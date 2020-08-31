Car batteries don’t last forever and will likely show signs of failure after four or five years. If this is the case for you, read our review on the five best car batteries available through Amazon.

Best Overall: Optima Batteries RedTop Starting Battery

Optima’s RedTop battery takes the top spot for its longevity and power. It has 800 cold cranking amps (CCA) and no amp hours (Ah) limit, which means it offers a lot of power for a long period of time.

With every Optima battery, you also get a 36-month warranty. This means that if your battery stops working within the first three years, Optima will send you a new one free of charge.

Key Features

10.00 x 6.88 x 7.80 inches

12 volts, 800 CCA

No Ah limit

Extreme temperature tolerant

Vibration resistant

Reserve capacity of 100 minutes

36-month, full replacement warranty

What Customers Are Saying

Over 630 Amazon customers rated this product, giving it an average of 4.1 stars out of 5. This is equal to the Amazon average for all of the batteries in this review. However, its score increased to 4.7 after including reviews from other leading e-commerce websites, which is 0.1 stars above the overall average for all batteries on all websites.

Customers liked how much cheaper it was to order this battery through Amazon instead of through a local auto shop. Several customers also mentioned that they were repeat customers who had previously owned a RedTop and purchased another one because it lasted more than five years. However, the product got mixed reviews on its warranty. Some customers said Optima handled the warranty, and some said Amazon did. Others said that they had issues getting either company to give them a replacement.

Best Value: ExpertPower Rechargeable Deep Cycle Battery

This ExpertPower battery is an affordable option for smaller vehicles, which explains its compact size. For less than $70, you can purchase this battery and use it in a water or child vehicle.

This battery is also maintenance-free, which means you can install it in your vehicle without having to worry about occasionally adding water to it.

Key Features

7.72 x 5.16 x 6.34 inches

12 volts, 33 Ah

Sealed

Lead acid

Maintenance-free

Deep cycle

AGM technology

Wide operating temperatures

What Customers Are Saying

Over 350 Amazon customers rated this product to give it an average score of 4.3 stars. This is already more than the Amazon average of 4.1, and its rating also increased after including ratings from other e-commerce companies. Its overall rating is 4.7 stars, which is 0.1 stars higher than the overall average.

Customers mostly purchased this product for water vehicles, like boats, and child vehicles, like the electric cars children drive around the block. They were pleased with how compact it was and said it held a charge for a long time, even when you plugged in devices, like your phone. Several customers cautioned against buying this battery before fully researching what vehicles it is intended for. They also said that Amazon wouldn’t let you return it because it was unsafe to ship.

Best For Powersport Vehicles: Odyssey PC680 Battery

This battery is meant for powerful vehicles, like a motorcycle or jet ski. It is resistant to extreme heat and can be placed in any direction due to its sealed nature, which are two important factors for powersport batteries.

The battery also has a long life cycle and fast recharge, which means the battery lasts longer than most before needing a recharge, and when it does recharge, it takes less time.

Key Features

7.15 x 3.00 x 6.65 inches

12 volts, 170 CCA

Sealed

Lead acid

Maintenance-free

Extreme temperature tolerant

Vibration resistant

100% recharge in 4-6 hours

2-year, full replacement warranty

What Customers Are Saying

610 Amazon customers gave this battery a rating of 4.1 stars. After adding reviews from other e-commerce websites, its score increased to 4.6 stars. These scores match both the Amazon average and the overall average.

Customers said the company did a good job of sending newly manufactured batteries, which meant they didn’t sit around and lose their charge for several months. The battery also comes with all of the hardware needed to install it, and it holds a charge even when you let your vehicle sit for a long time or leave it running. When customers did have issues with the battery lasting, they couldn’t get Amazon or Odyssey to honor the warranty. Odyssey said they didn’t handle warranties for batteries sold by mass retailers like Amazon, and Amazon wouldn’t replace the batteries, which meant customers had to pay for new ones long before they should have.

#4: Optima Batteries YellowTop Dual Purpose Battery

Optima Batteries is a trusted provider of car batteries. Veteran Optima users say this battery has lasted them more than five years, which means you don’t have to worry about paying for a new battery any time soon.

Optima also offers a warranty that is one or two years longer than most battery providers. If your battery stops working within three years, Optima will send you a new one for free.

Key Features

10.00 x 6.88 x 7.80 inches

12 volts, 55 Ah

750 CCA

Extreme temperature tolerant

Vibration resistant

Reserve capacity of 120 minutes

36-month, full replacement warranty

What Customers Are Saying

Optima Batteries received a rating of 4 stars from about 475 customers. This is lower than the Amazon average, but after factoring reviews from other sites, its score raised to 4.6, which is equal to the overall average.

Customers said this battery may be expensive, but it’s worth the cost. Like with the RedTop, there were repeat customers in the reviews that said their past YellowTop lasted more than five years. Other customers commented on how easy it was to install because they gave you all of the necessary accessories. Some customers said that the battery doesn’t hold a charge well when it’s not in use. This meant that some of them had to recharge the battery in order to start their car.

#5: ACDelco Advantage AGM Automotive BCI Group 51 Battery

This ACDelco battery was specifically designed for a Toyota Prius. The placement of the terminals and vent holes work with several Prius models, making it the go-to battery for owners of this type of car.

This battery is sealed, which means it is maintenance-free, and it is resistant to both vibration and corrosion.

