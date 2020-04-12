Advertiser Disclosure

The first thing to know about Mercer Insurance Associates is that the company is not an insurance provider. Mercer is an insurance agency, which means that it helps customers find insurance policies by working with a handful of different auto insurance providers.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Mercer auto insurance coverage, plus discounts and customer reviews. Then, we’ll see how Mercer stacks up to some of the best auto insurance companies in the nation.

A broker can be a great way to compare auto insurance quotes, but when you use a broker you will only have access to the providers that the company works with. Because of this, we recommend getting a few of your own quotes and comparing rates. Enter your zip code below to get started.

In this article:

About Mercer Insurance Associates

Based in Princeton, West Virginia, Mercer Insurance Associates has been in the insurance business since 1995. The agency has an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best. Because it is an insurance agency, Mercer does not sell its own policies. Instead, it sells coverage through the following insurance providers:

Dairyland Auto

Dairyland Cycle

Erie Insurance

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of West Virginia

Municipal Mutual of West Virginia

Progressive

West Virginia National Auto Insurance Co.

So, why would you use an insurance agency instead of contacting providers directly? Many consumers appreciate working with an agent who can find the best coverage for them. However, there are a number of pros and cons to consider when working with an insurance agency.

Pros Cons Professional help understanding the complex insurance marketplace Possibility of increased rates due to Mercer being the middleman Existing relationships with auto insurance providers with the possibility of special deals Certain carriers or policies may be pushed due to deals with insurance companies In-person customer service representatives

Mercer auto insurance is just one of the personal insurance products offered by Mercer Insurance Associates. You can get coverage including personal umbrella insurance to take care of legal expenses if you are sued and high net worth insurance, which covers things like secondary residences and even ransom fees if you are kidnapped.

ATV Insurance

Auto insurance

Boat and marine insurance

Collector car insurance

Condominium insurance

Earthquake insurance

Flood insurance

High net worth coverage

Homeowners insurance

Life insurance

Motor home / RV insurance

Motorcycle insurance

Personal umbrella insurance

Personal watercraft insurance

Rental property insurance

Renters insurance

Snowmobile insurance

Valuable items insurance

Mercer Auto Insurance Coverage

With Mercer auto insurance, you can get the following standard types of coverage:

Liability auto insurance: Covers injuries and property damage for other drivers in accidents that you cause

Covers injuries and property damage for other drivers in accidents that you cause Collision insurance: Covers your vehicle no matter who is at fault

Covers your vehicle no matter who is at fault Comprehensive car insurance: Covers your vehicle from environmental factors such as floods, fires, and fallen tree branches, as well as things like theft and vandalism

Covers your vehicle from environmental factors such as floods, fires, and fallen tree branches, as well as things like theft and vandalism Medical payments: Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers

Covers medical expenses for you and your passengers Uninsured/underinsured motorist: Covers you when you are in an accident with a driver that has no insurance or too little insurance

Depending on the auto insurance company that underwrites your policy, you may be able to purchase additional coverage like roadside assistance and rental car reimbursement. Erie Insurance appears to be Mercer’s provider of choice, as the agency claims to specialize in Erie.

Mercer Auto Insurance Rates And Discounts

How much you pay for auto insurance depends on a number of factors, including information about yourself and your vehicle. The Insurance Information Institute found that drivers in West Virginia had an average annual car insurance expenditure of $913.39 in 2017. Some drivers purchased only the minimum requirements, while others had more comprehensive policies.

No matter what, it's best to shop around and get personalized prices. Use our quote tool to get started:

Common factors that impact car insurance rates include:

Age

Gender

Marital status

Location

Vehicle make and model

Driving record

Credit score

Mercer auto insurance agents are familiar with the average cost and discounts of insurance providers that Mercer is partnered with, so they should be able to match you with a provider that fits your budget. Common discounts offered by providers include savings for safe drivers and good students, but this varies.

Mercer Insurance Associates Reviews

At time of publication, Mercer Insurance only had nine reviews on Google for an average 4.3-star rating. On Facebook, 17 reviews had an average 4.8-star rating. As a small insurance agency, this low number of customer reviews is to be expected.

Reviews on Google and Facebook are mostly positive, with some negative reviews from customers who complained about claims payouts. It’s important to note, though, that claims could be handled by the auto insurance providers that Mercer partners with rather than the agency itself. All negative reviews had a response from Mercer.

Final Verdict On Mercer Auto Insurance

Mercer Insurance Associates offers standard car insurance coverage in West Virginia with mostly positive customer reviews. Compared to other insurance agencies, Mercer isn’t partnered with many providers, so your options will be limited when you get a quote. But Mercer auto insurance could be a great choice if you find a good policy with one of the providers.

If you live in another part of the United States or if you prefer to work directly with a car insurance provider, we recommend considering other options. You may be able to find cheaper rates yourself by reaching out for several auto insurance quotes and comparing prices.

Top Recommendations For Car Insurance

When we compared the top car insurance companies in the country, Geico and Progressive were two that pulled ahead of the pack. Both earned ratings of 4.5 out of 5.0 stars after extensive research into coverage, cost, and the claims process.

When you’re ready to start comparing car insurance quotes, enter your zip code below.

Geico: Best Overall

We recommend Geico auto insurance because it has low rates and strong customer reviews. With Geico, you can get standard coverage and extra types of coverage like roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and mechanical breakdown insurance.

Geico offers a number of discount opportunities, including a good driver discount and a multi-policy discount. Overall, we think the insurer has the best value in the industry.

Progressive: Best For High-Risk Drivers

Drivers having a difficult time finding affordable coverage, including those in their 20s and those with DUIs on record, should check out Progressive car insurance. Progressive is an auto insurer with a long history and established reputation. Low-cost policy options, valuable add-ons, and strong financial standing make it one of our top choices for car insurance.

Progressive is in the Mercer auto insurance network, however you may get a cheaper rate by getting a quote directly from Progressive.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between an insurance agency and an insurance carrier?

An insurance agency does not provide insurance policies. Insurance agencies help match customers to policies by working with a number of insurance carriers. These carriers underwrite policies and pay out on claims.

What insurance providers does Mercer Insurance Associates sell?

Mercer Insurance associates works with the following insurance companies:

Dairyland Auto

Dairyland Cycle

Erie Insurance

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of West Virginia

Municipal Mutual of West Virginia

Progressive

West Virginia National Auto Insurance Co.

How do I cancel my insurance policy?

The process for canceling an insurance policy depends on your insurance provider. If you purchase Mercer auto insurance, a Mercer agent can guide you through the cancellation process.