It’s important for drivers in every state to understand local car insurance requirements. This article reviews the best options for car insurance in Idaho. Learn about state minimum coverage requirements and see which providers have the best reputations and cheapest premiums in Idaho.

We've reviewed the best auto insurance companies in the country, and this article takes a look at some of those top providers with a focus on costs and reputation in Idaho specifically.

5 Best Car Insurance Companies In Idaho

Our review team took a look at how top-rated providers performed based on Idaho insurance requirements and customer service rankings specific to Idaho. Here are the providers that we recommend in the Gem State.



#1 Geico: Best Overall Provider

We rank Geico highly because of its well-established industry reputation and high level of customer satisfaction. We’ve found that Geico policies are often the cheapest in any state, and Idaho is no different.

In the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Auto Insurance Satisfaction StudySM, Geico scored a total of 834 out of 1,000 points in the Northwest region (which includes Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming). This score put it in first place for the region and above the regional average of 822.

Geico has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. These scores indicate that Geico has the means to fulfill claims obligations and that it can be trusted to treat customers well.

One reason Geico policies are so inexpensive is that the provider offers numerous discounts, which include:

Good student discount

Good driver discount

Defensive driver discount

Vehicle safety device discounts

Anti-theft device discounts

Multiple policy discount

Military discount

Federal employee discount

Geico even offers accident forgiveness as an add-on to their policies, or for free to drivers who maintain a clean driving record for a number of years.

Geico Pros Geico Cons A+ rating from the BBB

and A++ financial strength rating from AM Best Average quotes experience Many choices for coverage High level of customer satisfaction

#2 USAA: Best For Military

USAA actually scored highest in the J.D. Power Satisfaction Study for the Northwest region, with a total of 833 out of 1,000 points. It was ineligible to rank, however, because USAA policies are not available to everyone. To be eligible to purchase USAA auto insurance, drivers must be military members or family members of someone who is or was in the military.

For those who are eligible, USAA offers what is often the lowest-cost insurance and the most well-regarded customer service. Like Geico, USAA has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best and a proven history of paying out claims.

USAA customers may be eligible for the following discounts:

Military garaging discount

Low annual mileage discount

Safe driving discount

Driving research discount

Defensive driving discount

Driver training course discount

Good student discount

New vehicle discount

Automatic payments discount

Family discount

While premiums will vary based on a number of factors such as age, driving history, and location, USAA often offers the most affordable insurance options to drivers who are eligible.

USAA Pros USAA Cons Affordable rates and numerous discounts Only available for military members and their families Good option for young drivers Superior financial strength rating from AM Best

#3 Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

Progressive does not rate as highly in customer satisfaction as USAA or Geico, but the company is recognized as one of the top auto insurers in the United States. Progressive has an A+ rating from the BBB and receives a low number of complaints relative to the size of its customer base.

We consider Progressive a top choice for high-risk drivers because of the number of discounts available to those with less-than-perfect driving records. Progressive discount opportunities include:

Deductible savings bank: For every six-month period drivers go without an accident or ticket, drivers receive $50 toward their next deductible.

For every six-month period drivers go without an accident or ticket, drivers receive $50 toward their next deductible. Policy bundling: Bundling your auto insurance policy with another type of insurance offered by Progressive can result in up to five percent off your auto premium. Other policies offered by Progressive include insurance for homes, boats, renters, RVs, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, Segways, snowmobiles, and golf carts.

Bundling your auto insurance policy with another type of insurance offered by Progressive can result in up to five percent off your auto premium. Other policies offered by Progressive include insurance for homes, boats, renters, RVs, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, Segways, snowmobiles, and golf carts. Snapshot® app: The Snapshot app allows customers to receive discounts for safe driving. Poor driving can result in your rates increasing, but according to Progressive, most people save around $145 by using the program.

Progressive also has a Name Your Price® tool that allows potential customers to look for policies based on the amount they want to pay. Customers can set a maximum premium amount, and Progressive will find a policy that meets that budget.

Progressive Pros Progressive Cons One of the top auto insurers in the U.S. Average claims process A+ financial strength rating from AM Best Great choice for high-risk drivers Several money-saving features

#4 The Hartford: Best For AARP Members

Like USAA, The Hartford is not available to all drivers. Only those with an AARP membership are eligible for a policy. However, for those who do qualify, The Hartford offers low auto insurance rates and exceptional service.

The company is based in Hartford, Connecticut, and has been serving customers since 1810. It has a well-established reputation in the industry and offers many types of auto insurance, including classic car insurance. One unique detail about The Hartford’s policies is that they all include lifetime renewability, meaning the company promises that current customers will never be denied coverage in the future.

Discount opportunities offered by The Hartford include:

Policy bundling discount

Pay-in-full discount

Anti-theft device discount

Defensive driving discount

Electric vehicle discount

Driver training discount

While final costs will vary from customer to customer, The Hartford may offer the best rates for seniors.

