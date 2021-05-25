What Is Gap Insurance, And Do You Need It? (2021)

Safeco And Geico Highlights

When we reviewed the best car insurance companies in the nation, Geico emerged as Best Overall. The second largest auto insurer in the market wrote over $34 billion in auto insurance premiums in 2019 alone. Safeco, on the other hand, is a great choice for families with teenage drivers. The company has been around since 1923 and works with independent agents.

Here’s how Safeco and Geico scored in our review categories and with industry experts:

Safeco Geico Motor1 Rating 4.0 4.5 Availability 45 states* 50 states Coverage 4.5 4.0 Cost 3.5 4.0 Customer Service 3.0 4.0 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A A++ J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction 870/1,000 871/1,000 Mobile App Google Play Rating 3.9 4.8

*Although Safeco advertises nationwide availability, the company is no longer taking on new customers in Delaware, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, Rhode Island, or the District of Columbia.

Learn more about the providers in our complete Safeco insurance review and Geico auto insurance review.

Safeco Vs. Geico: Coverage

Now that you have a bird’s eye view of our findings, let’s dive into coverage. Here are the types of auto insurance you can get with Safeco and Geico.

Safeco Geico Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness Insurance ✓ ✓ Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI) ✓ Diminishing Deductible ✓ Gap Insurance ✓ First Aid Reimbursement ✓ Electric Key and Lock Replacement ✓ CD and DVD Replacement ✓ New Car Replacement™ ✓ Audio-Visual and Custom Parts Equipment Coverage ✓

When comparing Safeco vs. Geico, Safeco has a greater variety of coverage options to choose from, but Geico has strengths that would make it the better choice for some drivers. For example, drivers with custom parts or those who are looking for extras like new car replacement will find better coverage with Safeco. Those with cars prone to breakdowns may prefer Geico.

Standout Coverage From Safeco

Diminishing deductible: For every policy period that you go claim-free, your collision deductible will be lowered by $100 at renewal (up to $500).

For every policy period that you go claim-free, your collision deductible will be lowered by $100 at renewal (up to $500). New car replacement: If you’re the original owner of the insured car and the car is less than a year old, your new car will be replaced with one of equal value in the event that your current vehicle is totaled in a covered event.

If you’re the original owner of the insured car and the car is less than a year old, your new car will be replaced with one of equal value in the event that your current vehicle is totaled in a covered event. Audio-visual and custom parts equipment coverage: This type of coverage applies to all custom aftermarket installation parts like modified or custom engines, lift kicks, decals, and more.

Standout Coverage From Geico

Mechanical breakdown insurance: MBI covers the cost of repairs to your car for damage that is not sustained during a collision.

MBI covers the cost of repairs to your car for damage that is not sustained during a collision. Rideshare insurance: If you drive for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, this type of insurance could be a valuable addition to your basic car insurance plan.

Safeco Vs. Geico: Cost And Discounts

Our research indicates that Geico auto insurance is generally more affordable than Safeco. However, similarly to coverage options, the right provider for you may depend on which discounts you qualify for.

Discounts And Savings Programs Safeco Geico Usage-Based Program ✓ ✓ Multi-policy ✓ ✓ Multiple Vehicle ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft Devices ✓ ✓ Anti-Lock Brakes ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ ✓ Driver Training ✓ ✓ Low Annual Mileage ✓ Teen Safety Rewards ✓ Accident Prevention Course ✓ Distant Student ✓ Newly Independent ✓ New Teen Reward ✓ Tenure Reward ✓ Road Ahead Guide ✓ Parent-Teen Contract ✓ Vehicle Safety ✓ Military Discount ✓ Emergency Deployment ✓ Federal Employee Discount ✓ Defensive Driver ✓

Safeco’s RightTrack® Vs. Geico’s DriveEasy®



Both Geico and Safeco have usage-based car insurance savings programs. We compared Safeco vs. Geico savings apps and found that drivers can save a significant amount on their premiums with either app. However, RightTrack has higher customer ratings than DriveEasy.

RightTrack From Safeco DriveEasy From Geico Through mobile app or plug-in device Through mobile app or plug-in device Up to $513 off of your premium per year of safe driving Up to 20 percent off your monthly bill for signing up 4.1-star Google Play rating 2.4-star Google Play rating

Standout Discounts From Safeco

Accident prevention course: Drivers older than 55 who complete an accident safety course can get a discount over the next three years of car insurance coverage.

Drivers older than 55 who complete an accident safety course can get a discount over the next three years of car insurance coverage. Newly independent: When a driver opens a new Safeco policy for themselves after previously being on their parent’s Safeco policy, they receive a discount.

When a driver opens a new Safeco policy for themselves after previously being on their parent’s Safeco policy, they receive a discount. Teen Safety Rewards™: This comprehensive list of discounts is beneficial for teens who start their own policy, as well as parents of teens.

This comprehensive list of discounts is beneficial for teens who start their own policy, as well as parents of teens. Parent Teen Contract: Set clear rules and expectations for your teen behind the wheel through Safeco’s parent-teen contract and save on car insurance.

Standout Discounts From Geico

Vehicle safety: If your vehicle is equipped with air bags, anti-lock brakes, anti-theft technology, and other safety features, you could qualify for various car insurance savings.

If your vehicle is equipped with air bags, anti-lock brakes, anti-theft technology, and other safety features, you could qualify for various car insurance savings. Military discount: Members of the military can get up to 15 percent on their car insurance rates.

Members of the military can get up to 15 percent on their car insurance rates. Emergency deployment: If you are deployed, you could get up to 25 percent off the price of your auto insurance.

Safeco Vs. Geico: Quotes And Claims

Two things to consider when shopping for car insurance is how easy it is to sign up and, when the time comes, file claims. To get insight into the quotes process, we turned to J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM, which measured car insurance customer satisfaction levels with policy offerings, policy price, and interaction.

Safeco: 838/1,000

838/1,000 Geico: 867/1,000

These numbers tell us that while both companies offer positive shopping experiences, Geico pulls slightly ahead of Safeco. To test out the quotes process for yourself, get free quotes from top providers by entering your zip code below.

To assess each company’s claims process, we looked to another J.D. Power study – the 2020 Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM.

Safeco: 870/1,000

870/1,000 Geico: 871/1,000

These numbers tell us that Geico offers a slightly better claims experience than Safeco.

Safeco Vs. Geico: Ratings And Reviews

Finally, we’ll compare Safeco vs. Geico in terms of industry reputation and customer reviews. To measure business practices and financial stability, we look to sources like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best.

Industry Ratings Safeco Geico BBB Rating A A+ BBB Complaints Closed in Last Year

369 907 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A A++

Safeco and Geico both scored highly, telling us that each company is a reliable choice. However, Geico earned the highest marks possible from both the BBB and AM Best.

If you search online for provider reviews, you’ll discover that there are many positive and negative reviews for both Safeco and Geico. This is common for auto insurance companies. We found that most positive Safeco reviews highlighted fast claims and satisfactory towing services, while negative reviews mentioned unprofessional insurance agents and unreliable claims adjusters.

Positive Geico reviews touch on reliable customer service and knowledgeable claims representatives. On the other hand, negative feedback focuses on poor communication and Geico not using original parts for covered repairs.

Our Take On Safeco Vs. Geico

Coverage Safeco Cost and Discounts Geico Quotes and Claims Processes Geico Ratings and Customer Reviews Geico Overall Geico

Safeco and Geico are both strong choices for auto insurance, but between Safeco vs. Geico, we found Geico to have the better cost, quotes and claims processes, and customer service. If you’re looking for certain types of coverage though, you may want to get a quote from Safeco and compare plans side by side.

FAQ: Safeco Vs. Geico Is Safeco a good insurance company? Overall, we rate Safeco 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. The company has strong coverage options and offers multiple discounts, although policyholders with high customer service standards might want to look elsewhere. Is Safeco better than Geico? Our research shows Safeco has more options when it comes to coverage, but Geico may be able to offer better rates through multiple discounts. However, Safeco does tailor some discounts to student and teen drivers. Are Safeco and Liberty Mutual the same company? Safeco became a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual in September 2008, according to the company website. Similar to its parent company, Safeco offers home insurance, renters insurance, and other coverage in addition to auto insurance policies.

