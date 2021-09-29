Advertiser Disclosure

Before you spend your time and money on an online class from iDriveSafely, you want to know it’s legitimate. Is iDriveSafely state-approved for license point reduction? Will it teach you the skills you need to pass your driving test or help reduce your insurance premium?

In this article, we will discuss iDriveSafely courses, state Department of Motor Vehicle certifications, and more. Before signing up for any driver safety class, you should compare prices. Our top pick for online driving school is American Safety Council. You can check out links to ASC classes below.

About iDriveSafely

iDriveSafely has been in business for over 15 years and specializes in providing multimedia learning content for driver safety. Classes are continually being updated to incorporate the latest technology and provide as many options for learners as possible. iDriveSafely classes are designed to meet state requirements but also to help produce better drivers.

Driver’s ed, defensive driving, and mature driver courses are offered in every state. iDriveSafely also has in-person driving lessons, practice permit tests, and fleet driver training programs.

Online classes can be taken either in video-based or text-based format. Some people are visual learners, but the text-based courses can allow you to progress through the material much faster. Because iDriveSafely doesn’t use timers, you can finish text-based classes very quickly if that’s a good style of learning for you.

iDriveSafely Course Availability By State

iDriveSafely offers courses in each state, either through its own site or its partner DriversEd.com. Below, you can see state availability for three main courses: defensive driving, drivers ed, and mature driver improvement. Be aware that iDriveSafely is only DMV certified in specific states detailed later in this review.

State Defensive Driving Drivers Ed Mature Driver Alabama ✓ ✓ ✓ Alaska ✓ ✓ ✓ Arizona ✓ ✓ ✓ Arkansas ✓ ✓ ✓ California ✓ ✓ Colorado ✓ ✓ Connecticut ✓ ✓ ✓ Delaware ✓ ✓ Washington, D.C. ✓ ✓ ✓ Florida ✓ ✓ Georgia ✓ ✓ ✓ Hawaii ✓ ✓ ✓ Idaho ✓ ✓ Illinois ✓ ✓ Indiana ✓ ✓ ✓ Iowa ✓ ✓ ✓ Kansas ✓ ✓ ✓ Kentucky ✓ ✓ Louisiana ✓ ✓ ✓ Maine ✓ ✓ Maryland ✓ ✓ ✓ Massachusetts ✓ ✓ ✓ Michigan ✓ ✓ Minnesota ✓ ✓ ✓ Mississippi ✓ ✓ ✓ Missouri ✓ ✓ Montana ✓ ✓ ✓ Nebraska ✓ ✓ ✓ Nevada ✓ ✓ New Hampshire ✓ ✓ New Jersey ✓ ✓ ✓ New Mexico ✓ ✓ ✓ New York ✓ ✓ ✓ North Carolina ✓ ✓ ✓ North Dakota ✓ ✓ ✓ Ohio ✓ ✓ ✓ Oklahoma ✓ ✓ ✓ Oregon ✓ ✓ Pennsylvania ✓ ✓ ✓ Rhode Island ✓ ✓ ✓ South Carolina ✓ ✓ ✓ South Dakota ✓ ✓ ✓ Tennessee ✓ ✓ Texas ✓ ✓ ✓ Utah ✓ ✓ ✓ Vermont ✓ ✓ ✓ Virginia ✓ ✓ Washington ✓ ✓ ✓ West Virginia ✓ ✓ ✓ Wisconsin ✓ ✓ Wyoming ✓ ✓ ✓

Beyond these three courses, iDriveSafely also offers:

Traffic school course

Basic driver improvement course

Learner's permit practice test

Driver's license practice test

Commercial driver's license practice test

Motorcycle license practice test

Driving records in six states

iDriveSafely Driver’s Education

Many states require those seeking driving permits to complete some form of driver’s education course. iDriveSafely offers these courses in every state, but not every state requires them.

In some states where driver’s ed is mandatory, online classes are not certified by state DMVs. Below is the list of states in which iDriveSafely driver’s ed classes are state certified:

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada

Ohio

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

iDriveSafely offers driver’s education courses in other states, but these courses will not count toward license requirements. These classes are intended to prepare drivers for in-person road tests. iDriveSafely claims that completing classes virtually guarantees you will pass the official test.

iDriveSafely driver’s education classes are entirely online. Students progress through course content at their own pace, with lessons divided into sections and illustrated with supplemental animations, video, and graphics. In some states, iDriveSafely offers parent-led learning options. These provide teaching materials for parents to lead children through in-the-car road tests.

Does iDriveSafely Have A Final Exam?

At the end of every course, students are required to take a 50-question final exam and pass with a score of at least 80 percent. Students are given unlimited attempts to pass the final exam. After passing, a certificate of completion is mailed to your home.

iDriveSafely Drivers Ed Cost

The length and specifics of driver’s ed courses vary from state to state, as does the cost. This is because of different state processing fees and length requirements. In general, iDriveSafely classes are averagely priced for the industry and lean toward being slightly more expensive than other providers.

Most online driver safety companies regularly offer discounts and deals. It’s a good idea to compare prices before you sign up for any class.

Adult Driver’s Ed

In some states, such as Texas and Illinois, driver’s ed is required for motorists under the age of 18. Texas requires driver’s ed for drivers under 24, and Illinois requires it for drivers under 20.

You can take an iDriveSafely Texas or Illinois program geared toward adults. The course content is largely similar to the teen driver class, but in some states, the requirements are less stringent than teen iDriveSafely classes. This means that classes may be shorter.

