5 Best Car Insurance Companies In Alabama

To determine the best Alabama car insurance providers, we looked at our top-ranked nationwide providers through the lens of Alabama laws, average rates, and J.D. Power satisfaction ratings for the Southeast region, which includes Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Based on this analysis, we’ve compiled a list of the top five Alabama auto insurance providers below.

*Not all companies were included in our rate estimates for each state. You may also notice that some car insurance companies are listed above those with higher star ratings. This is because our star ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for car insurance in Alabama.

#1 Geico: Best Overall Provider

We named Geico the best overall provider in any state, and the company holds up for Alabama drivers. In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM for the Southeast region, Geico scored 857 out of a possible 1,000 points. This score ranked it in the top five providers for the state and above the regional average of 849.

Geico offers some of the lowest car insurance rates in Alabama and has a simple and fast claims process. The high number of discount opportunities make Geico a low-cost option for most drivers. These discounts include:

Good driver discount

Good student discount

Defensive driving discount

Discounts for airbags, anti-lock brakes, and anti-theft devices

Multiple vehicle discount

Multiple policy discount

Military and federal employee discounts

Geico even has a usage-based insurance option, and with the DriveEasy® mobile app, customers can reduce rates by driving less and driving safely when they do drive.

Geico Pros Geico Cons Many choices for coverage Average quotes experience High level of customer satisfaction Usage-based app not available in all states Superior financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Available in 50 states

Learn more about Geico by reading our full Geico auto insurance review.

#2 USAA: Best Customer Satisfaction

With 909 out of a possible 1,000 points, USAA scored the highest for the Southeast region in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study. However, because it is only available to military members and their families, it was not eligible for formal ranking in the survey.

For those who can purchase a USAA policy, it is one of the best options in any state and a strong contender for the best Alabama auto insurance. USAA offers some of the lowest premiums in the industry and has an exceptional customer service reputation.

Along with the standard types of auto insurance, USAA customers can also purchase:

Roadside assistance plans

Rental reimbursement

Accident forgiveness

Glass coverage

Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) coverage

Car replacement assistance (CRA)

With an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, USAA is one of the most reliable and well-regarded insurers in the country.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Affordable rates and numerous discounts Only available for military members and their families Good choice for military service members Superior financial strength rating and A- rating from the BBB

To learn more about the company, check out our USAA auto insurance review.

#3 AAA: Best For AAA Club Members

AAA started as the American Automobile Association in 1902 and now operates over 1,000 travel agencies, rates lodgings and restaurants, publishes tour guides, and provides discounts for club members at thousands of businesses.

Each local AAA club has unique coverage options. For example, AAA car insurance plans through Auto Club South come in three varieties: Essential, Advantage, and Ultimate.

Additionally, you have the option to add these AAA auto insurance services:

Enhanced total loss replacement: This option expands your collision coverage to pay for a new model car replacement if your car is totaled, instead of the market value of your car.

This option expands your collision coverage to pay for a new model car replacement if your car is totaled, instead of the market value of your car. Loan/lease gap: This gap insurance covers the difference in price between your totaled car and the amount you have left on your loan or lease.

This gap insurance covers the difference in price between your totaled car and the amount you have left on your loan or lease. Enhanced exterior repair: With this option, exterior parts on your car will be replaced with parts from the original manufacturer, not aftermarket parts. This excludes mechanical parts – the only way to get replacement original equipment manufacturer (OEM) mechanical parts is through coverage like the factory Jeep warranty.

With this option, exterior parts on your car will be replaced with parts from the original manufacturer, not aftermarket parts. This excludes mechanical parts – the only way to get replacement original equipment manufacturer (OEM) mechanical parts is through coverage like the factory Jeep warranty. Transportation Network Company: This provides rideshare insurance for people who use their cars in the gig economy.

AAA also provides a wide variety of discounts such as a member discount, safety inspection discount, safe driver discount, and multiple car discount. Each AAA club has a different page for ratings and reviews but ACSC and Auto Club Group, two of AAA's largest clubs, both hold an A+ on the BBB.

AAA Insurance Pros AAA Insurance Cons Roadside assistance Only available to AAA members Excellent financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Coverage and service can vary by location High customer satisfaction

Learn more by reading our full AAA car insurance review.

#4 Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

Progressive is one of the top auto insurers in the United States, having written over $31 billion in premiums in 2019, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The company has an A+ financial strength rating from AM Best and an established reputation for paying customer claims.

While Progressive customer service scores are not as high as our top-ranking Alamaba auto insurance providers, Progressive may offer lower rates, especially to high-risk drivers. Progressive’s money-saving features include:

Deductible savings bank: Every six months you go without an accident or ticket, Progressive rewards you with $50 toward your next deductible.

Every six months you go without an accident or ticket, Progressive rewards you with $50 toward your next deductible. Policy bundling: If you bundle your auto policy with another type of coverage (like home insurance), you can save up to five percent on your auto policy.

If you bundle your auto policy with another type of coverage (like home insurance), you can save up to five percent on your auto policy. Snapshot ® app: If you allow Progressive to monitor your driving habits with a mobile app or a plug-in device, your rate could be lowered for things like driving less frequently and driving safely.

If you allow Progressive to monitor your driving habits with a mobile app or a plug-in device, your rate could be lowered for things like driving less frequently and driving safely. Name Your Price® tool: This feature allows you to set the rate you wish to pay and finds you an insurance policy within your budget.

Progressive has an A+ rating from the BBB and a relatively low volume of complaints considering the high number of customers that the company serves.

