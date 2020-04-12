Advertiser Disclosure

Between cost, coverage, and customer reviews, there’s a lot to think about when comparing Allstate vs Nationwide. That’s why we decided to put the two car insurance companies head-to-head to find out which is the best choice.

Both Allstate and Nationwide made our list of the best auto insurance companies in the nation. Allstate is known for extensive coverage and a network of local agents, while Nationwide has great coverage for seniors and modern tech.

In this article, we’ll get into the details of each provider. When you’re ready to start comparing car insurance quotes in your area, follow the link below.

In this article:

Allstate And Nationwide Highlights

Allstate Nationwide Overall Rating 4.0 4.0 Availability 50 states 47 states Coverage 4.0 4.5 Cost 3.0 3.5 Customer Service 3.5 3.5 AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A+ J.D. Power Claims Servicing 3/5 3/5 Mobile App Google Play Rating 4.0 4.3

Allstate Vs Nationwide: Coverage

When you’re shopping for car insurance, it’s important to be sure that the provider you choose has all of the coverage options you want for your peace of mind. Let’s compare Allstate vs Nationwide.

Allstate Nationwide Bodily Injury Liability (BI) ✓ ✓ Property Damage Liability (PD) ✓ ✓ Collision ✓ ✓ Comprehensive ✓ ✓ Personal Injury Protection (PIP) ✓ ✓ Medical Payments (MedPay) ✓ ✓ Uninsured/Underinsured Motorist (UM/UIM) ✓ ✓ Roadside Assistance ✓ ✓ Rental Car Reimbursement ✓ ✓ Accident Forgiveness ✓ ✓ Towing and Labor ✓ Gap Insurance ✓ Deductible Savings ✓ Total Loss Deductible Waiver ✓ Rideshare Insurance ✓ Sound System Insurance ✓ Mexico Tourist Car Insurance ✓

Like most car insurance companies, Allstate and Nationwide provide the six standard types of coverage:

Liability auto insurance

Collision insurance

Comprehensive car insurance

Personal injury protection

Medical payments

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

You can also get roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, and accident forgiveness insurance with either company – which are all big pluses in a provider. Beyond those, coverage varies between Allstate vs Nationwide.

Standout Coverage From Allstate

Rideshare insurance: This type of coverage is for people who drive for a ridesharing service like Uber or Lyft. It covers the cost of injuries for you and your passengers after a covered accident. Plus, you get rental car reimbursement.

Sound system insurance: Your aftermarket stereo system is covered in the event it is stolen or damaged in a covered accident.

Standout Coverage From Nationwide

Vanishing deductible: Nationwide’s vanishing deductible lowers the cost of your comprehensive or collision deductible by $100 for every year of safe driving (up to $500).

Total loss waiver deductible: Your collision or comprehensive deductible will be waived in the event of a total loss.

We also think it’s important to mention Nationwide’s On Your Side® Reviews, even though it technically isn’t a type of coverage. It includes a free consultation with a Nationwide agent to be sure you fully understand your policy and benefits and feel like your current coverage satisfies your needs.

Which Company Has Better Coverage?

Overall, we think Nationwide has better car insurance coverage than Allstate despite not having rideshare coverage. Nationwide’s vanishing deductibles, total loss deductible waiver, and On Your Side Reviews would be valuable for most drivers, and gap insurance is a good choice too.

Allstate Vs Nationwide: Cost And Discounts

In our research, we found that Nationwide is generally more affordable than Allstate. Cost depends on many factors though, including your age, vehicle make and model, and driving history, so it doesn’t hurt to get quotes from both providers.

When comparing Allstate vs Nationwide, another factor should be the discounts that you qualify for. By the numbers, Allstate has more auto insurance discounts than Nationwide. Here are some ways you can save with each auto insurance company:

Allstate Nationwide Multiple Policy ✓ ✓ Safe Driver ✓ ✓ Anti-Theft ✓ ✓ Automatic Payments ✓ ✓ New Car ✓ ✓ Anti-Lock Brakes ✓ Paperless ✓ Early Signing ✓ Responsible Payer ✓ Pay in Full ✓ Good Student ✓ Defensive Driving ✓ Affinity Membership ✓

Between Allstate vs Nationwide, we like Allstate’s discounts for good students and paying bills responsibly. Nationwide offers a great defensive driving discount and an affinity membership for drivers that are members of certain professional and alumni associations.

