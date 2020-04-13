Advertiser Disclosure

If you have questions about Preserver Insurance Co., you’re not alone. Preserver, a subsidiary of Tower Group insurance companies, used to underwrite insurance policies in 44 states in the past, but has since closed. Very little information can be found online, but we’ve put together everything we know about Preserver Insurance Company in this article.

What Is Preserver Insurance Company?

Preserver Insurance Co. used to be one of 18 subsidiary companies included in the Tower Group of insurance companies. Headquarters were located in New York City, but Preserver also had a location in Jersey City, NJ. Preserver was purchased by Tower Group Insurance in 2007 and remained a part of that company until it closed.

Preserver Insurance Co. was licensed to underwrite auto insurance policies in 44 states, plus Washington D.C. The company specialized in package commercial lines of insurance in New Jersey and California and also underwrote fire, marine, and casualty insurance policies.

What Happened To Preserver Insurance Company?

After a major merger of several car insurance providers (including Tower Group Insurance), Preserver Insurance Co. changed its name to Castlepoint Insurance Company. Years after the merger, all of the companies in this insurance group, including Castlepoint, were ordered to liquidate by a Superior Court in San Francisco.

As of April 1, 2017, none of the Tower Group Insurance companies exist. Customers were relocated to different providers, and claims were transferred as well.

If you’re looking for more information about Preserver Insurance Co./Castlepoint Insurance Company or the liquidation of Tower Group Insurance, you can call 415-676-5084.

Recommendations For Your Next Car Insurance Provider

Even though Preserver Insurance Co. is no longer available, there are plenty of car insurance companies for you to choose from. After researching the best providers in the industry, we have a couple thoughts on who you should consider.

Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.

Geico: Best Overall

Our review of Geico car insurance found that Geico is the best overall car insurance provider. We ranked Geico’s coverage options, cost, discounts, customer reviews, and other factors against its competitors’ offers and awarded the auto insurance company 4.5 stars.

Geico customers have their choice of car insurance coverage plans that range from basic liability insurance to comprehensive coverage in all 50 states. Roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance can also be purchased.

Geico also has a variety of competitive discounts for:

Good students

Military personnel

Safe drivers

And more

USAA: Best For Military

Our review of USAA auto insurance found that the insurer is the best auto insurance provider for active duty or retired military personnel and their immediate family members.

USAA car insurance is available to eligible parties in all 50 states. Customers get access to good discounts, too. With USAA car insurance, you could qualify for up to 20 percent off of your car insurance rates for parking your car on a military base. Plus, as a USAA customer, you’ll be able to purchase additional coverage for roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, accident forgiveness, and more.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

We found that Progressive auto insurance is best for high-risk drivers, like drivers in their 20s or drivers with a DUI on their driving record. Progressive car insurance is available in all 50 states.

Progressive offers liability insurance, comprehensive insurance, and more forms of protection for your finances, your person, and your vehicle. Plus, Progressive offers competitive discounts and unique industry tools like: