensed drivers in Oklahoma as of 2016. While this isn’t a notably large population of drivers, Oklahoma does record a high number of traffic-related fatalities. According to the Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS), there were 16.6 auto deaths per 100,000 people in 2018. This is much higher than the national average of 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

Oklahoma isn’t known for its infrastructure, which may be one reason roads are more dangerous. There are eight interstate highways in Oklahoma, and the state ranked 41st for highway performance in 2019, according to studies conducted by the Reason Foundation.

Final Thoughts

There are strict penalties for driving without car insurance in Oklahoma, so it’s crucial to buy at least the state’s minimum coverage. Based on customer reviews, industry ratings, costs, and coverage quality, we’ve found Auto-Owners Insurance, Geico, and Shelter Mutual Insurance to be strong options for Oklahoma drivers.

FAQ: Car Insurance In Oklahoma Who has the cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma? As car insurance rates can vary greatly among different drivers, there isn’t one single provider for the cheapest car insurance in Oklahoma. However, USAA, Geico, and Auto-Owners Insurance offer the most affordable auto insurance policies on average. How much is car insurance in Oklahoma per month? The average Oklahoma driver spent $895.36 on car insurance in 2017, according to the NAIC. This breaks down to about $74.61 per month. However, car insurance costs depend on the driver, their driving history, and even their credit score, so your own rates may vary. What type of car insurance is required by law in Oklahoma? Oklahoma’s minimum coverage requirements include $25,000 bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 property damage liability per accident. It’s recommended to carry more than the minimum car insurance required by law though.