Drivewise® Vs SmartRide®

Both Allstate and Nationwide have safe driver rewards programs in which a plug-in device or mobile app monitors your driving habits. Here’s a closer look at Allstate’s Drivewise and Nationwide’s SmartRide.

Drivewise SmartRide Up to 10 percent cash back for signing up 10 percent discount for signing up Up to 25 percent off every 6 months for safe driving Up to 40 percent off for safe driving Allstate Rewards® points for completing safe driving challenges 3.7-star rating on Google Play 4.0-star rating on Google Play

Allstate Vs Nationwide: Quotes And Claims Processes

You can get auto insurance quotes online or over the phone for Allstate and Nationwide.

In J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Insurance Shopping Study, Allstate earned 841 points out of a possible 1,000 for customer satisfaction, where Nationwide earned 828 points. The study surveyed drivers shopping for car insurance and measured price, distribution channel, and policy offerings. These numbers tell us that customers were slightly more satisfied with Allstate’s shopping experience.

In terms of claims, both companies offer claims services online, through mobile apps, and over the phone. There are resources online that can help you file a claim, including a walkthrough video for Nationwide customers. Nationwide customers can also choose to receive text updates on the progress of claims, while Allstate customers have no comparable option.

Allstate Claims 800-255-7828 Nationwide Claims 800-421-3535

If you choose to have repairs done in network with either provider, the repairs are guaranteed for as long as you loan or lease the vehicle.

J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Claims Satisfaction Study gave Allstate a score of 853 points out of a possible 1,000 and Nationwide a score of 867 points. Overall, customers were somewhat more pleased with Nationwide’s claims experience.

Allstate Vs Nationwide: Ratings And Reviews

Allstate and Nationwide both have excellent insurance industry reputations, with high ratings from AM Best and the Better Business Bureau (BBB). AM Best measures financial strength, which tells us how capable an auto insurance company is of paying out on claims, while the BBB reviews business practices and transparency.

Allstate Nationwide AM Best Financial Strength Rating A+ A+ BBB Rating A+ A+

To further compare Allstate vs Nationwide, we can look at J.D. Power’s 2019 U.S. Auto Insurance Study by region. Check out the rating for your location to see how customers rated each insurance company. All ratings are based on a 1,000-point scale.

Region Allstate Nationwide California 808 780 Central 844 807 Florida 847 805 Mid-Atlantic 816 822 New England 830 822 New York 831 822 North Central 822 829 Northwest 816 765 Southeast 813 828 Southwest 826 755 Texas 836 829

It’s clear according to the study that Allstate has a higher level of customer satisfaction in more regions of the United States. Now, let’s take a closer look at what some BBB reviewers have to say when it comes to Allstate vs Nationwide.

“We have always had a good experience with Allstate. Only had to file one claim in the past 10 years or so, but it was fixed and paid for. Staff have been friendly and no complaints!” -Marissag

“Allstate was very unprofessional. My insurance policy was canceled without my knowledge, and I was not sent [mail or] emailed or called about the change, yet they accepted my car insurance payment.” -Shenikwa R.

“I have had Nationwide auto insurance for over 15 years, and I have never had a problem. When my car was hit by a drunk driver, Nationwide paid for the repairs, and then they, in turn, went after the other insurance company for reimbursement. Within a matter of a week, I had my own car back, fixed like new. Thank you, Nationwide!” -Kimberly A.

“I had Nationwide when I got into [an] accident. I called them and made them aware of the situation, and was told they would get back with me. I waited and waited at least [one] week before I gave them a follow-up call. During that time, I drove a wrecked [vehicle] 20 miles to work. Horrible service.” -David C.

Which Is Better, Allstate Or Nationwide?

Coverage Nationwide Cost And Discounts Tie Quotes And Claims Processes Nationwide Ratings And Customer Reviews Allstate Overall Nationwide

After looking at all the facts, Allstate and Nationwide are both great choices for car insurance. We think Nationwide comes out slightly ahead for its strong coverage and claims process, but we encourage you to consider both providers in your search.

In addition to the car insurance company you choose, factors like your age, credit score, and discounts can affect quotes, so we recommend getting quotes from multiple companies. Use our tool below to compare car insurance rates in your area.

