You don’t have to be a farmer to get Louisiana Farm Bureau auto insurance and qualify for discounts on travel, auto, home, and farm resources. But is the Farm Bureau the best choice for your vehicle?

We recently reviewed the best auto insurance companies in the nation. Now we’re heading over to the Pelican State to learn more about Louisiana Farm Bureau. Read on for information about coverage, cost, and the claims process with the Farm Bureau.

Louisiana Farm Bureau At A Glance

Louisiana Farm Bureau At A Glance

Louisiana Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Coverage

The Farm Bureau in Louisiana offers personal auto insurance, motorcycle insurance, and RV insurance. Louisiana’s state minimum requirements for liability car insurance are 15/30/25. This means motorists are required to carry:

$15,000 in bodily injury liability per person

$30,000 in bodily injury liability per accident

$25,000 in property damage liability

There are other types of car insurance that are not required by the state but can be purchased in addition to liability. In total, you can get the following coverages with Louisiana Farm Bureau auto insurance.

Bodily injury/property damage liability (BI/PD) : Covers injuries and damages sustained by other drivers in accidents you cause

: Covers injuries and damages sustained by other drivers in accidents you cause Collision insurance : Covers your vehicle after an accident regardless of fault

: Covers your vehicle after an accident regardless of fault Comprehensive insurance : Covers your vehicle after a non-collision event like flooding, theft, vandalism, and animal damage

: Covers your vehicle after a non-collision event like flooding, theft, vandalism, and animal damage Personal injury protection (PIP) : Covers medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits for you and your passengers, no matter who is at fault

: Covers medical expenses, lost wages, and death benefits for you and your passengers, no matter who is at fault Medical payments (MedPay) : Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers

: Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage (UM/UIM) : Covers you when you are in an accident with a driver that has no insurance or too little insurance

: Covers you when you are in an accident with a driver that has no insurance or too little insurance Roadside assistance: Covers towing, jump starts, flat tire service, fuel delivery, and lockout services up to $75

Cost Of Louisiana Farm Bureau Auto Insurance

The cost of car insurance varies from one driver to the next because insurance companies take many factors into consideration to determine your premium. These can include:

Your age, gender, and marital status

Vehicle make, model, and year

Driving record

Zip code

Credit score

To get an idea of how much you can expect to pay for Louisiana Farm Bureau auto insurance, we reached out for a quote for a 23-year-old female driver with a 2013 Subaru Forester 2.5X. This driver had no accidents or moving violations in the past year and good credit. Policies were available with monthly payments or one upfront payment for six months.

Type of Coverage Amount of Coverage Price Per Month Price Per 6 Months BI/PD Minimum limits $115 $688 BI/PD, UM/UIM Minimum limits $142 $854 BI/PD, comprehensive Minimum limits, $100 minimum deductible for comprehensive $148 $889 BI/PD, collision Minimum limits, $500 minimum deductible for collision $159 $955 BI/PD, UM/UIM, comprehensive, collision Minimum limits, $100 minimum deductible for comprehensive, $500 minimum deductible for collision $220 $1,322

Louisiana Farm Bureau Auto Insurance Discounts

If you purchase car insurance from the Farm Bureau in Louisiana, you can qualify for a number of discounts on your premiums.

Driveology® : The Driveology program involves plugging a small device into your car to collect data about your driving habits. Driving safely could qualify you for cheaper insurance rates.

: The Driveology program involves plugging a small device into your car to collect data about your driving habits. Driving safely could qualify you for cheaper insurance rates. Young Driver Safety Program : Any driver under the age of 25 can elect to take a driving refresher course to build safe driving habits – and save money in the process.

: Any driver under the age of 25 can elect to take a driving refresher course to build safe driving habits – and save money in the process. Low-Mileage Discount : By driving less than 7,500 miles per year, you could save up to 20 percent with the LA Farm Bureau.

: By driving less than 7,500 miles per year, you could save up to 20 percent with the LA Farm Bureau. Good Student Discount: If you are a student or graduate who has maintained a B average or higher, you could qualify for a discount on your auto insurance.

Louisiana Farm Bureau auto insurance customers are eligible for discounts on rental cars and hotels from Farm Bureau partners like Enterprise and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. Additionally, Farm Bureau members qualify for discounts on home and farm equipment from companies like Ford, John Deere, and Sherwin-Williams.

How To File A Claim

You can file a claim by visiting the Farm Bureau website or calling 866-275-7322. If possible, you should get the following information after an accident to simplify the claims process:

License plate numbers for all vehicles involved in the accident

Names, addresses, and insurance information for all drivers in the accident

Names and contact information for witnesses and vehicle passengers

Farm Bureau Ratings And Reviews

Louisiana Farm Bureau has high ratings from experts, including an A from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and an A financial strength rating from AM Best. Customers seem satisfied with Louisiana Farm Bureau auto insurance, too. In the past three years, only two customers have posted complaints on the company’s BBB page.

In fact, we had trouble finding many negative customer reviews. A high number of positive reviews note Louisiana Farm Bureau’s affordability and personable insurance agents.

“I usually don’t write reviews, but I just want to recommend a service to help those in the future. If you are a Louisiana resident, then this insurance carrier is highly [recommended]. They have affordable plans, the insurance agents develop relationships with you, and they are more than likely to understand situations when you can’t pay.” -via Clearsurance

Our Verdict On Louisiana Farm Bureau Auto Insurance

Given the affordable quotes and positive customer experience, we’re awarding Louisiana Farm Bureau 4.0 out of 5.0 stars. The company has a strong reputation, good discount availability, and convenient technology. The only thing we would like to see more of from Louisiana Farm Bureau auto insurance is extras like rental car reimbursement, but community discounts for Farm Bureau members are a nice added benefit.

Whenever you shop for car insurance, you should compare quotes from multiple providers to make sure you’re getting the best rates and coverage. Enter your zip code in the quote box below to start comparing auto insurance quotes in Louisiana.

Top Car Insurance Companies In Louisiana

While you’re researching Louisiana Farm Bureau auto insurance, take a look at some other top providers in the South. Geico and USAA both performed highly in our nationwide and state-wide reviews. We recommend getting a quote from each.

Geico: Best Overall

We named Geico the best car insurance company overall for its competitive rates and strong industry reputation. Geico has received top ratings from industry experts, including an A++ (Superior) financial strength score from AM Best and an A+ rating from the BBB. Plus, Geico has a high number of satisfied customers with positive reviews across the internet.

With Geico, you can get basic liability insurance or more comprehensive coverage. Extras include roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, mechanical breakdown insurance, and more in certain states. We also found Geico to be a great option for students.

USAA: Best For Military

Our review of USAA found that the auto insurance company is the best for military personnel, veterans, and their immediate family members. Similarly to Geico, USAA has a strong reputation among experts and customers. AM Best gives USAA’s financial strength an A++ (Superior), and J.D. Power rated USAA at 900 out of a possible 1,000 for customer satisfaction in the 2019 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.

USAA car insurance customers have the option to purchase coverage like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and accident forgiveness. Additionally, USAA has great discounts like up to 20 percent off for parking your car on a military base.