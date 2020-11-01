Looking to buy car insurance in South Dakota? Our review covers the top five car insurance providers for South Dakota drivers, as well as the state’s minimum insurance requirements and driving conditions in the state.

After thoroughly researching the car insurance industry, our review team determined the best car insurance providers nationwide. In this article, we use the same standards to identify the best car insurance providers for South Dakota, including coverage, affordability, customer service, and state requirements.

5 Best Car Insurance Providers In South Dakota

Below, we’ve outlined our top five picks for car insurance in South Dakota.

Best Car Insurance in South Dakota Motor1 Rating Customer Service Grade Affordability Coverage 1. Geico Auto Insurance 4.5 4.0 4.5 4.0 2. Auto-Owners Insurance 4.0 4.5 4.0 4.0 3. State Farm Car Insurance 4.0 4.0 4.5 4.0 4. Farmers Mutual of Nebraska 4.0 4.0 4.5 3.5 5. Progressive Car Insurance 4.0 4.0 4.0 4.0

#1 Geico: Best Overall

Geico is a solid insurer for South Dakota drivers based on its strong industry reputation and customer satisfaction scores. The company is also one of the most affordable providers in the United States and offers many discounts that can lower your premium by up to 26 percent.

In the 2020 J.D. Power Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM, Geico ranked third highest for the Central region, which includes South Dakota. The study looked closely at insurers’ technology, customer representatives, and channels of communication, and Geico scored a total of 855 out of 1,000 points.

Geico has also received an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. These scores show the insurer’s ability to pay out car insurance claims as well as its established reputation for customer service.

Geico policies are affordable options for many drivers, largely because of its many discounts. Drivers looking for car insurance in South Dakota can look into:

Good student discount

Good driver discount

Defensive driving course discount

Vehicle safety discounts

Anti-theft device discounts

Multiple policy discount

Military discount

Federal employee discount

Various vehicle equipment discounts

Various customer loyalty discounts

Geico also offers roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, mechanical breakdown insurance, and accident forgiveness plans for an additional fee.

Geico Pros Geico Cons A+ rating from the BBB and A++ financial strength rating

from AM Best Average quotes experience Many choices for coverage High level of customer satisfaction

#2 Auto-Owners Insurance: Best For Local Agents



Auto-Owners Insurance was the highest-ranking provider in the 2020 J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Central region, scoring 868 out of 1,000 points. Auto-Owners Insurance is available in only a few states, South Dakota included.

All insurance policies from Auto-Owners Insurance are managed by local agents. Customer service representatives are well-versed in South Dakota auto insurance requirements and can make finding the right policy easier for some drivers.

Auto-Owners Insurance received an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, demonstrating its superior ability to pay out customer claims. The company also received an accredited A+ rating from the BBB. While smaller insurance companies can have mixed industry ratings, Auto-Owners boasts a strong reputation.

Based on our research, policies from Auto-Owners Insurance are an affordable option for most South Dakota drivers. However, the cost of insurance coverage can fluctuate based on your age, driving history, location, and more. Here are a few ways to save on car insurance in South Dakota with Auto-Owners Insurance:

Multiple policy discounts

Payment history discount

Multiple car discount

Pay-in-full discount

Vehicle safety discount

Advanced quote discount

Favorable loss history discount

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Teen driver monitoring discount

Aside from the six standard types of auto insurance, Auto-Owners offers roadside assistance coverage, guaranteed asset protection (GAP) insurance, and a personal automotive package for expenses like replacing a lost key.

Auto-Owners Insurance Pros Auto-Owners Insurance Cons Local agents can help you through quotes and claims processes Must contact a local agent to get a quote or file a claim Decent mobile app High customer satisfaction reputation

#3 State Farm: Best For Students

For parents with a student or teen driver in South Dakota, we recommend State Farm. The insurer ranked third on our list of best car insurance providers nationwide.

In the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study, State Farm earned 849 out of 1,000 points. What sets the company apart from other insurance providers is its affordability. Based on our research, State Farm offers some of the lowest-cost car insurance policies to South Dakota drivers.

The company’s Drive Safe & SaveTM and Steer Clear® app-based programs are especially attractive to tech-savvy drivers. Drive Safe & Save can grant up to a 30-percent discount based on good driving habits, while Steer Clear teaches and rewards good driving for teens. State Farm offers a number of other discounts, including:

Accident-free discount

Defensive driving course discount

Student away at school discount

Good driving discount

Driver training discount

Good student discount

Vehicle safety discounts

Anti-theft device discount

Multiple car discount

Multiple policy discount

Regarding its industry standing, State Farm holds an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best and an A+ rating from the BBB. In addition to standard coverage, State Farm offers rideshare coverage as well as emergency road service coverage.

State Farm Pros State Farm Cons Comprehensive coverage offerings Reported errors with autopay Extensive discount opportunities Positive customer reviews Easy online quotes process A+ rating from the BBB

#4 Farmers Mutual Of Nebraska: Most Affordable

Farmers Mutual of Nebraska doesn’t only serve drivers in the Cornhusker State – it offers car insurance in South Dakota as well. In fact, according to our research, it’s one of the most affordable insurance options in the state. Headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, the insurer offers auto insurance as well as other insurance products like home and farm coverage.

