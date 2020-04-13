Advertiser Disclosure

Auto insurance rates fluctuate based on a wide range of factors. Car insurance for 22-year-old male drivers is different in Ohio than in Pennsylvania. While it is generally true that younger drivers are more expensive to insure, credit score and driving record also have an enormous impact on rates.

This is to say: There is no one best car insurance for 22 year-old-male drivers. There are, however, things that 22 year-olds should know when shopping for insurance and providers that offer discounts to this age group.

Below, we look at the reasons young people are expensive to insure and explore strategies for reducing annual premiums. If you are ready to buy car insurance, read our review of the best car insurance companies and try our quote comparison tool by entering your zip code.

In This Article:

Car Insurance For 22-Year-Old Males

Car insurance is one of the most difficult things to comprehensively price. The average car insurance payment varies across a number of metrics.

Insurance companies base premiums on risk-assessment analytics. They study which demographics are most likely to file a claim and charge those groups more. Here are some ways an auto insurance company might look at your background:

Rate Factor Explanation Age Young drivers are less experienced and tend to make poorer decisions. Insurance rates drop for older drivers and start rising again around 60. Marital status Married drivers are statistically less likely to file claims and are therefore less expensive to insure. City It is safer to drive in some cities than it is in others. If you live in a city with a high accident rate, your car insurance rates will likewise be high. Gender The impact of gender on car insurance rates varies from state to state. A handful of states have banned using gender to set insurance rates. In some states, insurance is more for men, and in others it is more for women. In most cases, differences are slight. Credit score If you have a higher credit score, your auto insurance premiums will be lower. Statistically, people with lower credit scores are more likely to file claims. Driving history If you have a long driving history and no recorded accidents, this proves you are a safe driver. A clean record makes you cheaper to insure. Vehicle Some vehicles are more expensive to repair than others. Premium costs are based on the expense to repair your vehicle and the safety features your vehicle has (which may reduce medical costs).

Car insurance companies are essentially gambling. They measure probabilities and set the rates in their favor so that they remain profitable. This is why car insurance for a 22-year-old male is more expensive than it is for a 42-year-old male.

The type of car insurance you purchase will also impact rates. You pay more for full coverage than minimum coverage. The common varieties of car insurance include:

Insurance Coverage Details Property damage liability insurance Covers vehicle repair costs for the other driver when you are at fault Bodily injury liability insurance Covers medical payments for the other driver when you are at fault Comprehensive car insurance Covers your repair or replacement costs when your vehicle is damaged by a non-collision event such as theft or hail Collision insurance Covers repair costs for your vehicle regardless of who is at fault Medical payments Covers medical payments for you and your passengers regardless of who is at fault Personal injury protection The same as medical payments, except it will also cover lost wages and death benefits Uninsured/underinsured motorist insurance Covers your repair and medical costs when the other driver is at fault and uninsured or underinsured

Most states only require liability auto insurance. If you are looking for the cheapest possible option, then you will only need to purchase the state-required basic car insurance. However, this is not recommended, as liability coverage will not pay to fix your own car if you are found at-fault for an accident.

How much car insurance you need may be different for everyone, but we recommend that drivers also purchase collision coverage at the very least.

How Much Is Car Insurance For A 22-Year-Old Male?

According to The Zebra’s 2020 State of Auto Insurance Report, the average annual cost of car insurance for a 22-year-old is just under $2,000. 22-year-olds have much lower premiums than teenagers, but are still more expensive to insure than older drivers. Rates tend to level off around $1,500 once people turn 30.

The prevailing wisdom is that men are more expensive to insure than women. This isn’t exactly true, however. Generally, there is not a big difference in insurance rates between male and female drivers in their 20s.

In some states, men pay more, and in others women pay more. The following states have banned altogether assessing insurance rates based on gender:

California

Hawaii

Massachusetts

Montana

North Carolina

Pennsylvania

Some parts of Michigan

How To Find Cheap Car Insurance For A 22-Year-Old Male

Finding cheap car insurance is similar for a 22-year-old male as it is for everyone else. The key is to shop around for car insurance and compare insurance quotes. Explained below are a few general strategies for lowering rates and saving money.