In-Person Driver Training

Through a partnership with DriversEd.com, you can use iDriveSafely to sign up for in-person driver training lessons in Texas, California, and Georgia. Costs vary depending on your area, but range from around $400 for the six-hour course to $620 for the ten-hour course. According to customer reviews, the experience is dependent on the instructor.

iDriveSafely Defensive Driving

A defensive driving class, also called a driver improvement course or traffic school, is a way to remove points on your license and reduce car insurance rates. iDriveSafely offers some version of a defensive driving class in every state. As with driver education courses, the benefits of taking an online defensive driving course differ in each state.

iDriveSafely defensive driving classes are certified in the following states that have point reduction programs:

Alaska

Arizona

Colorado

Delaware

Idaho

Louisiana

Michigan

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

iDriveSafely defensive driving courses are structured similarly to driver’s ed courses. Students progress through a series of lessons on different topics such as traffic laws and defensive driving techniques. Lessons feature text content as well as multimedia content that uses videos and graphics. After reviewing all lesson materials, students must pass a final exam – which is between 10 and 25 questions – and pass with a score of at least 80 percent.

In some states, iDriveSafely has different options for traffic school. For example, iDriveSafely Florida has 4-hour, 8-hour, and 12-hour courses. Which class you should take depends on your specific needs. In other states, like iDriveSafely NY, there is only one option.

Some states mandate that car insurance providers lower premiums for customers who take defensive driving classes. However, these rules don’t always apply to online courses. Check with your auto insurance provider to find out if taking an online class with iDriveSafely will lower your premiums.

iDriveSafely Mature Driver Course

Mature driver courses are for drivers age 55 and older. Like iDriveSafely traffic school, these classes are a way to reduce car insurance premiums. Online mature driver courses are offered by iDriveSafely in every state, but you should check with your insurance provider beforehand to make sure that completing a course with iDriveSafely will lower your premiums.

iDriveSafely mature driver courses are very similar to defensive driving courses. The content is aimed at drivers 55 and older but includes much of the same information, such as defensive driving techniques.

More Services Offered By iDriveSafely

With iDriveSafely, you can get a number of additional services that many competitors do not offer. You can purchase practice tests to help you study for the following exams:

Learner’s permit test

Driver’s license test

Commercial driver’s license test

Motorcycle license test

The tests are sold at $9.99 for a 50-question test and $14.99 for a 100-question test. While it is a good idea to prepare for state driving tests, most states offer free online resources (including practice tests) through local DMV websites, so buying a practice test from iDriveSafely may not be the most cost-effective choice.

Although hard to find on iDriveSafely’s website, the driver safety company also has a roadside assistance program. The program costs $5 per month and includes:

Emergency roadside assistance

Towing up to 10 miles

Fuel delivery

Lockout service

Battery service

Tire service

iDriveSafely Ratings and Reviews

Despite having an A+ rating from Better Business Bureau (BBB), iDriveSafely has an average customer rating of 1.1 out of 5.0 stars. People complain about high costs and difficulties with contacting customer support. There are only 45 customer reviews on BBB though, so these complaints come from a small sample size.

iDriveSafely has a much bigger profile on TrustPilot, with over 18,000 customer reviews. Here, the company is rated more positively, with an average 4.8-star rating. Customers that like the site say that classes are quick and easy.

Verdict On iDriveSafely

Most people take online driver safety classes because they are trying to complete a state requirement or lower auto insurance premiums. With both video- and text-based options, iDriveSafely classes are among the quickest ways to get a certificate of completion. Not every class offered by iDriveSafely is accredited though, so make sure to check before signing up.

As with any online driver safety program, there are bound to be technical difficulties and glitches. Given that, the quality of a company’s customer service is very important. iDriveSafely has mixed customer service reviews, though the company will eventually address your issue. If you aren’t tech-savvy, consider in-person training programs instead.

It is certainly worth checking out iDriveSafely.com. If you start the course and realize you don’t want to complete the final exam, iDriveSafely will refund the full cost of the course, so there’s very little risk.

Our Recommendation For Online Driver Safety Training

There are a number of features that make a good driver safety course. Cost is important, and so is reliability. On top of that, you should make sure your defensive driving course is state-certified if you are looking for point reductions or lower insurance premiums.

Considering all of this, our top choice for driver safety is American Safety Council.

American Safety Council

American Safety Council offers driver’s education, defensive driving, and mature driver classes in 18 states. The Florida-based provider works with government agencies to develop state-compliant programs and holds many industry firsts, such as the first approval of online driver license knowledge exams.

American Safety Council has a lot of similarities to iDriveSafely. Both are designed with busy people in mind, and both offer full-service customer support and quick certificate delivery. In the end, price is the biggest difference, with ASC generally being cheaper than iDriveSafely.

Sign up for a driver safety class with American Safety Council using the link below.

FAQ About iDriveSafely

What is iDriveSafely?

iDriveSafely is a driver safety company that provides online driver's ed, defensive driving, and mature driver courses. Defensive driving classes are available in every state and can help you remove points from your driver’s license and lower insurance rates in some cases.

Is iDriveSafely DMV-approved?

iDriveSafely driver's ed courses are approved by state governing bodies in the following states:

California

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Minnesota

Nebraska

Nevada

Ohio

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

Is iDriveSafely.com legit?

iDriveSafely offers legitimate online driver safety courses. In many states, iDriveSafely classes are approved for legal and car insurance purposes, but you should check with your own state’s department of licensing and regulation or your insurance company before signing up.

How long does it take to complete iDriveSafely?

iDriveSafely classes can be completed at your own pace. The length of courses depends on your state and can take anywhere from two to eight hours. Video- and text-based options are available in most cases, so you can choose the style of learning that works for you.

Is iDriveSafely Texas Approved?

iDriveSafely drivers ed classes are TDLR-approved for the state of Texas. The defensive driving point reduction class is also certified in Texas.