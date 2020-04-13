Advertiser Disclosure

At just under 25,000 square miles, Delaware rolls in at second place for the smallest state in the country, just behind Rhode Island. Despite its size, Delaware is an incredibly dense state of nearly 970,000 people with an average of two cars per household – so finding a strong auto insurance policy is important to residents.

In this guide, we’ll highlight the best car insurance companies that serve Delaware, especially those that have a strong local presence in the First State. Taking note of our review of the industry’s best auto insurance companies, we’ll consider the top car insurance in Delaware for your wallet and your safety.

Use our tool below to collect personalized car insurance quotes from providers in Delaware.

In This Article:

Delaware Car Insurance Requirements

Finding cheap and quality car insurance varies by state. Federal law does not mandate car insurance laws, but instead, leaves it up to each state to set coverage limits, financial responsibility laws, and penalties for skimping on the rules. These parameters also affect the cost of monthly premiums.

Delaware is rather straightforward when it comes to car insurance laws. All drivers must have liability insurance and something known as personal injury protection insurance.

Here are the details for auto insurance in Delaware, as well as the state-mandated limits:

Insurance Required Coverage Details Bodily injury liability (BI) $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident Covers the other driver’s injuries and their passengers’ injuries in an accident you cause Property damage liability (PD) $10,000 Covers damage to another person’s property in an accident you cause Personal injury protection (PIP) $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident Covers medical expenses and lost wages for those in your car if you caused the accident, as well as up to $5,000 toward funeral costs

We like to think of state requirements as a bare minimum. Though you can legally stick with these basics, we always recommend full coverage personalized to your needs.

Delaware Is A Fault State

Car insurance limits are typically based on whether they apply to a no-fault or a fault state. Delaware is a fault state, the more common of the two. This means the cost of injuries and property damage falls to the person who caused the accident and their own car insurance provider.

What Is The Penalty for Driving Without Insurance in Delaware?

Driving without car insurance in Delaware can get you a pretty hefty fine and a license suspension for six months. After the first offense, uninsured drivers pay no less than a $15,000 fine and double this for any remaining offenses.

What’s The Best Car Insurance In Delaware?

In order to choose the best car insurance in Delaware, we considered many factors, including availability in the state, cost, and quality of the plan.

We looked into what company has the cheapest car insurance in Delaware. With high prices across the state, you need a company with great discounts if you have a strict budget. Overall, USAA auto insurance won this category, but since it has exclusions for membership, it didn’t quite top our list.

Lastly, we used our five-star rating system, local customer reviews, and industry stats to select our winners.

Best Auto Insurance In Delaware Ranking Company Category National Rating 1 Geico Customer Favorite 4.5 2 Travelers Insurance Second Cheapest 4.0 3 USAA* Cheapest 5.0 4 Root Insurance Best Usage-Based 4.0 5 State Farm Best For Students And Teens 4.5 6 Allstate Most Locations 4.0 7 Nationwide Best Customer Service 4.0

*Membership limited to military members and their families.

In addition to our list, Delaware also has many small, family-run insurance companies that can bundle your home, life, and auto insurance. Recognizable names like The General and AAA also offer Delaware auto insurance.

Our Top Pick for Car Insurance In Delaware: Geico

Geico auto insurance has topped the ranks of many of our studies, including coming in second place in our nationwide survey. Though Geico only has one in-person location in Wilmington, the office has a high number of positive Google reviews. A few glowing reviews include:

“Always helpful when [a] problem arises. The local office here in Delaware is the best.” -H. Chandler

“I was very pleased with the service I received. They also went above and beyond to make my son who loves lizards feel a part of the Geico family! Thanks, Wilmington branch!” -T. Green

“First-time Geico customer. I have had a very pleasant experience in conversations with my Geico insurance office personnel. Only have to request information and service once and it's taken care of. Great rates, great service.” -J. Frederick

What You Need to Know About Geico Car Insurance

The current agent at the location in Delaware has managed it since 2005 and helps customers find discounts when they work with local organizations or attend state universities. The office even recently won awards from within Geico, including:

Top Performer award at the 2018 National Conference

Geico Military 2-Star Award

Gatekeeper/Guardian Awards (2006–2014), an award for attention to the local community

How does Geico keep working its way to the top of our lists? Here are a few major perks of choosing the company with the witty lizard:

It’s respected: Geico has topped the charts throughout the industry, including being named J.D. Power’s third-place choice for the New England region in the 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study℠. Geico is accredited by the Better Business Bureau, earned the top rating from AM Best for financial stability, and earned a 79 out of 100 as a Consumer Reports Reader Score. In our own rankings, we gave Geico 4.5 stars out of 5.0.