Choose A High Deductible

The higher your deductible, the lower your premiums. Keep in mind that once you get into an accident, you must meet your deductible before your insurance company pays out.

If your deductible is $1,000 and your repair costs are $1,100, you must pay the first $1,000 and your insurer will send you a check for the remaining $100. Make sure you choose a deductible that you can afford.

Build Credit

Your credit score has a significant impact on your car insurance rates. The difference in premiums between people with low and high credit scores can be upwards of $1,000.

There are numerous strategies for building credit that would fill an article much longer than this. General tips include paying off your credit card balance in full each month and holding a regular job. The major credit tracking companies (Experian, Transunion, Equifax) all offer free credit report services. Request your own report and see what is helping or hurting your score.

If you know you have terrible credit, there are some car insurance companies that do not check credit scores.

Ask About Discounts

Most auto insurance providers offer discounts. Common discounts include:

Safe driving discounts

Low-mileage discounts

Good student discounts

Family discounts

Policy bundling discounts

When speaking with any insurance company about car insurance for 22-year-old male drivers, ask about which discounts they offer. You may be surprised at the number of ways you can reduce premiums. Belonging to some alumni associations, professional associations, and fraternal lodges may confer benefits.

Many providers also offer discounts for customers who take a pre-approved driving course or sign up for a usage-based driving program. Progressive, Geico, and USAA all offer these types of discounts. Yet another way to receive discounts is by driving a safe car. If your vehicle has safety features like anti-theft technology or passive restraints, you could qualify for a discount.

Compare Quotes

The number one best strategy for finding the lowest insurance rates is to shop around and compare quotes. Because so many different factors affect car insurance quotes, what’s right for your neighbor may not be right for you. Get a few quotes so you can compare coverage and prices.

Recommendations For Car Insurance: Young Male Drivers

Whether you’re 22 or 82, the best way to find the right car insurance is to compare quotes across multiple providers. We make it easy with our quote comparison tool. In addition to comparing quotes, consider some of our top recommended providers when searching for car insurance for 22-year-old male drivers.

USAA: Best For Military

USAA is our top-rated provider, and we give USAA car insurance 5.0 stars out of 5.0. The J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM also rated USAA 5 out of 5 (among the best). AM Best gives USAA an A++ rating, indicating the provider’s superior financial ability to meet ongoing insurance obligations.

Only military members and their families are eligible to purchase USAA car insurance. If this applies to you, we think USAA is the best choice. 22-year-old male drivers may be eligible for family discounts and low-mileage discounts. USAA auto insurance policies are both comprehensive and inexpensive.

Geico: Best Overall

We consider Geico the best all-around provider. Because it has nationwide availability, affordable rates, and an easy claims process, we rate Geico auto insurance at 4.5 stars out of 5.0. The J.D. Power 2019 Auto Claims Study gave Geico a score of 3 out of 5, and AM Best gives Geico an A++ financial strength rating.

Geico offers a number of quality discounts, including good student discounts, safe driver discounts, and defensive driving discounts that could apply when buying car insurance for a 22-year-old male driver. But as one of the lowest-cost providers out there, Geico is a great place to start when comparing quotes for drivers of any age.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does car insurance cost for a 22-year-old?

Car insurance rates vary based on many factors including age. Which type of policy you purchase and your location also play a big role in determining premiums. According to a 2020 report by The Zebra, the average cost of car insurance for 22-year-old male drivers is around $1,900 annually.

How much is insurance for a 21-year-old?

Age is one of many factors that determines car insurance premiums. Premiums range between states and coverage options. The average rate for car insurance for a 21-year-old is around $2,100 according to a 2020 report conducted by The Zebra.

Why is car insurance more expensive for younger drivers?

Auto insurance companies set rates based on data like your age, vehicle model, and driving history. Drivers that a company believes are more likely to file a claim are charged higher premiums. Statistically, teen drivers are far more likely to get into accidents and file claims than older drivers.