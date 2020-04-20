Advertiser Disclosure

When you’re looking for the best emergency road service, you might be considering the pros and cons of Geico roadside assistance vs AAA.

These companies are two of the biggest names in insurance – both made our list of the best car insurance companies in the nation. But AAA is widely known for its roadside assistance alone, whereas Geico is known for its low car insurance rates and discounts. Today, we’ll compare the two top providers to see which has the better roadside assistance.

Highlights Of Geico And AAA

Both Geico roadside assistance and AAA have strengths and weaknesses. We’ve assessed each company side by side. Take a quick look at what we found before we go more into detail about each program.

Geico Roadside Assistance AAA Roadside Assistance Available through the Geico mobile app or by phone Available with an AAA membership, no car insurance policy required Purchasable add-on to car insurance coverage for as low as $14 a month Membership costs $38 to $164 per year depending on which tier of coverage you choose

Geico Roadside Assistance Vs AAA: Coverage

We think that both Geico and AAA have strong coverage options. It’s clear that AAA roadside assistance comes with more choices though, so if these types of coverage are important to you, then AAA could be the best provider.

On the other hand, if you already have a Geico auto insurance policy, adding roadside assistance to your policy is quick and affordable.

Geico Roadside Assistance AAA Roadside Assistance Towing ✓ ✓ Jump Starts For Dead Batteries ✓ ✓ Labor To Change Tires ✓ ✓ Lockout Services ✓ ✓ Fuel Delivery ✓ Winching And Extraction ✓

Geico Roadside Assistance Vs AAA: Cost

The cost of Geico emergency road service vs AAA depends on many different factors, including where you live. Geico roadside assistance starts at $14 per year on top of your car insurance policy, while AAA is available with a AAA membership for $38 to $164 per year.

Is Roadside Assistance Free With Geico or AAA?

Roadside assistance is not free with either Geico or AAA. Even if you have a car insurance policy with either of these companies, you’ll still have to pay extra for roadside assistance. If you have a Geico insurance policy and want to avoid paying the cost of tow services out-of-pocket, you’ll have to add roadside assistance onto your basic protection plan.

About A AAA Membership

The price of a AAA membership depends on where you live and which tier of membership you purchase. For example, in North Carolina, a Classic Membership costs $59 per year, a Plus Membership costs $89 per year, and a Premier Membership costs $119 per year.

Here are a few details of the three tiers of membership:

AAA Classic Membership AAA Plus Membership AAA Premier Membership $38–$74 per year $60–$124 per year $77–$164 per year Up to 4 tows of 3–7 miles per year 4 tows up to 100 miles each per year $150 lockout limit for cars Fuel, flat tire, dead battery services Fuel delivery Trip disruption coverage up to $1,500 Car lockout service up to $50 Car lockout service up to $100 1-day free rental car with tow

Sometimes there is an enrollment fee (less than $20 per person), and you can get RV and motorcycle coverage, too.

Geico Roadside Assistance Vs AAA: Membership Discounts

Being a customer of Geico and AAA has its perks. When it comes to an AAA membership and a Geico car insurance policy, it can be expensive to get the coverage you need. Luckily, both companies offer discounts to make purchasing the roadside assistance you need for your peace of mind worth the price you’re paying.

If you purchase a Geico auto insurance policy and roadside assistance, you might be looking for ways to save more money on your rates. Let’s get into some Geico discounts that could help you save money on your insurance:

Discount Geico Savings Air Bag 25 percent (driver’s side), 40 percent (full-front seat) Anti-Lock Brakes 5 percent Anti-Theft Technology 25 percent Daytime Running Lights 1 percent New Vehicle 15 percent Good Driver 26 percent Seat Belt Use 15 percent discount on medical payments or personal injury protection Defensive Driving Varies Military/Emergency Deployment 15 to 25 percent Multi-Vehicle 25 percent Multi-Policy Varies

Comparing Geico emergency road service vs AAA, discounts on AAA memberships can help you save money on the yearly cost of your membership. AAA partners with multiple organizations, restaurants, and home and business stores to give you deals.

