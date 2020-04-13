Advertiser Disclosure

Southern California-based All Star General Insurance Agency has been in the market for around 13 years. The company has a basic, no-frills website mainly targeted at agents, which can make it difficult for potential customers to gather information about its coverage options. To help you out, we did some digging.

All Star General Insurance Highlights

All Star General Insurance Agency, Inc. was established in 2007 to cater to the private passenger auto market in California. The agency is now part of the larger Bluefire Insurance family, which acts as a Managing General Agent (MGA). The Bluefire Insurance company was formed from a network of agencies that offer insurance solutions in multiple states.

All Star General Insurance Coverage Options

All Star General Insurance is the program administrator or agent for different companies like Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company. We were unable to determine if its agents still provide insurance coverage only in California or if it has expanded its service areas to include other states as well. Bluefire Insurance has multiple agencies under it and serves many states, including California, Washington, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Though All Star General insurance lacks concrete information on its coverages, our research indicates that its underwriters generally offer the following types of car insurance:

Liability Coverage

Almost all states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of bodily injury liability coverage (BI) and property damage liability coverage (PD). These coverages pay for injuries or property damages to others in an accident where you’re at fault.

In California, the minimum liability coverage required is $15,000 for injury or death to one person, $30,000 for all bodily injuries per accident, and $5,000 for property damage. While you can choose to buy only the minimum coverage and lower your premiums, remember that this could leave you without adequate protection if you have an at-fault accident.

Collision And Comprehensive Coverage

Collision coverage from All Star General Insurance pays for damage to your car if you are in a collision with another vehicle or object. A deductible will apply.

Comprehensive coverage pays for damage to your car from non-collision events such as fires, theft, falling objects, natural calamities, and vandalism. Similar to collision coverage, your comprehensive coverage benefits will be subject to a deductible. While both comprehensive coverage and collision coverage are optional and can be purchased separately, your lender may require you to have them both if you have taken out an auto loan.

Some insurers extend the comprehensive and collision coverages on your auto policy to a rental car in covered accidents, but policies underwritten by Ocean Harbor Casualty Insurance Company exclude rental vehicles from its coverage. Your insurance agent will be your best resource for finding out the exact terms and inclusions in your coverage.

Uninsured Or Underinsured Motorist Coverage

If you’re in an accident where the other party is at fault and has no or very little insurance, then your uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage from All Star General Insurance will pay for injuries to you and resident family members. This coverage also applies to hit-and-runs.

Personal Injury Protection

Personal injury protection (PIP) pays for injuries to you or the members of your household in a covered accident, regardless of fault. In some cases, it may also include loss of income and the cost of replacement household services you are unable to do because of your injuries.

Roadside Assistance

Online reviews suggest All Star General Insurance provides roadside assistance, and Bluefire Insurance offers this service as well.

Non-Standard Insurance

All Star General Insurance doesn’t specifically say it caters to the high-risk car insurance market. However, Bluefire Insurance will help customers get insured even if they are high-risk drivers with a history of tickets, accidents, or DUIs and find it difficult to get insurance from other providers.

If you are looking for non-standard auto insurance, you may be able to get the same benefits from All Star General Insurance, too. We suggest calling the All Star General Insurance helpline to obtain more information.

All Star General Insurance Costs And Discounts

The cost of your auto insurance coverage is affected by many factors, including:

Your age

Location

Marital status

Driving record and habits

Vehicle make, mileage, and model

For example, drivers with no history of accidents or tickets get better rates, while sports cars are typically more expensive to insure. If you live in an area with more claims, theft, or accidents, this can increase your rates too.

Many auto insurance customers rely on discounts to bring down their premiums. Bluefire Insurance offers the following discounts, among others:

Multi-car discount

Prior coverage discount

Safe driver discount

Prior in-agency coverage discount

Renewal discount

Paperless discount

Since both All Star General Insurance and the Bluefire Insurance don’t offer online quotes, the only way to find your price would be to talk to an agent. Your All Star General Insurance agent will also be able to provide more information about the availability of insurance discounts in your location and your eligibility. Customers can pay their bills online through the website.

Filing A Claim With All Star General Insurance

All auto insurance companies require customers to inform them as quickly as possible if they have an accident or a loss. To file a claim, you will generally need the following information:

Policy number

Date, time, and location of the accident

Names and contact information for everyone involved, including witnesses

Details of the vehicles involved

Photos of the accident scene or damages to the vehicle

Police report number

A brief summary of how the accident happened

All Star General Insurance claims are processed by AFA Claims. You can report a claim by calling AFA at 855-858-8142 or visiting afaclaims.com.

All Star General Insurance Reviews And Customer Service

Online customer reviews for All Star General Insurance are almost all negative. On the Better Business Bureau (BBB), the company has an F rating. All eight customer reviews give the company a low one-star rating. The general consensus seems to be that All Star General provides poor customer service.

A total of 17 complaints have been filed against the company on BBB in the last 3 years, out of which 2 have been closed in the last 12 months. We also looked into the BBB profile for Bluefire Insurance. The company has a D+ rating and an average customer review rating of 1.0 out of 5.0. At least three of the company responses to customer complaints were submitted by All Star General Insurance.

Yelp ratings for All Star General Insurance are also on the lower side with an average rating of 1.0 out of 5.0 across 32 reviews.

All Star General Insurance and Bluefire Insurance don't have an online tool to locate your nearest agent, though this is usually a common feature on most insurance agency websites. To find an agent closest to you, you will have to reach out to these companies’ customer service helplines.

You can reach All Star General Insurance customer service representatives at 800-202-7827. Its automated services are available 24/7 if you wish to make an online payment or check your policy status. Potential customers looking for more information about coverage may also fill out the online form.

Our Recommendations For Car Insurance

There are a lot of gaps in information about All Star General Insurance online. If you plan on buying your insurance coverage from All Star General Insurance, we recommend finding out as much as you can and confirming what company is underwriting your policy.

You should also look at other providers to see how All Star General Insurance coverage compares with coverage from top insurers like USAA, Geico, Progressive, and State Farm.

It’s always smart to get at least three quotes from different providers before deciding on a policy. Also, when comparing car insurance quotes, do not go by price alone. Make sure you get the same coverage and benefits from all companies. It’s also important the company has a good reputation and the financial strength to meet its obligations.

USAA: 5.0 Stars

USAA car insurance, which was ranked No. 1 in our industry review, is the best choice for military families. Along with multiple coverage options, competitive rates, and high customer satisfaction ratings, USAA has excellent financial strength with an A++ rating from AM Best.

Geico: 4.5 Stars

If you are not eligible for USAA coverage, you can still get your insurance at affordable rates from Geico. Geico is the second largest auto insurance company in the U.S. with more than 17 million active auto policies and enjoys some of the highest ratings in the market, including an A++ rating from AM Best.

A large number of auto insurance discounts that reward driver affiliation, customer loyalty, vehicle equipment, and more ensure that the cost of Geico auto insurance is competitive for most customers.