Purchasing an auto insurance policy can sometimes be a daunting process. There are so many options available. That’s why we researched some of the best car insurance companies when it comes to cost, coverage, customer satisfaction, and more. Check out 10 of the biggest car insurance companies in the United States and see which one fits your needs.

Top 10 Biggest Car Insurance Companies

Drivers have a lot of options when shopping for car insurance. While there are many local agencies right around the corner, many people prefer to work with the big, nationwide brands that are more familiar. These insurance companies offer a wide range of coverage options to fit your needs and protect you and your passengers when on the road.

Looking at the largest auto insurance companies can help you determine who has the best reputation with customers around the country.

What Are The Largest Car Insurance Companies In America?

According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), here are the top 10 auto insurance providers in the nation:

Company Premiums Written in 2019 Market Share (%) Availability by State Overall Rating #1 State Farm 40,878,781,217 16.14 48 4.5 #2 Geico 34,892,003,836 13.78 50 4.5 #3 Progressive 31,025,771,905 12.25 50 4.5 #4 Allstate 23,626,742,688 9.33 50 4.0 #5 USAA 15,231,169,153 6.01 50 5.0 #6 Liberty Mutual 11,701,810,697 4.62 50 4.0 #7 Farmers 10,533,343,298 4.16 50 4.0 #8 Nationwide 6,245,587,637 2.47 47 4.0 #9 American Family 5,776,711,158 2.28 19 4.0 #10 Travelers 4,903,032,869 1.94 43 4.0

What Are The Top 5 Insurance Companies?

The following companies control over half (about 57 percent) of the auto insurance market. Here are the top five auto insurance companies:

State Farm Geico Progressive Allstate USAA

Who is the number one insurance company? State Farm came out on top as the largest auto insurance provider in the nation, writing over $40 billion in private passenger auto premiums in 2019.

#1 State Farm

State Farm is the largest auto insurance carrier in the nation. It’s a great choice for drivers who are looking for personalized care from their own dedicated local agent. This company has a reputation for above average customer service and good financial standing after earning an A++ rating on AM Best.

State Farm offers rates that are among the lowest in the nation for a variety of coverage in 48 states. You can get standard liability coverage, as well as add-ons like roadside assistance, rental coverage, and more. Save even more money by taking advantage of State Farm’s discounts for good students, students away from home, multiple vehicles on your policy, and safe driving.

Great for families with students and teens, State Farm also provides a mobile app for drivers to manage their auto insurance policies.

#2 Geico (Berkshire Hathaway Group)

Second among the biggest car insurance companies is Geico. With an A++ rating on AM Best and above-average customer service, this money-saving insurance provider earned a 4.5 rating from our research. A single driver with no accidents or tickets can expect to pay around $295 for a six-month policy.

Geico auto insurance coverage is available in all 50 states. In addition to the standard liability and comprehensive coverage, it also offers usage-based coverage, accident forgiveness, coverage for alternative vehicles, and more. Drivers can access affordable car insurance rates, even for high-risk drivers and teenage drivers.

Check out Geico’s great discounts for adding multiple vehicles to your policy, bundling multiple policies, and being a safe driver. You can also save money when you have certain safety features installed on your car. Geico gives drivers access to a highly rated mobile app and voice assistance with Amazon Alexa.

#3 Progressive

Progressive auto insurance is well-known with a reputation for transparency that helped it earn a 4.5 rating. It provides online tools that let you compare quotes from multiple providers right on its site. The company earned an A+ on AM Best and has average customer satisfaction ratings.

You can purchase coverage in all 50 states for standard insurance, as well as rental car reimbursement, usage-based coverage, and custom parts and equipment insurance. Progressive also provides drivers with accident forgiveness.

A single driver with a clean driving record can expect to pay around $77 monthly. Progressive tends to have higher rates than some other providers, but it makes up for it with a wide range of discounts you can qualify for. Drivers can save money for bundling policies, adding multiple vehicles to a policy, and safe and defensive driving, as well as being a student, military member, and homeowner.

Progressive’s Snapshot® tool tracks your driving habits and allows you to earn a discount for consistent safe driving.

#4 Allstate

As the fourth biggest car insurance company, Allstate promotes the careful attention it provides to each of its insured drivers, putting them “in good hands.” With its average customer service ratings and an A+ score on AM Best, the company earned a 4.0 rating after our research.

Allstate provides auto insurance in all 50 states for a variety of coverages like roadside assistance, usage-based insurance, accident forgiveness, new car replacement, and coverage for alternative vehicles.

An auto insurance policy for a single driver with a clean driving record will be around $156 per month depending on location. Allstate is a great option if you have poor credit or are a young driver. It offers discounts for insuring multiple vehicles, safe driving, and having safety features installed in your car. Drivers also have access to its helpful and user-friendly mobile app.

#5 USAA

USAA auto insurance is highly rated, but it is only available to drivers who are a member of the military, veteran, or family of a military member. Available in all 50 states, USAA has excellent customer service ratings and an A++ score on AM Best. It also earned high scores from J.D. Power.

This insurer provides full coverage options, including benefits like accident forgiveness and new car replacement. USAA will even cover alternative vehicles like motorcycles, boats, and RVs. It offers great rates if you have poor credit or a dismal driving record. The cost for car insurance is an average of $70 per month for a six-month policy with one driver, one vehicle, and a clean driving record.

USAA has many discounts drivers can qualify for, including those for multiple vehicles, bundling policies, new driver safety, students with good grades, and more. It has user-friendly online tools and a mobile app where you can make a payment, file a claim, or access your insurance cards.

#6 Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual auto insurance earned a 4.0 rating from our research, based on its A rating on AM Best and average customer satisfaction. It provides comprehensive coverage options in every state in the nation, as well as optional coverage like uninsured motorist protection, personal injury protection, and medical payments. Liberty Mutual also covers classic cars, ATVs, RVs, and trailers.

Drivers can expect average rates that will depend on your location, driving history, and other personal factors. To help drivers save money, Liberty Mutual offers discounts for bundling policies, adding multiple vehicles to a policy, safe driving, purchasing online, and more.

#7 Farmers

Farmers auto insurance earned a 4.0 rating from our research. It has an A- on AM Best and has average customer satisfaction ratings. Farmers offers a variety of coverage options in all 50 states. It’s a great option when you purchase comprehensive coverage, and it also provides useful protection like accident forgiveness, roadside assistance, new car replacement, and rideshare coverage.

You have many options for discounts, including those for rideshare drivers, using alternative fuel, having a paperless policy, driving safe, seniors, and certain professions.

#8 Nationwide

Nationwide is known for its slogan of being “on your side.” Its average customer service ratings and A+ score on AM Best earned it a 4.0 rating from our research. Coverage from Nationwide is available in 47 states. You can purchase a policy for collision, comprehensive, liability, medical payments, and other useful add-on coverages. It also offers accident forgiveness.

Nationwide customers can save money when they qualify for discounts for bundling multiple policies, safety features on their car, driving safe, being accident-free, and signing up for automatic payments.

#9 American Family

American Family auto insurance has a reputation for good customer service and claims processing. It also has an A rating on AM Best, helping it earn a 4.0 from our research. Its coverage is only available in 19 states, mostly in the West and Midwest.

Coverage options from American Family include roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and more. You can save money when you qualify for discounts like bundling multiple policies, adding multiple vehicles to your policy, completing a defensive driving course, going accident-free, and maintaining good grades. AmFam offers a variety of insurance products, which makes it a great choice to bundle and save if you need other types of insurance.

#10 Travelers

Travelers auto insurance earned a 4.0 rating after our study for its average customer satisfaction. Customers can feel secure in its financial standing, as the company earned an A++ rating on AM Best. Coverage from Travelers is available in 43 states.

From Travelers, you can purchase gap insurance, rental coverage, roadside assistance, rideshare coverage, and more. Save money with discounts for safe driving, keeping continuous insurance coverage, paying your premium in full, and bundling policies. Travelers gives drivers access to its mobile app, website, or Amazon Alexa virtual assistant to manage policy details.

How To Choose The Best Car Insurance Company For You

Your options are numerous when it comes to auto insurance providers, and you don’t necessarily have to choose from the biggest car insurance companies.

To find the best car insurance company to purchase a policy from, it’s always a good idea to do your research and compare multiple auto insurance quotes. Determine the level of coverage you need for your state and vehicle, then shop around online. Many independent agents will also be able to pull multiple quotes for you.

Also, remember that once you choose a provider, you don’t have to stay with that company forever. When your six-month or annual policy expires, that’s a great time to shop around again. Car insurance rates are always changing to help drivers get the best deal.