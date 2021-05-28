From accidents to acts of nature, there are many ways a car door can be damaged. And there are also many components that go into a car door replacement cost.

What you pay depends on the cost of parts, cost of labor, and whether the damage is covered by your car insurance policy. According to our research, car door replacement costs can run anywhere from $200 to $2,500, which is quite a large range.

What Does A Car Door Replacement Cost?

There are many factors that will affect your car door replacement cost. Between purchasing the car door shell, which can run between $200 and $1,500, and paying for labor and interior door parts, you can expect to pay about $500 to $2,500 total for a car door replacement.

To find these numbers, we consulted auto repair specialists and scoured online forums to hear from customers with firsthand experience. The estimates we came across ranged from do-it-yourself repairs using secondhand parts to having a dealership complete repairs with authentic replacement doors.

Other than your choice of repair method and quality of parts, factors that will go into your car door replacement cost include:

Make, model, and year of your car





The extent of the door and door hardware damage





Cost of labor





Level of insurance coverage





Your car insurance deductible

Here’s an example of how insurance can affect your car door replacement cost: Let’s say you have collision insurance with a $500 deductible. You bought your car within the past two years, so a used door is not available – you’ll have to get a new door from the dealer.

The total price of labor and parts comes out to $2,000. In this case, all you’ll pay is your $500 deductible, saving you sufficient money on the overall cost.

However, not all insurance policies cover car door repair. Read on to learn more.

Is A Car Door Replacement Covered By Auto Insurance?

Whether your car door replacement cost will be covered by insurance depends on the type of policy you have and how your door was damaged. Each type of car insurance covers different situations.

Be aware that your own car door will not be covered by your insurance if you are the one at fault and you only have your state's minimum required coverage. Full coverage auto insurance covers vehicle damage when you're the one at fault.

Below are a few common scenarios for needing a new car door.

Someone Hits Your Car

Let’s say someone else hits your door in an accident that they cause. If you live in a traditional at-fault state, the other driver’s liability insurance should pay your car door replacement cost.

If you live in a no-fault state, you’ll need to have added collision coverage to your policy before the accident to cover damage to your own car.

You Hit Someone Else’s Car

If you’re at fault for an accident, you will also need collision insurance to cover the cost of your own repairs. Your liability auto insurance will take care of the other driver’s damage, and your collision coverage will pay your car door replacement cost, minus a deductible.

You Hit An Inanimate Object

Collision coverage also covers your car door replacement cost if you accidentally hit a highway divider, telephone pole, fence, or another inanimate object.

This type of insurance may also pay for the cost to fix the object you hit if it’s on someone else’s property.

You Experience Damage From An Act Of Nature

You don’t have to be driving your car for it to get damaged. When hail, trees, or even animals damage your vehicle, comprehensive car insurance steps in to help you cover repair costs.

This coverage will also pay for expenses such as a car door replacement if someone vandalizes or steals parts off your car.

Someone Hits Your Car And Drives Off

Unfortunately, it’s important to be ready for scenarios like hit-and-run accidents. If a driver hits your door, knocks it off its hinges, and speeds off, you won’t be able to get their liability insurance details to cover the car door replacement cost.

This is where uninsured motorist property damage insurance steps in. If you were also injured in the accident, uninsured motorist bodily injury insurance would cover your medical costs.

How To Get Your Car Door Replaced

If you’re in need of a car door replacement, the cost isn’t the only thing you may have concerns about. Here are a few other common questions:

How Long Does It Take to Replace A Car Door?

How long it will take to replace a car door depends on the extent of the damage and the availability of parts. Online auto repair specialists mention that it can take anywhere from a day to a week to replace a new car door.

If you have to hunt around for the best-priced parts or wait on your insurer to process a claim, it could extend the repair window by a few days.

How Do You Fix A Broken Car Door?

If there is extensive damage to your car door, we do not recommend taking a DIY approach without proper expertise.

A simple door replacement may be doable on your own, but it’s important to first find out whether connecting door parts and electric components were also damaged in the accident. We recommend bringing your car to a professional for a full assessment.

If you are in an accident, most auto insurance companies recommend you call them immediately to report the details of what happened.

With some insurers, you’ll need to take your vehicle to a pre-approved repair shop. You will get a quote from your mechanic and report back to your insurer. In some cases, your car insurance provider will also send an insurance adjuster out to assess the damages or request an assessment from your repair shop.

After you file a claim, you can still choose to repair the door on your own if you’re quoted a high car door replacement cost or if your insurance company refuses to cover professional repairs.

