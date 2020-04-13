Advertiser Disclosure

Endurance is a direct provider of its vehicle protection plans and is known for providing excellent customer service. We looked into some of the most common questions about the Endurance warranty roadside assistance program, which is one of the company’s biggest perks.

Our recent review of the best extended auto warranty companies ranks Endurance highly for its coverage options, cost, and other factors. If you are in the market for an extended warranty, we strongly recommend getting a quote from Endurance.

A Quick Overview Of Endurance

Endurance sells extended warranties directly to customers, removing the middleman or broker from the equation. It is important to note here that extended warranties from third-party companies like Endurance are not strictly “warranties” but vehicle service contracts (VSC) that cover repair bills for covered parts. However, a VSC is often referred to as an extended warranty.

In addition to a number of coverage options, additional perks, and a 30-day money-back guarantee, Endurance also offers its customers interest-free, flexible payment options and the freedom to have your repairs done at any licensed repair shop in the country.

What Is Included In Endurance Warranty’s Roadside Assistance Program?

All Endurance vehicle protection plans come with 24/7 roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. The Endurance warranty roadside assistance benefits are available to you as long as the contract is active and offers you any one service per 72 hours.

Available roadside assistance services include:

Tire change (must have a spare tire on hand)

Jump-start services

Mechanical first aid

Fluid/fuel delivery service (doesn’t cover fuel costs)

Towing (up to 25 miles)

Lockout services

Trip interruption reimbursement (up to $150 per day for up to 4 days if you have a covered breakdown 100 miles from home)

How To Contact Endurance Warranty Roadside Assistance

You can use your Endurance warranty roadside assistance benefits at any time of the day, 365 days a year, by calling the Endurance warranty roadside assistance phone number (listed on your membership card) or its customer service help desk. The dispatcher may ask you for your service contract number, plan letter, and producer code before sending help.

If you use any of the roadside assistance services, you can claim reimbursement by submitting the claim form and copies of your original receipts. The maximum reimbursement you can get for any single breakdown in $50 unless otherwise listed in your contract.

Overview: Endurance Elite Membership

All Endurance protection plans come with one free year of Endurance Elite Membership. After the first year, you will have to buy a membership to continue using the services. Notable benefits of this program include the following:

Roadside assistance: Coverage starts immediately after you sign up and applies to any car you own, borrow, lease, or rent

Member rewards: $250 of gift vouchers

Personal assistant: Concierge services to help in emergencies as well as help you plan activities, set up reservations, and complete other tasks

Key fob replacement: Up to $500 or a replacement if you lose your key fob

ID theft: Up to $25,000 of benefits to deal with fraud-related costs if you are a victim of identity theft

Tire repair/replacement: Coverage for up to two tires per year

Endurance Protect app: Easy-to-use mobile app access

How To File A Claim With Endurance

If your vehicle needs repair and is covered by Endurance, here’s a quick lowdown on the claims process.

Your first step in the event of a mechanical breakdown should be to protect your vehicle from further damage. Neglecting a repair or continuing to operate the vehicle despite a failure may result in a provider denying you coverage. Take your car to the repair shop. Contact Endurance warranty roadside assistance immediately if you need help taking your car to the shop. Endurance vehicle protection plans allow you to take your vehicle for repairs to any licensed repair shop in the country. Give the repair shop your contract number or a copy of the contract and ask them to contact the provider or administrator for authorization. Any repairs done without prior authorization may not be eligible for coverage. If a teardown is required, provide authorization. Endurance will cover the cost of the teardown if the breakdown is caused by a covered part. If it is not a covered repair, you will have to bear the cost. Review the repairs with the repair shop experts and understand what is covered by your extended warranty. Endurance pays the repair shop directly, so you have to wait to be reimbursed. All you pay is your deductible.

Frequently Asked Questions About Endurance

Is Endurance a good car warranty?

Endurance is one of the largest third-party car warranty companies in the market. Unlike most other warranty companies, Endurance is a direct administrator of most of its vehicle protection plans. In addition, Endurance is an Inc. 5000 company backed by highly rated insurance companies. It has won several Stevie Awards for Great Employers, including in 2017 and 2019.

What does Endurance auto warranty cover?

Endurance auto warranty offers five levels of repair coverage:

Supreme for exclusionary or bumper-to-bumper coverage

Superior for the most comprehensive coverage of stated component parts

Secure Plus for mid-level coverage

Select Premier for high-mileage vehicles

Secure for covering only the most important parts of the vehicle or the powertrain

With each plan, you can choose optional coverages for hybrid components, commercial use, high-tech components, and lift modified components.

How much does the Endurance warranty cost?

Depending on the year, make, model, and mileage of your vehicle and the coverage you choose, you can expect to pay $350 to $700 per year for your Endurance warranty. Generally, the cost of an extended warranty tends to increase as the age of the car increases. Buying an extended warranty sooner rather than later could get you a better price.

Will Endurance warranty cover cars with over 100,000 miles?

Unlike dealer warranties, you can buy a third-party warranty anytime. Endurance warranty provides coverage for most cars up to 15 years and up to 200,000 miles.

What do Endurance warranties not cover?

Like most extended warranty companies, Endurance doesn’t cover normal wear and tear of vehicle parts, routine maintenance services and parts, pre-existing conditions, and damages and breakdowns from a collision, fire, theft, vandalism, etc. We recommend reading your service contract carefully to know what’s covered before you buy the plan.

Where can I find my Endurance warranty membership card?

Endurance offers electronic policy documents. You can get your Endurance warranty membership card online by signing into the Endurance Dashboard. For printed copies of the membership card, contact the Endurance customer service team.

Can you cancel an Endurance extended warranty?

Most reputable extended car warranty companies offer a full refund if you cancel your extended warranty within 30 days of purchase and have not used your coverage. If you cancel your warranty after 30 days, you will receive a prorated refund less a $50 administrative fee and benefits claimed so far.

How To Get Endurance Warranty Roadside Assistance

Roadside assistance is a huge perk when it comes to purchasing an extended warranty. It provides that extra peace of mind in what could be a stressful, expensive situation.

If you’re shopping around for an extended warranty, Endurance has our vote for its great coverage options, strong industry backing, and good customer service. The Endurance warranty roadside assistance is the cherry on top.

