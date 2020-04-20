Advertiser Disclosure

AAA is a company known for its helpful roadside assistance. But, did you know members get access to car insurance protection, as well? When you become a member of AAA, you can qualify for many discounts and save money on your monthly insurance premium. Just what discounts does AAA offer? We take a deep dive so you can figure out just how much you can save.

When shopping for car insurance, it’s always a good idea to compare rates from multiple providers, even if you think you’ve found the best option. That’s why we took the time to research and review the best car insurance companies in the nation. We took a look at each provider’s coverage options, availability, cost, and customer satisfaction.

Read on to learn about AAA car insurance discounts, then compare it with other providers to make an informed decision. Enter your zip code below to start comparing quotes.

In this article:

What Discounts Does AAA Offer?

AAA helps drivers save money through car insurance discounts for being a good student, driving safely, being a homeowner, working in certain professions, driving a safe car, bundling policies, and driving limited miles, to name a few.

AAA Member Discount

AAA members have access to many benefits and discounts at certain retailers. That’s what makes a membership so attractive to many people. Members save with hotel discounts, as well as discounts for movie tickets, car repair, theme parks, and restaurants. A AAA membership also gives you access to car insurance discounts when you remain loyal to AAA.

Does AAA Offer Membership Discounts?

AAA offers a membership discount of up to five percent off car insurance rates in some locations. This loyalty discount is determined by how many full years you have maintained membership with AAA before purchasing its auto insurance.

What Discounts Does AAA Offer Students?

Some of AAA’s most popular discounts are the various education discounts for students. These are based on good grades, driving skills, and location.

How Do I Get A Good Student Discount At AAA?

The AAA good student discount allows students to save up to 14 percent on select coverage when they earn a GPA of 3.0 or higher. This discount is for eligible high school or full-time college students.

Other AAA student discounts include:

Student away or distant student: This discount applies when qualified students on the policy are away at school over 100 miles from home without a car. The policyholder can get up to 46.7 percent off their rates.

This discount applies when qualified students on the policy are away at school over 100 miles from home without a car. The policyholder can get up to 46.7 percent off their rates. Driver training: Teen drivers can save up to 4.7 percent when they complete a AAA-approved driver training course successfully.

You can also qualify for a discount if you’re a member of your college or university’s alumni association.

AAA Safety Inspection Discount

When you get a safety inspection on your car from AAA, you can earn a discount on your auto insurance rates. The amount of this discount will vary by location.

This vehicle inspection is meant to find hidden issues you may need to repair. Your technician will check your tires, brakes, headlights, taillights, and oil levels. Not only is earning a discount great, but it’s also beneficial to remain aware of any technical problems with your vehicle.

AAADrive And AAA Onboard Discounts

Using the AAA mobile app, members can access either AAADrive or AAA Onboard depending on the state of residence. These features are designed to help you improve your driving skills and stay safe on the road. They monitor your driving habits like how fast you drive, the time of day you drive, any mobile phone distraction, and your levels of drowsiness.

First, you’ll get a discount of up to five percent for simply signing up for the program. Earn up to ten percent off when all family members on the policy enroll. Then, you can earn a discount based on your safe driving. Drivers can get up to 25 percent off based on their score in AAADrive.

What Is AAA’s Mileage Discount?

AAA offers a low-mileage discount after it verifies your annual mileage. That’s because the less time you spend driving, the less likely you’ll be to get in an accident. You can save up to 19 percent when you provide AAA with current odometer readings when requested.

What Are The Best AAA Discounts?

Because AAA is made up of several different clubs in various regions, discounts vary by club and location. Make sure to do your research and contact a local AAA agent near you to get the most accurate list of available discounts.

Here are some of the best AAA discounts for car insurance.

Safe Driver Discount

When you’re a good driver, you can save up to 20 percent on your auto insurance policy. You must complete an approved defensive driver safety course.

Multiple Car Discount

AAA members can save up to 27 percent on car insurance premiums when they insure 2 or more vehicles. However, only certain coverages are eligible for this discount, and the cars must be regularly driven by policyholders.

