Advertiser Disclosure

If you’re a first-time driver, you may be wondering: Do you need insurance to drive a car? In almost every state in the country, you do need auto insurance to drive and must satisfy state-mandated minimum requirements. However, in New Hampshire and Virginia, the laws are a little bit different.

Below, we’ll discuss frequently asked questions about car insurance requirements and which providers we recommend from our review of the nation’s best auto insurance companies. Anytime you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers to be sure you’re paying the right price for your coverage.

Enter your zip code, and we’ll help you start comparing car insurance quotes instantly.

In this article:

Why Do You Need Insurance To Drive A Car?

Car insurance protects you and your finances in the event of an accident. If you’re driving without car insurance, you could face serious legal repercussions. Typically, states require two or more of the following coverages:

Bodily injury liability (BI): This covers the medical costs of the other driver in an accident you cause.

This covers the medical costs of the other driver in an accident you cause. Property damage liability (PD): This type of coverage protects you from having to pay for repairs to another car or other property after an accident you cause.

This type of coverage protects you from having to pay for repairs to another car or other property after an accident you cause. Medical payments (MedPay): MedPay covers your medical bills after an accident, regardless of who was at fault.

MedPay covers your medical bills after an accident, regardless of who was at fault. Personal injury protection (PIP): PIP covers your medical bills after an accident in no-fault states.

Two other kinds of coverage that are important to consider when looking for a new car insurance policy are collision and comprehensive insurance. These aren’t required by law, but are strongly recommended.

Collision coverage: If you have this type of insurance, damages to your car will be covered after an accident, regardless of which party is at fault.

If you have this type of insurance, damages to your car will be covered after an accident, regardless of which party is at fault. Comprehensive coverage: This type of insurance covers damages to your car that aren’t the result of a collision. It can include hail storms, floods, animal damage, theft, vandalism, and more.

It’s smart to get a mix of these coverages for peace of mind when you’re on the road. Accidents are bad enough without having to worry about how the cost of repairs will impact your finances.

Frequently Asked Questions About Auto Insurance

When it comes to car insurance, it’s natural to have a lot of questions. There are many factors to keep in mind, like your state’s minimum car insurance requirements, your budget, and your coverage needs. Not to mention, you have a lot of options when it comes to providers.

Do you need insurance to buy a car?

Yes. In most cases, even if you go to the dealership without a specific vehicle in mind, you will need proof of insurance to buy a car. You have the option to get car insurance before you buy the car or after you buy the car, but you won’t be able to leave with the vehicle until you have it.

If you want to drive the car immediately after buying it, you need to get insurance beforehand. To do this, you need to know the exact car you want to buy.

Do you need insurance before you buy a car?

Not necessarily. If you have an existing car insurance policy, you don’t need to get additional car insurance before buying a car. Typically, car insurance providers give customers anywhere from a 30- to 90-day grace period where you’re covered in your new car. Be sure to update your provider of the switch or addition before the grace period expires to avoid a lapse in coverage.

If you already know what car you will be buying, you can go ahead and get coverage for that car before you head to the dealership or private seller. If you don’t have an auto insurance policy at all, you should get one if you plan to drive your car home after purchasing it.

Consider these tips on how to make buying car insurance before buying a car easier:

Ask the dealership to tell you the model, year, and VIN of the car you want to buy.

Compare quotes from multiple car insurance providers to be sure you’re paying the best price for your car insurance.

Have your license number, social security number, and other personal information on hand. You’ll need this information to purchase an auto insurance policy online or in person.

How long do you have to get insurance after buying a used car?

Some car insurance policies extend coverage to any vehicle you’re driving. If you already have a car insurance policy for a different car, you’ll typically have a week to 30 days to notify your provider about a new car. If you’re adding this car onto your policy, you’ll have to pay more for your insurance.

If you plan to replace your old car with your new one, you can usually keep the same coverage. It’s still important to update your insurance company of the switch though, so you have the right car insured.

Do you need insurance to drive someone else’s car?

