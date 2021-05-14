If you’re a Philadelphian driver looking for insurance, you might be considering Wade auto insurance. Wade Insurance Inc. is a small, family-owned independent insurance agency with home offices in Philadelphia.

In this review, we’ll break down Wade Insurance in terms of price, coverage options, discounts, and more to help you decide if Wade auto insurance is right for you. Then, we’ll compare Wade to the best car insurance companies in the nation.

In this article:

Wade Insurance Overview

Wade Insurance has been selling Pennsylvania auto insurance and other products for over 30 years. You can get the following types of coverage from the agency:

Auto insurance

Business insurance

Home insurance

Wade is an independent insurance agency, meaning that it partners with major names in auto, business, and home to match customers with the best policy for them. This is different from your typical insurance company because Wade doesn’t underwrite its insurance policies. It connects you with companies that have policies to fit your needs.

In the auto insurance industry, Wade works with four providers:

Access Insurance

American Independent

Omni Insurance

Progressive

Several of the companies that Wade partners with underwrite high-risk car insurance policies. American Independent specializes in high-risk auto insurance, and our research named Progressive the best provider for high-risk drivers.

With Wade auto insurance, payment plans are flexible, and agents can assist with other auto services like renewing a license, receiving title transfers, getting new plates, and instant vehicle registrations.

Wade Auto Insurance: Coverage

No matter which underwriter you choose for your Wade auto insurance policy, you’ll find many similar coverage options. Some standard coverages you can get with Wade partners include:

Bodily injury liability (BI) : Protects you from having to pay for another party’s injuries in an accident you cause

Property damage liability (PD) : Protects you from having to pay for repairs to another person’s car in an accident you cause

Personal injury protection (PIP) : Kicks in after your health insurance to cover injuries you sustain in an accident regardless of fault



Medical payments (MedPay) : Covers injuries for you and your passengers after an accident regardless of fault



Collision coverage : Covers damages to your car after an accident regardless of fault

Comprehensive coverage : Covers damages to your car after a non-collision event like animal damage, theft, fire, or hail



Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM): Covers you for injuries and property damage in the event that someone with insufficient car insurance hits your vehicle

Drivers in Pennsylvania are required to carry basic liability car insurance limits of 15/30/15. This can be broken down to:

$15,000 bodily injury liability per person

$30,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$15,000 property damage liability

Plus, drivers in PA are required to carry personal injury protection. Pennsylvania is a no-fault state, meaning that in an auto insurance accident, each party files claims with their own insurers, regardless of which party is at fault.

Additional coverages you should consider adding to your Wade auto insurance policy include:

Roadside assistance : Specific details vary from one provider to the next, but most plans cover tire changes, lockout services, and towing to a repair shop.

: Specific details vary from one provider to the next, but most plans cover tire changes, lockout services, and towing to a repair shop.

Rental car reimbursement : If your car is in the shop for a covered repair, your insurance could help you cover the cost of a rental car.



Rideshare insurance : If you drive for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, : If you drive for a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft, rideshare insurance protects you while in route to drop off or pick up a customer.



Gap insurance: If your financed vehicle is totaled in a covered accident, gap insurance could cover the difference between the actual cash value of your car and what you still owe on your lease.

These types of car insurance are not available from every provider that Wade Insurance partners with, so be sure to ask your agent to look for policies with all of the coverage you need.

Wade Auto Insurance: Cost And Discounts

In addition to the provider that underwrites your policy, the cost of Wade auto insurance depends on many factors, including:

Type of car you drive

Location

Homeowner’s status

Credit score

Driving record

Age

And more

The best way to find out how much you will pay for insurance is to get a quote. It’s also a good idea to look at the discounts offered by each provider you’re considering. The benefit to working with Wade is that agents are familiar with partner provider discounts.

Wade Auto Insurance: Quotes And Claims

Wade Insurance doesn’t have an online quote tool. People interested are encouraged to call the company, visit the office, or fill out a quote request form to get connected with an agent.

When looking for auto insurance, it’s important to get quotes from multiple providers and compare them to be sure you’re paying the right price for your coverage. But it’s also important to assess each provider’s claims services.

The speed with which your claim is processed will depend largely on which provider you choose to underwrite your policy from Wade’s partner network.

Ratings And Reviews For Wade Insurance

Wade Insurance is not rated by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) or AM Best. There are few customer reviews online for Wade auto insurance, but reviews on Google give the company 3.9 stars overall.

What’s interesting is the positive and negative reviews both concern customer service. The positive reviews highlight professional and kind representatives, speedy service, and long-term customer satisfaction. On the other hand, some customers report poor interactions with agents and low-quality service.

Final Thoughts On Wade Auto Insurance

Given the lack of online presence compared to the 30-plus years this auto insurance agency has been in business, Wade Insurance is an average choice for insurance.

We like Wade’s partners like Progressive, a company that we know to be very reliable. But mixed customer reviews, an outdated website, and no online quote tool lead us to believe that there are better choices for coverage than Wade auto insurance. That being said, if you find the right agent, you may be very pleased with the service of the Philadelphia-based agency.

Pros Cons Good for high-risk drivers in Philadelphia, PA Only covers drivers in Philadelphia, PA Designed for drivers who want to build a long-term, one-on-one connection with an insurance agent Lacks online service

Our Recommendations For Auto Insurance

While you’re shopping for car insurance, keep an eye out for policies from Geico and USAA. These two companies topped our lists for a great combination of extensive coverage, low rates, and excellent customer experiences.

Geico: Best Overall

In our Geico auto insurance review, the company comes out on top as our first choice in the industry for a reason. The insurer has a strong reputation, with an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, an A+ rating from the BBB, and high marks on several 2020 J.D. Power studies.

Along with standard coverage, Geico offers extra types of coverage like:

Roadside assistance

Mechanical breakdown insurance

Rental car reimbursement

USAA: Best For Military

We find USAA to be the number one option for military personnel and their immediate family members in our USAA auto insurance review. The auto insurance company consistently receives high marks from industry experts. AM Best rates USAA’s financial strength at an A++, and USAA swept the board in multiple 2020 J.D. Power studies.

Some benefits to getting USAA car insurance include quality customer service and a variety of discounts, like the military installation discount of up to 15 percent off of your car insurance for garaging your vehicle on a military base.