Business AAA Deal Fuel Rewards Program at Shell Save at least 5 cents per gallon with no fill-up requirements when you register for AAA’s fuel Rewards® program. NAPA Auto Parts Get 10 percent off most auto parts and accessories. Hertz Car Sales AAA members have two ways to buy a car from Hertz. Hard Rock Cafe You can get 10 percent off food, non-alcoholic beverages, and non-charity merchandise, plus earn Hard Rock Rewards. Landry’s Restaurants Receive 10 percent off food and nonalcoholic drinks at participating locations. Ticket Monster 15 percent off concert, theater, and sporting event tickets is included with your AAA membership, as well as 40 percent off attraction and movie tickets. Six Flags You get 40 percent off on tickets when purchased online and 10 percent off all gifts, candy, and photos. Universal Hollywood Save on 1-day general admission tickets purchased online. Hertz Save up to 20 percent on the base rate of your daily, weekly, and monthly rates. Thrifty AAA members receive 8 percent off car rentals and 10 percent off GPS navigation systems. Dollar Get 10 percent off car rentals and GPS navigation systems. The Parking Spot Free reservations and 10 percent savings on near-airport parking are included.

And that’s not even all of them. You can go online to find the extensive list of fuel sources, restaurants, travel businesses, stores, personal services, and home and business stores.

Geico Roadside Assistance Vs AAA: Ratings And Reviews

We’ve collected a sample of reviews between Geico emergency road services vs AAA roadside services to give you a better understanding of what current customers find to be each company’s strengths and weaknesses across the nation.

Positive customer reviews about Geico emergency roadside services revolve around praise for the Geico emergency services app and speedy services.

Negative reviews about Geico roadside assistance seem to focus on glitches in the app and customer dissatisfaction with the fact that customers can only order roadside assistance services through the app. That being said, our research tells us that you can also request roadside assistance over the phone.

“Locked out of my wife's car. Opened the app and asked for roadside assistance. 40 minutes later they show up, and 45 seconds later I'm in my car. Saved the day." -via Google Play

“I only installed the app because it's apparently the only way you can order roadside assistance. After installing it, I filled in all my information, and requested a tow truck. But when I went to type the destination address, the app kept logging me out… The app is also just very glitchy too. I ended up just calling a different towing company. Geico, fix your app.” -via Google Play

Good customer reviews about AAA roadside assistance circle around polite customer service representatives and AAA fitting customers into busy schedules in urgent situations, like making it to a driving test on time. Negative reviews comment on long phone wait times, mixed-up services being sent out to the wrong areas, and long wait time for tows.

“AAA roadside battery assistance technician Barnell Williams restored my faith in the company. I was having a bad day to include my car not starting to not so great customer service with the telephone rep. Mr. Williams went beyond the regular call to ensure [I] received a new battery replacement all done with a smile and humor.” -Tina S. via Yelp

“[Four] hours on the side of a major highway in the dark! Freezing outside. Will not be renewing my membership after 30 [years]. Was ready to abandon the vehicle and call Uber.” -Eric N. via Yelp

Which Is Better, Geico Or AAA?

Overall, when you’re just looking for roadside assistance, we think that AAA’s offering is better between Geico roadside assistance vs AAA. AAA has more coverage and more everyday discounts for customers to take advantage of whether they’re running some errands, fueling up, or traveling.

However, if you’re looking for roadside assistance in addition to car insurance, Geico should be your first choice, hands down. Geico is our best overall car insurance provider for its low rates, excellent customer service, and extensive coverage options including roadside assistance.

Top Recommendations For Car Insurance

When you shop for auto insurance, we think it's smart to get quotes from multiple providers and compare to be sure that you are paying the right price.

USAA: 5.0 Stars

USAA car insurance is one of the top insurers in the nation. We named it our first choice for military members and their immediate family. USAA customers can customize policies to include standard coverage and additional types of coverage like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and accident forgiveness insurance.

State Farm: 4.5 Stars

State Farm auto insurance was one of the top performers in our review of the best insurance in the nation. Our research found that State Farm is best suited for young drivers like students because of the discounts available to this group.

State Farm’s Drive Safe & Save™ program is a usage-based safe driving program that works through the State Farm app to save customers money on car insurance. Plus, the Steer Clear® program is a driver refresher course available to young drivers. Any driver who completes this course will save money on their policy.

Still can’t decide? Here’s our review of USAA vs State Farm.