It’s affordable: As one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S., Geico can afford to offer extensive cost-saving plans depending on your driver profile, including discounts for:

Military members

Good students

Federal employees

Multi-vehicle and multi-plan customers

Geico also offers a usage-based program in its DriveEasy app. This helps good drivers lower their rates for demonstrating good driving habits.

It’s straightforward: Geico shines when it comes to its claims process, earning positive remarks from Consumer Reports and J.D. Power.

Delaware Car Insurance Runner-Up: Travelers Insurance

In a state as small as Delaware, there are a number of Travelers auto insurance independent agents scattered across the state. This option allows you to work with a local representative who is not tied to a specific company, but can offer expertise about coverage.

Since Traveler Insurance ranked highly in our national study and collaborates with many local Delaware agents, we felt this was a great pick for those looking to work with a small business.

What You Need to Know About Travelers Insurance

Travelers Insurance is a major player in the national insurance industry and supports about 13,500 independent agents. It currently holds the highest rating by AM Best for financial stability and received a 75 out of 100 Consumer Reports Reader Score. Here are a few things to keep in mind when choosing Travelers for your Delaware car insurance:

It has extensive coverage: Working with a small agency doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice in-depth coverage like roadside assistance and gap insurance. Travelers allows you to work with a local independent agent while choosing between minimum and full coverage.

It offers unique discounts: Travelers car insurance in Delaware offers an impressive number of discounts, especially for students and new drivers. Students that maintain a B average or above qualify for an eight-percent discount, for example. Students can also save by taking driving courses or registering for a driver-away-from-home program.

Delaware reps are highly reviewed: If you’re on the hunt for Travelers auto insurance in Delaware, the majority of the independent agents have glowing reviews. We found that Google reviewers raved about customer service and affordable car insurance rates.

Travelers is a one-stop shop: Many local agents can help you bundle your car insurance plan with home, life, and business coverage. Bundling with Travelers unlocks additional savings, as well.

Delaware Auto Insurance Costs

Unfortunately for Delaware drivers, the cost of insurance is some of the highest in the country. A 2017 study by the Insurance Information Institute put Delaware in eighth place for most expensive car insurance states. During that year, residents paid an average of $1,221.29 a year, or $101.77 a month, on car insurance.

Why is car insurance so expensive in Delaware? State-by-state car insurance costs vary for a range of reasons. These include the required insurance minimums, how often drivers purchase new cars, highway driving, and urban density.

According to Statista, Delaware is the eighth most populous state. Data USA found Delaware’s median household income of $64,805 to be above the national average, indicating more cars and newer cars per family.

Delaware Driving Tips And Stats

Though insurance laws are quite straightforward, Delaware car insurance plans are typically more expensive than the national average due to a high number of traffic accidents.

If you’re getting ready to move to Delaware, you’ll have a 60-day grace period to get over to the Department of Motor Vehicles and switch out your old state license. You also need to register your vehicle within this time, which means you need to purchase new auto insurance or update your details with your current company.

As a small state, you can get from the southern tip of the state to the northern tip in under two hours without traffic. Residents commute about 25 minutes for work each day. Delaware has banned cell phone use while driving since 2011, and violators can receive tickets between $100 and $300.

Final Thoughts On Car Insurance In Delaware

Due to high rates of traffic accidents, we strongly recommend finding a car insurance company in Delaware in which you have confidence and can call for help without hesitation. With Geico and Travelers topping our list, Delaware drivers are in good hands with the state’s car insurance options.