Multiple Policy Discount

You can save money when you combine multiple policies with AAA:

Bundle auto and home to save up to 15 percent

Bundle auto and condo to save up to 11 percent

Bundle auto and renters to save up to 3 percent

Bundle home and life to save up to 19 percent

Other Discounts

If you’re wondering what discounts AAA offers, take note of these additional savings:

Paying-in-full discount: Earn this discount when you pay your entire 12-month premium upfront. In addition to earning the discount, this ensures you won’t have a lapse in coverage.

Earn this discount when you pay your entire 12-month premium upfront. In addition to earning the discount, this ensures you won’t have a lapse in coverage. Going paperless: If you sign up for paperless billing, you can save on your AAA car insurance.

If you sign up for paperless billing, you can save on your AAA car insurance. Loyalty: Earn up to five percent off after one year of continuous auto insurance coverage.

Earn up to five percent off after one year of continuous auto insurance coverage. Safety features installed in your car: Earn this discount for select coverage when you have anti-theft features, motorized seatbelts, airbags, and other safety features.

Earn this discount for select coverage when you have anti-theft features, motorized seatbelts, airbags, and other safety features. Homeowners: Save up to 37 percent when you own a home.

Save up to 37 percent when you own a home. New car discount: Save up to 30 percent when you purchase a car that’s no more than 3 years old.

Save up to 30 percent when you purchase a car that’s no more than 3 years old. Discount for professionals: AAA offers discounts for drivers in certain professions. Ask your local agent how you can get up to seven percent off when you’re an engineer, scientist, medical professional, educator, or CPA.

Should You Get AAA Car Insurance?

Knowing what discounts AAA offers is just one aspect to consider when shopping for a car insurance provider. AAA is a motor club with tons of benefits for its members, which vary based on location. AAA roadside assistance has a solid reputation for assisting drivers with flat tires, lockouts, running out of gas, dead batteries, and breakdowns.

It’s also one of the largest auto insurers in the nation with full-coverage auto insurance options.

Auto insurance from this provider requires a AAA membership, ranging from around $50 to $100 a year. But, with the membership, you gain access to many great perks like discounts at various retailers.

AAA auto insurance comes from various providers depending on the state you live in, so coverage options vary. Members can purchase the state-required minimum coverage, but most locations also offer comprehensive and collision coverage, as well as uninsured motorist coverage, medical payments, and rental reimbursement.

Some also offer coverage for pets injured in an accident, gap coverage, and custom equipment coverage, which comes in handy if you’ve installed items like stereos and rims after you purchased the car.

AAA has earned above-average customer satisfaction ratings. The car insurance company also has an A+ rating on AM Best, which means it’s in good financial standing to support customers. Overall, we think it’s worth considering AAA when shopping for car insurance.

Always compare multiple providers to make sure you get the best rates. To save money, check out some of the cheapest car insurance providers to see if they’re a good option for you.

Our Top Recommendations For Car Insurance

In addition to AAA, these companies came out on top when it comes to cost, industry reputation, coverage options, customer service ratings, and discounts. Use the tool below to start comparing car insurance quotes in your area.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

State Farm is one of the biggest car insurance companies in the nation with local agents ready to help in all 50 states. It offers standard insurance coverage, as well as add-ons like roadside assistance and rideshare coverage.

State Farm auto insurance has great rates, which are affordable for drivers with a poor driving record or low credit. The company’s Drive Safe & Save™ program tracks safe driving and allows you to earn a discount based on your driving habits. You can also earn a loyalty discount.

Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Progressive auto insurance is another nationwide brand known for offering discounts on bundling policies. Using the Name Your Price® tool, you can build a policy around the price you want to pay. Progressive has great coverage options, including add-on protection like rideshare coverage. This company is incredibly transparent with rates, as it allows you to compare many providers online.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico car insurance is well-known in the industry, thanks to that little green gecko. The company is another one of the largest providers with service available in all 50 states. You can save money by bundling home and auto insurance. You can also qualify for discounts like being a safe driver or a student. Geico offers vast options for automobile coverage, as well as coverage for boats, ATVs, and motorcycles.