The 5 Best Car GPS Trackers (2020 Review)

Like the name suggests, a car GPS tracking device transmits data on the location of your vehicle. However, it also has other functions, like providing roadside assistance and collecting data on driving habits. To learn about the other features you have access to, read our review on the five best car GPS trackers.

In this article:

Best Overall: Bouncie Driving Connected GPS Tracker

Bouncie’s GPS tracker for cars took the top spot because of its ease of use and affordability. It takes less than 10 minute to download the app, sign up, and plug in the device. After that, you get real-time data every 15 seconds.

Bouncie uses satellites to transmit the data, which requires a subscription. While most subscriptions cost $20-$25 or more per month, this only costs $8 per month.

Key Features

$8 monthly subscription

Real-time driving data

15-second refresh

Connection to OBD-II port

Data shown on mobile app

Lifetime warranty as long as you have an uninterrupted subscription

What Customers Are Saying

Over 800 Amazon customers rated this car GPS tracker and gave it an average score of 4.7 stars out of 5. This is 0.4 stars higher than the Amazon average for all five of the products in this review. Its score stayed the same after adding in reviews from other leading e-commerce websites, but that is still 0.3 stars higher than the overall average.

Customers praised how easy it was to install. They said it required downloading the app, creating an account, and plugging it into the OBD-II port, which took all of 10 minutes. They also said that the alerts were timely and that the subscription was much lower than the standard of $20-$25. Some customers said that they wished it worked when your car was off because that would let them know if their car ever got towed. Others also complained that it took several weeks after installation to start collecting accurate data.

Best Tracking: LandAirSea 54 GPS Tracker

This device received the superlative for best tracking because its locations are accurate and its refreshes frequently. The coordinates it gives you are within six feet of the actual location, and you can get location updates as frequently as every three seconds.

This device attaches to the outside of your vehicle with its magnet mount. Its battery can last anywhere from a few weeks to a few months depending on how frequently you get updates.

Key Features

$19.95-$49.95 monthly subscription

Real-time driving data

3-second, 5-second, 10-second, 30-second, 1-minute, or 3-minute refresh

SIM card

Rechargeable battery

Waterproof

Magnetic case for vehicle attachment

Data shown on mobile app

International functionality

1-year warranty

What Customers Are Saying

More than 3,000 Amazon customers gave this product an average score of 4.3 stars. While this is equal to the Amazon average, its score went up to 4.6 after including reviews from other e-commerce companies, which is 0.2 stars above the overall average.

Several customers said that the device’s tracking was accurate and that it was within a few feet of where the car actually was. Customers also commented on how strong the magnet was, making it easy to attach to the exterior of your car. Some customers said that the device worked well at the beginning, but then it started losing signal or freezing, which affected its tracking ability.

Premium Pick: Vyncs GPS Tracker for Vehicles

This device provides any data you want as frequently as you want, but it comes at a price. For the most frequent update of every 15 seconds, you pay an additional $129 per year on top of the cost of the device and the fee for activation.

This device uses an international SIM card and is attached using the OBD-II port, which means you get data anywhere in the world and don’t have to worry about recharging it.

Key Features

Activation fee of $39.99 includes a 1-year subscription

$78.93 annual subscription after the first year

Real-time driving data

3-minute refresh with option to upgrade to 15 second, 30 seconds, or 1 minute for $129, $80, or $30 more per year

Driver safety upgrade for $30 more per year

Roadside assistance upgrade for $19.99 more per year

Rechecks location every hour when car is off

SIM card

Connection to OBD-II port

Data shown on mobile app

International functionality

Lifetime warranty as long as you have an uninterrupted subscription

What Customers Are Saying

This product received an Amazon rating of 4.0 stars after about more than 2,100 customers reviewed it. This is 0.3 stars lower than the Amazon average, but its rating increased to 4.5 stars after including reviews from other e-commerce websites, making its overall score 0.1 stars above the overall average.

Customers used this tracker for a wide variety of reasons, from tracking their elderly parents to tracking their teenage driver to tracking their business vehicles. In every case, these customers liked how the device not only tracked location, but also driving habits, like speed. There were some complaints about how confusing the mobile app interface was, which made it difficult to adjust the settings for the customers to track what they wanted.

#4: Tracki 2020 Model Mini Real Time GPS Tracker

Tracki’s GPS tracker is a versatile product that can be attached to your car using a magnet, belt clip, keychain or lanyard. After attachment, you can sync it to the mobile app and get location updates every 15 seconds.

This device also comes with a lifetime warranty. If it stops functioning at any time, you can contact Tracki and get a replacement free of charge.

Key Features

$19.95, $16.60, $13.95, or $9.95 monthly subscription

Real-time driving data

15-second refresh

SIM card

Rechargeable battery

5 years of storage

Magnet, belt clip, keychain, or lanyard for vehicle attachment

Data shown on mobile app

International functionality

Lifetime warranty

What Customers Are Saying

Over 2,600 Amazon customers reviewed this product, giving it an average score of 4.3 stars. Its score remained the same after including reviews from other e-commerce retailers, which means its Amazon score is equal to the Amazon average, but its overall score is 0.1 stars lower than the overall average.

