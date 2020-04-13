What is high-risk auto insurance’s average cost?

Advertiser Disclosure

Many drivers are classified as “high-risk” by insurance companies, including young motorists and those with numerous accidents or infractions in their driving history. Drivers who receive that label pay much higher rates than those who are considered low-risk.

In this article, we examine high-risk auto insurance average cost and ways to lower your auto insurance premium if you fall into this category.

In This Article:

What Is High-Risk Auto Insurance?

High-risk auto insurance is insurance sold to drivers with an increased risk of getting into an accident or not paying their insurance premium. High-risk drivers are offered the same insurance coverage plans as low-risk drivers, but at increased prices.

Drivers that might be considered “high-risk” include:

Drivers convicted of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) or Driving While Intoxicated (DWI)

Uninsured drivers who experience an at-fault accident

Drivers with multiple speeding tickets or traffic offenses

Drivers involved in vehicular assault or other violations involving negligence or severe endangerment of other drivers and/or pedestrians

Young drivers or drivers with little experience

Drivers with bad credit

Drivers who have lapses in their insurance coverage

If a high-risk driver has had their license suspended or revoked, they may be required by the state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) to have an SR-22 form filled out by their insurance company before driving privileges can be reinstated.

What Is An SR-22?

An SR-22 is an official document proving that a driver bought a minimum level of liability coverage, a type of insurance that covers bodily injury and property damage caused by an accident.

Drivers that often require an SR-22 include:

Drivers convicted of a DUI or DWI

Uninsured drivers who experience an at-fault accident

Drivers involved in vehicular assault or other violations involving negligence or severe endangerment of other drivers and/or pedestrians

Drivers with multiple speeding tickets or traffic violations

Whether or not an insurance company will fill out an SR-22 for a driver is dependent on whether it sells high-risk auto insurance. Once an SR-22 form is received by a state’s DMV office, the state may reinstate the driver’s license.

What Is the Average Cost Of High-Risk Auto Insurance?

Because there are many different types of high-risk drivers, it’s difficult to provide a single average cost of high-risk auto insurance. According to Investopedia, a high-risk driver generally pays 10 to 50 percent more than a driver in the same age range that is not high-risk.

In our research into average car insurance rates by age, we found that 30- to 39-year-old drivers in general pay an average of $1,449 per year for car insurance. A high-risk driver in that age range could pay between $1,594 and $2,174 per year.

Which Providers Sell High-Risk Auto Insurance?

Many providers sell high-risk car insurance. In fact, Progressive started by providing insurance to risky drivers. In addition, Geico, State Farm, and The General are major insurers of high-risk drivers. Some other sellers of high-risk auto insurance include Dairyland and Infinity.

While all of these providers sell high-risk auto insurance, there is no guarantee you will receive an offer from every provider. If your risk is high enough that the insurance company will not make a profit from your business, the company can legally deny you coverage.

What Should I Do If I’m Denied Coverage?

If you are denied coverage because of your risk level by one auto insurance provider, you should call other insurance companies to see if those companies will insure you. Different providers are willing to take different levels of risk, and there is a good chance that you will find a provider willing to insure you.

If you have called several providers and none have offered you coverage, here are some steps you can take according to the Insurance Information Institute (III).

Join a state assigned risk pool. Auto insurers participate voluntarily in state assigned risk pools. Each insurer that joins the risk pools must accept motorists assigned to it by the state. Look for car insurance companies that advertise coverage for high-risk drivers. If you’ve called a few insurance providers and have been denied, you might search specifically for companies that advertise high-risk driver coverage, like The General or State Farm. Contact your state insurance department for help. Your state insurance department will likely be able to help you find a car insurance company that will insure you.

How Can I Lower My High-Risk Auto Insurance Cost?

The Insurance Information Institute recommends that you take these steps to lower your high-risk auto insurance cost.

Take a defensive driving course to improve your driving skills. If you are a teenager, you may be able to get a discount for completing such a course.



Never drink and drive. Make sure you always call an Uber or have a designated driver.



Drive safely and obey traffic laws. By avoiding accidents and traffic citations, you can improve your driving record over time.



Improve your credit score. Some of the ways you can do this are paying your bills on time and paying off any existing credit card debt.



Buy a safe car. Cars that receive high vehicle safety ratings typically cost less to insure, while also providing peace of mind.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

While many providers offer high-risk auto insurance, three stood out in our research: Progressive, Geico, and State Farm.

#1 Progressive: 4.5 Stars

Progressive began as an insurance company for high-risk drivers, and it continues to offer high-risk policies for most drivers. Our review team named Progressive auto insurance the best for high-risk drivers because of its great discounts for this group.

According to Progressive, Progressive drivers save an average of $750 on their policy through the company’s discounts. 99 percent of its auto customers earn at least one discount. It is important to note that some discounts are only available in certain states.

Here are a few examples of Progressive discounts that can lower the price of high-risk auto insurance:

Teen discount: Teens have higher rates than other drivers, and Progressive offers discounts to those 18 years or younger to encourage them to join Progressive. Student discount: Students who earn a B average or better earn a car insurance discount with Progressive. In addition, college students who are more than 100 miles from their parents’ residence are eligible for a discount. Sign online discount: Progressive drivers save an average of 8.5 percent on their policy for simply signing documents online.

#2 Geico: 4.5 Stars

Geico Casualty, the high-risk subsidiary of Geico, uses a points system to determine how much an individual will pay for a particular policy. It factors in how recent a high-risk driver’s accident or traffic violation was, for instance. We think that its points system can benefit high-risk drivers who have been driving safely for at least a year.

In addition to its helpful points system, Geico offers roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance. A large number of discount opportunities are also available to help you save money on car insurance.

#3 State Farm: 4.5 Stars

Like Progressive and Geico, State Farm offers outstanding coverage, an affordable cost, and has great customer service ratings. State Farm auto insurance is our first choice for students nationwide. In addition, State Farm offers the lowest rates to drivers with a DUI in over 20 states, according to Investopedia.

With State Farm’s Drive Safe and SaveTM program, you can save money on the cost of high-risk auto insurance. During the program, a telemetric device or an app on your phone tracks the way you drive. If you drive safely, including easy accelerating and braking, you can receive sizable discounts.

Deciding Which Provider Is Right For You

Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting auto insurance quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.

