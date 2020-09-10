The 5 Best All-Season Tires (2020 Review)

If your ride is becoming less smooth and more noisy, it may be time for a new set of tires. With Amazon’s wide selection of all-season tires, you can order reputable replacements without having to go to an auto parts store. To see which ones were rated the highest by customers, read our review of the five best all-season tires.

In this article:

Best Overall: Westlake RP18 Touring Radial Tire

Westlake’s RP18 tire took the top spot for all-season tires because of its strong performance and high customer rating. This tire works well on both wet and dry roads and has a high quality rating of 500AA.

Hundreds of customers on Amazon and other review websites have rated this tire highly, and it even received the Amazon’s Choice award for the search term “best all season tires.”

Key Features

P 205/55 R16 91V

Uniform Tire Quality Grade (UTQG) rating of 500AA

Traction on dry and wet surfaces

Intricate tread pattern

Material and workmanship warranty for 5 years or first 2/32 of tire

Mileage warranty for 45,000 miles

What Customers Are Saying

Over 650 customers gave this tire a rating of 4.6 stars. While this is equal to the Amazon average for all five tires in this review, its score increased to 4.8 after including reviews from other e-commerce companies, putting it 0.1 stars above the overall average for all five tires on all of the websites evaluated.

Several customers waited to write their reviews until after having the tires on for at least 10,000 miles. At that point, they said the tires still drove like new ones, which was surprising considering their affordable price. However, there were complaints about how noisy the tires sounded from inside the car.

Best For SUVs and Trucks: Falken Wildpeak AT3W All Terrain Radial Tire

If you drive an SUV or pickup truck, this is the tire for you. While this tire costs more than most, it comes with more features, like an all-terrain and all-weather capacity and heat diffusing technology.

This tire also has one of the longest warranties in this review. You have six years of protection if it fails due to manufacturing and 55,000 miles of protection if it fails before its life expectancy.

Key Features

P 265/70 R117 115T

UTQG rating of 660AB

All-terrain

All-weather

Heat diffusing technology

Rugged and rigid tread blocks

Material and workmanship warranty for 6 years or first 2/32 of tire

Mileage warranty for 55,000 miles

What Customers Are Saying

Close to 500 Amazon customers rated this tire, giving it an average score of 4.8 stars out of 5, which is 0.2 stars higher than the Amazon average. After factoring in customer reviews from other leading e-commerce websites, its score stayed at 4.8 stars, which puts it 0.1 stars above the overall average.

Several customers complimented the tire’s quality. They said that they noticed a huge decrease in noise after installing these tires. The customers that used these tires for off-roading said that they handled mud and wet weather well. However, some customers said that they had issues getting one or more of the tires to balance.

Most Reputable: Goodyear Wrangler Radial Tire

Goodyear is one of the most well-known tire companies in the industry. Like the company’s other tires, this is a customer favorite with over 1,000 reviews from customers praising its performance.

Like other tires in this review, you can use this one in any weather condition, meaning it will maintain traction on both dry and wet roads.

Key Features

P 235/75 R15 105S

UTQG rating of 300AB

All-weather

Heavy duty construction

Material and workmanship warranty for 1 year or first 2/32 of tire

Mileage warranty for 50,000 miles

What Customers Are Saying

This Goodyear tire received an average rating of 4.6 stars from about 1,050 Amazon customers. Its rating increased to 4.7 stars with customer reviews from other websites, which means its Amazon rating is equal to the Amazon average, and its overall rating is equal to the overall average.

Several of the Amazon reviews are from repeat Goodyear customers who say that the company offers high quality tires. This tire is no exception with comments from customers who say the tire works well in all weather and terrain conditions. However, there were some complaints from customers about how the tires they received were defective or had been sitting around for too long after manufacture.

#4: Milestar MS932 Sport All Season Radial Tire

The Milestar MS932 tire has a similar performance to tires from popular tire companies, like Michelin or Goodyear. This means you can get a tire with a high UTQG rating of 540AA for a fraction of the cost.

This tire was designed for sports vehicles with high speeds. The V in its code means that the car can go up to 149 mph with these tires.

Key Features

P 215/55 R17 98V

UTQG rating of 540AA

Material and workmanship warranty for 5 years or first 2/32 of tire

Mileage warranty for 50,000 miles

What Customers Are Saying

Over 680 Amazon customers reviewed this product and gave it a score of 4.5 stars. While this is 0.1 stars lower than the Amazon average, its score increased to 4.7 after including reviews from other e-commerce companies, which is equal to the overall average.

Customers liked this product because its performance was similar to tires from other big names, like Michelin or Goodyear, but at a more affordable price. These customers said that they gave a smooth ride with minimal road noise. Some customers complained about a bulge appearing or wires sticking out after a few months, which suggests that some of them are defective.

