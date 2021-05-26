In short, not really. Progressive offers a military discount in one state: Louisiana.

The reason for this is state law, but there's no Progressive military discount available to all customers. In comparison, some car insurance providers offer discounts to military members and their families.

However, Progressive does offer other discounts that may lower your rates. Even without a military discount, Progressive could prove to be your cheapest auto insurance option.

You won’t know which insurance provider is best for your needs until you compare quotes yourself. Read our review of the best car insurance companies in the nation, and call our team at the number below or use the insurance quote comparison tool to start looking at rates.

Does Progressive Offer A Military Discount?

The Progressive military discount is limited to Louisiana due to state law. According to Justia, Lousiana law RS 22:1425 states:

"...every motor vehicle insurer authorized to transact business in this state shall provide to active military personnel based in this state a discount of twenty-five percent of the premium on any automobile liability insurance policy purchased in this state to cover motor vehicles owned by such military personnel.

The discount only applies to active-duty military and their family members, and is required of all auto insurance companies that do business in Louisiana. Customers that qualify get 25 percent off their car insurance coverage.

For residents outside of The Pelican State, the insurance provider claims that 99% of policyholders qualify for at least one other discount. Good students, homeowners, defensive drivers, safe drivers, usage-based drivers, multi-policy holders, and others can save with one of Progressive's discounts.

Ways To Save On Car Insurance With Progressive

As we mentioned, the Progressive military discount isn't an option for every customer. But there are a number of ways you can save on Progressive car insurance. Here’s a look at the company’s discounts and other money-saving features:

Feature Details Name Your Price® Tool The Name Your Price® tool lets you input the premium you want to pay, then builds a policy that matches your budget. Loyalty-Based Discounts Save on auto insurance by bundling multiple policies with Progressive or having multiple vehicles on the same policy. You can also get a discount for having been continuously insured by the same provider for some time, even if it wasn’t Progressive. Driver-Based Discounts There are discounts for teen drivers, good students, students away at school, and homeowners. Progressive also has the Snapshot® mobile app that tracks your driving and reduces rates if you drive safely. Discounts For Quotes and Buying Get an online quote, go paperless, sign online, pay in full, and set up automatic payments to save money. Accident Forgiveness With small and large accident forgiveness, Progressive is a great choice for high-risk drivers. Deductible Savings Bank The longer you drive without filing a claim, the lower your deductible will be. Progressive awards you $50 toward your next deductible for every six-month period without an accident or a ticket.

While the Progressive military discount only applies to Louisiana, Progressive is a military-friendly employer. The company offers special benefits to employees currently or formerly with the military. These benefits include:

Differential pay

Continuing medical benefits for active duty reservists and family members

Continuing vacation time accrual during leave of absence

Dedicated leave and benefits

Keys to Progress® program

If you can’t get a Progressive military discount, there are many car insurance companies that offer savings for military service. After you’ve checked out rates from Progressive, consider USAA and Geico in your search.

Our First Choice For Military: USAA

Military members and their families have exclusive access to USAA car insurance. USAA is the only provider we rated 5.0 stars out of 5.0. USAA also scored 5 out of 5 on the J.D. Power 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM, meaning it provides an exceptional claims process and delivers on customer satisfaction.

Coverage And Claims

In addition to standard offerings such as liability and collision coverage, USAA offers the following services:

Roadside assistance: Roadside assistance includes lockout service, towing, flat tire changes, gas delivery, and jump starts.

Roadside assistance includes lockout service, towing, flat tire changes, gas delivery, and jump starts. Glass coverage: This covers windshield repairs. In Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Massachusetts, it is included in comprehensive plans. In other states, this is available as optional coverage.

This covers windshield repairs. In Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Massachusetts, it is included in comprehensive plans. In other states, this is available as optional coverage. Rental reimbursement: USAA will pay for a car rental while your primary vehicle is under repair.

