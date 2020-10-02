Auto Approve offers low-interest auto loan refinancing. If you want to save money on your monthly car payments or if your credit score has recently increased, it may be a good idea to look into refinancing your car loan. Finance companies like Auto Approve allow you to apply in minutes and sign a refinancing contract the same day.

We’ve done the legwork to help you decide if it is worth applying for auto refinancing through Auto Approve. In this article, we review the company’s loan details, the application process, and customer reviews.

If you want to start comparing new auto loan options from multiple lenders, visit AutoCreditExpress.com.

In this article:

About Auto Approve

Auto Approve LLC helps customers refinance auto loans for cars, trucks, SUVs, motorcycles, RVs, boats, and all-terrain vehicles. Headquartered in Minnesota, the company has been matching customers with low-interest loans for over 40 years.

The company is not a lender itself but instead provides dedicated lending partners that will find the right auto loan for each customer after considering their borrower profile.

Auto Approve

Pros Auto Approve

Cons Low interest rates Only offers loan refinancing, not purchase loans Strong customer service reputation Does not offer loans to drivers with very bad credit or no credit Easy and fast application process

Auto Approve Loans: Borrowing Limits, Interest Rates, And Fees

Auto Approve specifically offers auto refinancing loans. This means that only drivers with existing auto loans can make use of its services. The company does not offer purchase loans or refinancing for commercial vehicles.

Refinancing your loan means that you borrow money from a lender to pay off your existing auto loan. Instead of making payments to your old lender, you instead make payments to your new lender. The reason to do this is that you may be able to secure a lower interest rate or longer payment period, decreasing the monthly payments on your car.

Be aware that some lenders have prepayment penalties. This means that you are charged a fee for paying your loan off early. While Auto Approve loans do not have prepayment penalties, your original auto loan may, meaning you will have to pay a fee to refinance.

Details about the loan amounts, term lengths, and interest rates offered by Auto Approve lenders are outlined below:

Auto Approve Loan Details Loan Amount Range $7,500 to $150,000 Loan Term Length 12 to 84 months Annual Percentage Rate (APR) 1.9 to 19.99 percent Prepayment Penalty None

You can choose your loan term length, but your APR will depend on your borrower profile. Factors that impact the interest rate you might receive include:

State

Lender

Credit history

Vehicle

Desired payment terms

Monthly income

Those with a higher income and an established history of meeting debt obligations will be eligible for a lower interest rate.

Application Process

The Auto Approve application process is quick and easy. Customers can apply online through the company’s website. After submitting your application, a loan consultant will find loan opportunities and contact you to discuss them. After selecting an auto loan, the necessary paperwork can be done digitally by e-signing documents.

The entire process only takes a few minutes, and offers are valid for 30 days, so you can keep comparing quotes from other companies without giving up your Auto Approve offer.

There is no application fee, but you may need to pay an origination fee after signing up for your refinanced auto loan.

What Documents Do You Need To Apply?

When you begin the application process, you will need to supply information like your name, address, credit score, and monthly income. Before any auto loan is guaranteed, you will also need to upload copies of the following documents:

Driver’s license

Proof of valid auto insurance

Current vehicle registration

Recent pay stubs or proof of income

Current loan finance contract (optional)

You may also be asked for proof of citizenship or permanent residence.

Will You Qualify For Auto Approve Loan Refinancing?

Not every driver is eligible for auto loan refinancing through Auto Approve. Those with especially low credit scores or who do not have a sufficient income may be denied. See minimum borrower details for Auto Approve in the chart below.

Auto Approve Borrower Eligibility Requirements Minimum Credit Score 580 Minimum Income $1,500/month Minimum Loan Balance $7,500

Auto Approve Reviews And Reputation

Auto Approve is accredited and holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB). What’s even more impressive, the company also holds a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0-star customer review score based on over 500 reviews. There have been just over 15 complaints filed against Auto Approve in the last three years, and all have been addressed by the company.

Many customers are pleased to find lower financing rates for their car loans through the company. They praise Auto Approve’s helpful staff members, who are able to walk customers through complicated terms and contracts. One customer wrote:

“Fast, easy, efficient process getting my car loan refinanced. Saved me [money] by reducing my interest rate by 3%. Other lenders were only offering me a 1% rate reduction. I worked with Josh, who was exceedingly helpful and responsive, always taking the time to fully answer my questions along the way.” - Rebecca F. via BBB

Customer complaints typically involve confusion with contracts, with some customers having loans held up because of problems with their paperwork. In many cases, these issues seemed to be the result of a customer error, but Auto Approve made efforts to address the situation.

Our Take On Auto Approve: 4.0 Stars

While Auto Approve only offers one type of auto loan (auto refinancing), it does it well. The online application process is very fast, and with no fee, there is no reason not to submit an application if you have met the loan eligibility requirements. You may be able to find a lower interest rate and save money every month.

Overall, here’s our verdict on Auto Approve:

Motor1 Rating 4.0 Loan Details 3.5 Loan Availability 3.5 Application Process 4.5 Customer Service 4.5

One downside of Auto Approve is that refinancing loans may not be available to those with especially poor credit. Also, keep in mind that the company does not administer loans itself but rather finds car loans on customers’ behalf. There may be a markup for this service.

To compare auto loans from multiple lenders, visit AutoCreditExpress.com.