Law enforcement agencies give police officers a lot of discretion when it comes to issuing traffic tickets. If you are pulled over for speeding, the officer could give you a speeding ticket or a speeding warning.

It is obviously better to receive a warning than a ticket, but how do speeding warnings impact your auto insurance rates? They probably won’t, but potentially could. This article will examine this question in further detail and offer some tips for reducing insurance rates.

Speeding Tickets Versus Speeding Warnings

If you are pulled over for driving over the speed limit, the officer will either give you a speeding ticket or a speeding warning. There are differences in how each will affect your wallet.

Speeding Tickets Speeding Warnings May add points to your license Will not add points to your license Are citations to appear in court and/or pay a fine No need to appear in court or pay a fine Can increase your auto insurance rates depending on the infraction Unlikely to increase your insurance rates Will definitely appear on your driving record May or may not appear on your driving record

There are two different types of speeding warnings you might receive: written or verbal. A verbal warning will not appear on your driving record. There is no paper trail, and the incident will live on only in the collective memories of you and the officer that stopped you.

Written speeding warnings may appear on your permanent record. This depends on the practices of the particular police department. It is possible that the warning will be stored in a rusty filing cabinet, never again to see the light of day. It’s also possible that the warning will be filed electronically. Electronic records are easily accessible to any car insurance company that decides to search for them.

The good news is that it is highly unlikely for a speeding warning to increase your insurance rates. Even if an auto insurance company knows about the warning, it is unlikely to care. However, if you have a high number of speeding warnings, that could be a different story. If you have a lot of speeding warnings on your record, you increase the likelihood that the next officer will ticket you after a traffic stop.

How Speeding Warnings Impact Insurance Rates

Auto insurance carriers look at a number of factors to determine your premiums. These include:

City

Age

Marital status

Credit score

Driving history

Vehicle

Gender

Providers care about your driving history, because they want to know how likely it is that your driving will result in a claim payout. Having a single ticket or a couple minor infractions is common for most people, and not likely to spike your rates. However, drivers with multiple traffic violations – especially DUIs – are deemed “high-risk” by insurance carriers.

A speeding warning is the least likely infraction to increase your insurance rates. Your current provider probably won’t even know about the warning. When you sign up with a new provider, the company may find the warning on your driving record, but is unlikely to care.

It is possible that if you accumulate a high volume of speeding warnings and tickets, your rates will rise. A single warning should not raise your rates even by a penny.

How To Reduce Your Car Insurance Rates

There are many strategies for reducing your insurance rates, and you don’t need to wait until you get speeding warnings to try them.

Ask For A Higher Deductible

Policies with higher deductibles have lower premiums. But just because a higher deductible will lower your annual premium doesn’t mean it’s always a good idea. Make sure you will be able to afford your deductible should you get into an accident. In some cases, an extremely high deductible is not worth low rates. You need to find the ideal balance for your own budget.

When considering this option, be realistic about your own driving habits. This is a very bad option if you have gotten into a lot of accidents.

Take A Defensive Driving Class

Many auto insurance providers will offer discounts if you complete a defensive driving class. You will need to check with your individual carrier. In the following states, car insurance carriers are required to lower rates for customers who complete a state-approved defensive driving class:

In Texas and Florida you can take a defensive driving class to have your ticket dismissed. This can prevent your insurance rates from going up in the first place.

Ask Your Provider About Discounts

Switch Insurance Providers

Almost every car insurance company brags that customers who switch to its policies save. This is true because most people aren’t going to switch providers unless it saves money. The customers whose costs would increase don’t end up making the switch.

Like internet service providers, many car insurance companies will offer discounts if it means they can poach you away from a competitor. Compare rates among providers, and when you are speaking with an insurance agent, be sure to mention the deals you’ve been offered by competitors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do warnings for speeding go on your record?

It depends. Verbal speeding warnings are not documented and will not appear on your record. A written warning may appear on your record. You can check your driver record yourself by contacting your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

What does a warning speeding ticket mean?

A speeding warning is not an order to appear in court or pay a fine. It will not add points to your license. A speeding warning means that the officer is “letting you off the hook,” so to speak.

A written warning may appear on your driving record. If you are pulled over and the officer notices you’ve already received multiple speeding warnings, he’s more likely to give you a real citation.

How long does a warning stay in the system?

There is no set time that a warning will stay on your record. Some warnings may never go on your record at all, and others could potentially sit in a filing cabinet for decades. Speeding tickets generally stay on your record for five to ten years.

What happens if you get a warning from a cop?

If a cop gives you a verbal speeding warning, nothing else happens. You are free to drive away and will not be fined or summoned to court. A written warning is a little different in that it could be added to your driving record.

A single written warning on your driving record will not impact you. Multiple written speeding warnings may affect your insurance premiums and the likelihood that you get a real ticket the next time you are pulled over.