The Hartford Pros The Hartford Cons Variety of plan options High rates for younger drivers Rate locks for 12 months AARP membership required Lifetime renewability Discounted rates for people over 50 years old

#5 State Farm: Best For Students

State Farm has comprehensive coverage options as well as a strong reputation with customers. The company is known for handling claims quickly and for having a fast and easy online quotes process.

In 2019, State Farm wrote over $40 billion in premiums, making it the second-largest provider in the country, behind Geico. It sells policies for cars as well as motorcycles, boats, ATVs, motorhomes, and more.

State Farm offers some of the best car insurance for college students because of the cost-saving opportunities available to young drivers. A full lineup of State Farm discounts includes:

Safe driving discount

Defensive driving discount

Drivers ed discount

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Safe vehicle discount

Loyalty discount

State Farm customers who go accident-free for nine years also receive an accident forgiveness benefit.

State Farm Pros State Farm Cons Comprehensive coverage options Reported errors with autopay Extensive selection of discounts Positive customer reviews Easy online quotes process A+ rating from the BBB

Idaho Car Insurance Requirements

Idaho drivers are required to maintain the following minimum liability auto insurance policies:

$25,000 per person bodily injury liability

$50,000 per accident bodily injury liability

$15,000 per accident property damage liability

As Idaho is not a no-fault insurance state, there are no requirements for personal injury protection policies. However, it is generally recommended that any driver in Idaho purchase more than just the state-required minimums. Consider a full coverage auto insurance policy that includes comprehensive insurance, collision insurance, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and medical payments coverage.



Idaho drivers who do not maintain at least the state minimum coverage requirements mentioned above may be subject to the following penalties:

First offense: Fine up to $75

Fine up to $75 Second offense within 5 years: Fine up to $1,000 and imprisonment up to 6 months

You don’t want to get caught driving without car insurance in Idaho. Though the cost of insurance can be high, it isn’t worth the heavy fines and potential jail time that results from driving without insurance.

Cost Of Car Insurance In Idaho

The cost of car insurance in Idaho is lower than the average across all states. According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), the average premium expenditure for coverage in Idaho was $678.57 in 2017. This is the most recent year covered by an NAIC report. The average premium for all states was $1,004.68 for that same year.

See more details about average annual premiums for car insurance in Idaho below:

Type of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure Liability coverage $403.37 Collision coverage $246.22 Comprehensive coverage $130.86 Total cost $678.57

*To calculate average expenditures, NAIC assumed that all insured vehicles would carry liability coverage but not necessarily collision or comprehensive. Total cost per year measures what consumers actually spent.

The average total insurance premium for all states in 2017 was significantly higher than the total premium cost for Idaho drivers. Of course, your own rates may vary depending on the following factors:

Age

Marital status

Gender

City

Vehicle

Driving record

What To Know About Driving In Idaho

According to data collected by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), the average Idaho driver covered 14,138 miles in 2018. The same data also reported 231 traffic deaths that same year.

Given the size of the Idaho population, this means that more people die in car accidents in Idaho relative to other U.S. states. There were 1.3 deaths per 100 million vehicles miles traveled and 13.2 deaths per 100,000 people. Both of these numbers exceed the national averages of 1.13 deaths per 100 million miles and 11.2 deaths per 100,000 people.

It’s important to not only protect your finances by purchasing full coverage insurance policies, but also to protect your life by driving carefully and wearing a seatbelt. Idaho has an average annual snowfall of 38.9 inches, which exceeds the national average of 27.8 inches. This may be one of the reasons that driving in the Gem State is more dangerous than other places. Be sure to equip your car for winter conditions if driving in Idaho during colder months.

Final Thoughts

While driving in Idaho may be slightly more dangerous than it is in other states, the cost of Idaho car insurance is lower than most other places in the country. If you’re looking for the best car insurance in Idaho, be sure to consider Geico, USAA, Progressive, The Hartford, and State Farm.

Of course, there may be other Idaho providers that are better for your needs.

FAQ: Car Insurance In Idaho

How much does car insurance cost in Idaho?

According to the NAIC, the average total premium expenditure for Idaho drivers was $678.57 in 2017. Keep in mind that your own cost may differ, as factors that will impact your premium include your age, gender, driving history, and policy choice. While not generally recommended, purchasing only liability coverage is one way to get the cheapest auto insurance in Idaho.



What is full coverage insurance in Idaho?

Idaho state law requires that drivers maintain a minimum liability insurance policy of $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $15,000 per accident for property damage. However, full coverage car insurance policies are those that also include comprehensive coverage and collision coverage.



Who actually has the cheapest car insurance?

There is no single provider that offers the cheapest coverage for everyone. Generally, Geico and USAA tend to offer the lowest rates, but the only way to know for sure is to shop around and compare quotes for yourself.



Is car insurance required in Idaho?

Car insurance is required in Idaho. All Idaho drivers are required to maintain $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage, $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability, and $15,000 per accident in property damage liability.