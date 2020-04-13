Advertiser Disclosure

Car insurance for a 19-year-old is expensive. Teenagers are pricey to insure because they are more likely to get into a wreck as a demographic. The good news is that 19-year-olds are much cheaper to insure than 18-year-olds. There are also discounts a savvy shopper can find when they shop for car insurance.

This guide will explain how to find the best insurance for teen drivers and provide tips for the best ways to lower premiums.

The number one piece of advice we give anyone shopping for insurance is to compare car insurance quotes. Enter your zip code into our comparison tool to get an idea of how much your insurance will cost. Also be sure to read our review of the best car insurance companies.

Car Insurance For 19-Year-Olds

Auto insurance rates vary depending on a number of demographic details. Insurance for 19-year-olds is particularly expensive because these drivers are seen as less risk-averse and more likely to get into an accident resulting in a claim. The other factors that commonly impact premiums are:

Marital status

Location

Gender

Credit score

Driving history

Vehicle make and model

Insurance for a 19-year-old is generally costly, not only because of the driver’s age but other factors that likely apply to teenagers. 19-year-olds usually have short driving histories and low credit scores. These things further impact premium rates.

Car insurance is required in nearly every state. However, not every state has the same minimum coverage requirements. Check the specifics in your state for more information.

Most of the time, states require bodily injury liability insurance and property damage liability insurance. The common types of auto insurance coverage are detailed in the chart below.

Coverage Details Bodily injury liability When you are at fault for an accident, this covers medical payments for the other driver. Property damage liability When you are at fault for an accident, this covers vehicle repair costs for the other driver. Uninsured/underinsured motorist When the other driver is at fault for an accident and does not have enough insurance, this covers your repair and medical costs. Comprehensive When your vehicle is damaged by a non-collision event such as theft or hail, this covers your repair or replacement costs. Collision Regardless of who is at fault for an accident, this covers repair costs for your vehicle. Medical payments Regardless of who is at fault for an accident, this covers medical payments for you and your passengers. Personal injury protection This is similar to medical payments, except it will also cover lost wages and death benefits.

The cost of car insurance will change depending on which type of policy you purchase. If you can afford it, you want full coverage. Consider buying comprehensive and collision coverage in addition to the state minimum liability requirements.

How Much Is Car Insurance For A 19-Year-Old?

We examined average car insurance rates by age and found that drivers between 30 and 65 see the lowest premiums. Teenage drivers pay some of the highest rates, though there is a big difference between the average cost for 16-year-old and 19-year-old drivers.

According to Forbes, adding a teen driver to a married couple’s car insurance policy increases rates by an average of 79 percent. But that number falls to about 58 percent once the driver turns 19 years old. How much you pay depends on a lot of things, like your exact location and the driver’s gender, in some cases.

How To Find Cheap Car Insurance For A 19-Year-Old

There are many good strategies for securing low rates on car insurance for a 19-year-old. The best option is to insure teenage drivers on their parent’s policies. Adding a 19-year-old to your policy will increase your rates by a lot, but not by as much as it would cost to purchase a separate policy for a teenager.

Some discounts commonly offered by insurance providers may apply to your situation. Contact your insurance provider and ask about the following types of discounts:

Safe driving discount

Good student discount

Student away at school discount

Low mileage discount

Some providers also offer discounts for anyone who competes a defensive driver course. In a few states, insurance carriers are required to reduce rates for customers that complete a state-approved defensive driving course. These states include:

New York

Florida

Virginia

Kansas

Even if you don’t happen to live in one of these states, ask your provider about defensive driving discounts. Some will offer reduced premiums even if the state does not compel them to do so.

Another way to lower premiums is to opt for a higher deductible. You will have more out-of-pocket costs if you need to file a claim, but this could be worth it.

Finally, a good credit score will also help you save money. While it takes time to build credit, there are a few things teenagers can do. Start using a credit card as soon as possible, being sure to pay off your full balance on time every month. Having a job can also increase your credit score and ultimately decrease your insurance costs. These are long-term strategies to consider some time before your teen is ready to purchase insurance.

Best Insurance Companies For Teen Drivers

The first step to buying car insurance for anyone – teenager or otherwise – is to compare prices. Age isn’t the only factor that affects rates. Your zip code, car, and gender all play a role. To find the best car insurance for teens, start comparing prices using our quote comparison tool.

Geico: Best Overall

We think Geico auto insurance is one of the best choices for young drivers. Geico has many discounts that can apply to teenage drivers, including:

Good student discount

Good driver discount

Air bag discount

Seat belt use discount

Defensive driving discount

Membership discount

DriveEasy app

Geico is a full-service provider and offers add-ons like roadside assistance and mechanical breakdown insurance. AM Best rates Geico’s financial strength at A++, which is the highest score possible. We give Geico 4.5 stars out of 5.0 and recommend it for anyone, not just teenage drivers.

USAA: Best For Military

USAA car insurance is another top recommendation for teenagers that qualify. Similar to Geico, USAA has good discount opportunities for insurance for 19-year-olds:

Good student discount

Multi-vehicle discount

Safe driving discount

Driver training discount

Only military service members and their families are eligible to purchase a USAA policy. If you can, we highly recommend it. USAA has low premiums and well-regarded claims servicing. The J.D. Power 2019 Auto Claims Satisfaction StudySM gave USAA a score of 5 out of 5. We also rate USAA at 5.0 stars.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does car insurance go down at 19?

Yes. Age is a big factor in determining car insurance rates, and you can expect rates to decline as you grow older. The younger you are, the more likely you are to engage in risk-taking behaviors and the less driving experience you have.

Drivers can generally expect an insurance reduction at age 19. Rates continue to drop through age 25 and rise again for seniors, on average.

What is the cheapest car insurance for 18-year-olds?

There is no single cheapest option for everyone. For teenage drivers, we think Geico and USAA offer affordable rates, as well as Liberty Mutual and State Farm. Look for policies that offer good student discounts and low mileage discounts. You may also be able to lower your teen’s rates by having them take a defensive driving class.

The cheapest means to insure an 18-year-old is to have them covered under their parents’ policy. If you plan to buy your child a car, consider registering the vehicle in your own name. Purchase the insurance for yourself and declare your child as a secondary driver. This could reduce your insurance costs by thousands of dollars a year.

How much is insurance on a Mustang for a 19-year-old?

Expect to pay thousands of dollars per year to insure a Mustang for a 19-year-old driver. Prices vary greatly depending on many factors. Type of car and age of the driver are important, but there are other details that impact cost.

Car insurance on a Mustang for 19-year-old female drivers is different than for 19-year-old male drivers. Even the same person will get different quotes depending on their city. Generally, younger drivers are more expensive to insure, as are sports cars. Well, a Mustang is between a sports car and a muscle car – some people call it a pony car. In any case, a Mustang is more expensive to insure than a more practical car with better safety features.