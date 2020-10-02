The 5 Best Car Buffers (2020 Review)

If your car’s exterior is starting to show signs of age, it may be time to purchase a car buffer. Car buffers help restore your car’s paint job by smoothing out any surface imperfections and adding a layer of shine. To learn about the best car buffer options on the market and how to use them, read our guide below.

In this article:

Best Overall: DEWALT DWP849X Buffer/Polisher

DEWALT is a trusted manufacturer of high quality power tools, including this car buffer. While it costs a couple hundred dollars, it was built to last with its wool ingestion shield that prevents wool pads from getting stuck in the motor.

Another unique feature of this tool is its slow start. Instead of immediately starting at a high speed, it gradually works up to it.

Key Features

Choice of corded or cordless

12-amp motor

120 volts

6.7 pounds

Speed range of 600-3500 revolutions per minute (RPM)

Speed dial

Starts slowly

Wool ingestion shield increases tool life

Rubber handle for better gripping

Reduces surface imperfections

3-year warranty

What Customers Are Saying

This product received an average score of 4.8 stars out of 5 from close to 1,900 Amazon customers. This is 0.2 stars above the Amazon average for all five buffers in this review. Its score increased to 4.9 stars with reviews from other leading e-commerce companies, making its overall score 0.2 stars above the overall average for all five products across all websites.

Customers liked the speed control on this buffer. When you turned it on, it slowly worked its way up to the desired speed so that you didn’t buff too hard too quickly. They also liked the dial on the side that told you what speed you were going. However, some customers said that they received defective ones that only lasted a few months.

Best Kits: Torq 503X TORQX Random Polisher Kit

This car buffer is manufactured by Torq but sold by Chemical Guys. You can purchase the buffer by itself or in three kits that all have different car detailing products from the Chemical Guys company.

If your car has a lot of deep scratches, this is the tool for you. Its speed goes all the way up to 7800 RPM, which is enough to buff out any imperfections.

Key Features

Choice of polisher, polisher with buffing pads and compounds, polisher with buffing pads, compounds, cleaner, and conditioner, or polisher with buffing pads, cleaner, conditioner, and towels

Random orbital

120 volts

6.5 pounds

Speed range of 2800-7800 RPM

Removes swirls, scratches, and defects

1-year warranty

What Customers Are Saying

About 1,500 Amazon customers reviewed this product and gave it 4.6 stars. While this is equal to the Amazon average, its score increased to 4.8 stars with reviews from other retailers, putting it 0.1 stars above the overall average.

Customers said this product was user friendly for drivers of all detailing backgrounds, especially if you watch the Chemical Guys’ instructional videos on YouTube first. Some customers said that it worked great initially but that one day, it made a popping noise and never worked properly again.

Best For Beginners: Avid Power AEP127 Polisher

This car buffer is meant for beginners. It has a rubber body so that it doesn’t slip in your hands, and it comes with detailed instructions to help you determine which of the six speeds to use for the imperfection you’re trying to buff out.

This car buffer also comes with all of the tools you need for application, including a foam disc, detachable handle, spanner, hex wrench, and foam pads.

Key Features

Buffer with foam pads, foam disc, detachable handle, spanner, and hex wrench

Dual action

5-amp motor

120 volts

6.8 pounds

Speed range of 1500-6800 RPM

6-speed control dial

Rubberized body for no-slip control

Removes swirls, scratches, and defects

6-month warranty

What Customers Are Saying

This buffer received a score of 4.5 stars after about 1,000 Amazon customers reviewed it, which is 0.1 stars below the Amazon average. However, its score increased to 4.8 stars after including reviews from other websites, which means its overall score is 0.1 stars above the overall average.

Customers said they liked the affordability of this buffer. They also said that it was easy for beginners to use because it came with directions that told you what speed to use for different surface imperfections. There were some customer complaints about the product not spinning if you put too much pressure on it.

#4: Ginour 900W 6-Inch Variable Speed Dual-Action Random Orbit Car Buffer Polisher

This Ginour buffer looks similar to Avid Power’s buffer. It comes with the tools you’ll need for application, and it has six speeds to target different surface imperfections. However, this one is more lightweight and produces less noise.

While most buffers include warranties that last a few years, this one comes with a lifetime warranty, which ensures you’re never left without a functioning buffer.

Key Features

Buffer with base pad, foam disc, D-handle, side handle, hex wrench, carbon brush, and packaging bag

Dual action

7.5-amp motor

120 volts

5.7 pounds

Speed range of 2000-6400 RPM

6-level variable speed dial

Low noise

Polishes, waxes, and buffs

Lifetime warranty

What Customers Are Saying

Just over 350 customers reviewed this product and gave it 4.6 stars, which is equal to the Amazon average. Its score stayed at 4.6 after including reviews from other websites, which puts it 0.1 stars below the overall average.

Customers said that this product produced the same results and was just as durable as higher end buffers that cost a couple hundred dollars. They also liked the traveling bag that came with it. However, several customers said that they received packages that were either missing parts or had broken parts.

#5: Black & Decker WP900 6-Inch Random Orbit Waxer/Polisher

This car buffer was designed with ergonomics in mind. It’s lightweight, which means you don’t have to worry about holding up a heavy machine. It also has two handles, allowing you to buff from all angles.

Like with other tools, this buffer comes with a warranty. If it stops working within two years, you can contact the company for a replacement.

Key Features

Buffer with foam applicator and polishing bonnets

Random orbital

120 volts

5.3 pounds

Speed of 4400 RPM

2-handle design

Polishes cars and boats

2-year warranty

What Customers Are Saying

About 2,800 customers gave this product 4.4 stars on Amazon, which is 0.2 stars below the Amazon average. Its score increased to 4.5 stars with reviews from other leading e-commerce companies, but that is still 0.2 stars below the overall average.

Customers said this product was lightweight and quiet in comparison to other car buffers. They also liked the two-handle design because that meant you could buff your car from different angles. Customers complained that the buffer vibrates a lot during use and that it doesn’t perform well if you put product on the polishing pads.

Buying A Car Buffer: Factors to Consider

Take a look at these key considerations when buying a car buffer.

Spin Type

There are two main types of spin on a car buffer.

Rotary

Rotary polishers spin in a clockwise direction, which means it repeatedly buffs the same area. This makes it easy to accidentally buff through the clear coat and paint, which is why this type is best for professional detailers.

Random Orbital/Dual-Action

This is the best type for beginners. The pad rotates in a large circle, but it also oscillates in several smaller circles. This prevents you from working on one area for too long. While this type is easier to use than rotary buffers, it has less power.

Speed

The greater the car buffer’s speed, the better it will be at targeting deep scratches. However, too much speed can lead to friction and heat. The happy medium is 2,000-4,000 RPM.

Weight

You’ll have to lift up the car buffer in order to use it, which means you’ll want a machine that is lightweight and easy to maneuver.

Hand Control

Related to weight is how you will hold the buffer. The best type of handle is a dual one so that you can hold the machine with both hands at once to give you the most control of where the buffer is going.

Car Buffer FAQ

How do you use a car buffer?

Here are step-by-step instructions for buffing your car:

Start by washing and drying your car to remove any debris from the surface that could be buffed into the paint job.

Move your car into a spot with direct light so that you can see the imperfections.

Apply polish or wax directly to the pad.

Use light to moderate pressure and a wide sweeping motion to work the product into the car.

Once you have finished a section of your car, switch the pad out for a clean one and buff away the remaining polish.

Can I polish my car by hand?

Yes. You can polish your car by hand with just the polishing agent. However, your results won’t be as good because you won’t be able to maintain the same speed and pressure or be able to get out the stubborn scratches.

Can you use a buffer on your car’s windows?

Yes. Buffing your car windows will help remove light scratches and water spots. To protect your windows from these imperfections in the future, apply a layer of wax after buffing.