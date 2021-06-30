When shopping for Missouri auto insurance, you'll need to follow state minimum coverage. But which provider offers the cheapest, best-quality policies to meet these requirements?

We’ve reviewed the best car insurance companies nationwide. In this article, we’ll take another look at our top providers – as well as local providers – through the lens of Missouri laws and regional costs to recommend the best providers in the area.

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies In Missouri

According to our rate estimates, USAA is the cheapest provider of full coverage insurance for good drivers. On average, USAA policies cost $719 per year in Missouri. State Farm, Missouri Farm Bureau, and Progressive are some affordable options as well.

Car Insurance Provider Average Annual Cost Estimate USAA $719 State Farm $1185 Missouri Farm Bureau $1336 American Family $1455 Progressive $1521

Cost Of Missouri Auto Insurance

There is no one set cost for Missouri auto insurance, but looking at average state premium prices can give you an idea of how much you may pay relative to other areas of the country.

The following chart shows the average cost of Missouri auto insurance according to a 2018 study conducted by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

Type Of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure Liability coverage $520 Collision coverage $315 Comprehensive coverage $217 Total Cost $1,052

*To calculate average expenditures, NAIC assumed that all insured motor vehicles would carry liability coverage but not necessarily collision or comprehensive. Total cost per year measures what consumers actually spent.

The same study showed that the average liability premium across all states for the same year was $644 and the average total insurance premium for all states was $1,056. This means that Missouri auto insurance is only slightly cheaper than the national average.

The cost of your auto insurance policy will depend on the coverage you select as well as factors such as:

Age

Gender

Marital status

Driving record

City

Annual Missouri Car Insurance Estimates By Age

According to our rate estimates, 24-year-olds in Missouri may pay up to 37 percent more for full coverage insurance than 35-year-olds.

Age Missouri Annual Car Insurance 24 $2373 35 $1736

Annual Missouri Car Insurance Estimates By Gender

In Missouri, men pay slightly more for car insurance than women. Our estimates say full coverage costs are only one percent more for men.

Gender Missouri Annual Car Insurance Female $1755 Male $1770

Annual Missouri Car Insurance Estimates For Drivers With Bad Credit

Your credit score can affect rates for car insurance in Missouri. You may pay 20 percent more if you have a fair score or 81 percent more if you have a poor score.

Credit Rating Missouri Annual Car Insurance Good $1763 Fair $2116 Poor $3191

Annual Missouri Car Insurance Estimates For Bad Drivers

Car insurance costs in Missouri depend heavily on your driving record. A speeding ticket can raise them by 20 percent, and an accident or DUI by 41 percent.

Driving Record Missouri Annual Car Insurance Clean $1763 Speeding Ticket $2137 At-Fault Accident $2486 DUI $2494

5 Best Missouri Auto Insurance Companies

To determine the best Missouri auto insurance providers, we considered the average costs each company offered to Missouri drivers. We also looked at customer satisfaction scores for the region.

Every company recommended below either offered low rates for the area or scored highly in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the Central region, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and South Dakota.

*Not all companies were included in our rate estimates for each state. You may also notice that some car insurance companies are listed above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in Missouri.

#1 Geico: Best Overall Provider

We named Geico the best overall provider in the United States because of its superior industry reputation, high level of coverage offerings, strong customer satisfaction ratings, and low average costs. For many customers, Geico offers not only the best-priced coverage, but the most reliable coverage as well.

Geico’s customer service reputation holds up in Missouri. It scored a total of 855 out of 1,000 points in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Central region, putting it in second place behind Auto-Owners Insurance.

In addition to the standard types of car insurance, Geico also makes the following products available to its customers:

Roadside assistance coverage: For as little as $13 per year, Geico’s roadside assistance plan will pay for jump-starts, spare tire installation, towing, and lockout services up to $100.

For as little as $13 per year, Geico’s will pay for jump-starts, spare tire installation, towing, and lockout services up to $100. Rental reimbursement: This service covers the cost of a rental vehicle while your car is in the shop. Coverage limits and costs vary.

This service covers the cost of a rental vehicle while your car is in the shop. Coverage limits and costs vary. Mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI): This coverage protects parts of your car that break down due to mechanical wear, similar to an extended auto warranty .

Customers can save on Geico policies by taking advantage of numerous discount opportunities, which include:

Good student discount

Good driver discount

Defensive driver discount

Safety feature discounts

Anti-theft device discount

Multiple policy discounts

Military discount

Federal employee discount

Geico customer service reviews are strong across the board, not just according to the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study. Geico has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and many positive customer reviews on the BBB website.