Key Features

18.50 x 11.40 x 9.50 inches

12 volts

Sealed

Maintenance-free

AGM technology

Vibration resistant

Corrosion resistant

Store between 32 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit

24-month, free replacement warranty

What Customers Are Saying

Just over 425 customers have reviewed this product on Amazon and given it a score of 4.2 stars. After adding in reviews from other e-commerce retailers, its score remained the same, which means it’s 0.1 stars higher than the Amazon average but 0.4 stars lower than the overall average.

Customers were happy with how well this fit their Prius. It was the right size, and the terminals and vent holes were in the right place. They also said it was easy to install, taking 30 minutes or less. There were some customers who received batteries older than six months, which meant they were sitting around for too long without being charged. When this happened, their batteries died in four or five months.

Types of Car Batteries

Here is an overview of the five main types of batteries you can purchase for your car.

Starting, Lightning, and Ignition

Starting, lightning, and ignition (SLI) batteries are the most common type of battery. They not only start your car, but also provide power to your lights, radio, ignition, and more. However, they only provide power in quick bursts, like the few seconds it takes to start your car.

Deep Cycle

Deep cycle batteries provide power over a longer period of time. They’re used for other vehicles in addition to cars, like golf carts or marine vehicles.

Lithium-Ion

This type of battery is common in hybrid and electric cars. They are lightweight and store a lot of energy. However, they have a shorter lifespan than other car batteries.

Valve-Regulated, Lead-Acid

Valve-regulated, lead-acid (VRLA) batteries are sealed batteries, which means they don’t require any maintenance. The downside to this is that if your battery begins to develop problems, the only thing you can do is replace it.

There are two types of VRLA batteries: gel cell and absorption glass mat (AGM). A gel cell battery works better in deep cycles, while an AGM battery provides short bursts of power.

Wet Cell/Flooded

These batteries are the most affordable, but that’s because they require regular maintenance. Wet cell batteries contain liquid that creates electrolytes for power. This means you have to regularly add water to the battery.

Buying A Car Battery: Factors to Consider

In addition to the type, you’ll want to consider these factors when buying an auto battery.

Fit

Your car battery needs to properly fit in the tray designed for the battery. This means having the right length, width, and height and the right terminal locations. You can consult your owner’s manual or mechanic if you’re unsure about battery size and fit.

Power Requirement

Your car has certain cranking power requirements to get it started. You can find these numbers in the owner’s manual.

Cranking Amps

Cranking amps (CA) measures your car’s starting power at 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Cold Cranking Amps

Cold cranking amps (CCA) measures your car’s starting power at 0 degrees Fahrenheit. This number is especially important if you live in a place with cold weather.

Maintenance

Car batteries are typically low maintenance if you need to add liquid to them or maintenance-free. If you don’t want to worry about maintaining your battery, we recommend getting a sealed one.

Freshness

Car batteries lose strength over time even when they’re not being used, so don’t purchase a battery that is older than six months from the manufacturing date. Most batteries have a code on them that tell you when the battery was manufactured. Letters represent months, and numbers represent years, so A/8 would be January 2018.

Warranty

Car batteries come with warranties that are usually split into two figures: free replacement period and prorated period. A warranty of 24/84, for example, would pay for an entire new battery within 24 months and part of a new battery between 25 and 84 months after purchase. The batteries in this review only offer a free replacement period.

Reserve Capacity

A battery’s reserved capacity is how long your battery will continue to work if you leave your headlights or other accessories on. You’ll want a battery that has at least 1.5 hours of reserve capacity.

Car Battery FAQ

How do I install a car battery?

The best way to ensure your battery is properly installed is to have a mechanic do it. However, if you want to do it yourself, follow these steps:

Turn off the engine

Check your owner’s manual to locate the battery

Remove the negative cable (black in color) from the battery using a wrench

Do the same with the positive cable (red in color)

Use the wrench to remove the battery clamp

Lift the battery off of its tray using both hands

Clean any corrosion you find with a battery cleaning solution or baking soda and water mixture

Place the new battery in the tray so that the positive post matches the positive terminal and the negative post matches the negative terminal

Secure the battery clamp

Remove the plastic caps that cover the posts and spray them with an anti-corrosion solution

Attach and tighten the positive cable to the positive terminal

Do the same with the negative cable

Wiggle the battery; if it moves, tighten the clamp more

How do I know when my car battery is dying?

Here are some common symptoms of a dying car battery:

You have already jumped the battery more than once in the past

The engine cranks but doesn’t start

The headlights and radio won’t turn on

Sometimes the car starts, and sometimes it doesn’t

What is the lifespan of a car battery?

This depends on how you use and maintain your battery. However, a properly cared for car battery works for four to seven years.

What is the amp hour of a car battery?

Amp hour (Ah) is how long the battery will last without being recharged. For example, the ExpertPower battery has 33 Ah, which means it can provide up to 33 amps of electricity in one hour. You may only need 20 amps from it in one hour, in which case, your battery will last more than one hour.

Keep in mind that your battery will continue to charge as long as your engine is on and your alternator, the part of the engine that is in charge of charging the battery, is properly functioning.

How does temperature affect a car battery?

Extreme heat increases the battery’s capacity, but decreases its life. Cold weather is the opposite.

What should I do with my old car battery?

Car batteries contain lead and acid that is damaging to the environment, which is why you can’t just throw it away like you do with your other garbage. When you buy a new battery, many stores will usually take the old one for you.