Searching for Tennessee auto insurance? Our team has done all of the research on the best car insurance companies so you don’t have to. Read our guide in order to choose the right provider for your needs in Tennessee.

If you live in the Volunteer State, it is required for you to have auto insurance coverage to drive safely. Factors such as your vehicle make and model, driving history, and your age can affect your insurance premium, so it’s important to find the best personalized coverage for you. We’ve evaluated the pros and cons of each provider as well as the state’s minimum requirements and what they mean.

Our Top Picks For Tennessee Auto Insurance

We’ve done our homework on the best providers available in Tennessee and ranked them below for your convenience.

*You may notice that some car insurance companies are listed above those with higher star ratings. This is because our ratings take into account nationwide factors, while our ranking looks specifically at what insurance providers are best for auto insurance in Tennessee.

#1 State Farm: Best For Students

Overall, our top recommendation for Tennessee auto insurance is State Farm because of its easy online quotes process, affordability, and usage-based coverage options.

State Farm offers six types of auto insurance and also has a few additional coverage options:

Rental car coverage : State Farm covers a rental car while your car is being repaired after a covered claim (up to the limits you choose).

: State Farm covers a rental car while your car is being repaired after a covered claim (up to the limits you choose). Travel expense coverage : State Farm pays for meals, lodging, and transportation (up to $500) if you get in an accident more than 50 miles from home and can’t get home. It also covers a return trip to pick up your car.

: State Farm pays for meals, lodging, and transportation (up to $500) if you get in an accident more than 50 miles from home and can’t get home. It also covers a return trip to pick up your car. Rideshare coverage : If you work for a rideshare company such as Uber or Lyft, you should add this to your Tennessee auto insurance policy because a standard policy doesn’t cover the commercial use of your vehicle.

: If you work for a rideshare company such as Uber or Lyft, you should add this to your Tennessee auto insurance policy because a standard policy doesn’t cover the commercial use of your vehicle. Roadside assistance: Emergency road service includes one hour of labor at the breakdown site, towing to the nearest repair shop, fluid delivery, jump-starts, spare tire installation, and lockout services.

State Farm car insurance has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), a 4.2-star rating on Google Play, and 4.8-star rating on the App Store. Its BBB page has some negative reviews, but almost all have responses from State Farm to resolve issues.

Overall, State Farm is most reviewed for its affordability. Its Drive Safe & Save™ program can save you up to 30 percent if you are a safe driver, and the Steer ClearⓇ program is highly suited for students and young drivers. Both of these plans have simple mobile applications that are also highly rated on the App Store.

Pros Cons Affordability Does not offer accident forgiveness Comprehensive coverage offerings Strong claims and customer service experiences Extensive selection of discounts Good for students and teens

#2 Geico: Best Overall

Geico is our second recommendation for Tennessee auto insurance because of its affordability and easy claims process. It offers standard coverage as well as roadside assistance and rental reimbursement.

Geico is highly rated for its outstanding customer service. It has an A+ rating from the BBB. Geico’s claims process is made simple with its mobile app that lets you submit claims with your accident information. The app has a 4.8-star rating on both Google Play and the App Store.

Geico’s BBB page has some negative reviews about issues with how claims were settled, however this is common in the insurance industry. We recommend reading both positive and negative reviews before making your decision on car insurance.

Pros Cons Affordability Average quote experience Second largest company in the nation Usage-based options only available in Connecticut and Pennsylvania Many choices for coverage High level of customer satisfaction Good for students and military

#3 Erie Insurance

Erie car insurance is only available in a handful of states, including Tennessee. But this Fortune 500 company is worth looking into if you are in one of its qualifying states. It offers customizable coverage options and is highly rated by customers.

In addition to basic Tennessee auto insurance coverage, here are some offerings from Erie:

Pet coverage : If your pet is injured during an auto accident in your vehicle, you will be reimbursed for vet costs up to $500 per pet and up to $1,000 total.

: If your pet is injured during an auto accident in your vehicle, you will be reimbursed for vet costs up to $500 per pet and up to $1,000 total. Personal item coverage : Your personal items such as luggage and belongings are covered up to $350.

: Your personal items such as luggage and belongings are covered up to $350. Auto glass repair : With comprehensive coverage, you can get glass repair with no deductible. You can also upgrade to Full Window Glass, which waives the deductible for repairs and replacements. New wiper blades are included if your windshield is replaced.

: With comprehensive coverage, you can get glass repair with no deductible. You can also upgrade to Full Window Glass, which waives the deductible for repairs and replacements. New wiper blades are included if your windshield is replaced. Roadside and rentals bundle : This covers you during roadside emergencies and when you need a rental car.

: This covers you during roadside emergencies and when you need a rental car. Locksmith services: With comprehensive coverage, locksmith charges are covered up to $75.

There are several add-on plans available for Tennessee auto insurance policies, including the Erie Auto Plus plan, Erie Rate Lock, auto security, and additional rental car coverage. Erie also offers several discounts including:

Safe driving discount

Car safety equipment discount

Multi-car discount

Reduced usage discount

Young drivers discount

Annual payment plan

Erie has an A+ rating from the BBB and was also the highest-scoring insurance company for customer satisfaction in the mid-Atlantic region in J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠. All of the complaints about Erie reported on the BBB have been resolved.

