The 5 Best Car Window Tints (2020 Review)

Car tinting serves many purposes. It prevents other drivers from peeking into your car, blocks out UV rays that will damage the furnishings, and keeps the temperature down. If one or all of these reasons interests you, read our review below on the five best car window tints.

In this article:

Best Overall: LEXEN 2-Ply Premium Carbon Roll Window Tint Film

Our top pick for car window tint is LEXEN’s carbon film. It comes as a roll of film that you cut yourself to fit the exact measurements of your windows. You can customize how dark you want your car to be with a roll as dark as 5% and as light as 50%.

This roll blocks 99% of harmful UV rays, which prevents the furnishings in your vehicle from fading and keeps the temperature down.

Key Features

40 inches x 100 feet roll

Choice of 5%, 20%, 35%, 40%, or 50% tint percentage

Black color

Blocks 99% of UV rays

Scratch resistant

No radio signal interference

Nano carbon particle technology for heat rejection

What Customers Are Saying

About 100 customers reviewed this product on Amazon and gave it an average rating of 4.3 stars out 5. This puts its rating 0.3 stars above the average for all five car window tints in this review.

Customers said this tint was easy to size and apply with the proper tools. After some time on, the tint seemed to hold up well with no peeling or bubbling. Some customers did complain about how fragile it was, saying that it creased easily. They also said that the 5% option wasn’t as dark as it should have been.

Best Pre-Cut Tint: LEXEN 2-Ply Ceramic All Windows Precut Tint Kit

LEXEN manufactured our number two choice as well. The main difference between the two is that this one comes pre-cut instead of as a roll. You input your car’s make, model, and year, and LEXEN sends you film that perfectly fits your windows.

Along with the pre-cut films, you also get a squeegee. This helps to push out bubbles during the application process.

Key Features

Pre-cut

All windows set

Choice of 5%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 30%, 35%, 40%, or 45% tint percentage

Black color

Nano ceramic particle technology for heat rejection

Comes with a squeegee for application

What Customers Are Saying

More than 130 Amazon customers reviewed this product, giving it an average score of 4.1 stars. This is 0.1 stars above the average for all 5 products.

Most customers said that the tint set they received perfectly fit their car windows. When someone did get incorrect sizes, they were able to reach the company and have a new set shipped to them for free. Some customers said it was difficult to install even with their written instructions and instructional videos on YouTube.

Best Tint Range: MotoShield Pro Premium Ceramic Window Tint for Auto

MotoShield Pro’s tint roll comes in eight sizes. This allows you to pick the roll that will cover all of your vehicle’s windows without leaving too much roll leftover. These rolls also have the widest tint range out of the products in this review, starting at 5% and going up to 75%.

The material used to manufacture this tint is metal, carbon, and dye free, making it safe for the environment.

Key Features

Choice of 20 inches x 10 feet, 20 inches x 100 feet, 24 inches x 10 feet, 30 inches x 10 feet,

36 inches x 10 feet, 40 inches x 6 feet, 40 inches x 100 feet, or 60 inches x 100 feet roll

2 millimeters thick

Choice of 5%, 15%, 25%, 35%, 50%, 70%, or 75% tint percentage

Silver color

Blocks 99% of UV rays

Block 99% of heat

Reduces glare by 39%

Metal, carbon, and dye free

Bubble resistant

Environmentally friendly

What Customers Are Saying

About 180 Amazon customers reviewed this product and gave it a score of 4 stars. This is equal to the Amazon average for all five tints in this review.

Customers said that this product did a great job of blocking heat and UV rays, even in states like Arizona and Texas that are especially hot. They said that because of how thick the tint was, it was durable and difficult to crease. However, several customers complained about poor customer service, saying that the company was unresponsive when they reached out about receiving the wrong roll size.

#4: TRUE LINE Automotive Computer Customized Pre-Cut Window Tint Kit

This product from TRUE LINE comes as a set of pre-cut window tints. You can choose from 10 options that cover some or all of the windows around your vehicle at a 5%, 20%, 35%, or 50% tint.

If you choose one of the options that comes with the install kit, you will get razors, squeegees, and a spray bottle to help with application.