Yes, but you may be covered even if you don’t have your own auto insurance policy. If you don’t own a car and don’t have your own insurance, consider the following:

If you’re borrowing a car frequently from someone you live with or a relative, you should be listed as a driver on their policy.

Ask the car owner’s insurance provider if you’re covered. Typically, car insurance follows the car rather than the person, so if you’re driving someone else’s car, you could still be covered. To do this, ask the owner for their policy number, call customer service, and ask if you’re covered.

Your last option is to consider purchasing non-owner car insurance. This is a good idea for people who frequently drive someone else’s car or rent a car.

What is non-owner car insurance?

Non-owner car insurance is for people who do not own a car of their own and frequently drive someone else’s vehicle. It includes liability coverage to pay for bodily injuries and property damage that you cause in an at-fault accident to another party. It does not cover damage to the car you’re borrowing, nor does it cover your own injuries in an accident you cause.

You can buy non-owner car insurance from many providers, including:

Farmers

Geico

Liberty Mutual

Nationwide

State Farm

Travelers

Can someone drive my car if they’re not on my insurance?

You can allow someone not listed as a driver on your policy to drive your car. It’s important to know your coverage will be held primarily responsible for damages if that driver gets into a wreck or otherwise causes damages or injury to another driver. This applies even if the person driving your car has their own car insurance coverage for a different vehicle.

What are the penalties for driving without insurance?

Penalties for driving without insurance differ depending on your location and the situation. If you cause a collision and do not have proof of insurance (except in New Hampshire and Virginia), the penalties will be more severe than if you are fined for driving without insurance.

Situation Penalty Driving without insurance Fines ranging between $25–$5,000 depending on your location Causing an accident without insurance Up to $500 in fines

Suspended license and registration with a fine to get them back (90 days to 1 year)

Possible jail time (up to 1 year)

Is it illegal to drive without insurance in every state?

New Hampshire and Virginia are the only states where driving without car insurance is allowed, although we don’t recommend it. New Hampshire operates on financial responsibility laws. This means that if you’re involved in an accident, you are held financially responsible to pay for damages or injuries that you cause.

If you find that you don’t have the savings to afford the potential cost of an accident, you can purchase car insurance as normal. Drivers that do purchase insurance are required to have at least the following coverage:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 property damage liability

Similarly, Virginians don’t have to buy car insurance necessarily. Although car insurance is strongly recommended in VA, motorists can choose to be held financially responsible. If drivers choose this option, they need to have the following funds on reserve in the event of an accident:

$25,000 bodily injury liability per person

$50,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$20,000 property damage liability

What is automobile self-insurance for my car?

If you read the fine print of your state’s car insurance laws, you might find a section about self-insurance. Automobile self-insurance means you deposit certain cash amounts that cover the minimum liability limits required by the state. You can do this in one of two ways:

Deposit the required cash with your local Department of Motor Vehicles or State Department of Insurance.

Purchase a security bond.

Either way, you will have to submit proof that you have the financial capacity to cover the cost of damages or injuries you cause in an accident.

You can get automobile self-insurance in 32 states. Out of these states, only 10 allow self-insurance for people who have fewer than 25 vehicles. These states are:

Alaska Georgia Indiana New Mexico Pennsylvania Connecticut Hawaii Maryland North Dakota Vermont

The other 22 states require drivers to have a fleet of 25 or more cars to be allowed to self-insure.

Car Insurance Laws By State

Every state has different rules about whether or not you need auto insurance to drive a car. It’s always a good idea to be aware of your state’s minimum requirements when asking yourself what insurance you need to drive a car.