Progressive Pros Progressive Cons Good choice for high-risk drivers Average customer satisfaction Easy quotes process Higher rates than some competitors Superior financial strength rating and A- rating from the BBB

Learn more in our Progressive auto insurance review.

#5 Nationwide: Affordable Option For Alabama Auto Insurance

Our research indicates that Nationwide may offer some of the cheapest options for Alabama auto insurance. Nationwide made our list of the best auto insurance providers in the nation because of its numerous coverage options and strong industry reputation.

In addition to standard liability, collision, and comprehensive car insurance coverage, Nationwide also offers:

Roadside assistance

Rental car reimbursement

GAP coverage

Accident forgiveness insurance

Vanishing deductible

Total loss deductible waiver

Though Nationwide scored lower in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the region than our other recommendations, the company has received many positive customer satisfaction scores. Nationwide has an A+ rating from the BBB and many customer reviews praising its customer service. However, it’s also gotten a share of complaints about unhelpful claims representatives.

If you are looking for cheap Alabama auto insurance, it’s worth getting a quote from Nationwide. Available money-saving features include:

Bundling discounts

Usage-based policies

Accident-free discount

Good student discount

Safe driver discount

Defensive driver discount

Anti-theft equipment discount

Pre-pay policy discount

Membership discount for joining partner organizations

Nationwide customer service representatives are charged with providing customers with an annual On Your Side® review. This means a service agent checks with customers once a year to ensure that drivers fully understand their policies.

Nationwide Pros Nationwide Cons Superior financial strength rating and A+ rating from the BBB Mixed customer reviews in Alabama Available in 47 states Difficult quotes process

Read more about this provider in our Nationwide auto insurance review.

Cost Of Alabama Auto Insurance

The average premium for Alabama auto insurance was $905 in 2018 when the NAIC issued its most recent insurance cost report. Here’s a breakdown of average annual premiums for Alabama auto insurance:

Type Of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure Liability coverage $511 Collision coverage $380 Comprehensive coverage $175 Total cost $905

*To calculate average expenditures, NAIC assumed that all insured vehicles would carry liability coverage but not necessarily collision or comprehensive. Total cost per year measures what consumers actually spent.

The average insurance premium across all states for the same year was $1,057. This means that Alabama auto insurance is relatively cheaper than auto insurance policies in other states.

Alabama Car Insurance Rates By Age

Age Alabama Annual Car Insurance 24 $1,805 35 $1,478

Alabama Car Insurance Rates By Gender

Gender Alabama Annual Car Insurance Female $1,478 Male $1,478

Alabama Car Insurance Rates For Drivers With Bad Credit

Credit Rating Alabama Annual Car Insurance Good $1,478 Fair $1,820 Poor $2,720

Alabama Car Insurance Rates For Bad Drivers

Driving Record Alabama Annual Car Insurance Clean $1,478 Speeding Ticket $1,802 At-Fault Accident $2,103 DUI $2,287

Alabama Auto Insurance Requirements

Car insurance requirements vary by state. Drivers in Alabama must maintain the following insurance policies at a minimum:

$25,000 per person bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident bodily injury liability

$25,000 per accident property damage liability

Alabama auto insurance requirements do not mandate that drivers maintain comprehensive, collision, or medical insurance. However, it is generally a good idea to purchase full coverage auto insurance regardless of state requirements.

Customers who are caught driving without the minimum Alabama auto insurance requirements may face the following penalties:

First offense Fine up to $500

Imprisonment up to 3 months

45-day vehicle registration suspension

Vehicle impoundment

$200 registration reinstatement fee Second offense and beyond Fine up to $3,000

Imprisonment up to 6 months

6-month license suspension

4-month registration suspension

Vehicle impoundment

$400 registration reinstatement fee

You should never drive without at least the state minimum coverage, as the cost in fines and reinstatement fees will hurt your bank account more than the cost of insurance premiums.

What To Know About Driving In Alabama

Statistics provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation show that the average number of miles driven in Alabama in 2018 was 17,394. This is a bit higher than in other states. The same report shows that there were 159,925 crashes resulting in 953 fatalities that same year. This makes 1.34 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled in 2018, which is relatively high compared to other states.

Final Thoughts

Compared to most states, Alabama’s minimum auto insurance requirements are relatively low. Plus, despite a relatively high auto fatality rate, average premiums are lower in Alabama than average. There are several well-regarded providers in the state, but based on our research, Geico may be your best bet.

FAQ: Auto Insurance In Alabama Who has the cheapest car insurance in Alabama? There is no one cheapest provider for the entire state of Alabama. Insurers use many factors to determine Individual rates, including your vehicle, age, gender, marital status, and more. Based on our research, we’ve determined that USAA, Geico, and Nationwide may offer some of the cheapest auto insurance rates in Alabama. Why is car insurance so expensive in Alabama? Alabama drivers pay a lower average annual premium than drivers in other states. However, Alabama does have a higher driver fatality rate and a higher number of total miles driven annually, which may make policies in Alabama relatively expensive. Can you go to jail for no insurance in Alabama? You can go to jail for driving in Alabama without at least the state minimum auto insurance coverage in place. A first offense can result in a three-month prison sentence, and subsequent offenses can result in up to a six-month prison sentence. What is the penalty for not having car insurance in Alabama? The penalty for driving in Alabama without insurance can range anywhere from a $500 fine to up to six months in prison, depending on the offense and the discretion of the prosecutor and judge.

