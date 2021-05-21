Amica and USAA both have decades of history in the industry, so how do you choose between them when it comes to your auto insurance policy? In this review, we’ll compare Amica vs. USAA in categories such as coverage, discounts, and the claims process.

When we reviewed the best car insurance companies in the nation, USAA was our No. 1 pick, but Amica may still be a better choice for some drivers. Read on to learn more about the providers, and enter your zip code above to start comparing free, personalized car insurance quotes in your area.

Amica And USAA Highlights

Comparing auto insurance companies can be difficult, so we've outlined some of the most important factors when looking at providers to help you make a decision. Here's how Amica Mutual and USAA stack up:

Amica USAA Motor1 Rating 4.0 5.0 Availability No restrictions Available in 50 states For military and their families only Available in 50 states Coverage 4.0 4.5 Cost 4.0 4.5 Customer Service 4.5 4.0 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A++ J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction 907/1,000 890/1,000 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.4 4.5

You can learn more about the providers in our complete Amica insurance review and USAA auto insurance review.

Amica Vs. USAA: Coverage

When you’re shopping for car insurance, it’s smart to compare your options for coverage to make sure you’re choosing an insurer that will provide the level of vehicle protection you’re looking for. Below is an overview of Amica vs. USAA in terms of coverage offerings.

Amica USAA Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness Insurance ✓ ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ Glass Coverage ✓ Identity Fraud Monitoring ✓

If you’re a rideshare driver for Uber, Lyft, or another service, you won’t be able to get coverage through Amica. USAA is going to be the better choice for you. On the other hand, Amica offers glass coverage and identity fraud monitoring to protect your personal information.

Amica Vs. USAA: Cost And Discounts

The cost of car insurance depends on many factors, including where you live, your age, your vehicle make and model, and more.

It can be difficult to compare pricing without getting a quote for yourself, which is why we’re going to take a look at insurance discounts. That way, you can see what savings you might qualify for from Amica vs. USAA.

Overall, we found Amica and USAA to both have competitive car insurance rates. However, USAA often has slightly cheaper policies. Both companies offer other products like homeowners insurance so you can take advantage of discounts for bundling.

Amica USAA Multiple Vehicle ✓ ✓ Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Family Discount ✓ ✓ Length of Membership Savings ✓ ✓ Good Student ✓ Defensive Driving ✓ Driver Training ✓ New Vehicle ✓ Annual Mileage ✓ Vehicle Storage ✓ Military Installation ✓ Homeowners Discount ✓ Autopay ✓ Paid In Full ✓ E-Discount ✓ Anti-Theft Device ✓ Vehicle Safety ✓

Standout Discounts From Amica

Length of membership savings: If you’ve been with Amica for at least two years, you start saving money. The longer you stay with the provider, the more you save.

If you’ve been with Amica for at least two years, you start saving money. The longer you stay with the provider, the more you save. Vehicle safety: If your car has adaptive headlights, passive restraints (like air bags), a forward-collision warning, electronic stability, or anti-theft technology, you could qualify for auto insurance savings.

Standout Discounts From USAA

Length of membership savings: The longer you stay a USAA member, the more savings you qualify for.

The longer you stay a USAA member, the more savings you qualify for. Military installation: Save up to 15 percent on your comprehensive coverage when you park your car on a military base.

Save up to 15 percent on your comprehensive coverage when you park your car on a military base. Annual mileage: You could save money on your car insurance depending on how many miles per year you drive.

Amica Vs. USAA: Ratings And Reviews

Amica and USAA are highly regarded in the car insurance industry, as shown by the positive ratings from experts like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and AM Best.

The BBB measures a company’s business practices and response to customer complaints, while AM Best rates a company’s financial ability to pay out customer claims.

Amica USAA BBB Rating A+ A AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A++

We also like to look at customer reviews when comparing car insurance providers to get some insight into how longtime customers feel about the coverage and level of customer service. Here are a few sample reviews to help you better compare Amica vs. USAA.

Amica Car Insurance Reviews

Positive reviews of Amica focus on satisfactory claims processing speed and outcome, as well as the professionalism of Amica representatives. Negative customer reviews highlight high prices and poor communication.

“I have always been pleased with response to my issues and claims. They are always very professional and pleasant to deal with when resolving a claim or any other issues. I would highly recommend this company to anyone who is looking for auto or home insurance coverage.” - Ted via BBB

“Rates went up 100 percent in two years! We had no claims, no changes to [our] policy whatsoever. No notification. They say they sent packets in the mail, but we didn't receive any and we didn't agree in writing or verbally to any changes. Shopping around for a better company.” - Sarka B. via BBB

USAA Car Insurance Reviews

Positive reviews about USAA car insurance revolve around good customer service, extended vehicle warranties, and good claims experiences. Negative reviews have to do with information missing from the website and unsupportive representatives during the claims process.

“I was in an auto accident with over $1 million in medical bills. USAA never once failed me.” - Chad P. via BBB

“This company is awful. You will get a different person every time you call and a different answer to the same question from [everyone]. There's also no notation of any conversation, so if you have to call back on an issue, whoever answers your call will have no idea what you're talking about.” - Claire S. via BBB

Quotes And Claims

Both Amica and USAA offer opportunities for customers to get quotes online and over the phone. To assess each company’s quotes process, we turned to the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Insurance Shopping StudySM, which measures customer satisfaction on prices, policy offerings, and distribution channels during the shopping process. Here's how each company scored:

Amica: 891 out of 1,000

891 out of 1,000 USAA: 902 out of 1,000

To determine who offers the best insurance claims satisfaction between Amica vs. USAA, we turned to another J.D. Power study: the 2020 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM. Amica came in second place among other insurers, while USAA tied in third with Auto-Owners Insurance.

Amica: 907 out of 1,000

907 out of 1,000 USAA: 890 out of 1,000

Based on these findings, we can conclude that customers are largely satisfied with the quotes and claims processes for both Amica and USAA.

Our Take On Amica Vs. USAA

Our research found that Amica and USAA are both strong choices for car insurance coverage, but if you qualify for USAA, you may find slightly better rates and financial backing for claims. Both providers have great ratings from experts and a wide variety of choices for coverage and discounts.

Coverage USAA Cost and Discounts USAA Quotes and Claims Processes USAA Ratings and Customer Reviews Amica Overall USAA

Remember, to qualify for USAA, you must be an active or retired member of the military or an immediate family member of military personnel. It's some of the best car insurance for veterans, but in any case, we always recommend getting quotes from a few different sources so you can compare your rates.

Since so many different factors affect rates, it can be hard to predict what you will pay until you are actually looking at a quote.

Top Recommended Car Insurance Providers

During your search for great car insurance, keep an eye out for two more providers who scored well in our industry-wide review: Geico and State Farm. When you’re ready to start comparing personalized quotes from providers in your area, enter your zip code below.

Geico: Best Overall

With comprehensive coverage and great rates, Geico is our first choice for most drivers. With Geico, you can get standard coverage as well as roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance.

Plus, Geico has discounts that could make a policy more affordable, like good student discounts, good driver discounts, defensive driver discounts, and discounts for vehicle safety features.

To learn more about coverage, read our complete Geico auto insurance review.

State Farm: Best For Students

Our State Farm auto insurance review found that the provider is an especially good option for teens and students.

State Farm car insurance policies can be customized with standard coverage and rental car reimbursement, rideshare coverage, and roadside assistance. State Farm also has a great safe driving program called Drive Safe & Save™ that monitors your driving habits to qualify you for savings.

Frequently Asked Questions Is Amica better than USAA? According to J.D. Power, Amica provides a slightly better claims experience for policyholders while USAA provides a better quote and shopping experience. Ultimately, USAA is our top pick as it offers more coverage options and better prices on average. What insurance is better than USAA? USAA is one of the best options out there, but other companies can be better for some drivers. Specifically, Geico is better for the average non-military driver, State Farm is better for students and young drivers, and Progressive is better for high-risk drivers. Is Amica Insurance any good? Yes, Amica is a reliable insurance company with a long history. The provider scores very well on J.D. Power surveys on its quote and claims processes, and it offers affordable prices overall. If you find a good deal from Amica, go for it. Is USAA insurance really cheaper? According to our research, USAA is usually cheaper than most other insurance companies for people with good driving records. Insurance premiums depend on a variety of things including location and credit score, so USAA may not be the cheapest for everyone.