State Insurance Required BI/PD Minimum Limits Self-Insurance Alabama BI/PD 25/50/25 ✓ Alaska BI/PD 50/100/25 Arizona BI/PD 15/30/10 ✓ Arkansas BI/PD, PIP 25/50/25 California BI/PD 15/30/5 ✓ Colorado BI/PD 25/50/15 ✓ Connecticut BI/PD, UM, UIM 25/50/20 Delaware BI/PD, PIP 25/50/10 ✓ Washington, D.C. BI/PD, UM 25/50/10 Florida PD, PIP 10/20/10* Georgia BI/PD 25/50/25 Hawaii BI/PD, PIP 20/40/10 Idaho BI/PD 25/50/15 ✓ Illinois BI/PD, UM, UIM 25/50/20 Indiana BI/PD 25/50/25 ✓ Iowa BI/PD 20/40/15 ✓ Kansas BI/PD, PIP 25/50/25 Kentucky BI/PD, PIP, UM, UIM 25/50/25 Louisiana BI/PD 15/30/25 ✓ Maine BI/PD, PIP, UM, UIM, MedPay 50/100/25 ✓ Maryland BI/PD, PIP, UM, UIM 30/60/15 ✓ Massachusetts BI/PD, PIP 20/40/5 ✓ Michigan BI/PD, PIP 20/40/10 Minnesota BI/PD, PIP, UM, UIM 30/60/10 ✓ Mississippi BI/PD 25/50/25 Missouri BI/PD, UM 25/50/25 ✓ Montana BI/PD 25/50/20 ✓ Nebraska BI/PD, UM UIM 25/50/25 ✓ Nevada BI/PD 25/50/20 New Hampshire Financial responsibility only 25/50/25* New Jersey BI/PD, PIP, UM, UIM 15/30/5 New Mexico BI/PD 25/50/10 ✓ New York BI/PD, PIP, UM, UIM 25/50/10 ✓ North Carolina BI/PD, UM, UIM 30/60/25 ✓ North Dakota BI/PD, PIP, UM, UIM 25/50/25 Ohio BI/PD 25/50/25 ✓ Oklahoma BI/PD 25/50/25 ✓ Oregon BI/PD, PIP, UM, UIM 25/50/20 Pennsylvania BI/PD, PIP 15/30/5 Rhode Island BI/PD 25/50/25 ✓ South Carolina BI/PD, UM, UIM 25/50/25 ✓ South Dakota BI/PD, UM, UIM 25/50/25 ✓ Tennessee BI/PD 25/50/15 ✓ Texas BI/PD, PIP 30/60/25 ✓ Utah BI/PD, PIP 25/65/15 ✓ Vermont BI/PD, UM, UIM 25/50/10 ✓ Virginia BI/PD, UM, UIM 25/50/20* ✓ Washington BI/PD 25/50/10 ✓ West Virginia BI/PD, UM, UIM 25/50/25 Wisconsin BI/PD, UM, MedPay 25/50/10 ✓ Wyoming BI/PD 25/50/20 ✓

*In states without requirements for BI and/or PD, data represents the minimum amount motorists without insurance are responsible for in the case of an accident.

Our Recommended Car Insurance Providers

Whether you’re shopping for a new car insurance policy or shopping for a new car, you need insurance to get where you want to go. We recommend getting quotes from multiple car insurance providers before deciding which one is right for you, and we can help you get started.

Enter your zip code to compare free, personalized auto insurance quotes instantly.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

We named Geico auto insurance the best overall provider in the nation. Not only is Geico available in all 50 states, but Geico offers a wide range of coverages and discounts that could help you save money on your car insurance.

Geico coverage includes the standard types of auto insurance, plus helpful add-ons like:

Roadside assistance

Mechanical breakdown insurance

Rental car reimbursement

Geico has many discounts that could help you save money on your car insurance. Some groups that qualify for discounts from Geico include military personnel, drivers who’ve been accident-free for the past five years, loyal customers, safe drivers, good students, and more.

USAA: 5.0 Stars

It’s no secret that USAA has quality insurance. In our review of USAA car insurance, we named this company the best car insurance for military and their immediate family members because of its high marks from industry experts, extensive coverage, and high number of discounts.

USAA received top marks in J.D. Power studies published in 2019, plus an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best. That’s how we know USAA offers quality service and has sound finances.

Additionally, USAA has coverages like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and accident forgiveness to protect customers on the road. And USAA offers discounts to make a car insurance policy more affordable, including: