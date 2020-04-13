Advertiser Disclosure

Long-time car owners know that tires can be very expensive to replace. According to Angie’s List, the average cost to replace four tires is between $525 and $725. So, does insurance cover tires?

In this article, we’ll take a look at different types of car insurance policies and examine whether they cover tire damage or replacements. Then, we’ll discuss ways you can protect your tires and share our recommendations for the best car insurance companies in the industry.

In This Article:

Does Liability Insurance Cover Tires?

Liability car insurance protects you from potential claims resulting from injuries and damage to property or people. For example, liability insurance will cover any earned settlements from another party and legal costs associated with an accident.

Since liability insurance focuses on protecting you from claims, it does not cover any tire damage you may face from an accident. That being said, it may cover tire damage to another driver’s vehicle in an accident that you cause.

Does Comprehensive Insurance Cover Tires?

Comprehensive car insurance covers damage to your car not caused by an accident. Examples of damage this type of insurance covers include hail, floods, vandalism, and theft.

Comprehensive insurance will cover your tires if they are slashed by a vandal or stolen. However, it may or may not be worth it to file a claim to your auto insurance company. Insurance deductibles frequently range from $500 to $1,000. So, it is wise to compare the value of your tire or tires versus your deductible.

Does Collision Insurance Cover Tires?

Collision insurance covers damage to your car after an accident. If you wrecked your vehicle and caused damage to your vehicle’s tires, you can file a claim to your insurance. However, it is not worth it financially to file a claim if the cost of your deductible is higher than the cost of the damage.

Does Roadside Assistance Cover Tires?

While roadside assistance won’t pay for tire damage or a tire replacement, it can be very helpful to you. If your car breaks down because of tire damage, roadside assistance will send someone to tow your vehicle or help to replace your damaged tire with a new tire.

Check if you have roadside assistance through your auto insurance company or through your car manufacturer.

How To Maintain And Protect Your Tires

Because tire replacements are expensive and healthy tires are essential to the safety of your vehicle, it is important to protect your tires.

Here are some ways you can proactively maintain and protect your tires, according to Your Mechanic.

Ways To Protect Your Tires

Practice safe, cautious driving: If you slam the brakes frequently or drive your car very quickly, you are at risk of overheating your tires. In addition, if you already have cracks in your tires, you could make them worse by driving in this manner. Drive your vehicle regularly: When a vehicle is not used for a long time, it can cause your tires to dry rot. When you drive it regularly, it decreases the chance of this happening by keeping the tires warm. Use a protectant: Protectants are water-based chemicals designed to provide UV protection to rubber, plastic, and vinyl. Protectants also keep tires from cracking and experiencing dry rot.

Ways To Maintain Your Tires

Get your tires rotated: It is recommended that you do this every 7,500 miles or every six months. Check the wheel alignment: If your wheels aren’t aligned, they can pull your car to one side and potentially cause tire failure. Check for tire wear: Tire tread wears down over time, leading to less tire traction. If you notice a lot of wear on your tires, get it looked at by a mechanic. They can help you determine if you need to buy a new tire.

Final Thoughts

Does insurance cover tires? While car insurance doesn’t cover damage from normal wear and tear on tires, comprehensive coverage and collision coverage can pay for your tires when they are affected by vandalism, theft, or an accident.

Since auto insurance deductibles are typically high relative to the cost of tires, it is sometimes best to pay the repair cost using your own money.

Insurance providers with roadside assistance will make sure that your vehicle is safely towed and that your damaged tires are replaced when needed. They won’t pay for the cost of the tires, however.

Deciding Which Provider Is Right For You

Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting auto insurance quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many tires will insurance cover?

Car insurance will not cover wear and tear on any tires. However, collision and comprehensive can take care of damage from things like accidents, inclement weather, and vandalism after you have paid a deductible. There is not a limit to how many tires are covered unless specified in your policy.

Is it worth it to buy tire insurance?

Collision and comprehensive insurance can cover your tires after certain events, like car accidents and vandalism, but insurance won’t cover you for a worn tread or regular flat tire. Because you’ll likely have to pay a deductible, it might not be worth it to use your insurance.

If you have car insurance with a roadside assistance plan, you can at least get help changing a flat tire or being towed to a repair facility for just a few extra dollars on your premium per year.

Are tires insured?

A common question that drivers have is does insurance cover tires? If you have collision and comprehensive insurance, your tires are insured from certain types of damage, such as natural disasters, collisions, and slashed tires by vandals. Your tires are not insured from normal wear and tear.