Pros Cons Received top industry awards Only available in 15 states Excellent claims experience Local, personalized service

#4 USAA Car Insurance: Best For Military

USAA car insurance is a great choice if you or any of your family members is a current or former member of the military. Through our research, we’ve found that the company is affordable and has top-tier customer service.

Along with basic Tennessee auto insurance coverage, USAA offers a variety of products and services:

Roadside assistance : This optional coverage gives you peace of mind if something should malfunction while you are driving. Services include towing, lockout services, jump-starts, flat tire changes, and gas delivery.

: This optional coverage gives you peace of mind if something should malfunction while you are driving. Services include towing, lockout services, jump-starts, flat tire changes, and gas delivery. Rental reimbursement : While your vehicle is in the shop for repairs after an accident, you can receive rental car coverage.

: While your vehicle is in the shop for repairs after an accident, you can receive rental car coverage. Accident forgiveness : Though accident forgiveness insurance requires an additional charge, you receive no increase in premiums after an at-fault accident. If you remain accident-free for five years, this plan is available at no cost.

: Though accident forgiveness insurance requires an additional charge, you receive no increase in premiums after an at-fault accident. If you remain accident-free for five years, this plan is available at no cost. Glass coverage : You don’t have to pay out of pocket for windshield or window repairs.

: You don’t have to pay out of pocket for windshield or window repairs. Guaranteed asset protection (GAP) : If you finance a vehicle, this protection covers the difference between what the car is worth versus what is owed during a total loss. USAA car insurance doesn’t cover a leased vehicle, as some other companies do.

: If you finance a vehicle, this protection covers the difference between what the car is worth versus what is owed during a total loss. USAA car insurance doesn’t cover a leased vehicle, as some other companies do. Car replacement assistance (CRA): The biggest difference between this plan and GAP insurance is that CRA pays 20 percent more than the actual cash value of your vehicle. If your loan is more than this, you will be responsible for paying out of pocket. If the vehicle isn’t financed, this additional payment helps you buy a new vehicle.

The 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study from J.D. Power lists USAA insurance as the top choice in each category. Its BBB page has some negative reviews from customers, but each instance tends to have a response from the USAA team.

Pros Cons Affordability Only available for military families Excellent customer service High number of coverage options Good for military families

Tennessee Minimum Coverage Requirements

In Tennessee, the state minimum requirements for your liability auto insurance are:

$25,000 bodily injury per person

$50,000 bodily injury per accident

$15,000 property damage per accident

These levels of coverage help guarantee that you are financially protected in an accident with an at-fault driver. You likely want to select more than the minimum on your Tennessee auto insurance policy in order to protect you and your vehicle in a serious accident.

Cost Of Tennessee Auto Insurance

In Tennessee, the average annual auto insurance expenditure was $820.63 in 2017, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). The national average was $1,004.68. Here’s a closer look at what drivers typically spent on Tennessee auto insurance:

Type of Coverage Average Annual Expenditure in 2017 Liability coverage $465.05 Collision coverage $343.10 Comprehensive coverage $158.13 Total cost $820.63

*To calculate average expenditures, NAIC assumed that all insured vehicles would carry liability coverage but not necessarily collision or comprehensive. Total cost per year measures what consumers actually spent.

What To Know About Driving In Tennessee

Tennessee state law requires you to have certain types of auto insurance. If you are caught driving without insurance, you will receive a misdemeanor as well as:

Fines up to $2,500

Jail time for up to 11 months and 29 days

Possible suspension of driving privileges

Reinstatement fees for driving privileges

Tennessee is considered a “fault state,” meaning that if you are involved in a car accident you are able to recover damages from the insurance company of the person at fault. In the case of an accident, the harmed driver will proceed by:

Filing a claim with their car insurance company to later be reimbursed by the insurance company of the at-fault driver

Filing a third-party claim with the car insurance company of the at-fault driver

Filing a third-party injury lawsuit in civil court against the at-fault driver

In order to avoid paying these expenses out of pocket, it is important to have at least the minimum liability car insurance.

Final Thoughts On Tennessee Auto Insurance

You have many choices for coverage in the Volunteer State. When choosing a Tennessee auto insurance company, keep in mind the level of coverage you are looking for, the price, and factors like the ease of the claims experience and the company’s reputation.

Tennessee is an at-fault state, and it is crucial to have the minimum liability requirements in order to drive safely. We recommend evaluating all of your options before choosing the best coverage plan for your needs. Fill out the easy form below or call our team at (855) 518-0148 to get personalized quotes for your vehicle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has the cheapest car insurance in Tennessee?

Our team found that Erie and USAA are great options for cheap car insurance in Tennessee. We recommend State Farm as the top Tennessee auto insurance provider because of its easy quotes process and usage-based insurance options.

What is the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee?

In Tennessee, the average cost of car insurance was $820.63 in 2017, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute. The national average that year was $1,004.68.

Does Tennessee require auto insurance?

Yes, Tennessee requires auto insurance. Penalties for driving without auto insurance in Tennessee include fines, suspension of your driver’s license, and possible jail time.