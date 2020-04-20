Advertiser Disclosure

In Texas, car insurance is required for all drivers, and it can be very expensive. According to the Insurance Information Institute, Texas is the 14th most expensive state in the U.S. for auto insurance rates. Texas drivers spent an average of $91.40 per month to insure their vehicle in 2017.

Killeen, Texas is middle of the road in terms of the number of accidents it has, but there is still a chance you could wind up in a costly accident. It is wise to find a provider that is both affordable and also provides comprehensive coverage options.

In this article, we share our top picks for cheap car insurance in Killeen, TX, using our review team’s 12 best auto insurance companies of 2020 research as a guide. We also discuss other important factors you need to know about auto insurance in Killeen, including the minimum state requirements and estimated cost.

Whenever you shop for car insurance, we recommend getting quotes from multiple providers so you can compare coverage and rates. In addition to the insurance company you choose, factors such as your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history can affect your premium, so what’s best for your neighbor might not be best for you.

In This Article:

Texas Car Insurance Requirements

Texas law requires drivers in the state to own a minimum level of liability car insurance. The required state minimums are $30,000 for bodily injury liability per individual, $60,000 per accident, and $25,000 for property damage. This is also known as 30/60/25 coverage.

If you get in an accident and it is your fault, the state’s minimum level of car insurance will help cover:

The other driver’s car

Other damaged property (house, fence, etc.)

Other people’s medical expenses

In addition to auto liability insurance, if you still owe money on your car, your lender will also require you to have collision and comprehensive coverage. Collision coverage pays to repair or replace your own vehicle after an accident, and comprehensive coverage pays if your car is stolen or damaged by a natural disaster or theft.

Most policies cover you, your family, and people driving your car with your permission. That being said, it is a wise idea to read your policy so that you know exactly who your policy covers and if anyone is excluded from coverage.

First Choice For Cheap Car Insurance In Killeen: Geico

Geico auto insurance is one of the largest insurance companies in the U.S. and our top pick for cheap car insurance in Killeen, TX. As a part of national holding company Berkshire Hathaway, Geico wrote over $33 billion in premiums in 2019, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Geico received a 4.5-star rating by our review team for its strong financial strength, availability, and cost. The company also holds an A++ rating from AM Best, which means that Geico is well-suited to pay claims to its members.

Geico Coverage

Geico offers several standard types of car insurance coverage, including:

Liability : Pays for bodily injury and/or property damage caused by accident

: Pays for bodily injury and/or property damage caused by accident Medical payments : Pays for medical expenses, medical treatment, lost wages, and more

: Pays for medical expenses, medical treatment, lost wages, and more Uninsured motorist : Pays for injuries or property damage caused by a driver without insurance

: Pays for injuries or property damage caused by a driver without insurance Collision : Pays for damage to your car when it hits, or is hit by, another vehicle or object

: Pays for damage to your car when it hits, or is hit by, another vehicle or object Comprehensive : Pays for damage related to natural disasters or theft

: Pays for damage related to natural disasters or theft Personal Injury Protection: Covers lost wages and some other services like childcare

With Geico, you can also get coverage like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance.

Geico Cost

Our research on Geico suggests that its message on cost savings found in its funny commercials is true. According to U.S. News & World Report, the average Geico policyholder pays about $97 per month, which is cheaper than most other insurance companies. In comparison, the average car insurance payment is about $130 per month. Geico ranked second in the U.S. News & World Report list of the cheapest car insurance companies.

Second Pick For Cheap Car Insurance In Killeen: USAA

For those who serve or have served in the military and their families, USAA car insurance is an outstanding option. Based in San Antonio, USAA stands for United Services Automobile Association and has more than 12.8 million members.

USAA received a 5.0-star rating from our review team for its excellent claims servicing, availability, and cost. Like Geico, USAA holds an A++ AM Best rating, the highest possible rating of financial stability.

USAA is cheaper than Geico, but we rated USAA as our second choice for car insurance in Killeen, TX because of its restriction to military members and their families.

USAA Coverage

USAA offers all of the same standard coverages as Geico, as well as a few additional options:

Roadside assistance : Roadside assistance covers lockout services, spare tire installation, fuel delivery, and towing.

: Roadside assistance covers lockout services, spare tire installation, fuel delivery, and towing. Rental reimbursement : Rental reimbursement pays for a rental car after a covered claim.

: Rental reimbursement pays for a rental car after a covered claim. Accident forgiveness : Accident forgiveness keeps your rates the same after one accident.

: Accident forgiveness keeps your rates the same after one accident. Total loss protection: Total loss protection covers the difference between the value of your car and what you have left to pay on your loan.

USAA Cost

Like Geico, USAA is very affordable. The company was rated as the cheapest car insurance company in 2020 by U.S. News & World Report. The average monthly rate for a USAA membership is $73.75 per month, which is significantly lower than the average car payment of $130 per month.

Conclusion

Both Geico and USAA are excellent insurance providers. If you qualify for USAA, this provider may offer you a cheaper insurance policy than Geico. You can read our Geico vs USAA review for more information on these two companies.

Both Geico and USAA are excellent insurance providers. If you qualify for USAA, this provider may offer you a cheaper insurance policy than Geico. You can read our Geico vs USAA review for more information on these two companies.