Geico Pros Geico Cons Superior financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Average quotes experience Many choices for coverage available in all 50 states Usage-based app not available in all states High level of customer satisfaction

For more information about Geico, be sure to read our full Geico auto insurance review.

#2 USAA: Best For Military

USAA insurance boasts some of the highest levels of customer satisfaction of any auto insurance provider on the market. Our research also found that USAA rates are among the lowest nationwide. The only drawback to USAA insurance is that it’s not available to everyone. Only military members and their families are eligible for USAA membership.

For those who are able to become USAA members, the organization offers full coverage auto insurance at exceptionally low rates. In addition to standard policies, USAA customers have the option to purchase:

Roadside assistance

Rental reimbursement

Accident forgiveness

Glass coverage

Guaranteed asset protection (GAP)

Car replacement assistance (CRA)

USAA policies are not only comprehensive, they’re also inexpensive. By taking advantage of the many potential discounts offered by USAA, drivers can save hundreds on premium costs. USAA discounts include:

Discount for garaging your vehicle on a military base

Annual mileage discount

Good driver discount

Defensive driving course discount

Driver training course discount

Good student discount

New vehicle discount

Automatic payment discount

Family discount

Specific to the state of Missouri, USAA scored higher than any other provider in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Central region, earning a total of 905 out of 1,000 points. However, because it is not available to all drivers in the state, USAA was not eligible for formal ranking.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Affordable rates and numerous discounts Only available for military members and their families Good option for military members Superior financial strength rating and A- rating from the BBB

Learn more about USAA by reading our full USAA auto insurance review.

#3 Auto-Owners Insurance: Best Local Service

Auto-Owners Insurance was founded in 1916 in Lansing, Michigan, and is only available in 26 states. In the states where it is available, Auto-Owners has a strong customer service reputation. It is well-regarded by Missouri drivers, as the company scored 868 out of 1,000 points in the 2020 J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Central region. This put it in first place among the providers surveyed.

In our research, we found that Auto-Owners Insurance offers exceptionally low Missouri car insurance rates, with many of its customers paying below the state average. The company has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, meaning it has the funds to easily handle claims obligations.

In addition to basic car insurance, customers can purchase the following coverage policies through Auto-Owners:

Roadside assistance

Rental and travel expense coverage

GAP coverage for financed or leased vehicles

CRA coverage

Personal Automobile Plus Package, with extras like identity theft coverage and phone replacements

The company also offers numerous discounts, such as:

Multiple policy discount

Payment history discount

Pay-in-full discount

Green discount

Advance quote discount

Multiple car discount

Safety features discount

Favorable loss history discount

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Teen driver monitoring discounts

One thing to note is that Auto-Owners Insurance only operates through agents. That means you have to contact an agent to get a quote or file a claim. On one hand, this adds an extra step to finding an insurance policy. On the other, it means a local agent knowledgeable in Missouri auto insurance policies can help guide you through the purchase process.

Auto-Owners Insurance Pros Auto-Owners Insurance Cons Local licensed agents throughout Arkansas Have to contact an insurance agent to get a quote or file a claim Helpful mobile app Excellent customer service reputation

#4 Shelter Mutual: Superior Local Service

Shelter Mutual Insurance has been in business for over 70 years and is headquartered in Columbia, Missouri. While it was initially only offered to Missouri residents, the company has since expanded into several nearby states.

Shelter is a good option for Missouri car insurance in part because of its excellent customer service reputation. It scored 855 out of 1,000 points in the 2020 J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Central region. This put it in second place (tied with Geico) among providers surveyed. Shelter also holds an A+ rating from the BBB.

Shelter Mutual Insurance is a full-coverage provider, offering every type of standard auto insurance. Additional coverage options offered by Shelter include:

Roadside assistance

New car replacement

GAP coverage

Rental reimbursement

Disability income coverage

Loss of use coverage

Shelter also offers good rates for Missouri auto insurance. It is one of the lower-cost providers in the state and offers several discounts, such as:

Good student discount

Military discount

Safe driver discount

Multiple car discount

Pay-in-full discount

Accident prevention course discounts

Driver’s education discount

Safety feature discount

Because of its strong regional reputation, low costs, and comprehensive coverage offerings, Shelter Mutual is an excellent option for Missouri auto insurance.

Shelter Mutual Insurance Pros Shelter Mutual Insurance Cons A+ rating from the BBB and strong regional reputation Not available in every state Wide range of coverage options Many discount opportunities

Learn more about this provider by reading our full Shelter Mutual insurance review.

#5 Missouri Farm Bureau: Cheap Missouri Auto Insurance

Our last recommended provider for Missouri auto insurance is Missouri Farm Bureau. While this company did not score as well as our other top recommendations in the 2020 J.D. Power Satisfaction Study, it does have an A+ rating from the BBB.

