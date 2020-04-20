Advertiser Disclosure

Typically, auto insurance companies do not write one-day car insurance policies. Policies usually start at six months. There are many ways to get temporary auto insurance – even one-day car insurance – but there is no such thing as a one-day car insurance policy.

This article will review short-term car insurance, how to get one-day car insurance, and tips on how to make car insurance more affordable.

The best way to get great insurance is to compare prices from the best auto insurance companies side-by-side. Enter your zip code below to get started.

In This Article:

What Is One-Day Car Insurance?

One-day car insurance policies do not exist as a temporary car insurance offering. Most car insurance companies offer short-term policies that will protect you for a minimum of six months. However, there are some ways to get car insurance for just one day.

One thing that is especially important to look out for when searching for a one-day car insurance policy is scams. No reputable car insurance providers offer one-day car insurance policies, but some companies pose as short-term providers to get your personal information.

How Can I Get One-Day Car Insurance?

You have very limited options when it comes to getting one-day car insurance from a reputable company.

If you drive a friend’s car frequently, ask them to list you as a driver on their policy.

If you are driving a friend’s car for one day, call their provider to see if you could be covered under their insurance policy. Typically, auto insurance policies follow the car rather than the driver.

See if your state allows drivers to self-insure automobiles.

Some drivers will attempt to get one-day auto insurance by purchasing an affordable, six-month policy from a reputable provider that doesn’t require you to pay upfront and doesn’t have a cancellation policy. These drivers then cancel coverage when it’s no longer needed. This is not a practice that we recommend.

Almost everyone drives more than one day per year, and the last thing you want is to have a lapse in coverage.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, drivers spent an average of $1,005 on car insurance in 2017, which is just over $500 for six months. Keep in mind that not all drivers purchase the same types of coverage or the same limits, so it’s possible that you could find cheaper car insurance than the national average. We think it’s a good idea to consider a six-month policy so you have peace of mind whenever you need to drive.

If you’re caught without car insurance while driving or involved in an accident, the legal penalties could be severe. You could be facing:

License suspension

Registration and license plates suspension

Fee to get your license and registration returned

Community service hours

Jail time from as little as one day to as long as three years, depending on the level of offense and state laws

The severity of the punishments for driving an uninsured car and being involved in an accident without car insurance vary depending on your state, how many times you’ve been caught without insurance before, and many other factors.

Plus, you want to avoid a lapse in coverage because this could make it harder for you to get car insurance in the future. Lapses in coverage make you look risky to insurance companies and could lead to denial of coverage or much higher rates for you in the future. In the end, the best financial decision may be purchasing a strong policy.

Our Recommendations For Auto Insurance

If you’re looking for short-term car insurance, you’ll want a provider with no cancellation fees that offers the best price and coverage for a six-month policy. Based on that information, we think your best options are Geico and USAA.

Enter your zip code to compare car insurance rates from these and other top providers.

Geico: Best Overall

Geico auto insurance is our choice for best overall in the industry. Geico has a range of car insurance coverage options that cover basic liability and add-ons like roadside assistance, mechanical breakdown insurance, and rental car reimbursement.

Geico also has a usage-based safe driving program called DriveEasy that monitors safe driving habits to qualify you for discounts. Plus, Geico received high marks in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study℠. The insurer has an A++ financial strength rating with AM Best and an A- rating from the Better Business Bureau.

USAA: Best For Military

USAA car insurance is our top choice for U.S. military members and their families. USAA swept the board in several 2019 J.D. Power studies and has a strong financial strength rating from AM Best with an A++.

With USAA, military service members can get multiple discounts, like the military installation discount that could save you up to 15 percent on your car insurance premium for garaging your car on a military base. USAA also offers coverage like rental car reimbursement, travel expenses, roadside assistance, and the SafePilot® safe driving app.

FAQs About One-Day Car Insurance

Can you insure a car for one day?

There is no such thing as one-day car insurance, however you can insure a car short-term or get car insurance for one day in an unconventional way. For example, you may be covered by a friend’s auto insurance policy if you are driving their vehicle. Check with the provider before driving.

When would I need one-day car insurance?

There are a few instances when one-day car insurance might seem attractive. If you are borrowing a friend’s car, driving a rental car, taking your antique car out for the day, or simply don’t drive often enough to own a car that would need car insurance, you might be looking for short-term car insurance.

How much does it cost for one-day car insurance?

One-day car insurance policies do not exist. If you purchase a six-month policy from a reputable auto insurance provider, you might pay $500 in full for the policy, or the equivalent of just a few dollars a day.

What does one-a-day insurance cover?

Unlike one-day car insurance, one-a-day insurance refers to the New Jersey Special Automobile Insurance Policy (NJSAIP) program that helps make car insurance available to drivers enrolled in Medicaid programs who cannot get insurance.

To be eligible for this program, drivers must be enrolled in a Medicaid program that provides hospitalization in New Jersey. The program is more commonly known as dollar a day car insurance, because it costs $365 annually, which rounds out to $1 per day.