With smaller insurers, there are tradeoffs. Farmers Mutual of Nebraska has received an A+ rating from the BBB and an A rating from AM Best. While an A rating isn’t a bad score, Farmers Mutual of Nebraska has a weaker financial stability than large companies like Geico and State Farm. However, the company does offer local agents for a personalized insurance experience in South Dakota.

While Farmers Mutual of Nebraska doesn’t offer many other car insurance options beyond the six standard coverages, it does have a few discounts to help drivers save on policies, including:

Multiple policy discount

Passive restraint discount

Multiple car credit discount

Driver training discount

Secondary vehicle discount

Good student discount

Farmers Mutual of Nebraska Pros Farmers Mutual of Nebraska Cons Affordable insurance rates Few additional coverage options Local agents Easy claims process

#5 Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

Another high-ranking company in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study is Progressive, the third-largest car insurance company in the nation. While Progressive may cost more than other options, it boasts mostly positive customer reviews.

Progressive is known for having low car insurance rates for high-risk drivers, which can include teen drivers, new drivers, and drivers with DUIs or other traffic violations. The company’s discounts include:

Snapshot ® app: Monitors and rewards safe driving habits with policy discounts

Monitors and rewards safe driving habits with policy discounts Policy bundling: Offers discounts to drivers who bundle their auto policy with a home or Progressive motorcycle insurance policy

Offers discounts to drivers who bundle their auto policy with a home or Progressive motorcycle insurance policy Deductible savings bank: Gives you $50 toward your deductible for every six months you drive claim-free

The insurer holds an A+ (Superior) rating from AM Best and an A- rating from the BBB. It’s a strong choice for auto insurance in South Dakota.

Progressive Pros Progressive Cons One of the top auto insurers in the U.S. Average claims process A+ financial strength rating from AM Best Mixed customer service reviews Great choice for high-risk drivers Several money-saving features

Minimum South Dakota Car Insurance Coverage

Each state decides its own minimums for car insurance. Like many states, South Dakota requires bodily injury liability, property damage liability, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. If you’re pulled over or are involved in a car accident and can't provide proof of insurance in South Dakota, you could face:

A fine of $500

Imprisonment for up to 30 days

License suspension for 30 days to a year

License and registration suspension until you provide proof of insurance

South Dakota’s minimum coverage requirements include 25/50/25 liability auto insurance and 25/50 underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage, according to the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation. This includes:

$25,000 per person bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident bodily injury liability

$25,000 per accident property damage liability

$25,000 per person uninsured/underinsured motorist

$50,000 per accident uninsured/underinsured motorist

These insurance requirements protect other drivers, their passengers, and other vehicles involved in an accident you cause. They also make sure you’re covered in case your accident involves another driver with no insurance or too little insurance. In South Dakota, the basic requirements also cover you in the event of a hit-and-run accident.

It’s always a good idea to carry more than a state’s minimum requirements. Often, accidents result in higher costs than minimum insurance requirements can cover. However, South Dakota is an at-fault state, which means a driver doesn’t have to make a claim to their insurer if they’re not at fault for an accident.

Here are a few other types of auto insurance to consider carrying:

Comprehensive car insurance

Collision coverage

Medical payments (MedPay) insurance

How Much Does Car Insurance Cost In South Dakota?

Car insurance costs in South Dakota are much lower than the national average. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), South Dakota drivers spent an average of $693.42 on insurance in 2017 compared to the $1,004.68 national average. This cost makes South Dakota the third-cheapest state for car insurance.

Here’s an overview of 2017 coverage costs using data from the NAIC:

Type of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure Liability coverage $327.34 Collision coverage $236.35 Comprehensive coverage $308.71 Total cost* $693.42

*Most drivers carry liability coverage but not necessarily other types of auto insurance. Total average annual expenditure measures what South Dakota drivers actually spent on auto insurance in 2017.

What To Know About Driving In South Dakota

According to Statista, there were over 600,000 licensed drivers in South Dakota in 2016. With its relatively small population of drivers, South Dakota hit an all-time low in accident fatalities in 2019. Regarding its road conditions, South Dakota’s highways ranked 14th in the nation according to a 2019 study conducted by the Reason Foundation.

South Dakota allows teen drivers to get a driving permit at 14 years old, which is younger than most states. You’re also required to get a driver’s license in the state if you live there for more than 90 days.

Final Thoughts

With South Dakota’s strict penalties for driving without insurance, it’s a good idea to purchase at least the state’s minimum requirements. Based on customer reviews, affordability, industry ratings, and comprehensive studies, we’ve determined Geico, Auto-Owners Insurance, and State Farm are the best car insurance options for South Dakota drivers.

FAQ: Car Insurance In South Dakota

How much is car insurance in South Dakota?

Car insurance costs in South Dakota depend on the driver, their driving history, and even their location. Based on information from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, South Dakota auto insurance was $693.42 on average in 2017, which is a bit lower than the $1,004.68 national average.



Is South Dakota a no-fault state?

No, South Dakota is an ”at-fault state,” meaning that drivers who are not found at fault for an auto accident do not need to file a claim with their insurance companies.