You may want to consider the Missouri Farm Bureau for your coverage needs because of its low rates. Our research indicates it is one of the lowest-cost providers in the area. Costs may stay low due to the high number of discount opportunities, which include:

Multiple vehicle discount

Multiple policy discount

Good student discount

Passive restraint discount

Accident-free discount

Preferred driver discount

Occupational discount

Hybrid vehicle discount

Policies are only available to Missouri Farm Bureau members, but membership is not restricted. Anyone can become a member for $30 per year, and membership also provides discounts on a variety of products.

The Missouri Farm Bureau operates over 140 local offices and has agents that specialize in coverage for Missouri drivers.

Missouri Farm Bureau Pros Missouri Farm Bureau Cons A+ rating from the BBB Must be a Farm Bureau member Excellent financial strength rating from AM Best No online quotes system Many choices for coverage

If you want to learn more about this company, read our full Missouri Farm Bureau review.

Missouri Auto Insurance Requirements

Drivers in Missouri are required to maintain liability car insurance as well as uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. The following chart outlines the minimum amounts these policies must cover.

Missouri Auto Insurance Minimum Limit Bodily injury liability

(per person) $25,000 Bodily injury liability

(per accident) $50,000 Property damage liability

(per accident) $10,000 Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

(per person) $25,000 Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

(per accident) $50,000

Penalties for driving in Missouri without the state minimum required insurance can be high. You can receive 4 points on your license, a fine of up to $300, jail time up to 15 days, and a license suspension. Each time your license is suspended for driving without insurance, the penalty increases:

First offense: To reinstate your license, drivers must pay a $20 reinstatement fee.

To reinstate your license, drivers must pay a $20 reinstatement fee. Second offense within two years: Your license is suspended for 90 days and you must pay a $200 reinstatement fee.

Your license is suspended for 90 days and you must pay a $200 reinstatement fee. Third and subsequent offenses: Your license is suspended for one year and you must pay a $400 reinstatement fee.

What To Know About Driving In Missouri

According to a study conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), Missouri drivers traveled an average of 11,843 miles per registered vehicle in 2018. In that same year, there were a total of 155,940 crashes resulting in 921 persons killed and 55,660 persons injured.

Missouri can have tough winter driving conditions, so be sure to adjust your speed if it is cold or snowing. The most dangerous time to drive is when it is 32 degrees and bridges become frozen or slippery.

Final Thoughts

Missouri auto insurance is cheaper than the national average. Insurance requirements are typical, and the punishments for driving without insurance can range from a small fine to jail time.

For quality Missouri auto insurance, we recommend Geico and USAA, though there are many good providers in the state. If you’re looking for cheap coverage, the only way to find the lowest option for you is to compare multiple car insurance quotes. You can do so easily using the free tool below.

FAQ: Missouri Auto Insurance Who has the cheapest car insurance in Missouri? There is no single cheapest auto insurance provider for Missouri drivers. Costs depend on your particular driver profile, but many drivers find the lowest rates for Missouri auto insurance with USAA, Geico, and Missouri Farm Bureau. What is the minimum auto insurance coverage in Missouri? Missouri drivers are required to maintain 25/50/10 in liability insurance and 25/50 in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. Many Missouri drivers choose to purchase more than the minimum auto insurance coverage. What is the average cost of auto insurance in Missouri? According to a 2017 report by the NAIC, the average premium expenditure for Missouri auto insurance was $869.14. This was less than the national average of $1,004.68. Is Missouri a no-fault state for car insurance? Missouri is not a no-fault state for car insurance. This means that if you are found at-fault for an accident, you will be responsible for covering property damages and medical bills of other involved parties.

Methodology

In an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information to consumers, our expert review team collects data from dozens of auto insurance providers to formulate rankings of the best insurers. Companies receive a score in each of the following categories, as well as an overall weighted score out of 5.0 stars.

Industry Standing: Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category.

Insurers with strong financial ratings and customer-first business practices receive the highest scores in this category. Availability: We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers.

We consider availability by state as well as exclusions for specific groups of drivers. Coverage: This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies.

This rating is based on types of insurance available, maximum coverage limits, and add-on policies. Cost and Discounts: Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores.

Our research team reviews auto insurance rate estimates generated by Quadrant Information Services for a variety of drivers in every state. Companies with lower prices and many car insurance discount opportunities receive the best scores. Customer Service: We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power.

We comb through customer reviews and consumer feedback studies from experts like J.D. Power. Technology: Auto insurers with mobile apps, advanced online services and telematics are more likely to meet consumer needs.

