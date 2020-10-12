MetLife and Geico are two popular choices for car insurance nationwide, but how do you choose between MetLife vs. Geico for your vehicle coverage? In this review, we’ll see how the providers stack up to each other with a side by side comparison of coverage, cost, and more.

Anytime you shop for car insurance, it's smart to get quotes from multiple providers so you can compare policies.

MetLife And Geico Highlights

MetLife Geico Motor1 Rating 4.0 4.5 Availability 50 states 50 states Coverage 3.5 4.0 Cost 3.5 4.0 Customer Service 3.5 4.0 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A++ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 3/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 1.5 4.8

MetLife Insurance is a small insurance company based in New York that underwrites many insurance products including auto, home, and life. Geico, on the other hand, is a well-known household name across the country that similarly offers products such as auto, home, and life insurance. You can learn more about each provider in our complete MetLife insurance review and Geico review.

MetLife Vs. Geico: Coverage

When you’re searching for a new car insurance company, you’ll want to be sure the providers you’re considering have all of the coverage options to satisfy your on-the-go needs. Most states require drivers to carry basic car insurance, but you might choose to purchase more coverage to satisfy your needs.

MetLife Geico Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness Insurance ✓ Mechanical Breakdown Insurance (MBI) ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ New Car Replacement ✓ Major Parts Replacement ✓ Glass Repairs ✓ Legal Defense Cost ✓ Loan/Lease Gap Coverage ✓

Standout Coverage From MetLife

New car replacement: If you total a new car within one year of purchase or before the car has less than 15,000 miles on it, you can get parts repaired or replaced with no deductible or depreciation.

If you total a new car within one year of purchase or before the car has less than 15,000 miles on it, you can get parts repaired or replaced with no deductible or depreciation. Major parts replacement: MetLife will pay to replace major parts like tires, batteries, and brakes.

MetLife will pay to replace major parts like tires, batteries, and brakes. Legal defense cost: If you’re sued in a covered accident, MetLife will pay for your legal fees.

Standout Coverage From Geico

Mechanical breakdown insurance: This type of coverage pays for car repairs unrelated to an accident.

This type of coverage pays for car repairs unrelated to an accident. Rideshare insurance: If you drive for a ridesharing service like Uber or Lyft, this might be a good option for you. It covers you when you’re in route for a pick-up or drop-off.

MetLife Vs. Geico: Cost And Discounts

Now that you have a better understanding of which provider could give you better coverage, it’s time to see how much car insurance protection will cost you.

We measured car insurance cost by two metrics: the price of the policy and the discounts you could qualify for to make your car insurance more affordable. When we measured the cost of MetLife vs. Geico, we found that customers are more satisfied with Geico’s pricing.

Here’s a closer look at the discounts you can get with each provider:

MetLife Geico Deductible Savings ✓ MetRewards® ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ ✓ Defensive Driver ✓ ✓ Multiple Vehicle ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ Vehicle Safety ✓ Usage-Based Program ✓ Military Discount ✓ Emergency Deployment ✓ Anti-Lock Brakes ✓ New Car ✓ Federal Employee ✓ Affinity Membership ✓

We like MetLife’s deductible savings bank, which earns you $50 for every year of safe driving (up to $250). MetRewards is also a good way for claim-free drivers to save up to 20 percent.

Ultimately, Geico offers a greater number of discounts between MetLife vs. Geico. If you’re in the military, you could receive up to 15 percent off your car insurance rates with Geico. There are discounts of up to 40 percent for things like having airbags, using your seatbelt, and having anti-theft technology. Federal employees and members of various professional and academic organizations can also find savings with Geico.

MetLife Vs. Geico: Quotes And Claims

To measure each company’s quotes process, we turned to J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM. This study measured the insurance shopping experience provided by major providers by three metrics: price, distribution channel, and policy offerings. Take a look at MetLife vs. Geico ratings from J.D. Power:

MetLife: 839/1,000

839/1,000 Geico: 848/1,000

These results tell us that customers are more satisfied with the shopping experience that Geico provides.

If you’re involved in an accident, the last thing you want to worry about is your car insurance claim. So we’ve also taken a look at a J.D. Power’s 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM that measures customer satisfaction from drivers who have filed claims in the past six months. Here’s how MetLife and Geico performed:

MetLife: 867/1,000

867/1,000 Geico: 879/1,000

These results tell us that customers are generally more satisfied with Geico’s claims process, however both auto insurance companies scored highly.

MetLife Vs. Geico: Ratings And Reviews

When you’re shopping for car insurance, looking into expert ratings and customer reviews might be the final step in your research process. To measure business practices and financial stability, we look to sources like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best.

MetLife Geico BBB Rating A+ A+ AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A++

MetLife and Geico both earned high marks, however Geico received the higher score for financial stability. This lets us know that Geico will reliably pay out claims to customers.

In terms of customer feedback, you will find both positive and negative reviews for both insurers, which is common in the industry. Here are a few quick takeaways to help you compare MetLife vs. Geico.

Positive MetLife insurance reviews focus on long-term customer satisfaction and hassle-free claims servicing, while negative reviews mention unfounded rate increases.

Positive Geico insurance reviews highlight helpful representatives, positive claims experiences, and good communication. On the other hand, negative reviews focus on rate increases following claims.

Our Take On MetLife Vs. Geico

Coverage Geico Cost and Discounts Geico Quotes and Claims Processes Geico Ratings and Customer Reviews Geico Overall Geico

Between MetLife and Geico, Geico is the better choice for most policyholders. Some drivers may find better rates with MetLife, but our comparison of MetLife vs. Geico shows that customers are generally more satisfied with Geico’s coverage, pricing, and claims process.

Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend comparing free quotes from more than one provider. After all, you might qualify for discounts with one insurer and not another, leading you to go with the lower-priced option.

Our Recommendations For Auto Insurance

If you’re looking to switch your car insurance or get insured for the first time, it’s smart to shop around. Two other providers we highly recommend are Progressive and USAA.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Our Progressive insurance review named the company the best choice for high-risk drivers, including drivers in their 20s and those with a DUI on their driving record. Progressive offers many interesting discounts like the usage-based Snapshot® program that can save you money if you show safe driving habits.

Progressive also gives customers access to industry-exclusive tools like the Name Your Price® tool that matches you with Progressive policies to fit your budget. Plus, Progressive has a strong reputation, so it’s worth keeping in mind.

USAA: 5.0 Stars

USAA is our No. 1 choice for military personnel. Coverage is available to active-duty or retired military and their immediate family members.

USAA policyholders can customize their auto policies to include standard coverage or more comprehensive options like accident forgiveness and roadside assistance. Plus, USAA offers competitive discounts like a military installation discount of up to 15 percent if you garage your vehicle on a military base. Similar to Progressive, USAA has a usage-based savings discount for customers through the SafePilot® app.

Learn more about the provider in our complete USAA insurance review, or compare the two side by side in our USAA vs Progressive review.