USAA will pay for a car rental while your primary vehicle is under repair. Gap insurance: Gap covers the difference between your car’s actual cash value (ACV) and any amount you might still owe in car payments in the event of a total loss claim.

Gap covers the difference between your car’s actual cash value (ACV) and any amount you might still owe in car payments in the event of a total loss claim. Car replacement assistance (CRA): CRA works the same as gap insurance but will pay 20 percent more than your car’s ACV.

Claims filing with USAA is simple. After you report a claim through the USAA claims app, you will be contacted by an adjuster to guide you through the next steps. This usually involves taking pictures of the damage and answering questions.

Military Discounts

While most customers can’t get a Progressive military discount, USAA certainly offers one. In addition to auto insurance discounts like accident forgiveness insurance and savings for good students, USAA has perks for active duty service members. If your vehicle is garaged on a military base, you can receive up to 15 percent off comprehensive coverage.

USAA also offers a 60-percent discount when you put your car in storage. This is a useful benefit if you deploy overseas and leave your car behind. If you need to bring your car with you, you can get overseas auto insurance coverage with USAA.

Because of these discount features, we think USAA offers some of the best auto insurance for veterans and military members.

For more information, check out our full USAA auto insurance review.

Great Military Discounts: Geico

Geico auto insurance is another strong choice for coverage. We rate Geico 4.5 stars out of 5.0 because of its affordable car insurance rates, nationwide availability, and simple claims process. AM Best gives Geico an A++ rating, meaning it has a superior ability to meet its ongoing insurance obligations, and the Better Business Bureau gives the insurer an A-.

Coverage And Claims

Geico is a full-service provider and offers every type of standard coverage. You can also purchase the following insurance policies through Geico:

Roadside assistance: Geico’s roadside assistance package covers jump starts, spare tire replacement, lockout services up to $100, and towing.

Geico’s roadside assistance package covers jump starts, spare tire replacement, lockout services up to $100, and towing. Rental reimbursement: This pays for a rental car while your primary vehicle is in the shop.

This pays for a rental car while your primary vehicle is in the shop. Mechanical breakdown insurance (MBI): MBI covers repairs to any covered mechanical part of your car. This is useful for breakdowns that are not the result of normal wear and tear. Think of it as an extended car warranty.

You can use Geico’s mobile app, website, or call Geico directly to file a claim. A claims service representative will walk you through the process. Using Geico’s app, you can schedule a damage inspection, car rental, or repair.

Military Discounts

With Geico, military members and veterans are eligible for a discount that helps service members save up to 15 percent on car insurance.

Geico also offers an emergency deployment discount for members who deploy to an imminent danger pay area, as determined by the Department of Defense.

Discounts are offered to all active and retired military personnel, as well as members of the following groups:

Association of the United States Army

Fleet Reserve Association

Armed Forces Benefit Association

Navy League of the United States

Navy Federal Credit Union

American Society of Military Comptrollers

For more information, check out our full Geico auto insurance review.

Frequently Asked Questions Does Progressive offer a military discount? Progressive does not offer a military discount. Instead, Progressive claims that 99% of its customers qualify for at least one discount. Car insurance discounts are available for good students, homeowners, defensive drivers, safe drivers, usage-based drivers, multi-policy holders, and more. Is USAA cheaper than Progressive? Because car insurance premiums are set based on a number of factors, the only way to know whether USAA is cheaper than Progressive is to get a quote. In our research, we found USAA to be generally cheaper, but factors like your driving history, vehicle, and credit score can affect your auto insurance rates. What is the cheapest insurance for military members? There is no one cheapest insurance option for everyone. Many providers offer military discounts, such as USAA and Geico. Some major providers don’t offer such a discount to all customers. For example, there is no Progressive military discount outside of Louisiana. Who qualifies for military discounts? USAA auto insurance is available to military service members and their families. Geico offers military discounts to active-duty members of the military, military retirees, members of the National Guard, and members of the National Reserve. Whether you qualify depends on the company you choose.

