Car covers help your vehicle stay in good condition by protecting it from elements that can cause cosmetic damage and decrease your car’s value.

There are many options for car covers on the market today. There are expensive, multi-layer ones, affordable, thin ones, and everything in between. In our best car cover review, we’ll provide you with a list of our top picks to save you time researching, and help you protect your car and your budget.

Review Standards

The Motor1 reviews team looked at a variety of factors when considering what car covers to include in our evaluation and how to rank them. Some of the biggest considerations were price, customer rating, number of customer reviews, eligibility for Prime shipping, Amazon superlatives, and suggestions from other consumer review websites. Keep reading to see how these factors informed our review.

Best Overall: Leader Accessories Car Cover



The Leader Accessories car cover wins our top spot because of its wide range of protection at an affordable price. It’s useful for both indoor and outdoor use, as it protects against dust, dirt, and UV rays. The cover is also windproof and comes with straps and a buckle to keep it tied down securely to your car.

Any car can be protected with this cover, since it comes in all sizes for sedans, minivans, SUVs, and trucks. This flexibility is rare to find in car covers, as most of the other products we came across only work for sedans.

Key Features

3 layers

Breathable material

Weight range of 2.5-12.1 pounds, depending on the cover size

Sunproof

Dustproof

Windproof

Water resistant

Universal fit for all cars

Storage bag included

Straps and buckle

Elastic hem



Pros

Both indoor and outdoor protection

Portable with storage bag included

Various sizes to fit different vehicle types

Affordable price

Amazon’s #1 Best Seller

Buckle and straps for more security

Cons

Water resistant, not waterproof

Minivan size is heavy, at 12 pounds

Customer complaints: Thin Water leaks in during big storms Hard to tell front end from back end



What Customers Are Saying

Leader Accessories’ car cover has received over 2,500 customer reviews and averaged 3.9 stars out of 5 on Amazon. After analyzing verified reviews for this product on other leading ecommerce websites, its average remained the same at 3.9 stars, which is slightly lower than the average of 4.3 stars on all the car covers we evaluated. Despite the 0.4 star difference from the average, this cover remains our top pick given the high number of customer reviews and 55% of reviewers rating the cover as 5 out of 5 stars.

Overall, customers are pleased with the protection the cover provides for its price. Some reviewers said that it feels pretty thin, which explains why they expressed concerns about its water repelling capabilities, and some mentioned that water got in during large storms, which matches the product description of water resistant (not waterproof). Customers raved about how well the cover fit their cars, but said sometimes it was hard to tell the front end from the back end.

Premium Pick: Kayme 6 Layers Car Cover



Kayme’s car cover is a solid option for the consumer who wants to spend a little more to ensure protection for a car that’s parked outside. It’s windproof, sunproof, dustproof, and waterproof, providing protection against all weather conditions with its six layers.

Its sizes are limited to sedans, but it’s built for ease of use with a zipper to help you get it on and off your vehicle. It also includes a storage bag that allows you to pack it up and take it with you on the road.

Key Features

6 layers

Heavy duty material: peva, aluminum, and cotton

Weight range of 5.7-7.4 pounds depending on the cover size

Sunproof

Dustproof

Windproof

Waterproof

Sizes for sedans and SUVs

Storage bag included

Straps

Door zipper

Reflective stripes

Mirror pockets

Pros

6 layers and a variety of materials for all-weather protection

Portable with storage bag included

Reflective stripes for night visibility

Mirror pockets that help the cover fit the shape of your vehicle

Door zipper that makes it easy to pull on and off

Cons

Most expensive car cover reviewed

Customer complaints: No antenna patch Seams allow for water leaks



What Customers Are Saying

The Kayme car cover has received 4.2 out of 5 stars with 1,230 customer reviews on Amazon, which is higher than the average Amazon rating for all the car covers we reviewed at 4.1 stars. Its rating increased to 4.6 stars after including reviews from other ecommerce websites, which is 0.3 stars higher than the overall average of 4.3 stars.

Customers were pleased with how easy it is to pull the cover on and off, especially considering its weight. They also said the use of several types of material protected their car well, as the plastic peva protected against rain, the aluminum against sun, and the cotton against paint scratches. One customer mentioned that for the price, they expected an antenna patch. The biggest complaint shared by several customers was that the cover isn’t completely waterproof because water leaks through the seams.