#5: Set of 4 MRF Wanderer Sport Performance All Season Radial Tires

Like the Milestar tire, this one was also designed for sports vehicles. The upside to picking this one is that it is a set of four, which means you can replace all of your tires at once for under $55 each.

While this tire doesn’t come with a mileage warranty, it does have a long material and workmanship warranty for up to 6 years or 85% of the tread depth.

Key Features

P 205/60 R16 92H

UTQG rating of 360AB

Material and workmanship warranty for 6 years or 85% of tread depth

What Customers Are Saying

Over 160 Amazon customers reviewed this product and gave it a rating of 4.7 stars. While this is 0.1 stars above the Amazon average, its score decreased to 4.6 stars when including reviews from other websites, which means it is 0.1 stars below the overall average.

Customers were pleased with the price of this product, especially considering you get all four tires at once. They also said that the tires performed well in all weather conditions. There were some complaints about how customers’ road noise increased after switching to these tires. Some also said that the tires didn’t last as many miles as advertised.

Buying An All-Season Tire: Factors to Consider

To make an informed decision about what all-season tires to get for your car, read this buying guide on factors to consider.

Load Capacity

Load capacity is how much weight each tire can hold. A standard car is about 4,000 pounds, and you’ll want some wiggle room for cargo. Therefore, we wouldn’t recommend purchasing a tire that has a load capacity lower than 1,125 pounds.

Uniform Tire Quality Grade

In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration requires all tires to have a Uniform Tire Quality Grade (UTQG) rating. The UTQG measures tread wear, traction, and temperature resistance to give you an overall quality and safety score.

Fuel Economy

Fuel efficiency or fuel economy is how much fuel is consumed in a given distance. In the United States, this is expressed as miles per gallon. Tires that are improperly inflated, have a deeper tread, and are larger will decrease the miles per gallon number for your vehicle. The important takeaway with this is that if you don’t choose the right tire for your car, you will end up paying more in gas and causing more damage to the environment.

Tread Patterns

The tread patterns on your tire will affect tire performance and life. Take a look at these three main types.

Unidirectional

This pattern is designed for moving in a single direction. Because of this, tires with this pattern wear down quicker in certain areas, which is why they require regular protection. However, they are standard in most cars.

Symmetrical

Tires in this pattern can withstand movement in several directions, which is why they last longer than unidirectional tires.

Asymmetrical

These are common for sports cars. They combine a few different tread patterns, which gives them excellent grip for speed and wet and dry surfaces.

Warranty

Your tire may come with some or all of the following warranties.

Mileage/Treadwear

This type of warranty guarantees that you will get a certain number of miles out of the tire. If you don’t reach that number, you can get a prorated refund for the difference between the miles promised and the miles delivered.

Limited Road Hazard

This typically covers your tire for the first year of use or first 2/32 of tread life, whichever comes first. If your tire becomes irreparable from a pothole or other road hazard during that time, you can use this warranty.

Material and Workmanship

This warranty covers any issues that arise due to the manufacturing of the tire. It usually covers you for five or six years.

Uniformity

This will give you protection from excessive vibration or other road disturbances. This type of defect is rare, but you will get coverage for it for one year.

All-Season Tire FAQ

What are the benefits of an all-season tire?

All-season tires are a popular choice for the average driver because of the following reasons:

They last longer because the tread pattern allows them to evenly wear out over time.

They contribute to a smoother and quieter ride.

Because of the higher demand for them, more companies produce them, which means they are more affordable.

They come with a warranty so that you won’t have to pay for new ones too soon.

Are all-season tires good in snow?

No. All-season tires are good for wet or dry road conditions, including light snow or slush, but they are not meant for ice or snow. If you live in an area that receives a lot of frozen precipitation, we would recommend winter or snow tires.

Can I change just one tire?

No. It is not a good idea to only change one because that upsets the balance of the car. The older tire that is on the same axle will have a different ride than the new one, which affects the overall handling and braking of the car. We recommend changing all four tires at once if you can afford it. If not, change the two along the same axle.

Why is tire pressure important?

As previously mentioned, tire pressure affects fuel economy. However, it also affects your tire’s life. Under-inflation causes the outside of the tire to wear faster than the inside. Over-inflation has the opposite effect of the inside wearing out first. Both scenarios also cause excessive heat, which can lead to a blowout.

How long do tires last?

Most tires last four or five years or about 60,000-75,000 miles before they need to be replaced.

What do the markings on my tire mean?

Each tire will have a code that gives you details about how the tire functions. Here is what those markings mean using the code from the Falken tire: P 265/70 R117 115T.