Overall, customers were happy with this product. They liked the small size and affordable price and said that it performed all of the advertised functions. When customers did have issues, the company’s customer service representatives were friendly and professional. However, several customers were unsure about how long the battery would last and how much the monthly subscription was because of the unclear description on Amazon and confusing instructions sent with the product.

#5: Logistimatics Mobile-200 GPS Tracker with Live Audio Monitoring

The defining feature of the Logistimatics GPS tracker is its audio capability. If you want to listen in to what is happening in the vehicle, you can call the tracker’s number and get a live audio feed.

The device also tracks the vehicle’s location constantly and updates that information every 30 seconds, giving you accurate data on your vehicle’s whereabouts.

Key Features

$14.95 monthly subscription

Real-time driving data

30-second refresh

SIM card

Rechargeable battery

Ability to call tracker’s number for live audio

Magnet for vehicle attachment

Data shown on mobile app

30-day warranty

What Customers Are Saying

More than 450 Amazon customers reviewed this product and gave it a score of 4.2 stars. Its score decreased to 4.0 stars after including reviews from other websites, which puts its overall score 0.4 stars below the overall average.

Customers were pleased with how discreet this product was. Because of its small size, you could put it in a company car or personal car without alerting employees or family members to it. They also complimented how accurate the tracking was. Some customers said that after a few months of use the product no longer held a charge. They also said that when this happened, customer service representatives were either unresponsive or unhelpful.

Buying A Car GPS Tracker: Factors to Consider

We recommend considering these factors before looking at vehicle tracking devices to help you determine what you want yours to look like and how you want it to function.

Data Collection Type

A car GPS tracker can collect data in two ways.

Real Time

This type of data collection gives you information on your car at the time it is happening. However, this is more expensive because you have to pay for a data plan to transmit the data via satellite.

Delayed Time

This type of system will collect your driving data for you to look at later. This means you won’t have access to the data as you’re driving.

GPS Placement Type

You can place your tracker in different places in your car.

Portable

This type doesn’t need to be installed in your car. It just has to be in or on it, which means they can be in a bag in your car, in the glove compartment, attached to the underside, or anywhere else. They are usually small, which helps with concealment. However, they have a limited life because they are battery-powered. You will likely have to charge these once a week.

Plug-In

This type plugs into the diagnostics or OBD-II port of your car that is in most modern cars. They are powered by your car so you don’t have to worry about recharging it. The downside to this type is that most car thieves know to look for this port and remove the tracker, which means you won’t be able to track the thief.

Hardwired

This type is connected to the internal circuit of your car, making them a permanent solution that you can install and not worry about. These work for all vehicles, including motorcycles and classic cars that don’t have an OBD-II port.

Subscription

If your device collects real-time location data, you will have to purchase a subscription. This is because the device will use satellites to transmit data, and you have to pay for that satellite use. Depending on the company, you can buy a subscription each month and cancel when you want to or buy an entire year at once to save some money. A subscription usually costs $20-$25 per month, but it could be more or less depending on how frequently you get updates on your location.

Car GPS Tracker FAQ

What is the purpose of a car GPS tracker?

A car GPS tracker can provide data for the following situations:

If your car is stolen

If you own a business and want to track the business vehicle’s usage

If you have an elderly family member and want to track their driving habits

If you have a teenage driver and want to regulate their car usage

What type of data does a car GPS tracker collect?

Depending on the device you have, it may be able to track some or all of the following types of data:

Position: This is the main function of a GPS tracker. It allows you to see where a vehicle is at any given moment. Some trackers also allow you to define an area that the vehicle is allowed to drive in. If the driver goes outside of that area, you will be notified.

This is the main function of a GPS tracker. It allows you to see where a vehicle is at any given moment. Some trackers also allow you to define an area that the vehicle is allowed to drive in. If the driver goes outside of that area, you will be notified. Time: This allows you to set a curfew for when the car can be driven. If the car is driven before or after that curfew, you will be notified.

This allows you to set a curfew for when the car can be driven. If the car is driven before or after that curfew, you will be notified. Driver habits: With this, the GPS tracks how the driver uses the vehicle, like whether they follow the speed limit or if they accelerate too rapidly.

With this, the GPS tracks how the driver uses the vehicle, like whether they follow the speed limit or if they accelerate too rapidly. Mileage: This feature is useful if you own a business because it allows you to track how many miles the company’s vehicle has driven.

Are vehicle GPS trackers legal?

As long as you own the car, you are legally allowed to track the vehicle. If you want to track someone else’s car, you have to get their permission first.

How do I install a car GPS tracker?

A portable GPS tracker doesn’t require any installation, and the plug-in tracker just requires you to plug it into the diagnostics port. The hardwired tracker, however, is more complicated to install. It can take 30-60 minutes to install yourself. If you don’t have any electrical knowledge, you can also take it to a professional for installation.

Will my car insurance be cheaper with a car GPS tracker?

Oftentimes, insurance companies will give you a 15%-20% discount for having a car GPS tracker. This is because the driver is less likely to drive recklessly or file a claim for car theft.