Most Affordable: Budge Lite Car Cover



The Budge Lite car cover is a good option for the car owner that wants a moderate amount of protection at an affordable price. It's best for inside storage in either a carport or garage with its dust and dirt protection, but the description does say it protects against a moderate amount of UV rays.

Its single layer means that it is lightweight and breathable, which allows air to flow through, preventing mildew from growing. This cover has unique features, like security grommets, which were uncommon to find in other car covers we researched. You can feed a cable through the security grommets and attach a lock to protect your cover from theft.

Key Features

Single layer

Breathable material: polypropylene

Weight range of 2.8-5.1 pounds depending on the cover size

Dustproof

Dirtproof

Sun resistant

Scratch resistant

Sizes for sedans and SUVs

Storage bag included

Security grommets

Antenna patch

Elasticized hem

Double-stitched seams

Pros

Amazon’s Choice for “car cover”

Portable with storage bag included

Security grommets to prevent theft

Affordable price

Double-stitched seams to prevent leaks

Antenna patch

Cons

Only one layer

Sun resistant, not sunproof

Not windproof or waterproof

Customer complaints: Disintegrates or rips if used outside Not appropriate for outdoor protection



What Customers Are Saying

Budge’s car cover is rated 3.9 out of 5 stars with almost 3,000 customer reviews on Amazon. Its overall rating increased to 4.2 stars when including reviews from other leading websites that sold the product, which is slightly below the 4.3 overall rating for all five of the car covers reviewed.

Customers said the cover functions well if you use it the way it’s advertised to be used. Since it isn’t sunproof, windproof, or waterproof, it’s not meant to offer protection for cars stored outside. Some customers complained about how quickly it disintegrated or ripped if it was used outside and exposed to the elements for too long.

#4 OxGord Signature Car Cover



The OxGord Signature car cover is similar to the one provided by Kayme in both the number of layers and the price. The largest difference is in its material. While Kayme uses peva and aluminum, OxGord uses polypropylene and film, making it more breathable.

The cover only comes in one size that fits a car up to 204 inches long, but it has elastic hems and drawstrings to tighten it against your car. Like Budge’s cover, it comes with uncommon features, like security grommets and an anti-theft lock.

Key Features

5 layers

Breathable material: polypropylene, film, and fleece

Weight of 8.95 pounds

Sunproof

Dustproof

Windproof

Waterproof

One size

Storage bag included

Security grommets

Antenna patch

Anti-theft lock

Elastic hems and drawstrings

Reinforced seams

Pros

Several layers of protection against the elements

Portable with storage bag included

Security grommets and anti-theft lock

Reinforced seams to prevent leaks

Cons

Only one size available

Second heaviest cover reviewed behind Leader Accessories’ minivan size

On the more expensive end for non-custom covers

Customer complaints: Isn't a "snug fit" Rips and transfers a powdery residue near the end of its life



What Customers Are Saying

933 Amazon customers rated this product to give it an average of 4.2 out of 5 stars, which is higher than the 4.1 Amazon average for all five of the car covers reviewed. With positive ratings from other top ecommerce retailers, its rating raised to 4.4, making it 0.1 stars higher than the 4.3-star average for all car covers.

Customers said that although the car cover fits well, it wasn’t a “snug fit,” like the product description advertises. Several customers commented on what happens to the cover as it nears the end of its life. The seams start to rip, and it transfers a powdery residue to the car.

#5 ELUTO Outdoor Car Cover



The ELUTO car cover is a more affordable version of the Kayme or OxGord covers. It is designed for outdoor use with its protection against sun, dust, high winds, water, bird droppings, snow, and extreme temperatures.

The cover is meant to provide the best fit for your sedan with adjustable straps and elastic hem. This snug fit helps protect all parts of your car from the elements.