Key Features

Pre-cut

Choice of back windows, back windows with install kit, side windows with install kit, front sidewindows, front side windows with install kit, front sun visor, front sun visor with install kit, side and back windows, side and back windows with install kit, side and back windows plus sun visor strip, or side and back windows plus sun visor strip with install kit set

Install kit comes with razors, squeegees, and a spray bottle

Choice of 5%, 20%, 35%, or 50% tint percentage

What Customers Are Saying

TRUE LINE’s window tint received a rating of 3.9 stars from about 300 Amazon customers, which is 0.1 stars below the average.

Customers said that their tint set came properly sized for their vehicle, making it easy for even inexperienced car owners to install. They also said that the company was responsive and would send a new set if they messed up the order of if you messed up during installation. However, some customers said that the material was thin.

#5: JNK NETWORKS Real Precut Tint Film

This JNK NETWORKS set comes pre-cut for your vehicle’s specific make, model, and year. It covers all of the windows around your car, including the back windshield, with film that has a 5%, 25%, or 30% tint.

JNK NETWORKS strives to make the application process as easy as possible. The company sends detailed instructions with your set and is available at any time for additional questions.

Key Features

Pre-cut

All windows plus back windshield set

Choice of 5%, 25%, or 30% tint percentage

Black color

What Customers Are Saying

265 Amazon customers gave this product a score of 3.9 stars, putting it 0.1 stars below the average.

Customers said that the set was easy to install because the product came with detailed instructions. If you did have any questions about installation or incorrect sizing, the company replied quickly. Some customers said that the tint material was thin, which made installation difficult and led to wrinkles in the film.

Buying A Car Window Tint: Factors to Consider

Take a look at these factors to see what you’re looking for in a car window tint.

Cut Type

You can buy a car window tint that comes already cut for your vehicle or in a roll for you to cut.

Pre-Cut

When you go to buy a pre-cut window tint, you will be asked your car’s make, model, and year. The manufacturer will then cut the tint to the right size and send it to you. This type is usually more expensive.

Rolled

This type of tint comes as a roll that you cut yourself to fit the size of your windows. It is usually cheaper, but it takes more time to apply because you have to measure your windows.

Material Type

Window tint is usually made out of one of three materials.

Dyed Polyester

Dyed film is the most common type of material used for window tints. It is affordable, has a long life, and is relatively easy to install.

Metallic

Metallic tints offer more protection from heat and UV rays. However, they can affect GPS signals and cell phone service.

Coating

This type is just a paint that you spray directly on the window glass. It requires special training and tools, making it difficult to do at home.

Tint Percentage

Tint percentage is how dark the tint is and how much light it allows through the window. The 5% or “limo” tint percentage blocks the most light, only allowing 5% through the window. This amount is typically only legal in backseat windows that the driver doesn’t have to look through.

UV Protection

You’ll want to consider how much protection from the sun your window tint gives you. A high quality tint with more UV protection will keep the inside of your car cool and protect your car’s upholstery from damage.

Application

Applying the tint isn’t as simple as peeling off the backing and sticking it to your window. It will take time and require tools. To make application easier, you can purchase an application tool kit, like this Luxiv nine-piece window tint application kit or this EHDIS seven-piece window tint application kit.

Car Window Tint FAQ

Is it difficult to apply a car window tint?

Applying a car window tint requires patience and concentration. The hardest parts are when you are trying to cut the tint to the right size and when you are trying to apply the tint without any air bubbles. You can cut down on potential errors and application time by using a pre-cut tint.

How long will my car window tint last?

Most car window tints last for about five years. However, if your vehicle is exposed to extreme temperatures and direct sunlight, it will last less time.

How do tinted windows affect the value of my car?

Because car window tints can be removed, it shouldn’t have much effect on the car’s value. However, you may deter potential buyers who don’t like the tint or are worried about being pulled over by law enforcement. Therefore, we recommend removing the tint before selling your car.

Are there laws about car window tints?

Yes. Each state has different laws on how tinted your windows can be, but all states will limit it to some extent. That’s because it can affect the driver’s ability to see out of the windows along with law enforcement’s ability to see into the car. You should check your state’s specifications before applying a tint.