Key Features

Single layer

Lightweight material: polyester

Weight range of 2.75-3.1 pounds depending on the cover size

Sunproof

Dustproof

Windproof

Waterproof

Scratch resistant

Sedan sizes

Storage bag included

Straps and buckle

Elasticized hem

Reflective stripes

Mirror pockets

Pros

Adjustable straps and elastic hem provide a snug fit

Portable with storage bag included

Affordable price

Amazon’s Choice for “waterproof car cover"

Reflective stripes for night visibility

Mirror pockets that help the cover fit the shape of your vehicle

Buckle and straps for more security

Cons

Only one layer

Limited to sedan sizes

Fewer customer reviews

Customer complaints: Hard to tell front end from back end Hard to fit into storage bag Straps break easily



What Customers Are Saying

The ELUTO car cover is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon and has fewer customer reviews than the other car covers at only 482. This rating is 0.2 stars higher than the average Amazon rating for the car covers reviewed, but equal to the overall average when including customer reviews from other leading ecommerce sellers.

Customers said the lightweight material makes it easy to take on and off, but installation could be improved if there was some indication of which end was the front and which was the back. While customers were eventually able to fold it back into the storage bag, it took some time to figure out because of the cover’s abnormal shape. Customers also complained about the straps, saying they didn’t work well or broke easily, meaning this cover isn’t the best for wind protection.

Buying A Car Cover: Factors to Consider

Car covers aren’t “one size fits all” — there isn’t one cover that will work perfectly for every vehicle. Here are some of the factors to consider when choosing the best car cover.

Size

Sedans, trucks, and SUVs require different amounts of fabric. If you buy a cover that is too big, it will flap in the wind and allow debris and water to get in, but if it’s too small, parts of your car won’t be covered at all. To choose the right size cover for your vehicle, make sure to know its dimensions before starting the buying process.

Indoor vs. Outdoor

You should buy a cover that fits the type of coverage you need. If you store your car outside, you’ll want a cover with multiple layers that protect against sun, debris, snow, rain, and other elements. If you store it in a garage or carport, you’ll need minimal protection, mostly from dust and dirt.

Portability

Some car covers come with a storage box or bag that allows you to roll up the cover and take it with you when you leave home. If storing your car cover is important to you, make sure to read the product description to ensure the cover you’re considering includes a carrier. Fortunately, all five of the car covers we recommended above include one.

Material

Car covers are made out of a variety of materials, but there are three common ones:

Aluminum: This is the material used to protect your car from the sun. It reflects the UV rays away, which also helps keep your car cool in warm weather.

Polyethylene: This material is a type of flexible and durable plastic. It creates the waterproof or water resistant quality of your car cover.

Cotton: This is what the fleece lining of your car cover is made of. It helps protect the paint job of your car and is a breathable fabric that prevents moisture which can create mold.

Material ties into whether a car cover is suited for indoor or outdoor protection. A good quality car cover meant for outdoor protection will most likely include several layers with all three of these materials. An indoor car cover will most likely only have one layer of either polyethylene or cotton.

Car Covers FAQ

Do car covers damage your car?

A well-designed car cover will not damage your car. In fact, the highest quality ones will include a fleece inner lining to act as a cushion. The best way to ensure you buy a cover that protects your vehicle rather than hurts it is to look for “scratch resistant” in the product description.

Are car covers worth it?

It depends. If your car is new or in good condition, investing in a car cover that is less than $100 can save you hundreds of dollars in cosmetic damage caused by the elements. However, if your car is older and already has cosmetic damage, it may not be worth the money.

Who makes the best waterproof car cover?

Three of the brands we reviewed list waterproof in their descriptions: Kayme, OxGord, and ELUTO. All three of these brands include a plastic material in their car covers that help repel water. We recommend ELUTO’s cover because it is the most affordable, and an examination of customer reviews shows that customers vouch for its waterproof label.

Can I wash my car cover when it gets dirty?

Yes. The product description for your specific car cover will give you the best instructions on how to wash yours. Depending on the properties of the cover, the instructions will most likely recommend machine washing or hand washing with soap and warm water.

How do I install a car cover?

Most car covers will have either the word “front” stamped on one end or mirror pockets, which will help you distinguish the front end from the back end. Once you’ve secured the front end, pull the cover over the top of the vehicle and secure it under the rear bumper. A good quality car cover will have straps, buckles, or drawstrings to help keep it secured to your vehicle.

What is the best car cover material?

This depends on the type of protection you want for your car. If you park your car outdoors, you will want several layers made of aluminum, polyethylene, and cotton that protect it from the elements. If you store your car indoors, a cover made of just polyethylene or cotton should suffice.